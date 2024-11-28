ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout history, women fought hard to open doors and opportunities that now allow many of them to be whoever they want to be, whether that’s a scientist, a business owner, a mom, a wife, or all of the above. However, numerous misconceptions and stereotypes surrounding womanhood still exist to this day, interfering with the growth and empowerment of half of the world's population.

To squash the lingering clichés about women, we’re looking at unfiltered photos and stories depicting what it really means to be a female, courtesy of the Women In Real Life Instagram account. Scroll down to find them, and be sure to upvote the ones that made you realize how amazing women actually are.

While you're at it, don't forget to check out a conversation with women's wellness advocate, educator, and founder of Mom Wife Worship Life, Alexandria Smith, who kindly agreed to share with us ways we can further support women’s progress and equality.

#1

Pregnant nurse in scrubs takes a mirror selfie, wearing a mask and face shield, showcasing women in real life settings.

Officially my last week of work before maternity leave!! I can’t believe it’s finally here! I absolutely love being a Nurse & all the responsibilities that come along with it but my body & mind are ready to be home, safe with my family... in quarantine until this precious baby girl makes her debut!! Far far away from known COVID. . Excited to not wear this mask & face shield 8hours a day, 5 days a week!! Excited to not have to dodge my family and toddler and strip down and jump in the shower every day!! Looking forward to being able to adequately stay hydrated & confidently eat my meals without washing my hands 25 times. (once will do at home)... looking forward to bonding with my toddler before baby girl comes and taking some weight off of my husband when he has his work meetings and is working from home

womenirl Report

Brave woman, working through covid. Pregnancy can be nerve racking enough, without the worry of potentially losing yours, and your baby's life. And all in the service of perfect strangers. A thousand kudos to this woman - she more than enough earned her respite.

#2

Woman sitting on a couch, holding two sleeping babies, with eyes closed, illustrating real-life moments.

My hubby snapped this pic as I fell asleep sitting up, breastfeeding our 2 week old twins. Exhausted doesn’t fully describe this experience as I was healing from 2 types of births (Baby A vaginal, Baby B cesarean) and my body is working non-freaking-stop to make all the milk for these boys. . This is the least flattering/aesthetically pleasing image I could share of me bfing my twins but, man, it makes me proud as I look back at how hard my body was working. Sneaking in a nap while the boys ate because, holy cr*p, I could have fallen asleep anywhere during that first year of their lives. . Our bfing journey lasted 28 months. I amazed myself. Each day/week/month/year that ticked away was mind boggling to me. We were figuring this thing out. Together. It was not easy and required so much sacrifice, but I was 1,000% committed to this part of my journey and thankfully we made progress together. . I enjoyed so many beautiful moments with my boys nursing side-by-side. The first time twins hold hands while bfing is heart-bursting 💗 Those moments of connection, warm snuggles, love given and received got me through."

womenirl Report

Least flattering? I'd say it's very flattering in a humbling and admiring way :)

#3

Woman taking selfies in casual outfits, showcasing everyday style.

I tried my pre-quarantine jeans on and they didn’t even slightly zip up so I did this crazy thing where I just bought myself a new pair of jeans, put a cute top on and angled myself nicely ⁣

And I feel fabulous OKAYYY

No one will stand up at your funeral and say 'she was so so great but, man, she fluffed up a jeans size during quarantine dafuq was that all about?' So in case anyone needed this: if ur jeans make you feel weird, buy a new pair.

womenirl Report

"For me, being a woman is about embracing the unique strength, resilience, and grace that comes with our roles in society, whether as mothers, leaders, or individuals pursuing our own dreams," tells us women's wellness advocate, educator, and founder of Mom Wife Worship Life, Alexandria Smith.

"It’s about finding a balance between nurturing others and nurturing ourselves, understanding that our worth is not defined by how much we do but by who we are as individuals. Womanhood is a journey of growth, connection, and self-discovery."

#4

Woman on a hospital bed holding a baby, enjoying a sandwich, realistic moment in daily life.

Y’all After I gave birth I was HANGRY!

womenirl Report

Oh my gosh, that's exactly what I did after having a kid( I got 6).

#5

Woman responding to body shaming with confidence while wearing a red dress as she presents on TV.

tvalwx Report

#6

Woman multitasking as she studies with a sleeping baby in her arms, showcasing everyday life balance.

I came across this picture today and it means so, so much to me. This was a time in my life where I was so stressed. Like really stressed. I was worried about not finishing residency on time. I was struggling immensely with breastfeeding and ultimately ended up stopping way before I desired to. I was studying like crazy literally with a newborn in one hand and books in the other. I felt an enormous amount of pressure to finish residency and pass boards because of doubts from my attending physicians and honestly me just doubting myself. I look at this picture and it reminds me there are no shortcuts. No one is just going to hand anything to me. I look at this picture and it reminds me there is no substitute for hard work. I look at this picture and it reminds me you have to put in the work to get your intended results. It reminds me not to make excuses and to go after what you want wholeheartedly. I look at this picture and I want to tell myself that it will be ok. That it has always been ok. That no matter how much I worry, things have a way of working out. I want to tell myself in that picture that God brought me through so much already and He won’t stop now. I look at this picture and know I HAD to finish. I HAD to. Because I knew that if I finished, I could then encourage someone else to do the same. I encourage you today to keep going. You. HAVE. To. Finish! Finish whatever it is that you started. Not just for yourself; but for everyone who is looking up to you

womenirl Report

Indeed, individually and as a whole, women resiliently power through whatever is thrown their way, and this should be remembered and celebrated more.

Smith believes that one of the greatest achievements so far has been the growing movement toward mental health awareness and wellness advocacy, especially among women.

#7

Woman in a yellow dress holding a humorous sign about raising kids, smiling playfully.

Did I just go there? Yes I did. There are definitely two types of mother-in-laws, either those who have opinions about e-v-e-r-y-t-h-i-n-g and want to raise her grandchildren her way, she is definitely not afraid to dash out what she would do and believe you should do so too. Or those who can accept and realize that there are different ways to parent and give trust and support to others (just like my moter-in-law). Do you have the first type or know anyone who does? oh yes I have met those ones who seriously made their opinion heard about how to parent within a minute of meeting them. How do you handle that kind of mother-in-law? I lucked out scoring my mother-in-law. Thankful that she and my father-in-law raised the father of my children, my husband, to be a loving, strong, responsible and supporting man. Thankful that she is the grandma to my children, giving us endless support and love

womenirl Report

#8

Two women outdoors, one pregnant, share a kiss and hold a baby outfit with text.

Pregnancy in our relationship can be complicated," shares Christina and Katie Bailey of @babybaileymamadrama as part of our photo series on feeling sexy in your own skin. “For us, we only had one of us experience it," they continue. "We each had our bodies go through many things at the beginning. We injected our bodies with hormones, we went through pain, bruising, bloating, and mood swings. We had one of us go through egg retrieval twice. We had one of us carry, grow and give birth to our two beautiful babies. Being two women, we understood each other’s bodies and all the changes they would undergo throughout our pregnancy journeys. We were there for each other for each change and continue to support one another as our bodies have changed over the years. It is important to make each other feel beautiful because sometimes, we don’t. We feel like we looked better at the beginning of our relationship but we continue to cheer the other on as we continue to change in the best of ways.

womenirl Report

#9

Woman breastfeeding her child in a cozy wooden room, showcasing real-life moments of motherhood.

