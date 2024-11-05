ADVERTISEMENT

Nature’s Best Photography (NBP) International Awards recently announced winning and highly honored photos that are absolutely captivating. Over 25 thousand photographers had entered to compete in 11 categories, all celebrating animals and nature.

The Grand Prize winner this year is Mangesh Ratnakar Desai from Pune, Maharashtra, India, with a photo of two Bengal tigers fighting over territory. Another important mention is Alberto Román Gómez from Cádiz, Spain, who was recognized as the Youth Photographer of the Year.

In the list below, we showcased all the winners of single-submitted photos and some of the Highly Honored photos that captured our eyes the most. But if you want to see other photos alongside the video category winners, make sure to check out NBP's website.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | naturesbestphotography.org