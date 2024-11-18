ADVERTISEMENT

Black and white photos have the ability to evoke profound emotion and thought. Therefore, today, we are happy to introduce you to the winners of this year's Exposure One Awards.

Both professional photographers and non-professionals could submit their photos, however, in this list, we only showcased the winners of the professional category; if you'd like to see the rest, make sure to visit the Exposure One Awards website.

Steven Benson was chosen as the Overall Contest Winner in the professional category with his photo series called "Resonance." As a photographer/videographer, his photos also won in the Film/Analog category.

These photographers serve as a reminder that, even in a world full with color, sometimes the most powerful stories are conveyed through the contrast of black and white.

More info: exposureoneawards.com | Facebook | Instagram

#1

International Photographer Of The Year: Steven Benson - Resonance

International Photographer Of The Year: Steven Benson - Resonance

Overall Contest Winner and Photographer of the Year in the Film/Analog category.

#2

Conceptual: Zili Zhang - Passing By No.5

Conceptual: Zili Zhang - Passing By No.5

Photographer of the Year in the Conceptual category and People’s Vote Award in the Conceptual category.

"A composite of 5 photos of walking people against the same window on Madison Avenue. Observe the seamless link at opposite corners and the aligned silhouettes, creating a visual harmony. The title has a dual meaning, they were passing by the window and also passing by each other."

#3

Landscapes: Michael Paul - Naturally Unfolding

Landscapes: Michael Paul - Naturally Unfolding

Photographer of the Year in the Landscapes category.

"At the foot of Wyoming's Tetons the waning day brings a cast of characters together to mingle for a moment of refreshingly untouched nature."

#4

Fashion & Beauty: Seleen Saleh - Black Madonna

Fashion & Beauty: Seleen Saleh - Black Madonna

Photographer of the Year in the Fashion & Beauty category and People’s Vote Award in the Fashion & Beauty category.

"Black Madonna was a such a prominent figure that there are over 500 paintings and sculptures of her around Orthodox Countries in Europe from the 13th century. Black Madonna speaks to an ancient cultural memory of the African origins of humanity representing the original mother of Earth's children."

#5

Fine Art: Sandra Cattaneo Adorno - Monochrome Ipanema

Fine Art: Sandra Cattaneo Adorno - Monochrome Ipanema

Photographer of the Year in the Fine Art category, Photographer of the Year in the People category, Photographer of the Year in the Travel category, and Bronze in the Street category.

"I have taken these pictures on Ipanema Beach, the place that I used to visit as a child. As I went back to photograph it after many years, memories rushed back to me and they mingled with the new scenes I was experiencing. The monochrome tone aligned perfectly with my childhood recollections."

#7

Street: Paul Lukin - Parallel Realities: Glamour And Grit

Street: Paul Lukin - Parallel Realities: Glamour And Grit

Photographer of the Year in the Street category.

"A glamorous high-fashion model on a towering billboard looms imposingly, exuding luxury and wealth. Below, a solitary sweeper toils in silence, her humble presence dwarfed by the grandeur above. This Dichotomy invites viewer to reflect on the stark societal disparities."

#8

Nature: Peter Jeschke - Frost On My Windows

Nature: Peter Jeschke - Frost On My Windows

Photographer of the Year in the Nature category.

"Nature creates ephemeral frost crystal art in winter on my old New Hampshire farmhouse windows. Artful frost compositions form overnight, are backlit by exterior light diffracting wondrously through the ice crystals, then disappear in the sun’s warmth. Flat grey winter light lends itself to B&W."

#9

Still Life: Bill Pack - Carscapes

Still Life: Bill Pack - Carscapes

Photographer of the Year in the Still Life category.

"'CarScape' are not merely functional or utilitarian; they are transformed into objects of beauty and desire. I draw parallels between the artistry of car design and the beauty found in natural landscapes and the human body."

#10

Wildlife: Gary Cox - The Mane Man

Wildlife: Gary Cox - The Mane Man

Photographer of the Year in the Wildlife category.

"Khari the African lion shaking his beautiful mane."

#12

Architecture: Antonio Coelho - House Of Music

Architecture: Antonio Coelho - House Of Music

Photographer of the Year in the Architecture category and People’s Vote Award in the Architecture category.

"Designed by the Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas.
The architecture of the building was acclaimed internationally. Nicolai Ouroussoff, a New York Times architecture critic, called it "the most attractive project that architect Rem Koolhaas has ever built"."

#13

Domestic Animals: Claudia Musal - Perspective Or Position

Domestic Animals: Claudia Musal - Perspective Or Position

Photographer of the Year in the Domestic Animals category.

#14

Abstract: Rj Muna - Fleeting Gestures

Abstract: Rj Muna - Fleeting Gestures

Photographer of the Year in the Abstract category.

"How do we see something beyond its form, beyond what we know from our senses? How is its ephemeral nature best known? Could an abstraction or distillation of its likeness, reveal it more deeply and, in fact, more accurately? When do we stop seeing a bird and see only a fleeting gesture?"

#16

Nude: Jasmine Lord - Sand

Nude: Jasmine Lord - Sand

Photographer of the Year in the Nude category and Silver in the Fine Art category.

#17

Event: John Scheibe - Ballet

Event: John Scheibe - Ballet

Photographer of the Year in the Event category, Silver in the Abstract category, and People’s Vote Award in the Event category.

An expressive pas de deux, captured in motion.

#19

Aerial: Eva Berler - Companionship

Aerial: Eva Berler - Companionship

Photographer of the Year in the Aerial category, Bronze in the Fine Art, and People’s Vote Award in the Aerial category.

#20

Photojournalism: Peter Jeschke - Timeless

Photojournalism: Peter Jeschke - Timeless

Photographer of the Year in the Photojournalism category, Bronze in the Travel category, and People’s Vote Award in the Photojournalism category.

"During rice harvesting and threshing in Bhoi, Meghalaya in Northeast India, two women winnow rice grains from chaff. Titled “Timeless,” this image could have been taken a thousand years ago as nothing much has changed since harvested grains were first separated from their dried husks."

#21

Minimalism: Jay Tang - Everyday Landscapes: Lake At The Foothill

Minimalism: Jay Tang - Everyday Landscapes: Lake At The Foothill

Photographer of the Year in the Minimalism category.

"Everyday Landscapes is a series of abstract photographs created from the shadows of everyday material, like paper and tissues, forming a perceived reality of a landscape painting."

