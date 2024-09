There are two sides to dating . On the one hand, it’s an exciting time when you meet new people, discover a lot about yourself, and get to grips with what you’re looking for in a long-term partner. On the other hand, it’s an exhausting hassle to find a potential partner when some folks are so picky they won't even give you a decent chance. The members of one online community recently shared the weirdest reasons that other people stopped dating them, and they offered a glimpse into the more bizarre side of romance. We’ve collected some of the best stories. Scroll down to have a read on how ridiculous and silly some people's expectations can get! Hopefully, you’ve never experienced anything as ludicrous…

#1 I was too nice for bringing her food when she was sick. (This was long before food delivery apps.)



Her rationale was: “I know that one day I’m just gonna hurt you. And you’re too nice to have that happen to you.”



Stung a bit, but hey i appreciate the honesty….also, maybe you should see a therapist??

#2 He thought I was making up stuff to make him look stupid when I explained that the light we see from the stars is millions if not billions of years old.



"NOBODY CAN PROVE THAT, IT'S ALL MADE UP!"

#3 Because I clean my house, apparently real men don't clean.

Marriage.com reports that in the United States, women are generally almost twice as likely to initiate breakups than men. Meanwhile, around 70% of straight, unmarried couples break up within the first year of dating. After making up their minds, 42% of people wait a week before breaking up with their partner. The fallout from breakups is considerable. A whopping 58% of people consider their breakups to be dramatic or messy. And nearly a fifth (19%) of Americans said that they’ve been ghosted by their (now ex) partners at the end of their long-term relationships. However, 71% of Americans admitted that they still stay in touch with their exes. 60% opened up that they still stalk their ex-partners on social media. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Because I *don't" have BPD. Apparently, he "craves the excitement" of being with someone with a personality disorder, and being with his first girlfriend who didn't was just "too mainstream" for him.



If this wasn't odd enough, he was a therapist by profession. I do wonder slightly if that's how he's managed to meet so many women with personality disorders.

#5 I came home to find all my stuff on the front lawn. We'd been together 2 years. Her and her friends went to a psychic that day who said she was being cheated on...

#6 Not me but a friend had a girl break up with him because she said, "I'm very Slytherin and you're just too Hufflepuff."

Cheating is a huge red flag and, in most cases, leads to the end of the relationship. Around 85% of people’s relationships fall apart after one of the partners admits to having cheated on their significant other. When it comes to marriages, around half of them end up in divorce, according to Marriage.com. However, Forbes notes that in reality, ‘only’ 43% of first marriages end up dissolved. Second marriages fall apart 60% of the time, while third marriages fare even worse on average, with 73% ending in divorce.

#7 After a date or two, we got to talking about food. His family doesn’t eat anything with garlic because his father has an aversion to it. I said I cook with it extensively, especially meats. Later he said he thought we were probably not very compatible due to our gastronomic differences.

#8 She told me the radio station speaking through her tooth fillings, told her I was a demon and she should k*ll me. She seemed so sweet and normal.

#9 I wanted to spend some time to myself. I'm not incredibly social and I honestly don't even like talking on the phone but I made a change to"open my mind." Yet I felt out of place face timing every second I could to please their needs. Was at the store on facetime talking out loud, driving on facetime,falling asleep on facetime, going on breaks and facetime. I just wanted to feel myself again and eat in private, watch anime and be able to pay attention, s**t even scroll YouTube to see what I've been missing. The second I said Id like to have some me time I got dumped so fast my head spinned. I was incredibly heartbroken and confused but now I think that person was a narcissist.

To be fair, it always takes more than one person to make any romantic entanglement work. If only one individual is ‘feeling it,’ then it’s a one-sided, unrequited relationship. So, if you do spot that your date annoys you or has too many red flags to continue anything with them, you shouldn’t feel guilty about breaking things off. ADVERTISEMENT The alternative—seeing someone you can’t stand and pretending to like them—is far worse. Lying to yourself and to your date wouldn’t be fair. It’s good to have standards. There is a caveat, however.

