“They Want Lying Slaves”: Job Seeker In Tears After Being Rejected Due To Age And Oversharing

A Gen Z employment seeker with multiple sclerosis shared her frustration on TikTok after being rejected for a job she thought was a “shoo-in,” allegedly due to her age. Taking to her TikTok page on Saturday (November 23), Alejandra claimed in a viral video that a hiring manager told her that she wasn’t hired because of her “lack of commitment” and not having a “five-year plan.”

“If you’re wondering what the job market looks like right now, look no further than my swollen eyelids,” Alejandra started her video, which has since amassed nearly 856,000 views.

A teary-eyed Alejandra continued: “A Gen X hiring manager told me that I wasn’t hired because I’m Gen Z, and that’s been making me cry for the better part of the last five hours.”

The TikToker went on to express her disappointment that despite excelling and being well-liked during her previous role in another department, her former colleagues failed to inform her of a new job opening as they had promised, leading her to miss an opportunity she deeply wanted.

“Of course, empty promises are what they are, and nobody told me anything,” Alejandra said.

Alejandra shared that after nearly a year of job searching, she applied for an opening in her former department, received an immediate interview, and felt optimistic when told she would hear back by Friday (November 22) about the decision.

“I was a shoo-in,” she said. “I had done the job before.”

After weeks of silence and no responses to her follow-up emails, Alejandra coincidentally encountered the hiring manager in an elevator, learning that the position had already been filled by someone deemed a “better fit” with “more history” at the company.

Upon asking for candid feedback, she was told her openness about her medical issues, social media interests, and lack of a five-year plan reflected a perceived “Gen Z problem” of oversharing and commitment issues.

The hiring manager advised her to focus on “optics” and make up a five-year plan if necessary to avoid similar outcomes in the future.

Image credits: Andrej Lišakov/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

“Reminder, these people know I have a disability,” the content creator exclaimed. “These people know I have multiple sclerosis, which is why I shared that.”

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease, meaning the body’s immune system attacks the myelin, the protective coating around nerve fibers, by mistake.

MS can cause a range of symptoms, including vision problems, difficulty with balance and coordination, muscle movement issues, fatigue, and memory and thinking problems, the NHS explains.

@fungalmicrobe and i found out i didnt get it bc i bumped into the hiring manager in the elevator… no one called me lol 🤪

“I would not share that with strangers,” Alejandra continued. “They were the ones who asked me what I was really passionate about, and I said my social media.”

The job seeker stated her frustration at being judged as untrustworthy for her honesty about her career uncertainty, feeling that employers prefer candidates who fabricate five-year plans and present a facade rather than being transparent about their goals.

“How about Gen X and boomers start investing in us, start taking a chance on us?” she exclaimed.

Alejandra concluded her heartfelt video by attributing the rejection to bias against her as a Gen Z candidate, despite her strong work history and demonstrated dedication.

The TikToker, who graduated from college last year, argued that her honesty about her uncertain future and personal circumstances unfairly cost her the position.

Her video sparked heated reactions as a TikTok user commented: “Gen X and boomer bosses are THE WORST.”

Baby boomers, otherwise known as boomers, were born between 1946 and 1964, Generation X between 1965 and 1980, millennials (or Generation Y) between 1981 and 1996, and Generation Z from 1997 to 2012.

A person wrote: “Gen Z is so fun to work with. We (older generations) need to get used to these sorts of differences. You’re so worth it.”

Someone else penned: “I almost didn’t get my last job because I was ‘too young’ it was literally retail like ???”

“Hard to have a 5-year plan when EVERYTHING is uncertain,” a netizen countered.

A commentator shared: “‘Don’t share everything about yourself’ but Gen X and above coworkers [have] asked me the most invasive personal questions in the office, [shared] their insensitive [opinions] unprovoked then gossips if u don’t.”

“The mind games in the job market [drive] me absolutely insane,” a cybernaut added.

An observer noted: “I have 3 college degrees and I can’t even get a job in a restaurant.”

A viewer stated: “I feel like interviews are just a game, not actual questions they want actual answers to.”

A separate individual chimed in: “[Millennial] here. it’s hard for my Gen Z sisters to have a 5-year plan when their entire life has been uncertain and radical.

“Put food on the table, roof over head first.”

Image credits: fungalmicrobe

In a follow-up video posted on TikTok on Sunday (November 24), Alejandra further criticized the pressure to conform and lie in the workplace to meet outdated expectations.

She said she rejected advice from a Gen X hiring manager who praised her skills but dismissed her honesty as a flaw, linking it to generational bias.

Alejandra emphasized her refusal to compromise her values for financial stability, contrasting herself with older generations who, she claims, “gave into the game” of workplace conformity.

@fungalmicrobe cheers to another day in "wHaTs yOuR FiVE yeAr pLaN?" land 🩵 ps: i know i asked them and they gave me their honest answer. im not upset at them. its just sad to know how they really feel and how truly shallow this world is.

While grateful for her current job, the TikToker called for a shift in workplace dynamics to embrace authenticity and reject oppressive norms.

Gen Z and millennial workers are grappling with a tougher job market as economic conditions tighten, Business Insider reported on October 29.

Unemployment for young adults reportedly reached 7.2% in January, significantly higher than for older workers.

@fungalmicrobe Replying to @~jordyn~🤎 i believe gen z has the power to change this rigged game. we have to stuck together and stay strong when situations like thia happen. im saddened i didnt get the job bc i am in desperate need for a change, but i know in my heart the universe and god are guiding me in the right direction. i know something bigger than i can even fathom is out there for me. you will know my name and i will touch many lives 🩵🫂

Moreover, layoffs targeting junior employees have surged, and many recent graduates have had to adjust career expectations, prioritizing job stability over aspirations.

Declining enrollment in liberal arts and rising interest in trades reflected a shift toward practical career paths, while experts warned that young workers were often the first to suffer during economic downturns.

“It remains a strong labor market, but not quite as tight as it was a few years ago,” Harry Holzer, a Georgetown professor and the former chief economist of the Labor Department, told Business Insider.

“So young people are going to feel that before anyone else.”

Alejandra’s video continued to ignite divided reactions

