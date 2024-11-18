ADVERTISEMENT

Black and white photos have the ability to evoke profound emotion and thought. Therefore, today, we are happy to introduce you to the winners of this year's Exposure One Awards.

Both professional photographers and non-professionals could submit their photos, however, in this list, we only showcased the winners of the professional category; if you'd like to see the rest, make sure to visit the Exposure One Awards website .

Steven Benson was chosen as the Overall Contest Winner in the professional category with his photo series called "Resonance." As a photographer/videographer, his photos also won in the Film/Analog category.

These photographers serve as a reminder that, even in a world full with color, sometimes the most powerful stories are conveyed through the contrast of black and white.

More info: exposureoneawards.com | Facebook | Instagram