ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve never had to use an online dating app, first of all, congratulations, pat yourself on the back and take a moment to appreciate your life. Because, as the internet has shown, there is something about accessibility and distance that creates some truly horrible interactions.

We’ve gathered screenshots from dating apps that showcase just the sort of bizarre, cringy and horrible things people there have seen. So get comfortable as you scroll through, be sure to upvote your favorite posts and share your own thoughts, experiences and stories in the comments section down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

What

Online dating conversation highlighting challenges and humor in finding love online for the faint of heart.

MrG9900 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The tall one could use the short one as an end table. I've seen stranger though.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Wow This Was Actually Going Really Well

    Online dating conversation showing challenges and humor in finding love through messages on a dating app.

    jelaur_610 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Had "Phd" In My Profile

    Online dating message exchange showing awkward and hostile conversation highlighting challenges of finding love online.

    ThrowRA4499 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    Bullet Dodged

    Dating app message showing a difficult personality, highlighting challenges of finding love online in modern dating.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    0-100

    Online dating messages showing challenges and humor of finding love online, including flirtation and unmatched responses.

    toobtils Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bloke is a total idiot and still most likely living at his mother's house.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Every Chick I Match With Man, It's Either This Or I Get Ghosted

    Online dating chat conversation with casual plans and challenges illustrating why finding love online is tough for many.

    Upset-Goat5326 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Dating Is Hard

    Online dating message exchange revealing unexpected engagement news, illustrating why finding love online isn’t for the faint of heart.

    49ersfangirl420 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    I'm 24m, I'm Getting Too Old For This. I Guess I Dodged A Bullet With Her Though

    Text message exchange showing the challenges of finding love online with awkward and unexpected conversations.

    huronxbearcat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    I Sometimes Find People Just So Idiotic

    Screenshot of a humorous online dating chat showing why finding love online isn’t for the faint of heart.

    blokx531 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am a lonely loner, a lone wolf, just one lone man cruising the world so alone. But let me get on a dating app for a quick chat with strangers.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Was It My Fault That Asked Him What Option He Would Like? Also The Guy Is 24

    Text message conversation showing awkward online dating messages illustrating why finding love online isn’t for the faint of heart.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Why So Rude?

    Text message screenshot showing a blunt reply illustrating challenges of finding love online through messaging.

    omgbidisha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    I Forgot To Only Dress For Men

    Online dating conversation showing blunt messages and a Toy Story meme, highlighting challenges of finding love online.

    Background_Sell_3251 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I bet he would feel attacked and insecure if you started critiquing his look.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    I Guess I Should Ask Her To Come Cook And Clean Since She's A Girl?

    Chat messages showing awkward conversation during online dating, highlighting challenges of finding love online.

    Nomadic_Cypher Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    I Hate This Place

    Online dating conversation with a toxic attitude showing why finding love online isn’t for the faint of heart.

    Size_Infinite Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    This Girl Left Me On Delivered For Two Years. She Messaged Me When I Updated My Profile With A Hoodie I Made For My Future Clothing Line. The Audacity And Entitlement

    Screenshot of an online dating message conversation showing humorous chat highlighting challenges of finding love online.

    Lil-sam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    So This Is The Worst So Far. Los Angeles Is Impossible. 39 Year Old Guy Has No Chance

    Text message conversation showing a request for $2,000 a month, illustrating challenges of finding love online.

    ChillValDaddy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Alright Then

    Online dating message exchange showing humor and awkwardness, highlighting challenges of finding love online.

    stoutyboy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    The Absolute Audacity. Do People Actually Fall For This?

    Text message exchange showing why finding love online isn’t for the faint of heart with strict demands and humor.

    BackgroundContract77 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's a way to check your likes? And there are people out there who actually care?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    "Non Creep" Rages Himself Out Of A Date

    Text message conversation showing challenges of finding love online with messages about dinners, creeps, and pickiness.

    zenmondo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    This Lady Is 44

    Text message conversation showing a tense breakup debate, illustrating the challenges of finding love online.

    ProtoRacer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    There’s Zero Effort, And Then There’s This

    Text message conversation showing casual chat in online dating messages highlighting challenges of finding love online.

    eliseosx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    The Best Irony Is That He Is Thirty

    Text message exchange showing challenges of finding love online with harsh age-related rejection and witty comeback.

    Ancient-Abs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    The Way Conversation Shifts

    Text message conversation showing humorous awkwardness of finding love online with unexpected replies in dating chat.

    Ornery-Government513 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A cold makes me red, your balls are blue. Hooking up with you is something I’d never do.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #24

    Back On Tinder And Already Having A Great Time

    Online dating conversation showing challenges that highlight why finding love online isn’t for the faint of heart.