#10 Back in high school a guy broke up with me because I told him I trusted him not to take advantage of me (after an accident b**b touch that was clearly accidental). Years later we spoke and he apologized, he was raised in an Uber Christian conservative household and me not being mad or shaming him was apparently too much at the time.

#11 Was explaining best practices for seizure first aid since I have epilepsy and it wasn't the best controlled for a bit so I found it was safest to be open quickly with it in case I dropped (don't like coming to with s**t being shoved in my mouth)...



And then he started praying over me in a language I didn't recognize, then apologized saying he can't date "the possessed" and left the table.



Couple waitresses and a busser witnessed the whole debacle, f**k the kitchen might've heard the "prayer". Nearly cried after the shock wore off, but everyone else was very nice and I got a free dessert for my trouble.

#12 Astrology signs said we were not compatible.

There is such a thing as having standards that are too high, or rather, unrealistic. In other words, if you’re too picky about who you spend time with, you shouldn’t be surprised if you find yourself socially isolated and alone. There will never be someone out there for you who is your ‘perfect’ soulmate or 100% matches the idealized form of your partner you built up in your head. But perfection is boring anyway. Someone’s flaws, quirks, and imperfections are a huge part of what makes a person truly unique. And if you can see yourself being okay with at least some of them, then that stranger you’re having a coffee date with might eventually become ‘your’ person in the future. The reality is that you won’t significantly change your partner into someone ‘better’ (aka more in line with your ideal) after you two start dating. If you can’t accept them for who they are now, it’ll only lead to frustration in the future. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Trimmed my beard.

#14 Mine happened last night. I don't drink alcohol. Just for the simple reason I don't like it. The date was great. Well, I thought it was.



A few minutes after I got home. He said he can't date a 40-year-old who orders a kid's drink. I ordered a strawberry lemonade. He said he wants to date an adult.



I know any reason is a good reason not to date someone. He has a right to his opinion.

#15 I didn't wanna buy apartment with him after knowing him for 2 weeks 😂🙇🏼‍♀️

#16 We discovered we were cousins.

#17 I couldn’t recite her phone number without looking it up.

#18 I had one guy stop because he found out my mom died young, from cancer and thought I was too risky and might die young too.

#19 I, myself, broke up with somebody because they kept insisting I should get an iPhone.

#20 I was a freshman in high school, he was a junior. We were in tons of extracurriculars together. He broke up with me after maybe a month of dating, during a theater rehearsal. He said his therapist said we should break up, and then he *ran away* from me. Literally, turned and full sprint ran away from me. In front of everyone. We'd been on maybe 2 dates and had "parked" a few times but we were dorky kids and definitely not in love or anything. If he hadn't been so dramatic about it, I probably wouldn't even still think about it, but it does bring me a chuckle every once in a while.

#21 I once dated a girl for several months. One day she told me she was breaking up with me because her ex boyfriend was finally getting out of jail and she was getting back with him.

#22 One time, someone stopped seeing me just because I didn’t like their favorite TV show. Like, seriously? People can be so picky about the weirdest stuff.

#23 I have a small tattoo in a place only he and my doctor would see. He “couldn’t bring me home to his father because he would disapprove.”

#24 We got into an argument about communism and she (communist supporter) was adamant that I (critic of communism) didn't understand it well enough and was being narrow-minded about it.



The funny part is that she was born and raised in the UK and learned about it in books (incl. of course Marx/Engels' Communist Manifesto) while I had only grown up right next door to a communist country with grandparents that lived in and had to flee that country. But yeah... Maybe I wasn't open-minded enough about it.

#25 I broke up with a guy in high school because he insisted that "Buddy Holly" by Weezer was sung by Buddy Holly.

#26 On our first date, I asked him about his tattoos, and he told me one of them was based on the Nightmare Before Christmas, which was his absolute favorite movie. I told him I’ve never seen it, but always wanted to check it out. You would think the normal reaction to that is something like: “now I know what we can do for the next date”, but he later sent me a string of texts that this wasn’t going to work out.



