There's something about the past that remains relevant even in the present day. It's why people like to collect old trinkets, buy old houses, and spend hours in public library archives. The first newspaper in the U.S. was printed in 1690, but even old newspaper clippings, comics, and snippets can be relevant now.

That's what we found out when we came across the Instagram page "Yesterday's Print" that shares vintage newspaper clippings. Some of them include headlines, others are poignant old-timey comics, and some are simple, short jokes from the funnies section. So, join us in rediscovering old-school humor from vintage newspapers that can still be relevant today!

More info: Yesterday's Print

#1

The Baltimore Sun, Maryland, June 15, 1924

Vintage newspaper clippings showing a humorous and relatable poem about a grandma’s rebellious habits.

yesterdaysprint Report

    #2

    The Circleville Herald, Ohio, April 2, 1928

    Vintage newspaper clipping showing a humorous and relatable statement about girls wearing dresses above their knees.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    But it is the MAN'S patriarchy that demands to tell women how they should behave! Now excuse me whilst I do manly things like shout at young women for not smiling more.

    #3

    The Oskaloosa Independent, Kansas, August 25, 1877

    Vintage newspaper clipping showing a humorous and relatable old-fashioned opinion on women clerks sitting down at work.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    markglass
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago

    The author was ahead of his time.

    The history of American newspapers is quite fascinating. Yes, the first-ever paper was published in 1690, but it had to close down after its first issue. It turns out that the publishers ran it without obtaining a license. The man behind it, Benjamin Harris, had to go to jail for it.

    The newspaper was titled "Publick Occurrences Both Forreign and Domestick" and came out only in Boston. Although it was ill-fated, it was quite modern for its time. It was the first multi-page (only four) newspaper and featured topics like politics, crime, and even gossip and scandal. The last of the four pages was left blank so that readers could write in their piece of news and hand it in to be published in the next issue.
    #4

    The Age-Herald, Birmingham, Alabama, September 12, 1913

    Vintage newspaper clipping showing a short humorous poem about the law and contrasting punishments.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    anoniemereserve
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    And it applies to innocent people too (because yes, plenty of people get found not guilty!), the poor innocent ones amongst them have spent that time in jail for nothing, and the rich innocent ones didn't. The bail system is flawed and unfair by definition.

    #5

    Vancouver Daily World, British Columbia, June 27, 1921

    Vintage newspaper clipping with a humorous and relatable quote about girls and doctors from the old days.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    roxy-eastland
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Doctors that don’t know is the uterus is the strongest muscle in any human body **definitely** should keep their opinions to themselves.

    #6

    St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Missouri, February 22, 1904

    Vintage newspaper clipping with bold headline about an insane man at the White House from the old days.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    1690 was still British America times, so this and many subsequent newspapers that followed it were closely related to the British government. Although public sentiment was different, the papers avoided criticizing it. The next newspaper, The Boston News-Letter, survived after its initial release. 

    However, it was a tool of the colonial establishment. At the top of every issue, there was a phrase, "Published by Authority," just like in the "London Gazette." The format of this newspaper sort of set the tone for what papers in 18th-century America looked like. There was only one sheet of paper, with text written on both sides in two columns. At the end of the second page, readers could buy ads, but newspaper advertising became lucrative only in the 19th century.
    #7

    The Dothan Eagle, Alabama, November 23, 1916

    Vintage newspaper clipping with a humorous quote about children, dogs, and personal character from the old days.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    #8

    The Atlanta Constitution, Georgia, April 26, 1932

    Vintage newspaper clipping with a humorous quote about the meek inheriting the earth and the un-meek making a mess.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    markglass
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago

    Amen to that!!