One is 18 months out, while the other is 18 weeks in. What a privilege to have this picture of me, in real time, providing nourishment for two of my babies, both in and outside of the womb. When Wisdom was born, I nursed for 2 years and was shamed by most of my family because no one before me had chosen to breastfeed and it didn’t make sense to them. With Courage, I have nursed for the last 18-months and I have served as a milk donor, helping to provide supplements for my girls and 3 other babies. Although I love the benefits of feeding in this way, so much more has come from my experience. Growing up in foster care, without the nurturing of a mom and being completely detached from what it meant to be a mother, it was a very slow and hard journey for me to connect. The utter reliance that a baby has on you when you’re nursing taught me to surrender my own longings for a mom and to step into the role of being one. Breastfeeding was and has been my saving grace. I struggled so much those first couple of months as a mother, learning, healing and growing, but nursing quickly became my most cherished time with my children. It taught me what mothering was all about, an unspoken lesson that I needed so badly that could only come by experience and it has been instrumental in helping me to bond with my babies. I can’t wait to meet #3 + to start this journey with them.

womenirl Report

"The way women have opened up conversations about self-care, emotional health, and breaking the stigma surrounding mental health struggles is remarkable," Smith says.

"It has paved the way for more equitable workplaces, better support systems, and a more compassionate view of what it means to be “strong.” Women advocating for themselves and others in this space is something we should all be proud of."
#10

Woman in purple bikini with Scrabble tiles spelling "Summer Body Ready" on her body, embracing confidence.

Summer body goal: remain the same wholesome snack I've been year round

womenirl Report

#11

Woman showing emotion with her hand on her face, text about challenges of being a stay-at-home mom. Women-In-Real-Life-Pics.

womenirl Report

#12

Woman holding a baby and sign about parenting, promoting positive messages in real life.

Dolls are for girls - cars are for boys, Let him be a boy' I laughed so hard when I got that comment because to me, there is nothing manlier than a man who holds a baby in his arms. . Something a lot of women out there would agree on - so that’s why it’s so funny to me how when a grow man care for a baby everyone thinks he’s amazing but when a baby boy plays with a doll people seem to think it’s inappropriate. But honestly - there is no such thing as “boy” toys and “girl” toys, there are just toys - did you know that playing with dolls helps children develop compassion and empathy learning how to care for another person, why would that only be for girls?

womenirl Report

However, as mentioned previously, there are still some misconceptions that are holding women back.

"The “superwoman” stereotype continues to weigh heavily on women," Smith tells us.

"There’s this unspoken expectation that we should be able to do it all—excel in our careers, be perfect mothers and partners, and still make time to look flawless. This narrative not only fosters burnout but also prevents women from seeking help or accepting support. It’s essential to challenge this idea and redefine what success and fulfillment look like for each individual woman."
#13

Woman in a yellow swimsuit applying makeup in front of a mirror with motivational quote.

Stop trying to make everyone happy - you’re not guacamole. A popular body positive influencer was shamed recently for wanting to lose weight. Another has been shamed for gaining it. And both openly, authentically stood by their decisions.
It got me thinking: what would WE DO different if we were less afraid of BEING different.
Not just with our health, our wellness goals, but with our hopes, our dreams, our LIVES?
It’s easy to want to MAKE EVERYONE HAPPY. To fit in. To softly and gently bend and fold with whatever voices shout the loudest or sting the sharpest. Whether that’s a parent or a loved one or a stranger on a screen.
Only in trying to PLEASE EVERYONE, we become no one.
We fade.
We lose ourselves.
Trust me, I’ve been there.
So here’s the lesson I’ve learned the hard way, and am still constantly, endlessly relearning:

We will NEVER make everyone happy.
We won’t. It’s impossible.
Humans are complex. Our opinions are vast and varied and strong.
And that’s ok.
That’s WONDERFUL.
What matters is that we each EXPLORE what sits INSIDE US. That we remain open to growth. To development. To being called in and learning.
And that we honour, we ALWAYS honour, the truth which curls quietly inside of us.
Whether it’s about how the goals we set FOR OUR BODIES or the plans we have FOR OUR LIVES.
Even if it makes us different.
Even when it shows how we all truly ARE different.
I know it’s scary, but we can do this.
You can do this.
Be yourself, babygirl.
No guacamole required.

womenirl Report

#14

Woman multitasking in a kitchen, holding a baby and eating from a container; real-life moment.

Well, if this isn’t postpartum in a nutshell... Actually, this is just motherhood. Welcome to eating your meals wherever you can get them. Just wanna give a shout out to the moms eating their meals on the go while driving kids to and from ALL the activities⁣ ⁣ the moms like me hovered over the kitchen counter eating cold leftovers while nursing a hungry, fussy baby.⁣ The teacher moms eating in a classroom while simultaneously helping a student.⁣ The health care worker moms eating hospital peanut butter and graham crackers for yet another meal.⁣ ⁣The moms too busy to find time to eat at all.⁣ ⁣And all the other moms in between.⁣ ⁣ Wherever you’re eating or not eating today, I see you and you’re doing a good job.⁣ ⁣ As I was shoveling cold pasta down my gullet, I was reminded that everyday we prioritize the needs of others over our own. That’s wonderful and just what we do as moms often without any thought. The least we can do for ourselves at the end of the day is to take a minute, look in the mirror and say 'I’m a good mom.' No ifs, ands or buts, just 'I’m a good mom, period.

womenirl Report

#15

Women in athletic wear showcasing body positivity with text "This Is Normal."

ARMPIT BULGE / ARM BO0B. Whatever you want to call it, a lot of us have it. Because, hey, we have lady tatas and while side boobs are considered sexy, apparently this bit of skin, for whatever random reason, is not. 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ It doesn’t even make senses. 😂 Anyways, today, tomorrow, let’s rock our bit of folded skin. It’s human and normal and absolutely NOT something we should be ashamed of. Enough is enough.

womenirl Report

To improve support for women, their progress, and equality, Smith proposes focusing more on policies and cultural shifts that normalize balance and wellness for women.

"This includes better access to affordable childcare, workplace flexibility that supports parents, and more visibility for women who take alternative career or life paths. Additionally, I want to see women encouraged to prioritize their own well-being without judgment. When society values women for their humanity and not just their productivity, we’ll see a real shift toward equality."
#16

Children lying in bed reading books, surrounded by pillows and blankets, illustrating everyday family life.

womenirl Report

#17

Woman holding toys and coffee, standing in a kitchen, showcasing real-life motherhood moments.

This teen dressed up as a tired mom for Halloween and honestly, I feel seen

womenirl Report

#18

Woman wearing denim shorts with a message "Wear the damn shorts!" written on her thigh.

