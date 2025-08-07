ADVERTISEMENT

Today, people look for love on dating apps. In 2023, at least 30% of adults in America said they've used dating apps at least once. But back in the day, you'd have to take out a personal ad in the local paper if you wanted to find love or reach out to a missed connection.

Also called lonely hearts ads, these short messages would often be quirky, romantic, and witty. But they could also be direct, morally questionable, and contain a whiff of casual sexism. Thanks to the Instagram page Long Lost Personals, today we get to see what folks from the '50s might've put in their Tinder bios if they had a chance.

So, what are you waiting for? Scroll down and maybe you'll get some inspiration for your next conversation starter from these vintage Don Juans and Femme Fatales!

More info: Instagram

#1

Vintage personals ad titled Ex-Nun Starved for Romance seeking companionship and marriage-minded man.

1967. For your Sunday morning This is the closest I could find to the Sister Act soundtrack version. Now I feel like watching Sister Act.

longlostpersonals Report

    #2

    Vintage personals ad titled Pink Pig Girl recounting a heartfelt encounter and offering to return a lost doll.

    2004. Fun to throw a missed connection into the mix every now and then.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #3

    Vintage personals ad typed on aged paper seeking a good girl who wants to motorcycle to Mexico.

    1968. How are you getting to Mexico? Bike with Craig, aeroplane, or via Las Vegas by car with Al?

    longlostpersonals Report

    The modern newspaper came out around 1690, and it only took a few years for horny folks to start looking for hot singles in their area. At the beginning of the 18th century, matrimonial agencies were a very serious thing. Men would pay these agencies to post ads in the newspaper on their behalf to recruit a good wife for them.

    There was little pride in using this service. Unmarried men and women past the age of 21 would be shamed to no end by society, and if your friends found out you used the services of a matrimonial agency, it would signal your own inadequacies as a wanted suitor.

    By the early 20th century, personal ads were much more mainstream. There was less pressure and expectations, and some people really were just looking for pen pals or friends.
    #4

    Vintage personals ad describing an inattentive, plump female who is a compulsive reader and good cook.

    1983. At least she got around to placing this ad.

    longlostpersonals Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Compulsive reader" *AND* "good cook"? Sounds like the perfect woman. 😁😉🤣

    #5

    Tattooed and pierced vampire in Detroit seeks local Gothic lover for unusual and bizarre romantic connection.

    1995. Detroit vampires always trying to glamour you with their long letters.

    longlostpersonals Report

    goobernmooch avatar
    Brazen
    Brazen
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, you do you, but I tried really hard not to laugh at how this is written.

    #6

    Vintage personals ad with a poetic message about life and romance, featuring a phone number for contact.

    1966. I knew there was an answer. RIP Brian, one of the great American composers.

    longlostpersonals Report

    Until around the 1960s, personal ads were used mostly by "lonely soldiers" and people looking for pen pals. According to history lecturer at the University of Nottingham, UK, H.G. Cocks, it still wasn't as widely accepted. "At that time, advertising for pals or for lonely soldiers was fashionable and contemporary," he explained. "Something done by those who were, as they put it in their ads, 'bohemian and unconventional.'"

    For many years (and perhaps until today, even), people associated personal ads with suspicious and seedy folk. "At least that is what the police tended to think, and they only stopped prosecuting lonely hearts ads in the late 1960s — until then, they often thought that they were mainly placed by [adult workers] and gay men," Cocks says. 
    #7

    Personal ad expressing love for dog and Mozart, seeking slim dark-haired scholarly men for romance connection.

    Late 1980s-ish. A couple more personals from the bedsheets! I found an awesome set of vintage bedsheets with personal ads from New York magazine printed on them. Unfortunately they are twin size, so I can’t sleep in them unless I get a twin bed.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #8

    Vintage personals ad from a small Montana town seeking connection and romance, featuring a pierced nose detail.

    1995. The whole town freaked, even the horse.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #9

    Vintage personals ad seeking hypnotic romance from an aggressive woman with knowledge of hypnosis and strong beliefs.

    1974. You’re getting sleepy. Very sleepy.

    longlostpersonals Report

    Today, some people equate internet dating sites to the personal ads column. They attract people who have failed to court a partner in the traditional way and are often used by older people. People over 30 still prefer dating apps or meeting people the old-fashioned way.

