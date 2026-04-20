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Florida is so much more than just the odd news headlines and stereotypes. And yet, you can’t deny that the weirdness there is sometimes off the charts. The world is full of strange events and bizarre people, but The Sunshine State feels like it is home to more of them than usual. It is known all over the internet for being in headlines for some of the most unhinged and chaotic things ever.

If you’re in the mood for a good laugh and have your mind blown a bit, our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the wildest and funniest moments that encapsulate the weird side of Florida. Scroll down to check them out, just watch out for the alligators and falling iguanas.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Smokey Bear Aids Arrest Of Man Accused Of Stealing And Reselling Signs Of The Iconic Mascot From Florida Parks

Smokey Bear mascot with law enforcement in agricultural setting representing gut warnings about serious issues.

What happens when dumb criminals poke the bear? Our AG Law Team has a suspect in custody who traveled from Pensacola to Orlando, stealing Smoky Bear signs from our state forests and selling them on Facebook Marketplace for $1,900 each. Big thank you to Smoky Bear for personally assisting in the arrest.

WiltonSimpson Report

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    #2

    Florida Iguana Forecast. Anything Below 60°F/15°C, Iguanas Literally Start Falling Out Of Trees In South Florida

    Weather forecast screen showing iguana activity and temperatures over three days, illustrating gut warnings about unusual cold.

    imgur.com Report

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    #3

    It’s Pouring With Lightning And Thunder In The Background. I Look Out Of My Window. And See This

    Person dressed as Spider-Man pressure washing roof of Florida home during heavy rain with visible wet and dry tiles.

    fox35orlando.com , skinnygeorge Report

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Perfect. Glad I didn't think of this when I was young and stupid.

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    To be clear, Florida is NOT some clown world hellhole where only weird things happen, and every resident is unhinged. It would be ridiculous to suggest that. Real-life is always much more nuanced and less stereotypical.

    Like any other place, Florida has its specific culture and fair share of upsides and downsides. And in a state with a population of 23 million people, of course, there are going to be many odd, negative, wild, newsworthy events.

    But in terms of its reputation on the internet, in the news, and on social media, the Sunshine State is notorious for its bizarre happenings and odd residents. This can lead to some biased opinions about life in the state based on memes and clickbait headlines. In short, if all you ever do is look at Florida memes, you're bound to think it's a strange place.

    #4

    Had A Few Visitors This Morning

    A series of Ring doorbell images showing alligators approaching and trying to enter a home, capturing gut warning moments.

    byzvntine Report

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    sianisven avatar
    Sian E
    Sian E
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hi, we're here to talk about our Lord and saviour....

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    #5

    If You Had Shown Me These Photos With Zero Context, I Could've Told You It Happened In Florida

    Police arrest Chuck E. Cheese employee in costume for credit card fraud, showing a gut warning about something horrible.

    PopBase Report

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    #6

    Captured My Most True Florida Image This Morning

    Man on a golf course next to a bird, illustrating moments people gut warned them about something horrible.

    WheelLife4331 Report

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    The New York Times, reporting on the Sunshine State’s “endemic absurdity,” featured in Craig Pittman’s book ‘Oh, Florida! How America’s Weirdest State Influences the Rest of the Country,’ argues that you will “never” be able to “fully capture” what Florida is all about.

    The state is unique, ever-changing, and paradoxical. Capturing its essence is nigh-impossible.

    “Florida exists hypothetically, in the future-­continuous tense. Florida will be a personal paradise, yours to own as soon as we fill in this hellish swamp. Florida will be growing in perpetuity, so long as we keep persuading suckers to move here. Florida will be underwater soon — let’s just hope it’s not as soon as experts predict,” Kent Russell writes.

    #7

    Florida Deputy Goes Viral After "Handcuffing" A Runaway Emu In Wild Bodycam Video

    Police bodycam shows an emu with leg cuffs in the wild, illustrating gut warnings about something horrible unfolding.

    On January 9, 2026, SJSO responded to a runaway emu on County Road 13. Cpl. Keisler attempted to secure the emu, but the large bird ignored his commands, kicked several times using its large talons, and fled on foot recklessly. After a short chase, Cpl. Keisler cornered the emu, secured it with a makeshift lasso, and handcuffed its legs to render the talons useless.