    #9

    The Frankfort Index, Kansas, April 26, 1930

    Vintage newspaper clipping with humorous text about a middle aged man questioning his attractiveness to young women.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    billyotto1966
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago

    That clarification! "He is not." lmao

    In the beginning of the 19th century, newspaper circulation was in the thousands in America. Not everyone would read them, given that illiteracy was still quite common. As time went by, printing technology became more advanced, and the telegraph and the telephone allowed for quicker communication (editors and publishers communicated mainly by letters).
    #10

    The Atlanta Constitution, Georgia, June 25, 1932

    Vintage newspaper clipping humorously suggesting intelligence exists on Mars, showcasing relatable vintage content.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    gezgin
    Janissary35680
    Janissary35680
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago

    🎵🎶So remember, when you're feeling very small and insecure / How amazingly unlikely is your birth / And pray that there's intelligent life somewhere out in space / 'Cause it's bugger all down here on Earth🎶🎵

    #11

    Clarion-Ledger, Jackson, Mississippi, April 6, 1939

    Vintage newspaper clipping with humorous and relatable text about the world under poor management.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    zigzagwanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    My little piece of the world is under little or no management. I like it!

    #12

    Harrisburg Telegraph, Pennsylvania, March 29, 1881

    Vintage newspaper clippings showing typography-based emoticons expressing emotion, still funny and relatable today.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    feliciacahoon
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago

    Emoji heiroglyphics, if you will.

    In the 1830s, "penny papers" started to pop up. To make newspapers available for the masses and the working class, publishers started selling cheap, mass-produced newspapers that cost only one penny. Some examples include The Boston Herald, the Philadelphia Public Ledger, and the Baltimore Sun. At first, they were only available in the big cities, but, with time, spread to smaller cities in the South and the West.
    #13

    The Daily Herald, Provo, Utah, May 22, 1931

    Vintage newspaper clipping showing a humorous statement about capital punishment and book margin comments.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    #14

    Marion County Herald, Palmyra, Missouri, January 31, 1923

    Vintage newspaper clipping with the phrase Something ought to be done about everything in old typed text.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    kelseylofto
    KelsL
    KelsL
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    I think this is my new favorite.

    #15

    The Topeka Daily Capital, Kansas, December 10, 1905

    Vintage newspaper clippings showing humorous and relatable language from the old days about Christmas shopping advice.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    In the early 20th century, newspapers were almost the main source of news for all Americans. Except for maybe the radio, it was the only place people would find out about what was going on in the world. Alternative, or "underground," newspapers began publishing, with different interest groups wanting one that represented them, whether by trade, ethnicity, occupation, or religion. The "Village Voice" of Greenwich Village in New York was one of them, which began publishing in 1955. It was a place for artists and various creatives like Jonas Mekas and Linda Solomon.

    #16

    The Pantagraph, Bloomington, Illinois, September 27, 1943

    Vintage newspaper clipping humorously listing the moon exploding as a low priority worry from the old days.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    cara_6
    Blue Bunny of Happiness
    Blue Bunny of Happiness
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    It this point, an exploding moon seems preferable…

    12
    #17

    St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Missouri, July 13, 1885

    Vintage newspaper clipping titled Lying in Bed describing it as a useful art sadly neglected in hurrying times.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    #18

    The Morning Tulsa Daily World, Oklahoma, October 28, 1921

    Vintage newspaper clipping humorously discussing the idea of a flat earth as a sign of mental laziness.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    poppycorn
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Well this is quite a succinct summation.

    Today, newspapers aren't really that popular. Since the 2000s, the number of newspaper publishers in the U.S. has reducedby more than half. In 2002, there 46,000 of them, and in 2022, only 22,000 were left. In the 2010s, many publications and newspapers moved online and retained a pretty solid viewership of more than 10 million readers. Since 2020, even online newspapers have been experiencing an increasingly significant decline.
    #19

    The Austin American, Texas, April 27, 1934

    Vintage newspaper clipping with a witty quote about wealth and taste in architecture from the old days.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    #20

    The Paducah Sun-Democrat, Kentucky, August 21, 1939

    Vintage newspaper clipping showing a humorous definition of a philosopher spending time wondering what the hell.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    #21

    The Gazette, Montreal, Canada, February 18, 1933

    Vintage newspaper clipping text about the relatable struggle of staying awake when trying to sleep, showing old days humor.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    Why aren't we reading newspapers anymore? Julian Novitz, a lecturer in the Department of Media and Communication at Swinburne University of Technology, explains that our attention spans are no longer compatible with weekly or monthly newspapers and magazines. 

