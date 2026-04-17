ADVERTISEMENT

Classical art might be centuries old, but the internet keeps proving that with the right captions, the comedy just jumps out at you. The Instagram page Classical Damn takes paintings most people would associate with museums and art history classes and turns them into memes that perfectly describe modern life.

Dramatic expressions, tense stares, and chaotic scenes from old masterworks suddenly read like reactions to dating disasters, social anxiety, work frustration, and all the other little struggles people joke about online every day. That contrast is what makes the page so entertaining. These works were created in a completely different era, yet they somehow capture emotions and situations that still feel instantly familiar.

Scroll down to see some of the funniest examples shared by the page, and let us know which ones made you laugh the most.

More info: Instagram