    "In my 25 years, I've never handcuffed an emu," Cpl. Keisler said. "This is definitely a new one."

    The emu was reunited with its owners and returned home safely. All criminal charges against the emu were dropped.

    St. Johns County Sheriff's Office Report

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Old man emu. "He can't fly, but I'm telling you, he can run the pants off a kangaroo."

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    #8

    Just Reminding You Of How Hot The Top Of A Car Dashboard Gets In Florida Heat

    Young man wearing glasses and a seatbelt, smiling in a car, illustrating gut warnings about something horrible experiences.

    doitaljosh Report

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    #9

    Every Week, My Neighbor Mows His Beer Cans

    Man on riding lawn mower clearing large pile of crushed cans on suburban street, showing gut warning signs.

    hurricanesurvivor Report

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    As Russell stresses in his NYT review of Pittman’s book, the "deal" with Florida is “the charlatans and lunatics and Snapchat-famous plastic surgeons. It is the Ponzi schemes, the byzantine corruption, the evangelical fervor and the consenting-adult depravity. It is the seasonless climate. The lack of historical consciousness. The way in which this nation’s unctuous elements tend to trickle down as if Florida were the grease trap under America’s George Foreman grill. It is all of the above, and then some, and then more on top of that.”

    #10

    Before Y'all Ask Why I Ain’t Letting It Happen, The Hail Can Get Bad And Grow Big, So I Ain’t Trying To See My Insurance Hurt

    Man uses his body as shield during hailstorm, illustrating gut warning signs about something horrible happening.

    tooshway_miles42 , nypost.com Report

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Australians have been known to do this.

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    #11

    The New Florida Record Iguana

    Man holding a large iguana on green grass, illustrating moments people gut warned them about something horrible.

    thecubantarzan Report

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    #12

    A Florida Man Breaks Into Jail To Hang Out With His Friends

    Person climbing barbed-wire fence at night while police officers watch, capturing gut warning and horrible event.

    huffpost.com Report

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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He can't just find himself new friends? That are not criminals?

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    Despite the headlines and memes, it is not true that crime is supposedly happening on every corner in the Sunshine State.

    According to USA Facts, based on 2024 data, violent and property crime rates in Florida were actually lower than the United States average.

    That year, the Sunshine State had a violent crime rate of 267 for every 100,000 people, and a property crime rate of 1,420 per 100,000 people. This was 25.6% and 19.3% lower than the average in the US, respectively. In other words, in terms of violent crime, Florida ranked 31st among all states in 2024, and 35th for property crime rates.

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    Furthermore, the overall crime rate in the Sunshine State went down by 6.4% between 2023 and 2024. During that same time period, the average overall crime rate decreased by 8.4% in all US states.

    #13

    Love My State. This Man Has Put A Canoe On Wheels, Strapped The Canoe To His Waist, And Is Off To A Fun Day On The Water Via Electric Scooter

    Man on scooter pulling a canoe on wheels past stop and one way signs in a green outdoor setting, gut warned concept.

    JayGatsby52 Report

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    #14

    Young Kangaroo Hops Around Florida Town After Brazen Escape, Owner Charged

    Kangaroo captured after man ignored gut warning letting animal escape in fenced outdoor enclosure with grass and trees.

    foxnews.com Report

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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He shouldn't even have one as a pet.

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    #15

    Deal Or No Deal

    Text message negotiation showing a buyer offering $1000 and a baby crocodile, hinting at a gut warning moment.

    tacosforeveryjuan Report

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    Bored Panda previously interviewed Florida native, writer, and journalist Cathy Salustri, the author of ‘Florida Spectacular: Extraordinary Places and Exceptional Lives,’ who shared a bit more nuance about the state and how it is perceived by outsiders.

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    She explained to us earlier that she disapproves of the popular ‘Florida Man’ headlines that keep making the news.

    "The media that pushes this narrative are irresponsible journalists. People like to think Florida is something irregular or more unusual. The reality is that we're like the rest of y'all, only with better weather, a more chill attitude, and a lot more saltwater," Salustri stressed.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A Florida Restaurant Owner Bought A Boat To Launch His Side Hustle Selling $20 Pizzas To Swimmers And Sunbathers In Tampa Bay

    Man holding pizza box on boat in water surrounded by people swimming and floating, capturing gut warning moments.

    pizzaskiff , pizzaskiff Report

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    #17

    Parked The Car In The House So It’s Safe From Hurricane Dorian. Not Today

    Small black car parked inside a kitchen area, illustrating unusual situations people gut warned about something wrong.

