In modern times, artists might be struggling with new technologies and the challenges brought by AI. Art has been with us for centuries, and even as it evolves, many artists draw inspiration from the oldest creations – like classical paintings – and reinterpret them, sometimes in the funniest ways.

‘Classical Damn’ memes are making a comeback on Bored Panda, and this time, they’re even funnier than ever. We couldn’t stop giggling while creating this list of the most recent memes shared by this Instagram creator, so waste no time and enjoy scrolling through the best ones we’ve selected for you today.

More info: Instagram

#1

Classical painting of a mother surrounded by children with clever captions, showcasing classical paintings captioned humorously.

classicaldamn Report

11points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Alt text: Classical painting depicting a demon sitting on a sleeping woman, captioned with a modern humorous twist.

    classicaldamn Report

    10points
    POST
    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's an incubus, right?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #3

    Classical painting cleverly captioned showing a frustrated woman, a crying child, and a man in a dim rustic interior.

    classicaldamn Report

    10points
    POST
    #4

    Classical painting of a Victorian couple in a carriage captioned with a humorous modern relationship meme by Instagram creator.

    classicaldamn Report

    9points
    POST
    #5

    Classical painting of four women tossing a man in the air, cleverly captioned to reflect mental and physical health humor.

    classicaldamn Report

    9points
    POST
    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I should watch that Simpsons episode with high Mr. Burns again...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #6

    Classical painting of a woman resting at a table with tea and eggs, cleverly captioned by a beloved Instagram creator.

    classicaldamn Report

    8points
    POST
    #7

    Classical painting of a train wreck on a bridge captioned with a humorous modern text about life being off track.

    classicaldamn Report

    8points
    POST
    #8

    Woman in vintage dress kneeling on rug, man seated smoking pipe, classical painting with clever Instagram caption.

    classicaldamn Report

    8points
    POST
    #9

    Classical paintings cleverly captioned with humorous November cold and flu season scenes featuring Mona Lisa.

    classicaldamn Report

    8points
    POST
    #10

    Woman in a classical painting sweeping the floor, humorously captioned about a toxic cleaning trait by Instagram creator.

    classicaldamn Report

    8points
    POST
    #11

    Classic dinosaur painting humorously captioned, showcasing clever captions on classical paintings by a beloved Instagram creator.

    classicaldamn Report

    8points
    POST
    #12

    Classical painting of a chaotic room with broken furniture and smoke, cleverly captioned by a beloved Instagram creator.

    classicaldamn Report

    8points
    POST
    #13

    Classical painting humor with witty captions showing a Victorian man and woman debating body image in a historic setting.

    classicaldamn Report

    8points
    POST
    #14

    Romantic classical painting of a couple kissing, captioned with a witty love quote by a popular Instagram creator.

    classicaldamn Report

    7points
    POST
    #15

    Classical painting cleverly captioned showing Jesus with the French flag and a crying girl in a humorous scene.

    classicaldamn Report

    7points
    POST
    #16

    Classical painting cleverly captioned showing a woman hugging a monstrous figure labeled my cat with loving text.

    classicaldamn Report

    7points
    POST
    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I crave violence, mother!... also, why is my bowl empty?"

    0
    0points
    reply
    #17

    Vintage painting of a young couple sitting on steps with humorous caption, part of classical paintings cleverly captioned series.

    classicaldamn Report

    7points
    POST
    #18

    Classical painting of a woman reading a book with a humorous modern caption about writers and AI usage.

    classicaldamn Report

    7points
    POST
    #19

    Two women in classical paintings with clever Instagram captions discussing relationship advice and break up.

    classicaldamn Report

    7points
    POST
    #20

    Classical painting of a woman looking upward with hand on chest, cleverly captioned about seasonal depression humor.

    classicaldamn Report

    7points
    POST
    #21

    Classical painting of a man knocking on a door with humorous caption, blending classical paintings and clever Instagram captions.

    classicaldamn Report

    7points
    POST
    #22

    Classical painting humor with clever captions showing a missionary talking to Native Americans about worship and the Sun.

    classicaldamn Report

    7points
    POST
    #23

    Close-up of a classical painting showing a somber face with a humorous caption, part of classical paintings cleverly captioned.

    classicaldamn Report

    6points
    POST
    #24

    Medieval classical painting humor with a woman holding a sword and a head, captioned to address snoring problem.

    classicaldamn Report

    6points
    POST
    #25

    Two young women in vintage clothing converse over books in a classical painting cleverly captioned by an Instagram creator.

    classicaldamn Report

    6points
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Classical painting? More like a 1950s or 1960s teen magazine.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #26

    Classical painting of Jesus and a man in water with humorous captions from a clever Instagram creator.

