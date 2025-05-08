54 Randomly Funny Memes You Didn’t Know You Needed Today (New Pics)
We see hundreds of memes a day. Maybe even thousands, depending on how deep your scroll goes. But do we ever truly appreciate them beyond a two-second glance and the occasional nose exhale? Probably not, unless reposting it to your Instagram Story and forgetting about it five minutes later counts.
That’s why we love the name of this Facebook page: “Very Nice Meme, Thanks.” It says what we’re all thinking (or should be). So here are some of their best posts to keep the good vibes going. Show ‘em some love.
This post may include affiliate links.
"Conservative Logic". Heh. Heh-heh-heh-heh-heh. You're funny!
It's the look of pure, unbridled, unadulterated JOY on that cat's face that makes this.
As a cleaning hack, I think it could use some work. Maybe apply some orange juice? 😂
I hate how "is [thing] really that hard" is a common thing to say, because saying yes will just lead to them saying "no, it's not" and other such arguments, and saying no is saying that you should do it just because it's not hard ("is it really that hard?" "...no..." "ok, so hurry up and do it already")
Or just be like me: a night owl who has to go to school at 7:40 AM, for some fücking reason
Oh, *I'M* sure! The last nine months of my life were written by Murphy Himself!
My trashcan is currently being used as a house for a family of raccoons.
Tbh I don't really see any good reason for me to get in good shape or eat healthy, the main reason is that you'll live longer, even though I specifically *don't* want to live long
So, 118 years old (he said). And even if the software is c**p and drops the hundreds digit, it still comes out '18'. He might get lucky.
I remember "Legg's Eggs". We would put batteries, a motor, and an offcenter weight inside and wrap them in foam rubber and fake fur, and make our own Purring Tribbles.
Definite 'deer caught in the headlights' look there, Dex ol' pal!
I wonder how many people actually tried this and are now cursing his name?
Freud would have a field day, and get at least three new papers out of this.