    QuaaludeDreams Report

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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s not a car. It’s a go-kart with delusions of grandeur

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    #18

    He Was There For A Reason. Now Your Whole Family Is In Danger

    Before and after photos of a restored animatronic showing gut-wrenching transformation and warning signs.

    Dexerto Report

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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh Hell nah. I see where this is going.

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    From Salustri’s perspective, ‘Florida Man’ headlines are not an ethical form of journalism. Furthermore, many individuals featured in these news stories may be struggling with mental illness. What’s more, journalists should not be making fun of or ‘punching down’ on these individuals.

    “These memes and stories also minimize the astounding beauty and wonders of our state. There's so much to celebrate in Florida, and it's a waste to sell all that out for cheap jokes,” she told Bored Panda earlier.

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    #19

    Florida Man Has Crab

    Crab hiding under kitchen cabinet, illustrating gut warning instincts about something unusual or horrible.

    shlepple Report

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    #20

    "Go Away, Ian"

    Graffiti on boarded-up Florida house warns to go away, reflecting gut warnings about something horrible happening.

    SmoshIan Report

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    #21

    Bear In My Backyard Here In Florida

    Black bear near a residential backyard grill by a pond, illustrating gut warnings about something horrible.

    ComplexWrangler1346 Report

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    According to Salustri, there are a couple of potential reasons for the vast number of ‘Florida Man’ style stories in the media. “As Florida writer Craig Pittman is quick to point out, Florida has public records laws that make it relatively easy for anyone to access arrest reports and other documents," she stressed.

    "Additionally, Florida has promoted itself as a place where anyone can escape and reinvent themselves, but the reality is you are who you are. If you're a train wreck in Michigan, you're going to be a train wreck here, too. The palm trees and sand are magic, but their power is limited," she told Bored Panda earlier.

    #22

    A Friend Of Mine Grew A Giant Beard, Then Shaved Exactly Half Of It Off And Applied Makeup To Half Of His Face So He Could Take This Driver's License Picture

    Close-up of a person holding a renewed Florida driver license with a surprised expression, capturing gut warning moment.

    Where he looks like 2 completely different people.

    slinkyjosh Report

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    #23

    Cape Coral Man In Batman Pajamas Helps Catch Burglary Suspect

    Three men, including two police officers and one in a Batman outfit, standing by a police vehicle at night, showing gut warnings.

    On August 27, 2025, Cape Coral Police officers responded to a burglary in progress at a home in Southeast Cape Coral.

    When officers arrived, they found the suspect already detained by a neighbor wearing Batman pajamas.

    The neighbor told detectives he had gone to bed when his home security cameras alerted him to someone breaking into his vehicle. Still dressed in his Batman pajamas, Kyle went outside to investigate and saw the suspect rummaging through his truck. Moments later, he found the same suspect in his neighbor’s garage and detained him until officers arrived.

    Cape Coral Police Department Report

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    #24

    Florida Man Doing What He Does Best

    Headline about a drunk Florida man using a taco as ID after accidentally setting his car on fire, illustrating gut warnings.

    mfdj Report

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    Meanwhile, Salustri noted that there are many positive stories about the Sunshine State. Of course, you have to be willing to look to find them.

    She said that one of them is about “the Seminole Indian who escaped her captors along the Voyage of Tears and walked 400 miles home, barefoot, at night, with a few other women. They're a huge part of why the Seminole Tribe of Florida has been able to achieve as much as it has—something like 25% of the Tribe can trace its origins to her.

    Another positive story is about “the Florida Man, who's the face of the group working to create a wildlife corridor through the state."

    #25

    GTA In Real Life

    Headline about fleeing suspect trying to outrun police helicopter in stolen golf cart, related to gut warnings.

    independent.co.uk Report

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    #26

    Only In Florida

    Police officer taking a selfie near a sewer with an alligator, illustrating gut warnings about something horrible moments.

    PalmBayPD Report

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    #27

    Florida's Largo Police Department Shared A Video Of The Newly Minted Officer, Formerly Of New York, On His First Alligator Call

    Police officers safely remove a small alligator from a Florida neighborhood, responding to a gut warning about danger.