He said he can’t be with someone who doesn’t like the same media as him. The Nightmare Before Christmas was a “very important movie to him” and he can’t be with someone who doesn’t share the same values. (??) Keep in mind, I had just never seen it. I didn’t even say that it was a bad movie, just that I wanted to watch it (with him).

#27 It wasn't a proper date, just a university classmate inviting me at his shared apartment for tea after both of us drank s****y tea at the bar. I knew him and accepted his invite, even if my friend checked on me every 15 minutes for safety reasons.



As soon as i arrived i had to use the toilet. I pooped big, then when i flushed the flush didn't work. Did i break it? I stepped on the toilet, half dead for the unbearable stench that no perfume could lessen. The flush had a small hook that was unhooked (i can't describe it better), so i fixed it and finally made that lovecraftian monster disappear in the deep of our sewer system. More perfume, i opened the window and washed my hands.



Nice tea, nice chat, we said goodbye on good terms and planned to see each other again. In the evening he called me. "What happened in the toilet?" "Well, you know i felt sick.." "no, i don't care. What did you do to the toilet?" "I suppose when i pushed the button a small hook got unhooked and i put it back in position. Did i break it?" "No, it has been broken for months and we used a bucket to flush" "well, now it works!" He went silent and the next day he didn't reply to my texts, i invited him for a drink and offered to bring a thermos of tea with 2 cups. Then he texted me *sorry i can't date you. I was supposed to date a female law student, not Gino the bricklayer* i wanted to send him an invoice for plumbing work but i gave up.



With a sentence, he proved to be sexist, bigoted, lazy and incapable of doing simple maintenance work.

#28 My best friend broke up with a sweet, successful, and funny man because he smelled like Tide detergent and his urethra was too large. I don’t know if she told him that but that’s what she told me. That’s when I realized she has deep issues with commitment/men in general. Years later, he has a lovely long term partner and she is still single.

#29 I once went on a few dates with a guy, we weren’t official or anything, but we liked each other and things were on the way to become serious. On the ride home from a date, he told me he couldn’t date me anymore because he would have to move to another town for work. I didnt say anything. Then he proceeded to tell me if he stayed in our town and had a relationship with me, he wouldnt be able to afford a dyson vacuum cleaner, he would only buy a phillips one. And that this was very important to him.

#30 She asked me if I was saving up to buy a house, to which I answered "no".



Within seconds the mood changed and we weren't compatible anymore.



As we parted ways, I told her the reason I wasn't saving to buy a house was because I already own one. It then became obvious that was indeed the reason for not wanting another date, but I knew enough.

#31 The weirdest one for me was, " I can't be with someone that had her child/ dogs/ cats/ self vaccinated. Does not believe the earth is flat and disputes the safety and effectiveness of chiropractic care. " This was prior to the plague, so Anit Vax was big but not like it is now. The s*x was fantastic, which is why I continued to date him. I always thought of the dates as an unfortunate seminar before the cool main event. So when he broke it off, I felt like my ice cream slid off my cone. Both funny and disappointing. For extra fun, the next person I dated was in medical research. Flat Earth guy made it point to corner me at the farmers market to tell me scornfully how " disappointed " he was that " I learned nothing" from him and decided to date a scientist.

#32 I once had a woman tell me she couldn’t date me anymore because I was “too funny.”

#33 He didn’t like how my voice sounded in the phone. Meanwhile I am a singer. 😅

#34 A sock!!! Yes you read that correctly, a sock. He was over one day and was doing laundry while I was at work. I came home to a note on my bed either a man’s sock laying on it. Note read “I don’t date cheaters!” I called him and said it was my brothers. He said bull s**t and it’s over. For the record it was my brothers, as he at the time often crashed at my house when I picked him up drunk.

#35 One girl ended a fling with me after a week cause I went home from work and fell asleep and didn’t text her back all night.



The whole week leading up I had done nothing but that often staying up til 3am and I was honestly just exhausted and crashed.

