Mamas, you never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have. In the midst of these stressful times, it’s okay to cry. It’s okay to let your babe lay in their crib and cry too. We all need it. I know right now, you feel at your worst. You feel hopeless. You feel worthless. You feel defeated. You can’t hold it together anymore. You haven’t showered in days. You are in day 3 of the same pjs. You haven’t brushed your hair or teeth. Just let it all out. Cry. Scream. I know many of you will look at this photo and will either be like, 'why are you taking a picture of yourself crying?' Or 'you’re just doing this for attention.' OR maybe you will be able to relate. And I hope many will. I took this photo to remind myself of this day. To remind myself that I’m not 'weak' because I cry. I am not weak because I feel things deeply. I am not weak because I feel helpless. I am strong. I am a mother. I am worthy. My kids are happy, healthy, loved and fed. To remind myself that bad days will come and go. But then you might ask, why are you crying? Well, I grieve my hysterectomy every minute of every day. I grieve the nights I don’t get to put my kids to bed because I had to go back to work part time in the evenings + weekends. I dwell on the moments when I get mad at my kids for testing my patience. I dwell on all things that are out of my control. I overthink. I worry. Postpartum depression + anxiety are a b***h. I ask you all to please be kind to mothers on here. We are all surviving on little to no sleep. Trying to get through these tough days. Trying to survive the newborn stage. The sleep regressions. The teething stages. The picky eaters. The tantrums. Some are trying to overcome their postpartum depression and anxiety like myself. Some are receiving therapy and help. And I applaud all of you for showing up. For being here. Even if your biggest goal was getting out of bed, or brushing your hair or getting yourself dressed for the day. We are all warriors. We are allowed to have bad days. We are allowed to cry. Please remember that. You aren’t alone