    Largo Police Officers recently responded to a home for a very Florida situation – an alligator wandered onto the property.

    While most of our team handled it like seasoned pros, one of our newer officers from New York experienced his very first run-in with a gator, and it showed! Let’s just say there was some jumping and maybe some squealing.

    In the end, the gator was safely removed and relocated to a proper area. No officers were harmed, and Officer Martinez, our NY transplant, received his official welcome to Florida!

    Largo Police Department Report

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    Which of these Sunshine State headlines and wild moments made you do a double-take? What are the weirdest Florida news stories that you’ve ever heard of?

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    Meanwhile, if you're a Florida native reading this, we’d love your opinion on everything. What are the biggest upsides of living in the state that you think the internet, news, and social media miss? Just how common are odd events?

    If you were speaking to someone who has never visited the Sunshine State, what would you recommend they visit and do? Let us know!
    #28

    Florida Needs A Break

    Mugshot of a Florida man who called 911 for a ride to Hooters, illustrating gut warnings about unusual behavior.

    Dhastroyer Report

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    #29

    A Man Caught On Camera Licking The Doorbell

    Man caught on Ring doorbell camera delivering a package, highlighting gut warnings about suspicious behavior at night.

    A bizarre doorbell-licking incident was captured on camera, this time in Lake Worth, Florida. In this latest video, a man is seen standing outside the homeowner's front door before leaning in to lick the video doorbell several times. The man is holding what appears to be a stack of newspapers or a phone book and pauses for a few seconds to point at various sections of what he's holding, though it's unclear what he's trying to point out. He leans in for a few last licks before turning away.

    6abc Philadelphia Report

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    #30

    What?

    News headline on a white background about a Florida man bitten on the tongue by a rattlesnake he tried to kiss.

    upi.com Report

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    johncosmoarnold avatar
    Bob Bob
    Bob Bob
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your tongue is absolutely forked

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    #31

    The Most Caring Florida Man Ever

    Split image showing a person cooking eggs on a stove and a mugshot of a man linked to gut warnings about something horrible.

    alexcrelled Report

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    #32

    Florida Man And Two Buddies Play Cards While Waiting For The Traffic Light To Change

    Three men sitting in a grocery cart playing cards in the middle of Florida traffic, showing a strange gut warning moment.

    driftydilly Report

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    #33

    Don’t Even Go To Five Guys. To Be Honest, There Aren’t Even Five Guys There. What A Scam

    Police car parked outside Five Guys restaurant in Florida after reported fight and arrests triggered gut warnings of trouble.

    Kay_The_Noska Report

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    #34

    Why Are These Things Always In Florida?

    Headline about a Florida man trying to rob a store as a gut warning about something horrible.

    Bart-simpson106 Report

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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A very extreme case of weaponized incompetence.

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    #35

    Over The Weekend, One Of Our Marine Deputies Made An Unexpected Rescue - Two Adventurous Individuals Decided To Take An Inflatable Pool Out To Sea

    Two people with emoji faces in a blue inflatable being towed on water, capturing gut warning moments outdoors.

    While it seemed like smooth sailing at first, the Gulf had other plans. Thankfully, our deputy was nearby and safely brought them back to shore.  

    We're glad everyone made it back safely - but let this serve as a reminder: inflatable pools belong in the backyard, not open water. 

    Hernando County Sheriff's Office Report

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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This seems like a 3 am “brilliant” idea after too much alcohol

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    #36

    A St. Pete's Woman Was Arrested For Throwing Toilet Paper On A Car Outside Her Home While Intoxicated And Wearing A Hot Dog Costume

    Person wearing a hot dog costume in a store, smiling with arms outstretched, illustrating gut warned feelings humorously.

    jaxboxchick , Pinellas County Arrests and Mugshots Report

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    #37

    How About Charging Him With Piracy, Too?

    Text-based image with a story about a Florida man rescued from a burning boat who then stole the boat that saved him, highlighting gut warnings.

    He now faces charges including grand theft, resisting arrest without violence, and boating under the influence.

    According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), officers responded to a boating incident near Marco Island on March 6. A Sea Tow captain had answered a distress call for a vessel fire and successfully rescued this man, bringing him aboard the tow boat.

