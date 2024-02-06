ADVERTISEMENT

Creating a great single-panel comic is not an easy task, but Adam Douglas Thompson makes it look like a walk in the park. His work is a mix of clever humor and simplicity, wrapped in a unique art style that stands out.

Thompson has become a familiar name as a cartoonist for The New Yorker, where his humor has graced the pages for many years. Beyond the magazine, his artwork has also found a home in various art galleries, showcasing his creative mastery.

Scroll down for some giggles and smiles!

More info: Instagram | adamdouglasthompson.com | twitter.com