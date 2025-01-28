49 Wholesome Comics That Capture The Simple And Tender Thoughts, Created By Joanne Ang (New Pics)Interview With Artist
In a very rough and intense world, it is always so calming to find creators who focus on a sweeter side of life.
JangandFox is a wholesome webcomic created by Joanne Ang, or Jang, a self-taught children’s book illustrator from Singapore. The artist shared that she has been drawing cute animals that capture the simple, tender thoughts, inspirations, and conversations around her since 2018. “At their heart, my comics speak a language of simplicity, warmth, and playfulness. Each character carries a piece of this, embodying the small, quiet joys of being ‘human.’”
The comics quickly gained popularity, and as of today, Jang has over 327K followers on Instagram alone. So, without further ado, we invite you to explore Jang’s short stories that can feel like a warm hug when facing difficult days.
More info: Instagram | jangandfoxstudio.com
First of all, Joanne shared more about herself by telling us how she became a “postbox Santa.”
“Over the years, I’ve also become a ‘postbox Santa,’ sending over 10,000 letters and my illustrations to readers across the globe. Each letter carries a small piece of my heart, with a simple dream: to bring a little light and warmth to someone’s day, one envelope at a time.”
We were wondering what initially drew Joanne to the world of artistry. She responded: “I’ve always been in love with children’s books—the way they hold magic in their simplicity. Cartooning became a way for me to untangle my messy thoughts and emotions and translate them into something gentle and meaningful.
Over time, I discovered that my work didn’t just help me understand myself—it also created connections with others. My readers, this community of kindred spirits, have grown into the warmest circle I could ever have dreamed of.”
As for the audience’s takeaway, Joanne commented: “When the world slowed during the pandemic, these comics found their way into the hands of readers, psychologists, and organizations—serving as tiny reminders of connection, hope, and mental wellness.
More than anything, I hope my comics can be a gentle companion for anyone navigating a tricky day. They’re little offerings of warmth, like a friend who sits beside you in your quiet moments.”
Lastly, the artist added: “I hope you’ll take a moment to sit with my comics, letting them unfold in your heart like poetry. Perhaps they’ll remind you of a person, a memory, or a feeling you’d forgotten. And maybe, in their simplicity, they’ll leave you with a sense of connection—to your inner child, to others, and to the quiet kindness that exists in all of us.”