A short story: Once upon a time there was a young woman who feared wearing shorts because the outside world taught her to be ashamed of her 'imperfections.' For years, she beat herself up, hating her cushy dimpled legs, constantly comparing them to the smooth, 'perfectly' toned legs she saw online & on magazines. Until one day she woke up and said “f*ck this sh*t” and lived happily ever after. The end. ⁣ ⁣ Just a quick reminder that, no matter how hard the outside world may try to make you feel otherwise, you are beautiful just as you are. So please, let those REAL, perfectly imperfect legs of yours enjoy the sun this summer! Trust me when I say this… the only person judging you is you.⁣

womenirl Report

Smith also emphasizes the importance of community and connection for women. "We thrive when we support one another, share our stories, and create safe spaces where we can be vulnerable. Whether it’s through mentorship, friendships, or online communities, building each other up is key to sustaining progress."

#19

Woman smiling, holding a sign that reads, "No I'm not sick, no I'm not super tired, this is just my face."

If you have been asked either of these on a day you went bare faced (or even just forgot a part of your usual getup!)🤦🏻‍♀️ . I can remember in high school being asked this question on a day I ran late and didn't do my makeup.. my answer 'this is just my face.' It was my answer again after I joined the working world and forgot to put on my eye make up one day. Of course at that time I said it to be snarky and hide my embarrassment for either making a seemingly poor choice or being in too much of a rush to fix my face up. But today, after a lot of work in the self confidence department, I say it with certainty: This is just my face. And I can choose to wear makeup I like, a little or a lot, or choose to leave it bare . . Part of learning how to live a nourished life ( and I'm still learning.. trust me!) is building up the confidence and acceptance you have in yourself, your body, your appearance, and your choices. . It's not easy. And if one day is easy you can bet the next day will be hard. But it's so worth it to trend in a way that feels more comfortable more confident and less insecure.

womenirl Report

#20

Woman with two children, expressing emotions in a real-life moment at home.

There are good days & bad days. Highs & lows. The place we are all in is just hard and we are human just trying to figure it out day by day. One minute I feel productive & like super mom and the next I feel like I’m failing at it all. Today was a low - a valley kind of day. My kids are normally pretty great and well behaved (for what you can expect from a 4 and 1-year-old whose mom is also juggling working full-time). The moment I get on a conference call, it’s like the diversion of my attention away from them sets them off. A flip of the switch kind of moment. They don’t understand being asked to be quiet for 30 minutes so mommy can talk or listen. Or to stay out of the trash can. Or to not ask me for a snack for the 50th time. Or too sit still or share. Today I hung up from a call, closed my computer next to the untouched and slightly cold coffee they spilled all over the counter, shouted at the top of my lungs in frustration and just sat in the kitchen floor and sobbed. And my kids got to bear witness to it. I documented this because I want to remember the valley as much as I remember the mountain. Because both are what shapes us. And because life isn’t all cupcakes and rainbows. Some days I feel confident and accomplished and other days I just hope I loved well & hard enough. The good thing is, these babies are resilient and forgiving. And despite the moments where I am lacking attention or patience, I am still their favorite person. They knew my frustration was directed to them and they both cried and came directly to hug me. They held me. And Lane kept apologizing for making me sad. Not my proudest moment as a mama but it was a raw one. And so we sat in the floor and hugged and I apologized and got up and tried again and for today, that is enough. Sending huge hugs to all you mamas in both your highs & lows. And while they all matter greatly, they all shall pass, too.

womenirl Report

#21

Close-up of a woman's postpartum belly with gently cradling hands, illustrating real-life beauty and transformation.

Hayley Garnett of @th3littlestavenger asked her husband to write something about her postpartum body and now his words are going viral: "Sure, things look and feel slightly different—but in the grand scheme of things, nothing changed.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ The reasons I fell in love with her had nothing to do with any of the body parts affected by her postpartum.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ She still has the same beautiful smile, determined mind, banging body, and strong work ethic as the girl I fell in love with over 15 years ago.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ She still has the same sense of humor.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ She still smells great and tastes great too.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Her postpartum body does look and feel slightly different, but why should that be a factor in my life at all?⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ The soft pillowy skin around her belly button held my three best friends for 18 months.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ The marks show the strength it took to carry the weight of two beautiful girls that will be raised by this bad ass mom.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Nothing has changed or altered my love for my wife.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ I get praised for being a ‘great husband’, but that’s nonsense.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ I’m literally doing the bare minimum by loving my wife for who she is, 'imperfections' and all. ⁣⁣⁣⁣ Imperfections make the world fun.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ If everything was Barbie doll perfect, wouldn’t we all get bored?⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ How else would we show what life has put us through?⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ So whether it’s regrettable tattoos, scars, surgeries, dumb facial hair, or a postpartum tummy, honestly...who gives a s**t?⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Be good to each other. Learn from mistakes-yours and others. Help those in need and let’s stop dwelling on who looks like what.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ My wife isn’t perfect and that’s what makes me love her.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ That’s why you are all reading this. ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ If she was perfect, not a one of you would be able to relate to her. ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ And to the husbands out there that don’t do their fair share of diaper duty, cooking, cleaning, and telling your wife how beautiful she is—step up your game bro.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ You’re a team.⁣"

womenirl Report

This is exactly what she does over on Mom Wife Worship Life. She uses her blog to support women by sharing her own experience of doing it all—being a mom, wife, and educator while also coping with a chronic mental illness.

Mom Wife Worship Life is a safe space for anyone looking for help to achieve harmony, enhance mental well-being, and practice intentional self-care.

#22

Woman breastfeeding a baby in a park, wearing sunglasses and a polka dot dress, representing real-life moments.

My sister took this photo of us yesterday without me realising. She said ‘it’s lovely, you should post it’. My first thought was ‘absolutely not’ - but why? This is what I spend a good amount of my day (and most of my night) doing. This is completely normal to me and its something I do anywhere and everywhere with zero shame (clearly 😂). So why does sharing a photo still feel so weird? I think it’s not something you see much of. The UK has one of the lowest breastfeeding rates in the world. I don’t think mums are given any real information or advice about how difficult it can be (I know I never was - to be fair nothing could prepare you!). It’s really hard, painful, relentless and exhausting at first. I am also aware that I’m one of the lucky ones. I was determined to breastfeed and both my babies have taken to it well and thrived. I know not everyone has this experience and although we have had our issues we have overcome them. I’m mainly sharing this because think it’s so important to normalise this. I saw a baby feeding under a blanket in nearly 30 degrees today. We shouldn’t have to hide away - this is a baby eating! For those who can it’s the most rewarding journey.

womenirl Report

#23

Woman in a bathroom holding a child, another child stands nearby, capturing a real-life parenting moment.