    When asked whether personal dating ads just boil down to "Loser seeking Winner", Cocks has a more nuanced view. "I think those opinions are really those of younger people, [such as] those under 30 who see no need for Internet dating. Or of married people."

    #10

    Handwritten personals ad titled very lonely girl describing a woman seeking romance with simple joys and physical details.

    1968. For those who are lonely.

    longlostpersonals Report

    andrewmonroe avatar
    NoRestfortheQWERTY
    NoRestfortheQWERTY
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I once saw a personal ad titled "Tired of Being Alone." Don't know how many replies that one got.

    #11

    Vintage personals ad text reading a playful birthday message referencing biting a neck, illustrating romance and personal ads.

    1972. Time to go see Nosferatu.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #12

    Vintage personals ad seeking ride to Golden State with guy and dog, highlighting quirky romance and connection desires.

    1972. Taking a brief intermission from the personals section to feature some other types of entertaining classifieds. I very badly want to meet the person responding to the description “reliable, sensible freak person.”

    longlostpersonals Report

    We might think that personal dating ads are a thing of the past. You might listen to "The Piña Colada Song" by Rupert Holmes and think: "This is so '70s! Who puts an ad for a hookup in a newspaper?!?" Surprisingly, these types of ads might actually be making a comeback. Lately, experts have noticed a trend where people are craving a slower type of dating – one that Hinge, Tinder, or Bumble can't really provide.

    #13

    Vintage personals ad featuring a woman seeking a submissive spouse and patron of the arts, highlighting romance themes.

    Date unknown. She’s just after your Dalmatians.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #14

    Vintage personal ad from a 22-year-old woman seeking meaningful romance and connection beyond appearances.

    1967. An early sapiosexual.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #15

    Pre-Digital-Age-Long-Lost-Personals

    1997. Trent Reznor lookalikes and chicken grease abound in these late 90s Seattle missed connections.

    longlostpersonals Report

    In 2019, several pages dedicated to posting people's personal dating ads began making the rounds on Instagram. One LGBTQIA+ personal ads page even had 60k followers at that time. A similar page still exists today on Twitter and Bluesky – it's the Red Yenta for socialists. The QPOC Personals for queer and trans people of color was going strong until COVID hit, but is still a testament that we're craving another kind of dating experience.
    #16

    Vintage personals ad expressing desire for connection, mentioning music, art, skateboarding, and seeking a sympathetic soul.

    1995. Crawl out of that dumpster and find a pen.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #17

    Personal ad from a shy 31-year-old virgin seeking romance, highlighting timeless themes in personals columns.

    1981. Time to face your fears.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #18

    Personal ad from a petite lady nurse seeking romance with an Italian or Jewish gentleman for activities and lasting relationship.

    1976. Finally, someone who sees the virtue in vice.

    longlostpersonals Report

    Cincinnati magazine CityBeat also tried bringing back looking for love through personal ads for Valentine's Day 2025. Years ago, the publication ran a section called "CINgles." As co-founder of the magazine Dan Bockwrath explains, they "were kind of the original social media before social media went digital."

    "I think there was some authenticity to what it is that we did," he went on. "I think people were very genuinely interested in using the platform for its intended purpose."
    #19

    Vintage personals ad from NYC featuring a heavily inked riot girl looking for a butch lover and romance connection.

    1995. Queen of my world.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #20

    Vintage personals ad featuring a young person from Sandusky Ohio seeking boy and girl pals aged 14 and up.

    1965. These are from a teen beat magazine from 1965 where adolescents and young adults are seeking pen pals (and some flirtation, from the looks of it). We are wishing Joy the best of luck in her collecting endeavors.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #21

    Vintage personals ad reading It’s a jungle out there, hot lioness on the prowl with phone number, highlighting old romance ads.

    1996. Welp guess I’m gonna get mauled.

    longlostpersonals Report

    Why might the idea of old-fashioned looking-for-love ads look so appealing to us today? For starters, we're growing increasingly fed up with anything that has to do with the Internet and the digital world. Relationship expert Georgina Vass explains to Cosmopolitan that we just want to spend less time on apps. 

    "In the personal ad scenario, a person can spend a fixed amount of time creating and posting an ad, and then (hopefully more successfully as compared with apps) relinquish the compulsion to keep searching," she says.
    #22

    Vintage personals ad with dark humor and unusual requests reflecting unique expressions in personal ads history.

