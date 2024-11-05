ADVERTISEMENT

Nature’s Best Photography (NBP) International Awards recently announced winning and highly honored photos that are absolutely captivating. Over 25 thousand photographers had entered to compete in 11 categories, all celebrating animals and nature.

The Grand Prize winner this year is Mangesh Ratnakar Desai from Pune, Maharashtra, India, with a photo of two Bengal tigers fighting over territory. Another important mention is Alberto Román Gómez from Cádiz, Spain, who was recognized as the Youth Photographer of the Year.

In the list below, we showcased all the winners of single-submitted photos and some of the Highly Honored photos that captured our eyes the most. But if you want to see other photos alongside the video category winners, make sure to check out NBP's website.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | naturesbestphotography.org

#1

Polar Passion: Highly Honored - Emperor Penguin Chick By Stefan Christmann

Polar Passion: Highly Honored - Emperor Penguin Chick By Stefan Christmann

Stefan Christmann / NBP Awards Report

#2

Grand Prize Winner: Bengal Tigers By Mangesh Ratnakar Desai

Grand Prize Winner: Bengal Tigers By Mangesh Ratnakar Desai

“Over the years, I have witnessed this young tiger on his path toward independence, starting with lessons from his mother teaching him to defend his territory.”

Mangesh Ratnakar Desai / NBP Awards Report

#3

Animal Antics: Highly Honored - Emperor Penguin By Thomas Vijayan

Animal Antics: Highly Honored - Emperor Penguin By Thomas Vijayan

Thomas Vijayan / NBP Awards Report

#4

Polar Passion: Highly Honored - King Penguins Under Full Moon By Levi Fitze

Polar Passion: Highly Honored - King Penguins Under Full Moon By Levi Fitze

Levi Fitze / NBP Awards Report

#5

Birds: Highly Honored - Bald Eagle Fight By Michael Despines

Birds: Highly Honored - Bald Eagle Fight By Michael Despines

Michael Despines / NBP Awards Report

#6

Wildlife: Highly Honored - Bengal Tiger By Krishna Daga

Wildlife: Highly Honored - Bengal Tiger By Krishna Daga

Krishna Daga / NBP Awards Report

#7

Wildlife: Highly Honored - African Lion Cubs By Keith Bannerman

Wildlife: Highly Honored - African Lion Cubs By Keith Bannerman

Keith Bannerman / NBP Awards Report

#8

Wildlife: Highly Honored - Masai Giraffe And Calf By Thomas Nicholson

Wildlife: Highly Honored - Masai Giraffe And Calf By Thomas Nicholson

Thomas Nicholson / NBP Awards Report

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Whoa mommy, I'm to old for kisses. Waffles are checking me out!"

#9

Wildlife: Highly Honored - American Bison And Calf By Lara Ferraro

Wildlife: Highly Honored - American Bison And Calf By Lara Ferraro

Lara Ferraro / NBP Awards Report

#10

Animal Antics: Winner - Kit Fox Pair By Brian Clopp

Animal Antics: Winner - Kit Fox Pair By Brian Clopp

"The genuine tenderness between these wild animals made me smile and serves as a poignant reminder that each living creature has a unique value within our universe.”

Brian Clopp / NBP Awards Report

#11

Polar Passion: Winner - Beluga Whale By Brett Freliche

Polar Passion: Winner - Beluga Whale By Brett Freliche

Brett Freliche / NBP Awards Report

#12

Landscapes: Highly Honored - Dancing The Sumba By Cyndy B. Waters

Landscapes: Highly Honored - Dancing The Sumba By Cyndy B. Waters

Cyndy B. Waters / NBP Awards Report

#13

Ocean Views: Highly Honored - Green Sea Turtles In Cave By Leighton Lum

Ocean Views: Highly Honored - Green Sea Turtles In Cave By Leighton Lum

Leighton Lum / NBP Awards Report

#14

Birds: Winner - Egret And Ladyfish By Xiaoping Lin

Birds: Winner - Egret And Ladyfish By Xiaoping Lin

"I caught the fleeting moment as two fish leaped out of the water and passed by an egret."

