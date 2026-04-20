“I Knew Something Was Wrong”: 45 Times People Gut Warned Them About Something Horrible
Florida is so much more than just the odd news headlines and stereotypes. And yet, you can’t deny that the weirdness there is sometimes off the charts. The world is full of strange events and bizarre people, but The Sunshine State feels like it is home to more of them than usual. It is known all over the internet for being in headlines for some of the most unhinged and chaotic things ever.
If you’re in the mood for a good laugh and have your mind blown a bit, our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the wildest and funniest moments that encapsulate the weird side of Florida. Scroll down to check them out, just watch out for the alligators and falling iguanas.
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Smokey Bear Aids Arrest Of Man Accused Of Stealing And Reselling Signs Of The Iconic Mascot From Florida Parks
What happens when dumb criminals poke the bear? Our AG Law Team has a suspect in custody who traveled from Pensacola to Orlando, stealing Smoky Bear signs from our state forests and selling them on Facebook Marketplace for $1,900 each. Big thank you to Smoky Bear for personally assisting in the arrest.
Florida Iguana Forecast. Anything Below 60°F/15°C, Iguanas Literally Start Falling Out Of Trees In South Florida
It’s Pouring With Lightning And Thunder In The Background. I Look Out Of My Window. And See This
Perfect. Glad I didn't think of this when I was young and stupid.
To be clear, Florida is NOT some clown world hellhole where only weird things happen, and every resident is unhinged. It would be ridiculous to suggest that. Real-life is always much more nuanced and less stereotypical.
Like any other place, Florida has its specific culture and fair share of upsides and downsides. And in a state with a population of 23 million people, of course, there are going to be many odd, negative, wild, newsworthy events.
But in terms of its reputation on the internet, in the news, and on social media, the Sunshine State is notorious for its bizarre happenings and odd residents. This can lead to some biased opinions about life in the state based on memes and clickbait headlines. In short, if all you ever do is look at Florida memes, you're bound to think it's a strange place.
Had A Few Visitors This Morning
If You Had Shown Me These Photos With Zero Context, I Could've Told You It Happened In Florida
Captured My Most True Florida Image This Morning
The New York Times, reporting on the Sunshine State’s “endemic absurdity,” featured in Craig Pittman’s book ‘Oh, Florida! How America’s Weirdest State Influences the Rest of the Country,’ argues that you will “never” be able to “fully capture” what Florida is all about.
The state is unique, ever-changing, and paradoxical. Capturing its essence is nigh-impossible.
“Florida exists hypothetically, in the future-continuous tense. Florida will be a personal paradise, yours to own as soon as we fill in this hellish swamp. Florida will be growing in perpetuity, so long as we keep persuading suckers to move here. Florida will be underwater soon — let’s just hope it’s not as soon as experts predict,” Kent Russell writes.
Florida Deputy Goes Viral After "Handcuffing" A Runaway Emu In Wild Bodycam Video
On January 9, 2026, SJSO responded to a runaway emu on County Road 13. Cpl. Keisler attempted to secure the emu, but the large bird ignored his commands, kicked several times using its large talons, and fled on foot recklessly. After a short chase, Cpl. Keisler cornered the emu, secured it with a makeshift lasso, and handcuffed its legs to render the talons useless.
"In my 25 years, I've never handcuffed an emu," Cpl. Keisler said. "This is definitely a new one."
The emu was reunited with its owners and returned home safely. All criminal charges against the emu were dropped.
Old man emu. "He can't fly, but I'm telling you, he can run the pants off a kangaroo."
Just Reminding You Of How Hot The Top Of A Car Dashboard Gets In Florida Heat
Every Week, My Neighbor Mows His Beer Cans
As Russell stresses in his NYT review of Pittman’s book, the "deal" with Florida is “the charlatans and lunatics and Snapchat-famous plastic surgeons. It is the Ponzi schemes, the byzantine corruption, the evangelical fervor and the consenting-adult depravity. It is the seasonless climate. The lack of historical consciousness. The way in which this nation’s unctuous elements tend to trickle down as if Florida were the grease trap under America’s George Foreman grill. It is all of the above, and then some, and then more on top of that.”
Before Y'all Ask Why I Ain’t Letting It Happen, The Hail Can Get Bad And Grow Big, So I Ain’t Trying To See My Insurance Hurt
The New Florida Record Iguana
A Florida Man Breaks Into Jail To Hang Out With His Friends
He can't just find himself new friends? That are not criminals?