    classicaldamn Report

    6points
    POST
    #27

    Photo of a cat next to a classical painting cleverly captioned, showcasing humorous comparisons from Instagram creator.

    classicaldamn Report

    6points
    POST
    #28

    Classical painting of a couple with clever captions, showcasing humor by a beloved Instagram creator in art memes.

    classicaldamn Report

    5points
    POST
    #29

    Classical painting with a man and woman cleverly captioned, blending vintage art and modern Instagram humor.

    classicaldamn Report

    5points
    POST
    #30

    Classical painting humorously captioned showing chaos at a temple, part of classical paintings cleverly captioned by Instagram creator.

    classicaldamn Report

    5points
    POST
    #31

    Side-by-side comparison of a classical painting 'The E*****y of St. Teresa' and a photo of Lindsay Lohan asleep after partying.

    classicaldamn Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    Skeletons tending plants in classical painting cleverly captioned with humor about a tough week and plant care.

    classicaldamn Report

    5points
    POST
    #33

    Classical painting of an elderly man trimming a quill pen, humorously captioned about French pronunciation quirks.

    classicaldamn Report

    5points
    POST
    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Welsh peering over, just thinking "Amateurs..."

    0
    0points
    reply
    #34

    Classical painting with a woman and soldier humorously captioned by a beloved Instagram creator with clever dialogue.

    classicaldamn Report

    5points
    POST
    #35

    Classical painting humor with clever captions showing a man and woman in vintage attire having a witty conversation.

    classicaldamn Report

    5points
    POST
    #36

    Classical painting of a woman in vintage attire holding a teacup, humorously captioned with a to-do list on coffee and patience.

    classicaldamn Report

    5points
    POST
    lindavana_ avatar
    Linda van A.
    Linda van A.
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't slap stupid people, they can't help it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #37

    Classical painting of a mother and daughter with clever captions, showcasing humor by a beloved Instagram creator.

    classicaldamn Report

    5points
    POST
    #38

    Marble classical sculpture with clever caption showing an emotional moment, featured in classical paintings captioned series.

    classicaldamn Report

    5points
    POST
    #39

    Classical painting cleverly captioned with humorous dialogue about avoiding people, shared by a popular Instagram creator.

    classicaldamn Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Child with grapevine crown drinking wine from a bottle, classical painting cleverly captioned by a beloved Instagram creator.

    classicaldamn Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    Classical painting of two men dueling with swords, cleverly captioned in a humorous style by a popular Instagram creator.

    classicaldamn Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    Classical painting of a mermaid captioned with humorous reasons girls want to be mermaids, featured by Instagram creator.

    classicaldamn Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    Classical painting of a woman captioned humorously, showcasing clever captions on classical paintings by Instagram creator.

    classicaldamn Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    Classical painting of a man on horseback humorously captioned with an auto-correct joke, featuring clever classical paintings.

    classicaldamn Report

    4points
    POST
    #45

    Classical painting of a woman holding a teacup with a clever caption about coffee humor by an Instagram creator.

    classicaldamn Report

    4points
    POST
    #46

    Surreal classical painting depicting a house with an elderly woman’s face, cleverly captioned for Instagram humor.

    classicaldamn Report

    4points
    POST
    #47

    Classical painting depicting God with a halo, humorously captioned, featured in classical paintings cleverly captioned collection.

    classicaldamn Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Classical painting of a couple at a table with wine, cleverly captioned by a popular Instagram creator.

    classicaldamn Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    Classical painting of a pensive man captioned with a modern humorous reflection, blending art and clever Instagram captions.

    classicaldamn Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    Medieval cat armour on display, showcasing clever historical design featured in classical paintings captions.

    classicaldamn Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    Classical painting of a person peering beyond the stars and planets with a caption about astrology and blame.

    classicaldamn Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    Classical painting of a woman alone at a table in a dimly lit room, captioned with a witty anxiety-related quote.

    classicaldamn Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    Classical painting of Rumi with a modern humorous caption reflecting on relationships and therapy by an Instagram creator.

    classicaldamn Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    Ancient Egyptian figures building a pyramid with humorous caption, showcasing classical paintings cleverly captioned.

    classicaldamn Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    Classical painting of two people in bed with humorous captions by a beloved Instagram creator.

    classicaldamn Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    Classical painting humor with British couple in bed, cleverly captioned for entertaining Instagram art memes.

    classicaldamn Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    Classical painting of a monk holding a glass, humorously captioned in clever classical paintings by Instagram creator.

    classicaldamn Report

    2points
    POST
    #58

    Couple napping on a couch in a classical painting cleverly captioned by a beloved Instagram creator.

    classicaldamn Report

    2points
    POST
    #59

    Vintage photo of a young child holding a glass of wine, highlighting historical school wine serving practices in France.

    classicaldamn Report

    2points
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This isn't classical art, it's just a statement of fact.

    0
    0points
    reply