Xiaoping Lin / NBP Awards Report

#15

Birds: Highly Honored - Northern Hawk Owl By Liron Gertsman

Birds: Highly Honored - Northern Hawk Owl By Liron Gertsman

Liron Gertsman / NBP Awards Report

#16

Polar Passion: Highly Honored - Emperor Penguins By Liwen Tao

Polar Passion: Highly Honored - Emperor Penguins By Liwen Tao

Liwen Tao / NBP Awards Report

#17

Youth: Highly Honored - Atlantic Puffin By Andrés Domínguez Blanco (Age 14)

Youth: Highly Honored - Atlantic Puffin By Andrés Domínguez Blanco (Age 14)

Andrés Domínguez Blanco / NBP Awards Report

#18

Animal Antics: Highly Honored - Mountain Hares By Andy Parkinson

Animal Antics: Highly Honored - Mountain Hares By Andy Parkinson

Andy Parkinson / NBP Awards Report

#19

Polar Passion: Highly Honored - "Treasure On Ice" By Marek Jackowski

Polar Passion: Highly Honored - "Treasure On Ice" By Marek Jackowski

Marek Jackowski / NBP Awards Report

#20

Art In Nature: Highly Honored - Spotted Eagle Ray By Joaquin Fregoni

Art In Nature: Highly Honored - Spotted Eagle Ray By Joaquin Fregoni

Joaquin Fregoni / NBP Awards Report

#21

Landscapes: Winner - "Fireworks" By Marcio Cabral

Landscapes: Winner - "Fireworks" By Marcio Cabral

"A stunning field of Paepalanthus mirrors the rising sun’s rays, giving the impression of self-luminescence."

Marcio Cabral / NBP Awards Report

#22

Landscapes: Highly Honored - Poplar Reflections On The Po River By Gianluca Gianferrari

Landscapes: Highly Honored - Poplar Reflections On The Po River By Gianluca Gianferrari

Gianluca Gianferrari / NBP Awards Report

#23

Landscapes: Highly Honored - Hummocks By Alessandra Meniconzi

Landscapes: Highly Honored - Hummocks By Alessandra Meniconzi

Alessandra Meniconzi / NBP Awards Report

#24

Outdoor Adventure: Winner - Highliner During Annular Solar Eclipse By Belva Hayden

Outdoor Adventure: Winner - Highliner During Annular Solar Eclipse By Belva Hayden

"The moon passing directly between Earth and Sun during an annular eclipse, made this highliner's experience even more extreme."

Belva Hayden / NBP Awards Report

#25

Outdoor Adventure: Highly Honored - Free Diver And Sperm Whales By Franco Banfi

Outdoor Adventure: Highly Honored - Free Diver And Sperm Whales By Franco Banfi

Franco Banfi / NBP Awards Report

#26

Outdoor Adventure: Highly Honored - Free Diver And Silky Sharks By Wayne Lai

Outdoor Adventure: Highly Honored - Free Diver And Silky Sharks By Wayne Lai

Wayne Lai / NBP Awards Report

#27

Outdoor Adventure: Highly Honored - Hiking In Norway By Aleksander Myklebust

Outdoor Adventure: Highly Honored - Hiking In Norway By Aleksander Myklebust

Aleksander Myklebust / NBP Awards Report

#28

Outdoor Adventure: Highly Honored - Crossing Ice Lake By Alessandra Meniconzi

Outdoor Adventure: Highly Honored - Crossing Ice Lake By Alessandra Meniconzi

Alessandra Meniconzi / NBP Awards Report

#29

Conservation Story, Single Image: Highly Honored - Chimpanzee Rescue By Marcus Westberg

Conservation Story, Single Image: Highly Honored - Chimpanzee Rescue By Marcus Westberg

Marcus Westberg / NBP Awards Report

#30

Ocean Views: Winner - Spinner Dolphins Superpod By Cécile Gabillon

Ocean Views: Winner - Spinner Dolphins Superpod By Cécile Gabillon

"Being surrounded by this superpod while free diving was one of the most amazing encounters of my life."