    1995. I was curious if the corkscrew line was a reference to something so I Googled it. All I found is a multitude of news stories about people being stabbed by corkscrews.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #23

    Personal ad seeking woman to marry German friend, highlighting themes of romance and connection in vintage personals column.

    1984. From Bay Windows, New England’s largest gay and lesbian newspaper.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #24

    Black and white vintage personals ad from a deaf man seeking romance and travel companions in the personals column.

    1972. Free ASL lessons.

    longlostpersonals Report

    In queer culture, personal ads have a bit of a different history. As homosexuality was illegal, connection ads were one of the few ways gays and lesbians could meet in the old days. That's where the notion that the personal column contains perversities and scams comes from; the police used to assume that. But the contemporary queer community is reclaiming the power of personal ads and bringing them back on Instagram.
    #25

    Widow 47 from a vintage personals ad seeking stimulating conversation, unconventional recreation, astrology, and romance.

    1971. Spell time.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #26

    Black and white vintage personals ad featuring a man seeking single girls for fun and romance, reflecting classic personals.

    1972. I can dig it.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #27

    Black and white photo of a man in a bow tie with a personals ad seeking diabetic singles for a nudist colony.

    1976. According to Wikipedia, the first insulin pump was manufactured two years before this ad, in 1974. I wonder if this nudist colony ever got off the ground.

    longlostpersonals Report

    The Instagram dating community Personals was the brainchild of Kelly Rakowski, the creator of Herstory. It's now defunct, but started out as a personal ads page for lesbians. Rakowski would ask people to sit down and think about what they wanted to say and who they were.

    "It's a sincere process. You're more vulnerable and people are really responding to that." According to her, people nowadays are craving a more genuine connection, not just a selfie and a cute emoji they can swipe right or left on.

    #28

    Close-up of a vintage personals ad signed by Enrique Sanchez, highlighting nostalgic romance and personal connections.

    1967. Your daily reminder to love yourself.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #29

    Vintage personals ad from a Malaysian man seeking romance and connection in the USA, highlighting music interests and personality traits.

    1994. Seeking love in the pages of a weekly in Providence, RI.

    longlostpersonals Report

    andrewmonroe avatar
    NoRestfortheQWERTY
    NoRestfortheQWERTY
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Listening to Twisted Sister and Poison didn't get a lot of people laid in '94. Well, maybe if you were past your mid-thirties.

    #30

    Vintage personals ad from a girl in a wheelchair seeking connection, illustrating timeless themes in romance ads.

    1972. Beep beep. This is what the horn plays.

    longlostpersonals Report

    What do you think about these personal ads, Pandas? Would you ever consider posting such an ad yourself? What would your witty dating CV be? Share your thoughts with us in the comments! And while you're here, be sure to check out some hilarious stories about dates gone horribly wrong!

    #31

    Vintage personal ad from a 28-year-old man seeking discreet romance, highlighting timeless personals column ads.

    1970. The extra “very” is a nice touch.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #32

    A vintage personals ad seeking a tall intellectual with a deep voice, reflecting timeless themes of romance and connection.

    1944. Susie wants love during wartime

    longlostpersonals Report

    #33

    Vintage personals ad from a single man seeking activist partner for justice and moral values in Oregon.

    1977. Do you ever feel like you’re being watched?

    longlostpersonals Report

    #34

    Vintage personals ad titled Punk Not Bunk seeking man into punk rock, highlighting unique romance and dating culture.

    1997. I hope my song selection is non-major label enough for them.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #35

    Vintage personals ad text from a newspaper column expressing desire for romance and connection with a hot man.

    1984. Perfect personal ad. No notes.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #36

    Vintage personals ad seeking gallant ladies with good figure and sincere mind in a nostalgic romance search.

    1974. Blessed are the strong swimmers, for theirs is the kingdom of mammary heaven.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #37

    Vintage personals ad discussing heterosexuality and society, highlighting provocative views on romance and survival.

    1967. Hot take for Pride Month.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #38

    Vintage personals ad from a neurotic female seeking romance with experienced males, reflecting timeless personal ads.

    1974. A little Catholic guilt never hurt anyone.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #39

    Black and white vintage photo of a woman with beehive hairstyle and a personals ad about cults and witchcraft.