To the mom who hides in the bathroom in an attempt to get a second alone, with tears running down your face - because you’re all out of energy, I was her today, I’ve been her in the past and I will be her in the future. .
.
To the mom who’s feeling insecure about what shes doing, wondering when this “phase” will end, wondering why her baby is screaming unstoppable when everyone else’s baby seems like an angel, I’ve been her, and I’ll be her again. .
.
To the mom who would do anything to get a full nights sleep, but don’t get any help, to the mom who’s slowly falling apart because she’s drained. .
.
To the mom who’s feeling stressed about not getting enough done during the day and then spends the nights stressed about not spending enough time with her kids, I’m right there with you. .
.
To the mom who feels alone in all this even when she’s surrounded with people - remember, you’re not alone in this, you’re amazing and you’re rocking motherhood. .
.
Motherhood will change your life, it’s scary, energy draining and lonely at times, but it will pass - this, will pass, because it’s a phase in our lives and when we look back at it, it will probably be a way to short phase. .
.
But while we’re in it - remember to remind yourself that you’re doing a great job, even on your worst day, that you’re greatly loved and that no one would do this better than YOU. .
.
- like in this photo, I was crying in the bathroom for all the things above, trying to go to the toilet alone, but they couldn’t stay way for even a minute, even though I (in my head) was failing, they love me so much that they couldn’t bare to not be with me for 1 minute, that’s how amazing I am to them (and apparently Ludwig who took this photo to remind me of it). .
.
We all have bad days - we all breakdown, we’re not alone in this - we are mothers, amazing mothers.

womenirl Report

#24

A woman holding two infants in a home setting, showcasing real-life parenting moments.

July 31. that’s when this photo was taken. just over one month postpartum. i’ve been meaning to share and then i blinked and now it’s September!? i shouldn’t be surprised though, so many people told me this would happen! so much has changed and happened, yet so much feels the same. i feel the same, just maybe a little more tired! i’m moving a lot slower these days, i burn out faster, these jeans are still tight and my clothes still don’t fit, but that’s okay. we’re all doing the best we can and that’s enough. recovery hasn’t been as easy or as fast as i thought it would be, and then i remember why. getting lost holding these little hands and tickling these little feet is all i need and want right now.

womenirl Report

#25

Woman balancing a baby on her arm while eating spaghetti, capturing a real-life multitasking moment.

The reality behind dinner these days is mastering the art of bouncing a baby on one side and slurping 🍝 as fast as you can while answering questions from a 3 year old. Number of days in dry shampoo unknown, but really wouldn’t have it any other way.

womenirl Report

#26

Woman holding a sign about hairstyles, wearing sunglasses, in a cozy living room setting.

womenirl Report

#27

Child's journal entry about mom's stress during homeschooling, reflecting real-life challenges of women.

womenirl Report

#28

Woman in swimsuit showing empowering body positivity message on her back.

Your WEIGHT may change, but it doesn’t impact YOUR WORTH.
It doesn’t.
Even though sometimes, for so many of us, we get confused.
We start to think it does.
That some silly number on a scale makes us GOOD or BAD.
It’s been on my mind a lot lately thanks to all these ’OH NO, ENDING QUARANTINE FAT!’ memes.
Dark humor is a way so many of us survive difficult times.
But this bodyphobic humor is dangerous. Because it whispers to us lies wrapped in fear: that if we gain weight, we will be failures, not worthy, worthless.
Only that’s WRONG. So wrong.
Because our worth? Our worth sits in SO. MUCH. MORE. Than some stupid number on a scale.
It’s in our ability to reach out with kindness even as the world rocks.
It’s in our brains. Our souls.
Our determination to fight for something better.
Our hope for the future.
Our love for each other.
Our WORTH is connected to all that makes us WONDERFUL and HUMAN.
And that?
That’s something weight could never change

womenirl Report

#29

Woman in black swimsuit posing confidently against a pink background, showcasing body positivity.

You know what is amazing?⁣

Just a couple of years ago I was walking backwards out of rooms to avoid my own husband seeing my cellulite. ⁣
I wouldn’t wear certain leggings that might show it. ⁣
Or long sarongs to hide. ⁣

But then I started seeing these woman. ⁣
In this little community called Instagram. ⁣
They were showing up and showing themselves. ⁣

And suddenly all that shame and aloneness I felt started to shrink. ⁣

In time it shrunk so small I barely noticed it anymore. This shame I had carried for so long. ⁣

It was replaced by something new. ⁣
Something that wasn’t shame and it wasn’t really pride either. ⁣
It was somewhere in the middle. ⁣
A non thought. ⁣

The non thoughts led me to live my life more presently. ⁣
To forget about what the backs of my thighs might look like and instead focus on all that was in front of me. ⁣

All because women in front of me chose to exist in their bodies, I now choose to exist in mine. ⁣

How amazing is that?

womenirl Report

#30

Two people standing close holding hands, with words on a woman's thigh, embodying real-life body positivity.

It’s OK to be BIGGER than your partner!

We have been conditioned to believe that as a woman, we should ALWAYS be SMALLER than a man.

We often associate matching or exceeding our partners weight or size with feelings of self hatred.

It’s important to remember, just like women's bodies are different, MENS bodies are different too.

Male or female, we ALL have completely DIFFERENT genetics, skeletal structures AND metabolisms. These varying factors dictate how our bodies look, meaning weight can look different on EVERYONE.

As a woman you can feel like you HAVE to be dainty, petite and small. This narrative has been CONDITIONED in us by everything we consume, women always being shown as the DELICATE counterpart.

My favourite tv shows and films growing up would ALWAYS depict a woman with a much smaller frame and a contrastingly much bigger partner.

I would see them wearing their partners sweatshirt like a dress, because it was that BIG on them.

Being EASILY picked up.

Taking up LESS space sitting on their partners knee.

I’ve had previous relationships where as the bigger one, I’d WASTE so many hours loathing my body for not being lighter than my partners, questioning HOW they could love my bigger body.

Now, I know its OK if my bodies bigger than my partner. Its OK if my body weighs more than my partner. My body is my own. It’s unique, and it’s DESERVING of love regardless of the space it occupies.

The size or shape of my body does NOT define the love I am allowed to receive from my partner.

The size or shape of my body does NOT define me as a women.

I am defined by so much MORE than my body, and so are YOU

womenirl Report

#31

Women in real life: Transformation from 2018 to 2020, showing fitness progress with weights in a gym setting.

As I turn 22 today, I’d like to reflect on what I wish I had known when I was younger (and perhaps what other young girls in my position would find useful). So here’s a letter to my past self & to all of you, titled 'Reasons why you should choose recovery' - 1. You won’t look sick. People won’t stop in their tracks & stare whilst wondering what’s wrong with you. . 2. Your hair will grow back thicker, stronger & faster than ever. . 3. You won’t take months to recover from a single paper cut. . 4. You won’t hurt your bones when sitting in a chair, or lie in bed. . 5. You’ll fall asleep much faster, instead of spending hours lying awake in pain from how hungry your are & how empty your stomach is. . 6. You’ll ENJOY hanging out with your friends, instead of worrying about them offering food, or where you’re going for lunch. . 7. You can spend treasured time with your family over family dinners again. You can celebrate Christmas Lunch with your loved ones. . 8. You will LOVE every single day of your medical placement because you finally have enough energy to engage with your patients & survive the shift. . 9. You will be FULL of vigour & your happiness will radiate out towards others. You’ll become that girl with the contagious smile again - the one that could have a whole room howling in laughter after 5mins. . 10. You will become the person you want to be, and achieve everything you’ve ever wanted.

womenirl Report

#32

News anchor at a desk addressing challenges women face in media, highlighting real-life experiences.

womenirl Report

#33

Woman and child at doorway greet FedEx driver with ice cream in hand, capturing kindness in real life.

womenirl Report

#34

Pregnant woman standing, partner kneeling and kissing her belly in a heartfelt moment.