#36 In high school a girl dumped me because I ate a hamburger before a date and told her how delicious it was. Apparently she HATED hamburgers and the fact that I ate one before we went on a date and made out ended up grossing her out. I found about this secondhand from her friend because she didn’t really give me any reasons for why she broke up with me.

#37 My dog was fat and it was a red flag I wasn’t actively trying to make a 13 year old dog with arthritis and a heart murmur lose weight instead of making her last few months comfy.

#38 Had a guy break up with me because he was protestant and couldn't date a catholic.



I am not catholic and neither is my family. Still thankful he showed his colours early on.

#39 One night she wanted to cuddle after a party but I, while dealing with a kidney stone and medication for said stone, was not feeling well and wanted to just go home alone and go to sleep. This led to an accusation that I never cared about her in the first place which was false, but I was unwilling to engage in the argument and fuel a negative go-round. If you can't communicate with me in civility, you can't communicate with me, bye.

#40 Because I would not bleach my hair blonde..I'm a redhead I will keep it ty

#41 I have a foot fetish. She was down to do the wildest s**t except have her feet touched. Honestly, whatever, we don't all like the same stuff, so I didn't mind. However, she was ADAMANT that being into feet was weird but NONE of the stuff she wanted to do was weird.



I know everyone's disgust factor (and triggers) vary, but it was an unfortunate reason to end an otherwise fun dynamic.

#42 I had been SA’ed before we met. He was very religious and couldn’t get past the fact I wasn’t a virgin 🙃

#43 I had a lady I was dating break up with me because I treated her too nice and didn't get s**t-faced every night, and that was just really weird and she'd never dealt with that before.

#44 I'm a lesbian. A woman didn't want to date me because I didn't like or want anything to do with p*nises. She thought that was unnatural, and that every woman should enjoy that. Ew. No.

#45 Once I was going out with someone and when it got to about 10pm, she started panicking that she needed to be home for her parents (she was in her early 30s but still lived with her parents). As a joke I said 'oh no, you'll get grounded'. She broke up with me for saying that.



I could maybe understand if her reasoning had been that I was making fun of her. However, her actual reason was she genuinely believed that I thought she was going to get grounded if she didn't get home and she thought it was childish for someone my age to think people still get grounded as adults.

#46 Many years ago, I was casually dating this guy. He seemed like a nice dude, and I thought that we may end up official. I told him one evening that I had my first kiss at 14, he called me easy and left my apartment. I never heard from him again..

#47 Dated someone for 2 weeks. I was the one reaching out to her constantly. Texting her, planning things, etc. She never reached out to me.



On a Saturday I decided she can reach out to me.



Sunday she said I wasn't trying hard enough to date her.



No loss.

#48 He broke up with me because I got him a Christmas present.



I made more money than he did and would pay for some of our dates or we would split things a lot of the time. About 4 months into dating, Christmas season rolled around and I mentioned I finally found him a gift while I was out getting gifts for my family. He told me that it was ridiculous that we would trade gifts after only dating a few months and that he hadn’t planned on buying me anything. He got pissed and basically told me that I was always “flaunting” my money and making him feel emasculated.

#49 In a high-school a guy broke up with my friend because she cut her hair. She cut it to her shoulders and he claimed she looked like a man.

#50 I was uncomfortable with him wishing he had a “service dog” so he could form a dog army and become a super villain. He mentioned this after I explained that I was training my own service dog to alert to life threatening medical episodes.

#51 I wore a V Neck Cardigan to dinner. Yeah I'm metal, but I clean up nice.

#52 He was breaking up with me because his friends told him that I would cheat on him. That one still kind of baffles me.

#53 This chick I knew was an aesthetician. She talked me into a Brazilian wax and then broke up with me the next day 😅

#54 He heard a rumour about me which was totally wrong and anything made sense of it, but he insisted in believing the rumour, rather than asking me if it was really True...

#55 I had gone out on a few dates with this girl and things were going great! She even asked me out on the next date, She was all over me, and was texted me all night after the date. The next day she ended things because I “didn’t have my career in order” I work in sales and am projected to make a sizeable income this year, however, I did mention that I was considering going back to school because I hate the scummy side of sales and want to do something where I can help people (psychology)



I bet if I mentioned what I was projected to make she wouldn’t have left but I’m glad I didn’t. I feel like I dodged a bullet.

