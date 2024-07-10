Woman Refuses To Convert To Husband’s Religion, Gets A Call From His Angry Pastor
Sometimes in life, we meet people who talk a lot about doing the right thing but don’t always follow through. It’s difficult to take a person’s advice seriously when they aren’t true to their words and beliefs.
For instance, a woman shared details about her husband’s hypocrisy on Reddit. The author mentioned how her husband was keen on her converting to his religion. However, while she respects her husband’s faith, the author accuses him of not practicing what he preaches. Read on to discover more about her husband’s response and further details of their situation.
Religious faith is a personal choice that cannot be imposed on someone
A woman sought advice online after her husband called her disrespectful for refusing to convert to his religion
The author shared further details about her own beliefs
Many applauded the author for standing up and felt the man wasn’t true to his religion
However, a few felt that the author was harshly judging her husband
This sort of thing makes me sick to my stomach. This is not serving a god of love. This is not what Jesus wanted. Love one another. Judge not. Granted, it's often very difficult to truly follow His teachings. You don't just decide you believe, and boom! you're magically a nearly perfect Christian. Changing one's life, embracing the life that Jesus asked us to live, is just as much work, failure, and heartache as any other major lifestyle change. Ask any recovering addict how impossible staying off of d***s seemed. Relapses, bouts of self-disgust, teensy-weensy positive steps. I've called myself a Christian since 2016. In eight years, I've made some progress. I've always had a horrible temper. Sometimes, but not always, I can put myself in the other person's shoes. Sometimes, but not always, I am able to accept people as they are. Sometimes, but not always, I can let go of what doesn't matter. In the last two and a half years, as a Panda, I can see some of the change. My (non-cat) posts are less judgemental, less snarky. I've made effort in real life, too, although it's not as clear cut. I still consider myself a poor Christian, because I see how far I have to go, but I can also see how far I've come.