    1967. I messed up big time not posting her for Friday the 13th. Better late than never.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #40

    Vintage personals ad revealing raw, unfiltered desire for romance from an NYC woman in her 30s seeking a male partner.

    1984. File under: highly relatable.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #41

    Vintage personals ad from an ex-nun seeking romance, highlighting dark medieval themes and personal qualities.

    1995. I will forever more think of “shadowy white female” whenever I see SWF.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #42

    Vintage personals ad seeking female connoisseur of Nicaraguan knishes, highlighting unique romantic interests from old personals columns.

    1967. I think this one actually might be CIA code. Published in a New York City counterculture weekly.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #43

    Personal ad seeking a fat, bald man who writes poetry and owes 20 million dollars, highlighting old personals culture.

    1988. It’s a big “if.”

    longlostpersonals Report

    #44

    Woman in black bikini wearing boxing gloves posing for a vintage personals ad about romance and boxing.

    1970. You’re going down in the first round.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #45

    Vintage personals ad from New Mexico seeking romance with women aged 21 to 30, highlighting unique desires and connections.

    1966. I believe this is the earliest overt lesbian ad I’ve run across in my collection so far.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #46

    Vintage personals ad reading lonely wombat seeks unhinged lady to clear caged mind, illustrating romance and personals column.

    1975. The less hinged the better.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #47

    Vintage personals ad seeking adventurous woman for dating, highlighting humor, passions, and dining in Canada.

    1998. A little selection from the Girls Seeking Girls section of the Seattle Stranger.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #48

    Vintage women seeking women personals ad titled ad of the week, describing a creative and stable partner wanted.

    1999. Back when unplugging the computer would turn it off. Get out of the rat race now. Simplify, man!

    longlostpersonals Report

    #49

    Personal ad from a 40-something female expressing loneliness and desire for romance in vintage personals column.

    1991. Opposites attract.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #50

    Personal ad describing an articulate, witty woman seeking emotional connection and friendship in romance personals.

    1984. I am not a dream boy.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #51

    Vintage personals ad text reading Mouse: I love you. Loser, illustrating nostalgic romance and personals column humor.

    1979. The misadventures of Mouse & Loser.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #52

    Vintage personals ad featuring a woman sharing her interests and personal details seeking romance connection.

    1985. I didn’t know flight attendants had these requirements but from what I can find most airlines require you to be 5’2”-5’4” at a minimum (to perform functions like reaching overhead compartments) and have vision that can be corrected to a certain level. I guess that’s the new thing I’m learning today.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #53

    Vintage personals ad showing a lonely young man seeking love and meaningful relationship in a classic newspaper column.

    1970. Let’s be lonely together.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #54

    Vintage personals ad seeking tall, slim, attractive girl who likes Mozart, highlighting timeless romance in personal ads.

    1966. But did he love or hate Amadeus 18 years later?

    longlostpersonals Report

    #55

    Black and white photo of a smiling woman from a vintage personals ad about romance and relationships.

    1967. Need help ordering husband around.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #56

    Vintage personals ad from a divorcée seeking a masculine man, illustrating timeless romance and dating desires.

    c. 1970s. Be young. Be slender. Be jealous.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #57

    Black and white photo of a woman from a personal ad expressing shyness and longing for romance in a vintage personals column.

    1994. For those on the sidelines while the lovers kiss on New Years.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #58

    Black and white photo of a young woman in a vintage personal ad about romance and connection in nature.

    1991. Who needs to live near a body of water?

    longlostpersonals Report

    #59

    Vintage personals ad featuring a woman in a striped bikini expressing desire for romance and excitement.

    1967. Dying of boredom over here.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #60

    Alt text: Offensive personals ad text with insulting language showing raw emotions from vintage personal ads.

    1976. The ballad of Barbara A. and the Debbies of Milwaukee.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #61

    Vintage personals ad expressing desire to watch and understand experiences as a gay man, highlighting romance themes.

    1998. Past life regression therapy can get you into all sorts of situations.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #62

    Black and white vintage personals ad featuring a man with a mustache seeking romance and music connections.

    1976. It’s important to have an attention-grabbing headline.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #63

    Vintage personals ad featuring heartfelt messages and free pet gerbils, illustrating classic romance and connection themes.

    1972. I’m walkin’ here!

    longlostpersonals Report

    #64

    Vintage personals ad for a mystical sculptress seeking romance, highlighting timeless desire in personal ads.