    "Casual readers are less willing to wait for a weekly or monthly print magazine to arrive in the post or on a newsstand. The ready availability of free, or significantly cheaper, digital content may deter them from purchasing print subscriptions or individual issues."
    #22

    Picture Post, England, March 25, 1939

    Vintage newspaper clippings showing a cat performing a disappearing trick with a large pottery vase.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    tucker_cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Obviously no cardboard box was nearby

    #23

    Provo Evening Herald, Utah, November 24, 1937

    Vintage newspaper clipping showing a humorous rhyme about a dark stormy night and wet shoes.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    billyotto1966
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago

    *sigh* That fills my heart with blood.

    #24

    The Leavenworth Times, Kansas, April 19, 1912

    Vintage newspaper clipping with humorous text about a girl throwing a ball and a man’s nose.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    However, even if print magazines and newspapers are experiencing a decline in readership, they're still here. To make print materials interesting, some magazines and newspapers offer something more than just the written word. Recently, people buzzed on social media about the newest issue of Vogue UK that included a stylish notebook. "I don't even use a diary, just gonna get it to stand on my vanity," one person said. 
    #25

    The Austin American, Texas, June 20, 1934

    Vintage newspaper clipping showing a humorous quote about old-time jokes and liquor from the old days.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    sallymoen
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Prohibition joke. Alcohol sales were prohibited then.

    #26

    Robert Benchley In The San Francisco Examiner, California, October 22, 1934

    Vintage newspaper clipping with a humorous and relatable quote about not being good in the morning even after coffee.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    tucker_cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Thanks for reminding me. It's after midday here so time for another one

    #27

    Douglas Island News, Alaska, November 15, 1918

    Vintage newspaper clippings humorously describe flu masks as a blessing for homely and handsome people alike.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    josephlegatt
    joseph legatt
    joseph legatt
    Community Member
    18 hours ago

    I wonder how many members of ICE couldn't breathe when wearing a mask during the pandemic.

    32
    That's a nice marketing strategy, of course, but there are other elements at play. Some experts note that people are experiencing "digital fatigue" and want to consume more and more physical media. So, perhaps newspapers and print magazines won't go out of style that quickly.

    New Yorker's staff writer Nathan Heller explains the long-lasting appeal of print media like this: "What made magazines appealing in 1720 is the same thing that made them appealing in 1920 and in 2020: a blend of iconoclasm and authority, novelty and continuity, marketability and creativity, social engagement and personal voice."

    #28

    The Birmingham News, Alabama, June 24, 1922

    Vintage newspaper clipping showing a humorous and relatable old ad about skin and paying rent.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    aprilstier
    April Stier
    April Stier
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Why do those ads think I wanna peel off my skin unless I have a million mosquito bites

    #29

    The Indianapolis Star, Indiana, July 26, 1925

    Vintage newspaper clipping humorously discussing the need for a suffer-meter to measure personal agony.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    randykilgore
    Ghostchaplain16
    Ghostchaplain16
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago

    Actually, we've incorporated that into our lives without realizing it, when our standard response becomes "if you think that's bad..."

    #30

    Evening Star, Washington Dc, January 3, 1901

    Vintage newspaper clipping reflecting on future views of electric cars and telephones as old-fashioned institutions.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    What do you think of these old newspaper clippings, Pandas? Have they brought you back in time at least a little bit? Or are they just as poignant and relatable as if they were written for a publication today? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! And if you're in the mood, we also have some vintage ads that did not stand the test of time for you to enjoy (or cringe at).

    #31

    The Call-Leader, Elwood, Indiana, July 29, 1915

    Vintage newspaper clipping with humorous text about not communicating with Mars until more presentable.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    roxy-eastland
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    I would wear this as a tee shirt!

    #32

    The Courier-News, Bridgewater, New Jersey, May 29, 1931

    Vintage newspaper clipping with a humorous quote about the world's end between 6 and 8 o'clock in the morning.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    anoniemereserve
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Oh no, I wanna be awake to see it happen! Am I the only one who feels that way?

    #33

    The Topeka Daily Capital, Kansas, October 9, 1902

    Vintage newspaper clipping showing a humorous take on bad luck and breaking mirrors from the old days.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    #34

    The Bakersfield Californian, California, July 25, 1925

    Vintage newspaper clippings with typed text stating being alone is dangerous and makes you think.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    michaellargey
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Being alone always points out my poor choice of company.

