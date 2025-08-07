ADVERTISEMENT

Today, people look for love on dating apps. In 2023, at least 30% of adults in America said they've used dating apps at least once. But back in the day, you'd have to take out a personal ad in the local paper if you wanted to find love or reach out to a missed connection.

Also called lonely hearts ads, these short messages would often be quirky, romantic, and witty. But they could also be direct, morally questionable, and contain a whiff of casual sexism. Thanks to the Instagram page Long Lost Personals, today we get to see what folks from the '50s might've put in their Tinder bios if they had a chance.

So, what are you waiting for? Scroll down and maybe you'll get some inspiration for your next conversation starter from these vintage Don Juans and Femme Fatales!

More info: Instagram