#56 He said it was because I didn't like country music or seafood. My mom was deathly allergic to seafood, so I didn't eat it. We were dating. I wasn't looking to be his twin. I told him any place has a salad or something besides seafood. I said, "You get your seafood, and I will get something else." He didn't know what to say. I am in my 50s, and he was in his 60s, so it's not like we were teens.

#57 I was told Jesus wasn’t important enough to me. I’m Catholic but I don’t drop Jesus’ name in every conversation and I guess that was a deal breaker lol

#58 Not me, but in highschool, my best friend was dating this girl who had recently really gotten into Tupac. My friend changed a couple lyrics from “I ain’t a k**ler but don’t push me, revenge is like the sweetest joy, next to getting p**sy” to “I ain’t a k**ler but don’t push me, revenge is like the sweetest joy, next to baking cookies” and she broke up with him over that.

#59 He thought I made something he didn’t like for dinner. His dinner was in the oven and he only looked on the stove (where I was making something separate for myself). Dodged a bullet there 😅

#60 Because I “didn’t support his band.” Hooking them up with shows, connecting them with bookers, going to every show, selling merch, passing out flyers, filling their shows with my friends, and trying to get them in talks with my industry connections wasn’t enough support to counteract the fact that I didn’t vibe with their music genre.

#61 He dropped me off at work and we got in an argument on the way. He floored his car in reverse ended up breaking his car. Blamed me. 7 years down the drain after that.

#62 "It's a shame this is going so well."





I pause, waiting for the shoe to drop, "Uh, why?"





"I'm moving to China."









It was our second date. She'd been working on the transition for a long time.

#63 Someone stopped being married to me because I was too subservient.





Like what the absolute f**k... guess asking his opinion on what to cook for supper and offering to make him a drink when I was going for one was just... wrong.

#64 I was in middle school, I was dumped because she said people would think we were friends and not together because we were too friendly with one another. She even wrote me a letter on a scented piece of paper.

#65 I know this is a common one but it still left me boggled. I’m too short. For reference, I’m 5’9” and she was 4’10”…maybe.

#66 I hold my cutlery the wrong way round.

#67 By third date of a guy i dated briefly, the week before senior year of high school began the guy told me he wouldn't continue dating me because he felt like he was a hobbit compared to me in terms of where we both stood athletically and the guy himself was equal height to me of 5 ft. 11 inches tall and I told him, "you are no hobbit, we are of equal height and stand as equals in our own athletics." the guy said he just didn't see it working and said it was over. By the time senior prom was going to be coming up he tried asking me to be his prom date and I told him after his negative attitude back at the beginning of the school year he can forget about taking me to prom and I turned him down.

#68 Because I was taller than him. We’d been in the same social circle on and off, so it’s not like I surprised him with it….

#69 I wouldn't help her with her rent.



So she went back to the BF who she left because he openly cheated on her. But he did help with rent.

#70 She couldn't believe I work in AI. "Because there is no such thing as AI, and you want to sound important."



Ok, then...probably also a Flat Earther. Pretty, but dumb as a bag of hammers, turns out.

#71 I said I didn't like football. She ended it then and there. We were only dating for a few months. It was still a bit frustrating.

#72 She said she was a b***h and I deserved someone nicer.

#73 Astrology.



Not even kidding. We were talking about birthdays and I was like,”oh you’re a Leo! That’s cool” and this guy snapped. Hard.



“ThAts sO f*****g sTuPid. nO wOnDer yOu hAvE a HaRd TiME mAkInG fRiEnDs…” and other attacking comments about me/my character/insecurities.



I was so so confused. And a bit hurt about the making friends comment. I had just started a new job and very much felt I was the outsider at first.



Mans had no problem being caring when I first talked about it, to using it against me the moment I said something he didn’t like.



It was an extremely short relationship and the trash took itself out so I mean, no love lost 🤷‍♀️