    Jroyb Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    xterminal avatar
    Robert Beveridge
    Robert Beveridge
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That last sentence was predictable given the amazing effort they put into their messages.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Less Than 48 Hours Of Talking

    Online dating conversation showing confusing and explicit messages, highlighting why finding love online isn’t for the faint of heart.

    mvmatteson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good heavens, this guy never got out of middle school.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    I Don’t Know How To Respond To That. Just For Context, He Is 22 And I’m 27, I Was Only Teasing Him

    Screenshot of a humorous and awkward online dating message exchange highlighting challenges of finding love online.

    ccharming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    It's Over For 5'5 Christmas Elves

    Online dating messages showing humor and challenges proving finding love online isn’t for the faint of heart.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Welp

    Tweet showing a failed online dating experience highlighting challenges of finding love online with mixed communication.

    ElyKreimendahl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    How The Turn Tables

    Text message exchange on a dating app illustrating challenges of finding love online and mixed emotions in conversations.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    I Am So Done With This App, And Men

    Text message conversation illustrating the challenges of finding love online with awkward pickup lines and responses.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    I Made A Tinder Like An Hour Ago

    Text message exchange on a dating app illustrating challenges of finding love online and awkward conversations.

    catpickles-explosion Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Doesn't Put In Any Effort, Wants To Be Impressed

    Text message conversation showing challenges of finding love online with humorous and blunt responses.

    Bakchodmulga Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Men And Their Delusion

    Online dating chat showing awkward messages highlighting why finding love online isn’t for the faint of heart.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Rip

    Screenshot of a humorous and blunt online message exchange illustrating challenges of finding love online.

    Kingshaun2k Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    I Felt Bad Ghosting This Guy Because We Had Been Talking And Making Plans To Meet. I Stopped Texting Him For A Day Or So Because My Dad Passed And I Wanted To Explain Myself

    Text message exchange showing emotional online conversation reflecting challenges of finding love online.

    picklerick1108 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Profile Says She’s 27 And Then I Get This

    Text conversation showing playful messages exemplifying challenges of finding love online and dating through messaging apps.

    shoooyt55 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Images You Can Smell

    Cluttered, messy living room with dirty couch, computer setup, and trash scattered, illustrating challenges of finding love online.

    BrewNerdBrad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Woman From My Old High-School With Two Kids Looking For Dates

    Social media post outlining strict conditions and costs for dating, highlighting challenges of finding love online.

    LeagueofSOAD Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    I Got Dumped Over My New Piercing

    Text message exchange illustrating challenges of finding love online with blunt and rejecting responses.

    Kalips54 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean it this time... This time for sure... For reals this time... Legend says he's still sending messages.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #40

    Dodged A Bullet

    Text message conversation on a dating app showing challenges of finding love online and seeking only conversations.

    the_stargazer__ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Effort 0, Expectation 100

    Text message conversation showing humorous online dating chat, illustrating challenges of finding love online.

    abyartha01 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Happens To Us Women Too

    Screenshot of a humorous online dating chat showing challenges of finding love online with a lemon emoji.

    t16v Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    So A Friend Just Received This Sad Break Up Text. What A Fun Way To Find Out You're One Of 4

    Group text conversation showing challenges of finding love online with awkward messages and second chances in dating.

    igooutsidetoomuchtoknowifitsarepost Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    We Are Surprisingly No Longer Matched

    Online dating conversation showing humor and judgment, illustrating why finding love online isn’t for the faint of heart.

    AbbreviationsLow2280 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    The Progression Of An Online Dating Conversation When You're Busy For 4 Hours

    Text message exchange showing challenges of finding love online with discussions about injuries and martial arts skills.

    jbee8 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    “I'm 0.0075% Of The Population And Somebody Will Recognize My Value I'm Sure”

    Text message exchange showing challenges of finding love online with misunderstandings and mixed emotions in digital dating conversation.

    SimoneRose101 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    After Only Texting Her For A Few Hours The Previous Night

    Screenshot of aggressive and insulting online messages illustrating why finding love online isn’t for the faint of heart.

    GtSaysWhat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    This Is Borderline Rude

    Screenshot of online dating messages showing a compliment and a humorous rejection about finding love online.

    OrganizationThen108 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Hopefully That Helped

    Text message conversation about defining casual and friends with benefits in online dating chat.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Well, That Escalated Quickly

    Screenshot of awkward online dating messages showing the challenges of finding love online and negative interactions.

    Jeep_dude Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Is It A Crime To Be Fit?

    Text messages illustrating the challenges of finding love online, highlighting unusual and blunt responses.

    baelorthebest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!