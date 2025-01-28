ADVERTISEMENT

In a very rough and intense world, it is always so calming to find creators who focus on a sweeter side of life.

JangandFox is a wholesome webcomic created by Joanne Ang, or Jang, a self-taught children’s book illustrator from Singapore. The artist shared that she has been drawing cute animals that capture the simple, tender thoughts, inspirations, and conversations around her since 2018. “At their heart, my comics speak a language of simplicity, warmth, and playfulness. Each character carries a piece of this, embodying the small, quiet joys of being ‘human.’” 

The comics quickly gained popularity, and as of today, Jang has over 327K followers on Instagram alone. So, without further ado, we invite you to explore Jang’s short stories that can feel like a warm hug when facing difficult days.

More info: Instagram | jangandfoxstudio.com

#1

Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang featuring an elephant and fox enjoying a quiet moment under the stars.

jangandfox Report

First of all, Joanne shared more about herself by telling us how she became a “postbox Santa.”

“Over the years, I’ve also become a ‘postbox Santa,’ sending over 10,000 letters and my illustrations to readers across the globe. Each letter carries a small piece of my heart, with a simple dream: to bring a little light and warmth to someone’s day, one envelope at a time.”
    #2

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang showing a hedgehog with a snowball, illustrating small and giant steps in life.

    jangandfox Report

    #3

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang featuring a penguin and whale with a calming message about breathing.

    jangandfox Report

    cerinamroth
Community Member
    cerinamroth
    cerinamroth
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago

    I love this one! Mainly because I hear it in the voice of Edna Mode.

    We were wondering what initially drew Joanne to the world of artistry. She responded: “I’ve always been in love with children’s books—the way they hold magic in their simplicity. Cartooning became a way for me to untangle my messy thoughts and emotions and translate them into something gentle and meaningful.

    Over time, I discovered that my work didn’t just help me understand myself—it also created connections with others. My readers, this community of kindred spirits, have grown into the warmest circle I could ever have dreamed of.”

    #4

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang featuring a rabbit, cherry blossoms, and carrots, with a message about blooming in your own way.

    jangandfox Report

    #5

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang featuring a fox and elephant sharing a tender moment in a field.

    jangandfox Report

    As for the audience’s takeaway, Joanne commented: “When the world slowed during the pandemic, these comics found their way into the hands of readers, psychologists, and organizations—serving as tiny reminders of connection, hope, and mental wellness.

    More than anything, I hope my comics can be a gentle companion for anyone navigating a tricky day. They’re little offerings of warmth, like a friend who sits beside you in your quiet moments.”
    #6

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang showing an elephant sheltering a sleeping fox with a large leaf during rain.

    jangandfox Report

    #7

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang featuring animals and text reflecting on magical moments as ordinary days.

    jangandfox Report

    cerinamroth
Community Member
    cerinamroth
    cerinamroth
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    Amen! Never forget to appreciate the trees and plants that clean the very air we breathe - for free. And the little insects pollinating the food we eat - for free. And the flowers, animals and beautiful scenery in the world that lift our spirits - for free.

    Lastly, the artist added: “I hope you’ll take a moment to sit with my comics, letting them unfold in your heart like poetry. Perhaps they’ll remind you of a person, a memory, or a feeling you’d forgotten. And maybe, in their simplicity, they’ll leave you with a sense of connection—to your inner child, to others, and to the quiet kindness that exists in all of us.”
    #8

    A wholesome comic of a fox looking at its reflection, expressing self-appreciation and gratitude, by Joanne Ang.

    jangandfox Report

    #9

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang: a small animal with pink pom-poms surprises a lying elephant.

    jangandfox Report

    #10

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang shows hedgehog offering hugs to a butterfly, fish, and mirror reflection.

    jangandfox Report

    #11

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang featuring an elephant and rabbit in a field, conveying a message about embracing mistakes.

    jangandfox Report

    #12

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang featuring a bunny with a basket reminding a hidden friend they're a rare treasure.

    jangandfox Report

    #13

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang featuring a cute elephant and fox sharing tender thoughts in three panels.