Cécile Gabillon / NBP Awards Report

#31

Ocean Views: Highly Honored - Juvenile Driftfish In Moon Jellyfish By Michael Patrick O'neill

Ocean Views: Highly Honored - Juvenile Driftfish In Moon Jellyfish By Michael Patrick O’neill

Michael Patrick O’Neill / NBP Awards Report

#32

Ocean Views: Highly Honored - Blenny In Brain Coral By Pietro Formis

Ocean Views: Highly Honored - Blenny In Brain Coral By Pietro Formis

Pietro Formis / NBP Awards Report

#33

Ocean Views: Highly Honored - Giant Pacific Octopus By Mayumi Takeuchi-Ebbins

Ocean Views: Highly Honored - Giant Pacific Octopus By Mayumi Takeuchi-Ebbins

Mayumi Takeuchi-Ebbins / NBP Awards Report

#34

Birds: Highly Honored - Parakeet Biting Monitor Lizard By Hira Punjabi

Birds: Highly Honored - Parakeet Biting Monitor Lizard By Hira Punjabi

Hira Punjabi / NBP Awards Report

#35

Animal Antics: Highly Honored - Barred Owlets By Glenn Nelson

Animal Antics: Highly Honored - Barred Owlets By Glenn Nelson

Glenn Nelson / NBP Awards Report

#36

Polar Passion: Highly Honored - Gentoo Penguins By Clive Burns

Polar Passion: Highly Honored - Gentoo Penguins By Clive Burns

Clive Burns / NBP Awards Report

#37

Art In Nature: Winner - Eye Of Frozen Lake By Lei Li

Art In Nature: Winner - Eye Of Frozen Lake By Lei Li

Lei Li / NBP Awards Report

#38

Art In Nature: Highly Honored - Sandstone Cliff By Adrian Klein

Art In Nature: Highly Honored - Sandstone Cliff By Adrian Klein

Adrian Klein / NBP Awards Report

#39

Outdoor Adventure: Highly Honored - Diver With Giant Oceanic Manta Ray By Christian Horras

Outdoor Adventure: Highly Honored - Diver With Giant Oceanic Manta Ray By Christian Horras

Christian Horras / NBP Awards Report

#40

Youth Photographer Of The Year - European Stonechat By Alberto Román Gómez (Age 9)

Youth Photographer Of The Year - European Stonechat By Alberto Román Gómez (Age 9)

"When a stonechat was perched near a bolt on a metal gate, it appeared as if it were the guardian of the territory."

Alberto Román Gómez / NBP Awards Report

#41

Youth: Highly Honored - Canvasback By James Fatemi (Age 17)

Youth: Highly Honored - Canvasback By James Fatemi (Age 17)

James Fatemi / NBP Awards Report

#42

Conservation Story, Single Image: Winner - Northern Gannets By Khurram Khan

Conservation Story, Single Image: Winner - Northern Gannets By Khurram Khan

"To me, this picture signifies the future of our planet, literally ‘hanging by a thread’ without our conservation action."

Khurram Khan / NBP Awards Report

#43

Ocean Views: Highly Honored - Humpback Whales Bubble Netting By Scott Portelli

Ocean Views: Highly Honored - Humpback Whales Bubble Netting By Scott Portelli

Scott Portelli / NBP Awards Report

#44

Wildlife: Winnner - African Leopard Fight By Kevin Dooley

Wildlife: Winnner - African Leopard Fight By Kevin Dooley

"In addition to the difficulty of focusing on the action, dust was in the air; but it all added to one of my favorite memories as a nature photographer."

Kevin Dooley / NBP Awards Report

