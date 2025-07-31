51 Messages That Show Why Finding Love Online Isn’t For The Faint Of Heart
If you’ve never had to use an online dating app, first of all, congratulations, pat yourself on the back and take a moment to appreciate your life. Because, as the internet has shown, there is something about accessibility and distance that creates some truly horrible interactions.
We’ve gathered screenshots from dating apps that showcase just the sort of bizarre, cringy and horrible things people there have seen. So get comfortable as you scroll through, be sure to upvote your favorite posts and share your own thoughts, experiences and stories in the comments section down below.
What
The tall one could use the short one as an end table. I've seen stranger though.
Wow This Was Actually Going Really Well
Had "Phd" In My Profile
Bullet Dodged
0-100
Every Chick I Match With Man, It's Either This Or I Get Ghosted
Dating Is Hard
I'm 24m, I'm Getting Too Old For This. I Guess I Dodged A Bullet With Her Though
I Sometimes Find People Just So Idiotic
I am a lonely loner, a lone wolf, just one lone man cruising the world so alone. But let me get on a dating app for a quick chat with strangers.
Was It My Fault That Asked Him What Option He Would Like? Also The Guy Is 24
Why So Rude?
Sorry for sharing my interests like a normal person you egotistical incel.
I Forgot To Only Dress For Men
I bet he would feel attacked and insecure if you started critiquing his look.
I Guess I Should Ask Her To Come Cook And Clean Since She's A Girl?
I Hate This Place
This Girl Left Me On Delivered For Two Years. She Messaged Me When I Updated My Profile With A Hoodie I Made For My Future Clothing Line. The Audacity And Entitlement
So This Is The Worst So Far. Los Angeles Is Impossible. 39 Year Old Guy Has No Chance
Alright Then
The Absolute Audacity. Do People Actually Fall For This?
There's a way to check your likes? And there are people out there who actually care?
"Non Creep" Rages Himself Out Of A Date
This Lady Is 44
There’s Zero Effort, And Then There’s This
The Best Irony Is That He Is Thirty
The Way Conversation Shifts
Back On Tinder And Already Having A Great Time
That last sentence was predictable given the amazing effort they put into their messages.
Less Than 48 Hours Of Talking
I Don’t Know How To Respond To That. Just For Context, He Is 22 And I’m 27, I Was Only Teasing Him
It's Over For 5'5 Christmas Elves
I simply do not understand this focus on mens' height! Crazy.