I’ve lost it today. I really miss my bump and baby being inside me. I don’t feel I appreciated it enough while I was pregnant and now it’s over. Joe and I didn’t have one picture of him with my bump. The thought of not having that memory has been really getting me down so today, Joe and my Dad helped me get a picture of what’s left of my bump to cheer me up. I love them so much. It’s not the same but it still means the world to me. For the record, for all of the people who asked me how excited I was to get my pre baby body back? Was I hoping to 'snap back?' Am I going to train? Etc etc. I hate these questions. They’re pointless. And not important or relevant. No one knows how they’re going to feel and what we look like after birth is the very least of our worries. The truth is I’m devastated that my belly is shrinking by the day. I wish it could stay around for a little longer. I feel empty and hollow. Not to mention like I’ve been punched in the vagina

womenirl Report

#35

Baby in a turkey hat lying beside a funny Thanksgiving message, surrounded by colorful pom-poms. Women-In-Real-Life-Pics.

womenirl Report

#36

A baby sleeps peacefully on a woman, showcasing real-life moments with visible stretch marks.

Dear Postpartum Body,
First of all I don’t hate you. On the contrary I’m so so proud of you. You have been through a lot. You grew a whole human. You kept her warm and safe and let her grow until she was ready to go it on her own. You made room for her, then let her go, with selfless bravery. You nourished her as long as you could and I’m proud of that too. You didn’t fail. You did amazing things. You might be different than you used to be, but you aren’t ugly, damaged, or scarred. You are marked with a roadmap of the life you created. Postpartum body, you are beautiful, and I am proud of you.

womenirl Report

#37

Woman on a couch with a child in orange pajamas lying on her, depicting a real-life moment of parenting.

My hubby snapped this picture because he said as I watched my movie I was so unbothered by Nixon’s nursing shenanigans. We went 3.5yrs strong!!!! Some days I miss it. He still asks for milk at least once a week. But this shop is closed

womenirl Report

#38

Woman holding a baby, wiping her face with a cloth in a real-life moment.

Can I be honest guys? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
I want to talk about the first few weeks of postpartum. The breastfeeding, the connection to your baby, the new life you enter.. not the beautiful parts but the ugly.
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
The media shows mothers after birth as fully groomed, well rested, happy as ever with their new baby & their new perfect life. But that isn’t the case for most moms. I imagined second time around would be easier but it in fact was harder. Labor was longer with excruciating pain, my body took longer to heal, breastfeeding second time around was more painful than I could ever imagine & the connection to my baby... was faint. This is a picture of me mid meltdown on my 2nd week. I just got done breastfeeding for what feels like the 100th time & Doug had just entered the room asking if I needed anything & I said no. When he walked out, I just broke down. Because there were SO many things I needed.
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
I needed breastfeeding to get easier, I needed my nipples to stop bleeding & heal, I needed SLEEP & I needed to feel connected to my precious baby in my arms. I needed to stop feeling guilty for not being the perfect ideal mom and for not being the veteran mom I thought I was. I needed to be less harsh on myself. I needed more than my husband could give me. After a long prayer, I took the photo bc I knew this time would pass & wanted to be reminded later what I had overcome. And now I’m sharing it with you mommas that need to hear❗️YOU ARE NOT ALONE & THESE HARDSHIPS WILL END❗️
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
The days of painful breastfeeding has ended for me and I feel like a natural now. Jace has been sleeping 6+ hrs for his first stretch of night sleep (Hallelujah!). Also, with more sleep & less stress I could finally feel connected to my baby. I am totally COMPLETELY obsessed and in love with him! Things are looking brighter on my end & it will for you guys too. I’m okay now and you will be too. Stay strong mommas.

womenirl Report

#39

Woman holding newborn twins, amazed at unexpected birth, representing women in real life moments.

womenirl Report

#40

Women doing plank exercises with children, showcasing balance and strength in everyday life indoors.

If you had to describe this square with one word, what would it be? ⁣

While I see a Iot of words and I'm sure you do too, I need you to see the most important one to me: "committed"⁣

To loving myself⁣
To healing my mind⁣
To mending my heart⁣
To feeding my soul⁣
To strengthen my body⁣
To finding my true happiness⁣
To acknowledging my emotions instead of burying them⁣
To staying positive about accepting myself⁣
To knowing that I deserve to be happy⁣
To being determined at staying active⁣
To ensuring I'm always kind to myself⁣
To giving myself permission to not being afraid of food⁣
To enjoying a healthy life!⁣

To recognizing self hate.. Self doubt and shutting it down.⁣

To always staying beautiful me, an amazing wifey and one awesome MAMA!⁣

The first image was taken 2 years ago... The second taken this week. A key difference is I was able to identify my weaknesses and shut them down, I found my strength and I ran with it. It made me happier and it shows.

womenirl Report

#41

Women in yellow swimsuits laughing together on a sunny beach.

here’s what we’re not going to do, okay?!
We are no longer going to let strangers walk into our homes and tell us how to live in them. We are no longer allowing unsolicited opinions on where to hang portraits, where to place decor or how to arrange our furniture. Why? Because it’s YOUR home.

And your body is a home, your body is YOUR HOME.
The dimples are placed where they are intentionally, the curves, the moles, the cellulite - all parts of what makes up your home. It’s what makes your home YOURS and it’s freaking marvelous. And no one - I mean NO ONE should have the weight to tell you how you 'should' or 'should not' live in it. And that’s on PERIODT

womenirl Report

#42

Woman smiling, holding a sign promoting self-acceptance and well-being on a porch.

When I say that dieting has a toll on the body I mean that in a mental and physical way. What has calorie counting contributed to? For me it gave me anxiety because I was always nervous about underestimating the amount. It contributed to me backing out of events with friends and family because I felt overwhelmed thinking of all the tracking that I would have to do.

That my friends is not healthy. There should always be some middle ground with food and your relationship with it. It’s okay to have goals that contribute to your health. But ask yourself what you are doing to achieve those goals. Are you counting every morsel of food because an app told you so? And then trying to exercise it off if you go 10 calories over? I remember doing that and that’s NEVER happening again.

There are so many things and words of advice I can tell you but I can’t say that it’s easy to forget what we learned. We’ve learned from childhood to diet to look a certain way. We’ve been told to replace our meals with shakes and smoothies. We’ve been told to watch the carbs. We’ve even been told not to eat nightshade vegetables. Ummm because a model and football player told us to. You don’t owe the world a body. You have a right to want something for yourself but question the methods of how you’re doing something. You never should make sacrifices for it

womenirl Report

#43

Woman sitting on the bathroom floor comforting a child, showcasing a real-life moment.

