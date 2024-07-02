ADVERTISEMENT

Adam Douglas Thompson is a well-known cartoonist famous for his clever and simple single-panel comics, especially in The New Yorker.

He started drawing and painting at a young age and later shifted from trying to showcase in art galleries to creating funny cartoons. This change led to a successful career. Thompson's talent for capturing complex ideas in one-frame comics with sharp humor has made him a favorite in both magazines and art galleries. His work continues to entertain and make people think, combining wit and artistic skill that appeals to many.

More info: Instagram | adamdouglasthompson.com | x.com