    1981. The word of the day is “mystical”

    longlostpersonals Report

    #65

    Personal ad seeking girls for Xena-themed parties, highlighting romance and friendship in a vintage personals column.

    1998. Get down on some 90s TV. Remember Xena the Warrior Princess??

    longlostpersonals Report

    #66

    Personal ad expressing deep romantic longing from a vintage personals column, highlighting timeless human desires.

    1983. Starting now I will only answer to “Hambone.”

    longlostpersonals Report

    #67

    Vintage personals ad seeking witty partner for lesbian witchcraft couple, highlighting romance and unique gender-bending fantasies.

    1989. I feel like this ad is just seeking Oscar Wilde.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #68

    Vintage personals ad from a student pilot seeking romance, highlighting timeless themes in personal ads history.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #69

    Personal ad from a 23-year-old male seeking romance, loving comics, skateboards, and playful companionship.

    1995. At 23, do you think this guy was making mashed potatoes from scratch or using boxed?

    longlostpersonals Report

    #70

    Vintage personals ad from West Germany featuring a divorced woman seeking romance, highlighting timeless desires and interests.

    1984. A relatable list of likes and dislikes.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #71

    Vintage personals ad seeking a girl for a romantic relationship, highlighting timeless themes from personals columns.

    1968. Any girls into GYL?

    longlostpersonals Report

    #72

    1980s personals ad from an ex-nun seeking romance, love, and intimacy with playful and mischievous qualities.

    1994. I love how wonderfully complex people can be.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #73

    Vintage personals ad from an ex-nun seeking romance, highlighting soulmates and astrology compatibility.

    1984. You’ve got to love a guy who is running your natal chart after receiving your first letter.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #74

    Vintage personals ad featuring a young transsexual in Sacramento seeking love and romance in a heartfelt appeal.

    1972. From The Transvestite World Directory, an early publication dedicated to the interests of the trans community. It included advice columns, personals, hair, makeup and clothing tips and more. Note that it uses some outdated language like transvestite (TV) and transsexual (TS) and many of the ad authors identify as male.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #75

    Vintage personals ad from an artist seeking romance, highlighting timeless themes in personal ads and human connection.

    1982. When I spotted the headline I really wasn’t expecting the “juicy”

    longlostpersonals Report

    #76

    Vintage personals ad asking for a smart, funny, non-amphibious Jewish guy, illustrating starved for romance theme.

    1989. I first read this as “Must love frogs.”

    longlostpersonals Report

    #77

    Vintage personals ad text expressing undying passion and adoration in a poetic style from an old newspaper column.

    1976. The eternal struggle.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #78

    Vintage personals ad featuring a woman with psychology degree seeking romantic connection, illustrating timeless romance themes.

    1992. Looks not as important as your belief in ghosts.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #79

    Vintage personals ad seeking young man to attend Renaissance Pleasure Faire in costume, highlighting old-fashioned romance.

    1994. I believe this is the third time I’ve seen this particular ren faire mentioned in the personals. Two in 1994, one in the late 1960s. Now get your costume on. For some context, the ad author doesn’t give any info about themselves other than they seem to like costumed young men, but this is from a gay weekly so it would be a M4M ad.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #80

    Personal ad from a vintage personals column seeking romance with specific preferences for companionship.

    1993. Friendship? Priorities first.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #81

    Vintage personals ad featuring a widow seeking romance, highlighting themes of love and connection in personal ads.

    1980. Bringing the dynamite may have been more appropriate for yesterday. Kisses, xoxo

    longlostpersonals Report

    #82

    Vintage personals ad featuring a man named Doug seeking romance with beautiful women, highlighting nostalgic dating culture.

    1976. Everyone say hi to Doug.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #83

    Personal ad from a retro redhead seeking vintage gal for bowling, music, and classic film nights in personals column.

    1997. Why oh why must my dream woman be trapped in 1997?

    longlostpersonals Report

    #84

    Black and white photo of a woman in vintage attire from a personals column showing romance ads and profiles.

    1983. Her husband is dead to her.

    longlostpersonals Report

    #85

    Black and white personal ad photo of a man with a beard, related to vintage personals and romance ads.

    1976. There shan’t be any nudism during the week. Now fill out my post-coital survey and be sure to use a #2 pencil.

    longlostpersonals Report

