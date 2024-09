ADVERTISEMENT

It’s safe to say no one likes being asked to work on their days off, right? Unfortunately, this was all too familiar for one woman on Reddit dealing with an entitled American boss while living in Germany.

He was all for praising the European work-life balance—until it came to respecting hers. Despite his claims, he would often call her on weekends and pile on extra tasks during her days off.

Fed up with the relentless demands, she insisted on being paid for the additional hours she was putting in. The boss didn’t take it well, to say the least. Keep reading for the full story.

The woman was frequently asked to sacrifice her weekends and do extra work on her days off

Reaching her limit, she stood up and requested to be paid for the overtime, but her boss wasn’t happy about it

