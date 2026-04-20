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Florida is so much more than just the odd news headlines and stereotypes. And yet, you can’t deny that the weirdness there is sometimes off the charts. The world is full of strange events and bizarre people, but The Sunshine State feels like it is home to more of them than usual. It is known all over the internet for being in headlines for some of the most unhinged and chaotic things ever.

If you’re in the mood for a good laugh and have your mind blown a bit, our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the wildest and funniest moments that encapsulate the weird side of Florida. Scroll down to check them out, just watch out for the alligators and falling iguanas.