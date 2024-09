ADVERTISEMENT

Divorce is never easy, but what if, on top of everything, your own kids turned against you?

That’s what one woman on Reddit found herself dealing with. After parting ways with her cheating husband, she chose to focus on herself and had a well-deserved glow-up. Instead of cheering her on, her adult children were furious, blaming her for the divorce and withdrawing from her life. Scroll down for the full story.

After divorcing her cheating husband, the woman went through a great glow-up

However, her children weren’t happy about it and blamed her for the divorce

The woman shared more details in the replies, hoping her kids would eventually come around

People in the comments were shocked at the children’s reaction, insisting the woman wasn’t to blame

Some users, however, thought the woman was hiding something and that the children were upset for a different reason