While this isn’t the picture perfect mommy + daughter moment it’s one of my favorites. It’s an accurate depiction of how this pregnancy has been going with a toddler. ⁣

Maisy Jo has been so much help during this pregnancy. While I’m not as sick as last time I still have my moments, and Maisy Jo is always there by my side trying to comfort me, or pretending to puke beside me.😂😅⁣

I was so worried about being pregnant with a toddler because of how sick I was the first time around, but she’s honestly been a huge comfort and support for me.

womenirl Report

#44

Ultrasound image with humorous text about kids and dinner, related to women in real life pics.

womenirl Report

#45

Woman in a red swimsuit standing by the sea on a sunny day.

Jazz Jennings is proudly showing off her gender reassignment surgery scars in this swimsuit photo: " I'm proud of my scars and love my body just the way it is. I call them my battle wounds because they signify the strength and perseverance it took to finally complete my transition.

womenirl Report

#46

Note on closed pantry door with a message about a clean kitchen, humorously signed by mom.

womenirl Report

#47

Pregnant healthcare worker in scrubs and mask standing in a hospital room.

Physicians Assistant Taylor Poynter is getting hate for working in the ER while pregnant: “When I shared a photo of myself holding my baby bump in PPE…I received dozens of comments from strangers about my pregnancy—specifically how unsafe I was being for working in a COVID-19 unit,” she explains. And now she’s speaking out why a lot of pregnant women need to keep working: “I hope that people will think before they make nasty comments, because you don't know someone else's situation. And most of all, I hope that people understand that we would never want to put a baby in harm's way, and we're doing everything we can to stay safe.

womenirl Report

#48

Woman documenting pregnancy and post-birth journey, holding baby with text "Worth it all!" on her belly.

Here we are 3 months postpartum and my hair is falling out more and more, I have loose skin and my belly button will officially never be the same. I’m still holding onto an extra 10 lbs and hemorrhoids that won’t quit. Working through pp anxiety/depression on the daily. Less sleep, more messes, more diapers, and less me time. But guess what, it is STILL worth 👏🏻 it 👏🏻 all!! I love my babies more than anything in this world! They fill my life with love and purpose and I wouldn’t want it any other way!

womenirl Report

#49

Woman holding a baby and a sign about retiring the term "bounce back" in real life settings.

Nothing about postpartum should be described by the words 'bounce back.' ⁣

Nothing goes back to the way it was before, it isn’t supposed to. ⁣

Isn’t it funny that having a baby is the only time a woman is encouraged to go back to who she was before?⁣

This is a slow meticulous process, becoming someone new. ⁣

We don’t bounce back. ⁣

We grow forward.

womenirl Report

#50

Woman taking a mirror selfie in a cozy room wearing workout clothes, embodying real-life moments.

Yes- these photos were taken about 3 seconds apart. No- it’s not a before and after. I wanted to share to show y’all how easy it is to make a photo look a certain way. How posing, the placement of your pants, and angles can change how you look. Remember- social media is all a filter and it’s usually our highlight real (which is ok!) but just remember to be kind to yourself ❤️ there’s so many different perspectives

womenirl Report

#51

Woman in a hospital bed after childbirth, wearing a mask, raising her fist in triumph, embodying Women-In-Real-Life-Pics.

We did it. We gave birth in the middle of a global pandemic. ✊🏻⁣⁣
⁣⁣
I’m not going to lie and say it was easy—breathing through contractions with a mask on didn’t help—but I’ve never felt stronger as a woman, a mama, and human constantly advocating for myself. ⁣⁣
⁣⁣
We are recovering well (alone) and I’m looking at this time as a special bonding experience with my new baby, rather than the anxiety I’ve had about not having my partner with me.

womenirl Report

#52

Woman in real life sitting on a sofa, wearing a black bra, with a floral tattoo on her arm, against a floral wallpaper background.

All women should feel sexy in their own skin and that's what we're teaming up with a group of influencers to prove. Check back throughout the day, we’ll be posting more from the empowering photo series here. . First up, Bethanie Garcia of @thegarciadiaries explains that once she became a mom, she felt like all "sexiness" went out the window. “I spent the first several years of motherhood feeling anything but sexy. My body had endured so many changes and I honestly didn't recognize the woman I saw staring back at me in the mirror,” Garcia explains. “My husband always *wanted* me and told me how beautiful and sexy I was, but those words didn't make me feel any better about myself internally. They were like little band-aids that made me feel better for a moment, but the wound was still open and there.” . But once Garcia started her journey towards self-love and body positivity, she also saw a huge shift in her mentality: “I started loving my body, appreciating my body, seeing my body for what it was. My body has endured loss, my body has given me four healthy children, my body has struggled with anxiety and depression, my body has overcome. And once I was actively appreciating and loving my body, I couldn't help but see it as sexy. I started flirting and teasing my husband and wearing lingerie I wouldn't have dreamed of wearing before. I started seeing every roll and curve and dimple as beautiful. I started feeling sexy for living my life unapologetically- regardless of my size. I wasn't worried about what people think or what society's definition of sexy is. I feel sexy in my skin and I am thankful every day for this body of mine.

womenirl Report

#53

Woman holding newborn in a hospital room, smiling and wearing postpartum underwear, showcasing real-life moments.

Such a calm feeling this time postpartum. There isn’t a feeling of surprise this time around when I gaze upon my empty yet pregnant belly.

I understand my body isn’t a magic trick that just poofs itself back to whatever we assume 'normal' is.

I’m not flustered by the curves that haven’t yet flattened because I understand more fully the feat my body has pulled. & I am truly in so much of a happier place this time around because my focus isn’t on what my body isn’t doing but reveling in what my body has done, what nature has done and what I’ve done in this journey.

I’m blissfully tired and my heart filled with joy not because I’m meeting some expectation I’ve made for myself or I’m living up to a societal expectation of me. I’m blissful in what is in this moment and the fact I’m healthy with this 8.5lb baby in my arms.

I am postpartum. Again. And in love with it more infinitely than ever before

womenirl Report

#54

Woman taking a selfie in casual wear, flexing her arm and smiling in a cozy bedroom setting.

I workout 5x a week, eat healthy, have lost 50+ lbs and my stomach looks like this when I sit and I’m still SO proud of my body.

I see so many fitspos getting applauded for an over dramatic bending to make it look like they have rolls.

Does this somehow make them more relatable because they’re brave to show a crease in skin?

How is it we are clapping for them pinching their stomach to prove they have fat on their body?

I’m posting this because I do not relate to those with airbrushed overly filtered skin poking at their stomach to share what 'real' looks like.

Real for me looks like bloat, stretch marks, belly rolls, a line where my pants sat all day, filter free skin.

That’s the real I hope you can relate too.

womenirl Report

#55

Woman in a bikini on a sandy beach, showcasing confidence under a clear blue sky.

Confidence blooms when we begin to recognize our own beauty. It flourishes when we choose to appreciate each and every piece of ourselves. It thrives when we realize, the way in which we speak to ourselves matters 🙏🏼
.
No matter what size you are or what your body looks like, choose to love yourself and love yourself HARD. Your scars, marks, lumps + bumps all make up all of the tiny details that make you wonderfully, uniquely YOU

womenirl Report

#56

A woman sitting on the floor, smiling and taking a selfie, with a colorful cactus mural in the background.

You don’t have to love your body right now, you don’t have to even LIKE it.