    #35

    The Akron Beacon Journal, Ohio, September 8, 1925

    Vintage newspaper clipping showing a humorous and relatable quote about the present becoming the past.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    tucker_cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    And it can't come soon enough either

    #36

    The Atlanta Constitution, Georgia, April 13, 1932

    Vintage newspaper clipping with a humorous quote about scientists trying to break up the atom.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    chris_116
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    "Now I am become Death, the Destroyer of Worlds."

    #37

    Manhattan Republic, Kansas, April 19, 1934

    Vintage newspaper clipping stating disbelief in setting aside Friday the 13th as a special day for bad luck.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    johannakemshell
    JK
    JK
    Community Member
    22 hours ago

    Erm...shouldn't the caption read "April 13, 1934" - if it was the 19th, it wouldn't have been "Friday the 13th" (and yes, April 13th 1934 was a Friday)

    #38

    The News-Review, Roseburg, Oregon, April 23, 1931

    Vintage newspaper clipping from the old days reflecting on simpler life and relatable thoughts from the early twentieth century.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    black-adder
    Miki
    Miki
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Especially part from 1914 to 1918..

    #39

    Illustrated Sporting And Dramatic News, England, January 5, 1945

    Vintage newspaper clipping showing two puppies, one playful and one sad, illustrating vintage humorous and relatable moments.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    kerryborthwick
    Kerry Borthwick
    Kerry Borthwick
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Gay used to mean happy or richly dressed

    #40

    The San Francisco Examiner, California, February 18, 1912

    Vintage newspaper clipping describing walking sticks with spikes as a clever way to save money on food.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    michaelreid
    michael reid
    michael reid
    Community Member
    21 hours ago

    A doughnut now filled with whatever dirt the walking stick has been through that morning.

    #41

    The Fool-Killer, Pores Knob, North Carolina, June 1, 1925

    Vintage newspaper clipping predicting a hot summer with the relatable statement it always is.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    sallymoen
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    The Fool-K1ller newspaper from Pores Kn0b, NC. Great names

    #42

    The Wichita Beacon, Kansas, August 9, 1918

    Vintage newspaper clipping showing old soldier slang “I.D.K.” meaning I don’t know, reflecting relatable humor today.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    sallymoen
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    The expression O.K. was one an acronym too, invented about 20 years earlier

    #43

    Plainfield-Courier News, New Jersey, April 16, 1937

    Vintage newspaper clipping with humorous text about the fourth dimension and grapefruit interests.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    sallymoen
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Sounds like something Douglass Adams would write

    #44

    Chariton Courier, Keytesville, Missouri, December 16, 1904

    Vintage newspaper clipping with a witty quote about laws and bananas, showing funny and relatable humor from the old days.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    billyotto1966
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago

    You can tune a piano but you can't tuna fish.

    #45

    Altoona Times, Pennsylvania, November 19, 1909

    Vintage newspaper clipping showing a humorous and relatable old-fashioned conversation from the New York World.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    juliet_bravo
    Learner Panda
    Learner Panda
    Community Member
    16 hours ago

    It is not love the world needs, but justice.

    #46

    The Atchison Daily Globe, Kansas, January 7, 1904

    Vintage newspaper clipping humorously compares a new baby to a lobster, showcasing funny and relatable old days text.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    barbarawilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    But not as tasty as when dipped in warm butter

    #47

    Butler Citizen, Pennsylvania, March 1, 1918

    Vintage newspaper clipping showing humorous text about saying goodbye to February and welcoming March.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    #48

    St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Missouri, May 20, 1908

    Vintage newspaper clipping shows headline about fancy pants shocking a high school principal, funny and relatable.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    #49

    Detroit Free Press, Michigan, August 29, 1939

    Vintage newspaper clipping advising to have a beverage with pizza, showing funny and relatable old days humor.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    A beverage that complements the pineapple on the pizza.

    #50

    The San Bernardino County Sun, California, May 11, 1936

    Vintage newspaper clipping with humorous and relatable wishes about sleep, dreams, and mind reading from the old days.

    yesterdaysprint Report

    ginnyjc
    Never Snarky
    Never Snarky
    Community Member
    23 hours ago

    If it was enjoyable, it wasn’t wasted.

    Note: this post originally had 80 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

