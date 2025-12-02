60 Classical Paintings Cleverly Captioned By This Beloved Instagram Creator (New Pics)
In modern times, artists might be struggling with new technologies and the challenges brought by AI. Art has been with us for centuries, and even as it evolves, many artists draw inspiration from the oldest creations – like classical paintings – and reinterpret them, sometimes in the funniest ways.
‘Classical Damn’ memes are making a comeback on Bored Panda, and this time, they’re even funnier than ever. We couldn’t stop giggling while creating this list of the most recent memes shared by this Instagram creator, so waste no time and enjoy scrolling through the best ones we’ve selected for you today.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Classical painting? More like a 1950s or 1960s teen magazine.
This isn't classical art, it's just a statement of fact.
Some repeats, but the rest are not as funny as some other selections.
Some repeats, but the rest are not as funny as some other selections.