    But once aboard, officials said, he pushed the captain overboard, stole the vessel, and sped off. He later grounded the boat on a nearby shoal before fleeing on foot into the mangroves.

    Pubity Report

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    #38

    Is There A Limit On Them? I Have A Bunch I’d Like To Name

    Text on dark background about naming a leech at a Florida zoo on Valentine's Day, related to gut warnings and strange stories.

    FOX 35 Orlando , fox35orlando.com Report

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    #39

    Ingenious Florida Man Makes A Vehicle Powered By A Leaf Blower

    Man using leaf blower to hold umbrella while sitting on yellow caution bucket, illustrating gut warning signs about something horrible

    Storyful Viral Report

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    #40

    I Laugh At These Headlines. Florida Always Has Good Stories

    Police car lights flashing at night illustrating gut warnings about something horrible in news headlines.

    NoImporta24 Report

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    #41

    Safety First

    Headline reading Florida man tells deputies he drank at stop signs, signals only, highlighting gut warnings ignored before trouble.

    fox13news.com Report

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    #42

    This Is Miami, Which Most People Don't Think About

    A rooster and hens crossing a parking lot, illustrating a gut warning and unusual animal behavior moment.

    slayaboy87 Report

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    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why are chickens doing the goose step?

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    #43

    Tampa Knows How To Celebrate Valentine's Day

    Weather forecast screen showing sunny days and a heart-shaped balloon with Happy Valentines Day amid a sense of gut warnings.

    mcfrivolous Report

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    #44

    Seeing This On The News Without Context

    Large pirate ship surrounded by smaller boats in water, with a headline about pirates threatening to invade Tampa.

    Spicy_Ramen69 Report

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    #45

    Saw This Turtle Digging A Nest In Broad Daylight In South Florida. It Was Really Weird Because Usually They Dig Their Nests Under The Cover Of Darkness

    Sea turtle on sandy beach observed by people near beachfront buildings, capturing gut warning moment of nature encounter.

    KEROROxGUNSO Report

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    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor girl couldn't hold them in any longer

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    #46

    Saw This Yesterday In Florida

    Pickup truck covered in eclectic decorations and filled with various items, capturing a gut warning vibe at a gas station.

    overlord-ror Report

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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Missing Granny sitting on her rocker on top.

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    #47

    Florida Karen Strikes Again

    Florida woman sues Kraft Heinz over deceptive advertising of Velveeta mac and cheese cooking time claims.

    mrspooky111 Report

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    #48

    What Did Florida Man Do On Your Birthday?

    Local news headline showing a Florida man pushing pastor and knocking churchgoers to ground due to loud service.

    sent4mab0ve Report

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    #49

    Florida Man Wearing A Clown Costume Arrested For Trespassing

    Person in colorful costume standing outside a storefront, showing a gut warning moment captured by police body camera.

    CBS 12 News - WPEC Report

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    #50

    A Toilet Is Worth A Thousand Words. Found In The Wild, In Florida

    Toilet cistern secured with zip ties in a bathroom, showing a gut warning about something wrong with the fixture.

    LojaRich Report

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    #51

    Florida Man Had Hours-Long Junk Food Binge In Closed Walgreens

    Police officers responding to a Walgreens entrance, capturing footage of a tense moment with a man inside the store.

    Security camera footage showed the male entering the business at 9:40 pm and entering the restroom. The male is then seen exiting the bathroom at 2:42 am and walking around the store, treating himself to various merchandise items, including food and cigarettes. The male made no attempts to exit the business or call for help to get out.

    Morgan was found to have taken and consumed several items, including Tostitos spinach dip, chips, Reese’s chocolate, Ghirardelli chocolate bars, Dr. Pepper, and Newport cigarettes, while inside the store. Morgan resisted efforts to place him in the back of a patrol car and spat on an officer after being placed in the car.

    New Smyrna Beach Police Department Report

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    #52

    Steak Prices In Florida Are Wild

    Packages of USDA Choice beef labeled New York strip steak boneless wrapped in plastic at Publix store display.

    BttmQuark Report

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    #53

    If You Lost Your Cooler On I-95 In Florida, I Found It, At 65mph

    Black Hyundai car on roadside after collision with broken equipment, illustrating gut warnings about something horrible incidents.

    Livinsfloridalife Report

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