How about starting with curiosity? Get curious about what your body does for you every day, curious about what she likes and dislikes, curious about what it feels like to ask her what she needs, and curious about what it feels like to listen.

Get curious about how resilient your body is and how’s she’s been there through everything. For me, it’s all the years of bingeing/restricting cycles that I put my body through...yet she’s still here.

It’s ok to give yourself the space to look at things in different light. Curiosity can be such a powerful act of healing. You might be surprised at how you start to feel about your body when you give yourself permission to get curious.

womenirl Report

#57

Woman stretching in a cozy room with a baby nearby, depicting real-life moments.

When you’re doing yoga in your undies & your 8-month old decides to join in. 😆🤗 This mom life is never dull, that’s for sure. Also - health really DOES exists for someone in a larger bod. Well, how about that.

womenirl Report

#58

Pumpkin styled as a woman with towel, breast pump setup, and baby pumpkins, depicting a humorous take on real-life moments.

womenirl Report

#59

Woman on a bed with kids, holding a funny sign about adulthood, representing women in real-life moments.

womenirl Report

#60

Woman holding cabbage leaves, standing against a green wall, showcasing a real-life candid moment.

It’s been a week since Charlie was born, he is the greatest blessing and one of the greatest lessons for me as a mom.
I had all these hopes and dreams that postpartum would be easier this time. But I still ache. I’m healing. I’m tried.
Bella was such a colicky newborn. She cried and cried for months. Threw up. Had gas pains. I breastfed for months because that’s what I was told was 'best.' When I changed Bella to formula, she was a new, happy little baby.
This time, I had hopes that Charlie would be different. But it just isn’t the case. I decided to stop breastfeeding and try him on the same formula Bella was on, and within a bottle or two he was so happy. He stopped crying. He could relax. He could sleep. He smiled.

There is such a stigma about breastfeeding. If you don’t do it, you don’t care about your children’s health. You don’t love your kids enough. You’re being selfish. You just aren’t being a good enough mom. Honestly, I know my comments will prob be full of people telling me all sorts of things I could have/should have done to make it work for us.
But the one huge thing I found this time is that I made a really hard decision within myself as a mom to listen to my gut about what was best for my child. And you know what...it worked. He is soooo happy and that is all that matters." .
Link in bio for full story—including the meaning behind putting cabbage on your breasts.

womenirl Report

#61

Chalkboard quote about parenthood beside potted plants and vintage decor.

womenirl Report

#62

Cartoon woman trying on shorts with text about body acceptance; keyword: women in real life.

womenirl Report

#63

Women-In-Real-Life-Pics: Four women celebrating with drinks, seated in lawn chairs in front of a garage, holding wine glasses.

These mom's staged a #byefelicia photo shoot when their kids went back to school and now they're going viral

womenirl Report

#64

A woman with blue hair and a nose ring looking contemplative.

'Positive vibes only' is a load of s**t. It’s vulnerable AF for me to share this...but I know that someone out there is struggling and me only sharing the 'bright and shiny' parts of life, doesn’t serve anyone. So, I’m posting this for anyone else having a hard time during the holiday season. For anyone who doesn’t feel loved or accepted by the ones who were meant to love you the most. For the new moms who are lacking sleep, running on fumes, and questioning their abilities. For those who are dreading Christmas because someone you love won’t be there this year. For anyone, anywhere who is hurting right now... YOU ARE ALLOWED TO FEEL. You ARE NOT a failure. It’s OKAY to not to be okay...Multiple emotions is part of what makes us HUMAN. The world will not collapse if you unplug and shut down for a while. Your feelings are valid. You are not weak. You actually DON’T need to 'fix' this. Feel what you feel and know that this too shall pass. You are enough. You are not alone. You are loved and supported by a power much greater than you. It’s going to be okay love. Deep breaths...you’ve got this

womenirl Report

#65

Woman in a swimsuit holding a toddler by a pool, showcasing women in real life moments.

When I first saw this photo I thought “Well, I’m never posting that 😬” — I cringed looking at the cellulite on my legs. ⁣

I’ve always had a love/hate relationship with them. My legs are strong and short. The opposite of what I wanted. No matter how much I workout or diet they never become lean though. I’ll lose my boobs, arms and even belly but legs stay put. ⁣

Instead of picking myself apart, I decided to remember this day and how much fun we had. How much Ashton loved playing in the pool. How she splashed around and giggled.
I don’t want my daughter to look at herself in the mirror and hate anything. My words and actions towards myself affect her. ⁣I’m more conscious of this.
I love her cute little leg rolls and cellulite why not love my own?!

womenirl Report

#66

Woman holding a baby, standing in a softly lit room, showcasing a genuine moment of motherhood.

Mamas, you never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have. In the midst of these stressful times, it’s okay to cry. It’s okay to let your babe lay in their crib and cry too. We all need it. I know right now, you feel at your worst. You feel hopeless. You feel worthless. You feel defeated. You can’t hold it together anymore. You haven’t showered in days. You are in day 3 of the same pjs. You haven’t brushed your hair or teeth. Just let it all out. Cry. Scream. I know many of you will look at this photo and will either be like, 'why are you taking a picture of yourself crying?' Or 'you’re just doing this for attention.' OR maybe you will be able to relate. And I hope many will. I took this photo to remind myself of this day. To remind myself that I’m not 'weak' because I cry. I am not weak because I feel things deeply. I am not weak because I feel helpless. I am strong. I am a mother. I am worthy. My kids are happy, healthy, loved and fed. To remind myself that bad days will come and go. But then you might ask, why are you crying? Well, I grieve my hysterectomy every minute of every day. I grieve the nights I don’t get to put my kids to bed because I had to go back to work part time in the evenings + weekends. I dwell on the moments when I get mad at my kids for testing my patience. I dwell on all things that are out of my control. I overthink. I worry. Postpartum depression + anxiety are a b***h. I ask you all to please be kind to mothers on here. We are all surviving on little to no sleep. Trying to get through these tough days. Trying to survive the newborn stage. The sleep regressions. The teething stages. The picky eaters. The tantrums. Some are trying to overcome their postpartum depression and anxiety like myself. Some are receiving therapy and help. And I applaud all of you for showing up. For being here. Even if your biggest goal was getting out of bed, or brushing your hair or getting yourself dressed for the day. We are all warriors. We are allowed to have bad days. We are allowed to cry. Please remember that. You aren’t alone

womenirl Report

#67

Women with baby reading a motivational quote on a letter board about making contributions through parenting.

To the mama’s, papa’s, dreamers, visionary’s, SAHM etc. out there, kudos to you! For going so hard, for not quitting even on the worse days, even on the tired days, even on the days you don’t know how you’re going to do it, or don’t feel like you can. You know it’s okay to have some patience, grace, and forgiveness with yourself right? .
.
Our children are the future. I had to learn to give myself some grace, sometimes evaluating and not being exactly where I want to be or could’ve been by this time frustrates me, or gets me down, I’m so hard on myself. But then I realized if the ONLY good thing I’ve done or successfully done is raised great children I am in fact doing well.!! *Parents it’s so important how we raise our children, and many of you KNOW that is not the easiest task.
.
.
There are so many different aspects on this one topic. First their confidence, self love, etc is so important for them to know who they are, so when they encounter times and people that aren’t so kind they are not completely crushed. .
.
Secondly, Think about who you’re putting into the world. Do you remember your heartbreak[s], or some of the sh*%$y people you’ve come across and thought who raised them? Or even just encountered a child that needed a hug or just some TLC. It’s Important!
.
.
Third but not last, for the dreamer or the visionary. What we are working so hard for yes, we may in fact get to live in that but it may also be in the building for our children. As we are building a future for them. Show yourself a little love.

womenirl Report

#68

Woman sitting on the floor, holding a sign about experiencing loss during holidays, emphasizing it's okay to not be okay.