Despite the headlines and memes, it is not true that crime is supposedly happening on every corner in the Sunshine State.
According to USA Facts, based on 2024 data, violent and property crime rates in Florida were actually lower than the United States average.
That year, the Sunshine State had a violent crime rate of 267 for every 100,000 people, and a property crime rate of 1,420 per 100,000 people. This was 25.6% and 19.3% lower than the average in the US, respectively. In other words, in terms of violent crime, Florida ranked 31st among all states in 2024, and 35th for property crime rates.
Furthermore, the overall crime rate in the Sunshine State went down by 6.4% between 2023 and 2024. During that same time period, the average overall crime rate decreased by 8.4% in all US states.
Love My State. This Man Has Put A Canoe On Wheels, Strapped The Canoe To His Waist, And Is Off To A Fun Day On The Water Via Electric Scooter
Young Kangaroo Hops Around Florida Town After Brazen Escape, Owner Charged
Deal Or No Deal
Bored Panda previously interviewed Florida native, writer, and journalist Cathy Salustri, the author of ‘Florida Spectacular: Extraordinary Places and Exceptional Lives,’ who shared a bit more nuance about the state and how it is perceived by outsiders.
She explained to us earlier that she disapproves of the popular ‘Florida Man’ headlines that keep making the news.
"The media that pushes this narrative are irresponsible journalists. People like to think Florida is something irregular or more unusual. The reality is that we're like the rest of y'all, only with better weather, a more chill attitude, and a lot more saltwater," Salustri stressed.
A Florida Restaurant Owner Bought A Boat To Launch His Side Hustle Selling $20 Pizzas To Swimmers And Sunbathers In Tampa Bay
Parked The Car In The House So It’s Safe From Hurricane Dorian. Not Today
That’s not a car. It’s a go-kart with delusions of grandeur
He Was There For A Reason. Now Your Whole Family Is In Danger
From Salustri’s perspective, ‘Florida Man’ headlines are not an ethical form of journalism. Furthermore, many individuals featured in these news stories may be struggling with mental illness. What’s more, journalists should not be making fun of or ‘punching down’ on these individuals.
“These memes and stories also minimize the astounding beauty and wonders of our state. There's so much to celebrate in Florida, and it's a waste to sell all that out for cheap jokes,” she told Bored Panda earlier.
Florida Man Has Crab
"Go Away, Ian"
Bear In My Backyard Here In Florida
According to Salustri, there are a couple of potential reasons for the vast number of ‘Florida Man’ style stories in the media. “As Florida writer Craig Pittman is quick to point out, Florida has public records laws that make it relatively easy for anyone to access arrest reports and other documents," she stressed.
"Additionally, Florida has promoted itself as a place where anyone can escape and reinvent themselves, but the reality is you are who you are. If you're a train wreck in Michigan, you're going to be a train wreck here, too. The palm trees and sand are magic, but their power is limited," she told Bored Panda earlier.
A Friend Of Mine Grew A Giant Beard, Then Shaved Exactly Half Of It Off And Applied Makeup To Half Of His Face So He Could Take This Driver's License Picture
Where he looks like 2 completely different people.
Cape Coral Man In Batman Pajamas Helps Catch Burglary Suspect
On August 27, 2025, Cape Coral Police officers responded to a burglary in progress at a home in Southeast Cape Coral.
When officers arrived, they found the suspect already detained by a neighbor wearing Batman pajamas.
The neighbor told detectives he had gone to bed when his home security cameras alerted him to someone breaking into his vehicle. Still dressed in his Batman pajamas, Kyle went outside to investigate and saw the suspect rummaging through his truck. Moments later, he found the same suspect in his neighbor’s garage and detained him until officers arrived.
Florida Man Doing What He Does Best
Meanwhile, Salustri noted that there are many positive stories about the Sunshine State. Of course, you have to be willing to look to find them.
She said that one of them is about “the Seminole Indian who escaped her captors along the Voyage of Tears and walked 400 miles home, barefoot, at night, with a few other women. They're a huge part of why the Seminole Tribe of Florida has been able to achieve as much as it has—something like 25% of the Tribe can trace its origins to her.
Another positive story is about “the Florida Man, who's the face of the group working to create a wildlife corridor through the state."