    jangandfox Report

    #14

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang depicting two foxes, one holding a small bunny, with the message "Be kind… fantastically kind."

    jangandfox Report

    #15

    Elephant gives seal of approval to hedgehog, capturing a tender moment in a wholesome comic by Joanne Ang.

    jangandfox Report

    #16

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang featuring a cute character learning self-love in three panels.

    jangandfox Report

    #17

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang depicting a fox on a swing with an uplifting message about momentum and progress.

    jangandfox Report

    #18

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang featuring a blue creature promising support to a small hedgehog.

    jangandfox Report

    #19

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang showing a blue creature under a blanket with text: "This is a little scary," then comforted.

    jangandfox Report

    #20

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang featuring an elephant and a fox counting their blessings under the stars.

    jangandfox Report

    #21

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang featuring an elephant and a fox sharing a tender moment of concern and comfort.

    jangandfox Report

    #22

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang showing a blue elephant reading with a fox under a blanket.

    jangandfox Report

    #23

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang featuring an elephant and fox watching fireworks, expressing gratitude and friendship.

    jangandfox Report

    #24

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang featuring a pig and rabbit discussing happiness while eating cookies.

    jangandfox Report

    #25

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang featuring a ghost and pumpkin discussing treats.

    jangandfox Report

    #26

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang showing an elephant and a fox under an umbrella with the text about things getting bitter and better.

    jangandfox Report

    #27

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang featuring a fox writing a love letter with a bird and hedgehog assisting.

    jangandfox Report

    #28

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang with a pig and bunny sharing cake, celebrating friendship.

    jangandfox Report

    #29

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang depicting a hug with text about accepting others.

    jangandfox Report

    #30

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang featuring a cute elephant giving a hedgehog an emergency pocket.

    jangandfox Report

    #31

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang: a fox and elephant share a tender moment with a small gift.

    jangandfox Report

    #32

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang showing a blue character with a mug, wrapped in a blanket, with captions: Just me. Just here. Just enough.

    jangandfox Report

    #33

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang with a rabbit and hedgehog sharing a gift and hug.

    jangandfox Report

    #34

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang showing a rabbit with a lantern offering a hopeful message about facing fears.

    jangandfox Report

    #35

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang featuring an elephant, a hedgehog, and a seal with a broken seal in a box.

    jangandfox Report

    #36

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang featuring a flying elephant holding a leaf, with a quote about bravery.

    jangandfox Report

    #37

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang featuring a bear resting with food and a blanket, conveying a message about thriving through rest.

    jangandfox Report

    #38

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang of a bunny and a bear carrying sunshine flowers in baskets.

    jangandfox Report

    #39

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang showing a pig and rabbit under moon phases, reflecting on change.

    jangandfox Report

    #40

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang shows a rabbit admiring a flower, and a pig comforting it with kind words.

    jangandfox Report

    #41

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang featuring an elephant and a fox hugging with the message "Hold on to what warms our hearts."

    jangandfox Report

    #42

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang featuring a fox holding a basket, with the message "you are not alone."

    jangandfox Report

    #43

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang featuring a hedgehog comforting a sad elephant with uplifting words.

    jangandfox Report

    #44

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang featuring an elephant and hedgehog discussing hug sizes.

    jangandfox Report

    #45

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang featuring an elephant and hedgehog with a balloon, sharing a tender moment.

    jangandfox Report

    #46

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang featuring animals sharing books, company, and time, encouraging volunteering.

    jangandfox Report

    #47

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang featuring animals exchanging gifts in a snowy forest.

    jangandfox Report

    #48

    Wholesome comic by Joanne Ang showing a pig and a bunny excitedly jumping in muddy boots.

    jangandfox Report

    cerinamroth
Community Member
    cerinamroth
    cerinamroth
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    I always say this when my boychik comes home covered in mud and sand: "Wow, looks like you had a lot of fun outside at kindergarten today!" <3

    #49

    Wholesome comic of an elephant and fox reading by a campfire in the snow, conveying warmth and simplicity.

    jangandfox Report