One thing I constantly have to remind myself over the holidays is that it is okay not to be okay. I know we are bombarded by the Hallmark version of what Christmas is supposed to be, but that does not mean that you have to act or be a certain way.
.

This can be a stressful time of year, and there are emotional triggers all around us. If you are hurting, give yourself grace and let yourself hurt. If you are happy, do not feel guilty for those feelings. All feelings are valid, so let yourself feel.♥️ .

Last week I opened up about my anxiety going though the holidays for the second time without my mom. Thank you for all of the love and support that came flowing in, I am truly grateful for it. For everyone that shared their stories of loss with me, I am so sorry for the pain you are going though, my heart goes out to each and every one of you. I know that this can be a difficult time of year for some of you, so please take the time you need to feel all of your emotions and remember it is okay to not be okay right now.♥️♥️xo
.

Thank you for checking in with me, but now I want to check in with you. How are you feeling right now? How are you doing with the holidays? Please use today to open up, support and encourage anyone and everyone on this thread. The holidays can be though but remember that you are not alone

womenirl Report

#69

Woman taking a mirror selfie holding a baby in a bathroom setting, showcasing real-life moments.

Milk, sweat, and tears.🤱🏼Being a new mom is a mess no matter how ya spin it!🤷🏼‍♀️ No amount of advice or prep can prepare you for the journey ahead. 😬 Exhibit A: this pic was me at 9 am in the morning. I just discovered these boy shorts to wear over my diapers! Makes me feel way more secure. 😂 From one new mom (literally 10 days in lol) to the next here is what I’ll say... ☝🏻 You’re gonna lose control of your schedule, your social life, and sometimes your sanity lol. 🤪 But in that sweet surrender of your life to your child you’ll gain the greater understanding of grace and love.

womenirl Report

#70

Cookie decorated like a taco with the phrase "I wish I was full of tacos instead of emotion." Women-In-Real-Life-Pics.

womenirl Report

#71

Woman relaxing in a bathtub, reading a book, and drinking from a cup next to a letter board with a humorous message.

womenirl Report

#72

A woman in a swimsuit smiling at the beach, embodying body positivity and confidence.

Hey back rolls,⁣⁣⁣
I’m so sorry for all the times I wanted to take scissors and simply cut you off my body.⁣⁣⁣
⁣⁣⁣
Dear cellulite,⁣⁣⁣
I’m sorry for all the times I thought having you meant I wasn’t doing a good enough job.⁣⁣⁣
⁣⁣⁣
Hi my strong quad friends,⁣⁣⁣
I’m sorry for how I wanted to diminish your power, for all those times I skipped leg days in hopes you would shrink.⁣⁣⁣
⁣⁣⁣
Hey girl,⁣⁣⁣
I’m sorry for all the days I spent hiding because I didn’t think you were worthy in the body you had.⁣⁣⁣
⁣⁣⁣
I am sorry.⁣⁣⁣
And I love you no matter what

womenirl Report

#73

Woman carrying a baby in a wrap, holding a coffee cup, representing women in real life moments outdoors.

This is me & my daughter (now 6) walking through our old neighborhood (Longfellow) in Minneapolis. When I was on maternity leave, I'd strap her to my chest and we'd walk the neighborhood streets or browse the aisles of the Lake St. Target (the Target where a cashier once referred to my mom and I as "you people.") The last 5 of our 10 years in Minneapolis was lived in the Longfellow and Central neighborhoods.
I was up until 2 this morning watching, in tears, my old neighborhood burn. All the places we used to go. The Target. The Indian restaurant we loved. Our neighborhood liquor store, where I made Phil buy me Baileys (and Jen & Kyle gave us scarves) after we'd walked 6 miles home in a blizzard because the busses were cancelled. What used to be the bike shop where Phil would get his bike repaired. The place I'd get my nails done. The building that housed the studio where I took flamenco lessons. The Wendy's where we'd get fries sometimes late at night. The Hexagon, where I saw shows and drank with friends and where my choir once sang.
I worried all night for friends who still live in the neighborhood. And what I couldn't get over was the fact that the MPD and these four officers believe so completely in their lack of culpability, they're willing to let the city BURN over it. Four arrests and all of this would stop, but they're silent as statues. I'm so sickened and heartbroken, but this feels like what I hope is a long-awaited turning point.
I'll say it and say it and say it: BLACK LIVES MATTER.

womenirl Report

#74

Woman in a blue dress poses outdoors, showcasing casual summer style in a garden setting.

Posing can do a lot. Last night I was going down a YouTube rabbit hole watching videos like “How To Pose Like a Model (Even If You Aren’t)” or “Tips for Flattering Instagram Photos.”
It’s just crazy to me how this is a THING in our culture... buying outfits that’ll look “good on the Gram”, watching videos to look “good on the Gram” and spending time trying to look “good on the Gram.”
And don’t get me wrong, I DO THIS. 🤣
Someone left a comment on my pic the other day saying, “the celebrities are not the problem, WE are the problem” and at first it rubbed me the wrong way because what do you mean???
So many celebrities and now “influencers” perpetuate beauty standards but then I realized: whoever left that comment has a point (probably why it rubbed me the wrong way 😅).
To an extent, we do choose what we consume.
Every time we like a photo.
Every time we follow someone.
Every time we buy a product.
Every time we have a CHOICE to do those things.
I do think that it’s a mix of both because sometimes you can’t get away from diet culture and beauty standards no matter how hard you try; it’s just EVERYWHERE.
And it’s even harder if you’re a developing child or teen, it’s natural to want to fit in.
But we, as consumers, as women, as people, have a choice.
And making the harder choice to accept and love ourselves exactly as we are RIGHT NOW is what makes all the change

womenirl Report

#75

Woman taking a mirror selfie in leopard print bikini, showcasing everyday real-life style.

I exercised this morning, I ate healthy and nutritious meals, and I drank so much water that I definitely peed every hour on the hour. Proud of myself and this incredible body of mine.

Body image is an important topic to discuss. I’m realizing that now more than ever. But so is health. I’ll always strive to be accepting of my body as long as I’m taking care of it. Because at the end of the day it doesn’t matter what my body looks like but it ABSOLUTELY matters how healthy my body is. I want to be a good example to my kids, and I want to be a strong and healthy parent so I can live as long as possible to be here for them.
Today, I’m a so dang proud of this body of mine. And I vow to try to treat it better both physically and mentally for my children, and for my husband (because they need me), but most importantly for me.

womenirl Report