GTA In Real Life
Only In Florida
Florida's Largo Police Department Shared A Video Of The Newly Minted Officer, Formerly Of New York, On His First Alligator Call
Largo Police Officers recently responded to a home for a very Florida situation – an alligator wandered onto the property.
While most of our team handled it like seasoned pros, one of our newer officers from New York experienced his very first run-in with a gator, and it showed! Let’s just say there was some jumping and maybe some squealing.
In the end, the gator was safely removed and relocated to a proper area. No officers were harmed, and Officer Martinez, our NY transplant, received his official welcome to Florida!
Which of these Sunshine State headlines and wild moments made you do a double-take? What are the weirdest Florida news stories that you’ve ever heard of?
Meanwhile, if you're a Florida native reading this, we’d love your opinion on everything. What are the biggest upsides of living in the state that you think the internet, news, and social media miss? Just how common are odd events?
If you were speaking to someone who has never visited the Sunshine State, what would you recommend they visit and do? Let us know!
Florida Needs A Break
A Man Caught On Camera Licking The Doorbell
A bizarre doorbell-licking incident was captured on camera, this time in Lake Worth, Florida. In this latest video, a man is seen standing outside the homeowner's front door before leaning in to lick the video doorbell several times. The man is holding what appears to be a stack of newspapers or a phone book and pauses for a few seconds to point at various sections of what he's holding, though it's unclear what he's trying to point out. He leans in for a few last licks before turning away.
The Most Caring Florida Man Ever
Florida Man And Two Buddies Play Cards While Waiting For The Traffic Light To Change
Don’t Even Go To Five Guys. To Be Honest, There Aren’t Even Five Guys There. What A Scam
Why Are These Things Always In Florida?
Over The Weekend, One Of Our Marine Deputies Made An Unexpected Rescue - Two Adventurous Individuals Decided To Take An Inflatable Pool Out To Sea
While it seemed like smooth sailing at first, the Gulf had other plans. Thankfully, our deputy was nearby and safely brought them back to shore.
We're glad everyone made it back safely - but let this serve as a reminder: inflatable pools belong in the backyard, not open water.
This seems like a 3 am “brilliant” idea after too much alcohol
A St. Pete's Woman Was Arrested For Throwing Toilet Paper On A Car Outside Her Home While Intoxicated And Wearing A Hot Dog Costume
How About Charging Him With Piracy, Too?
He now faces charges including grand theft, resisting arrest without violence, and boating under the influence.
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), officers responded to a boating incident near Marco Island on March 6. A Sea Tow captain had answered a distress call for a vessel fire and successfully rescued this man, bringing him aboard the tow boat.
But once aboard, officials said, he pushed the captain overboard, stole the vessel, and sped off. He later grounded the boat on a nearby shoal before fleeing on foot into the mangroves.
Is There A Limit On Them? I Have A Bunch I’d Like To Name
Ingenious Florida Man Makes A Vehicle Powered By A Leaf Blower
I Laugh At These Headlines. Florida Always Has Good Stories
Safety First
This Is Miami, Which Most People Don't Think About
Tampa Knows How To Celebrate Valentine's Day
Seeing This On The News Without Context
Saw This Turtle Digging A Nest In Broad Daylight In South Florida. It Was Really Weird Because Usually They Dig Their Nests Under The Cover Of Darkness
Saw This Yesterday In Florida
Florida Karen Strikes Again
What Did Florida Man Do On Your Birthday?
Florida Man Wearing A Clown Costume Arrested For Trespassing
A Toilet Is Worth A Thousand Words. Found In The Wild, In Florida
Florida Man Had Hours-Long Junk Food Binge In Closed Walgreens
Security camera footage showed the male entering the business at 9:40 pm and entering the restroom. The male is then seen exiting the bathroom at 2:42 am and walking around the store, treating himself to various merchandise items, including food and cigarettes. The male made no attempts to exit the business or call for help to get out.
Morgan was found to have taken and consumed several items, including Tostitos spinach dip, chips, Reese’s chocolate, Ghirardelli chocolate bars, Dr. Pepper, and Newport cigarettes, while inside the store. Morgan resisted efforts to place him in the back of a patrol car and spat on an officer after being placed in the car.
Steak Prices In Florida Are Wild
If You Lost Your Cooler On I-95 In Florida, I Found It, At 65mph
Seems like someone had an idea for a column then changed their mind without changing the title.
Seems like someone had an idea for a column then changed their mind without changing the title.