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Having a job can be a blessing and a curse. Sure, you get paid, but you also need to sit in long meetings with annoying managers, fill out HR’s surveys, and squeeze into deadlines that are impossible to deliver without sacrificing your personal evenings. It gets exhausting.

So to survive another day, people are letting each other know they’re not alone in dealing with the daily corporate struggles. The Facebook group ‘Work Memes’ is full of relatable content that turns frustration into jokes we can all laugh at. Until it’s time to do something about it.

More info: Facebook

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#1

Work meme showing a Twitter exchange about happiness and crossing the street without looking humorously.

Work Memes Report

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    #2

    Man on beach pretending to hammer nails into sand as a funny work meme about having a job and pretending to work.

    Work Memes Report

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    #3

    Man looking awkward during a video call with boss and HR, illustrating work memes about job frustrations.

    Work Memes Report

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    #4

    Four Harry Potter characters of varying ages smiling together with the caption Friendship at work, illustrating work memes.

    Work Memes Report

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    #5

    Work meme about good, great, and legend managers approving sick leave and work from home for employees.

    Work Memes Report

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    #6

    Scene from Friends showing a man expressing frustration at work with caption about being in a bad mood.

    Work Memes Report

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    #7

    Text meme about work describing the feeling of being at a job long enough to have a completely new cast of coworkers.

    Work Memes Report

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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Worse. By the time I retired, I was teaching with people who used to be my students.

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    #8

    Comparison of luxury boat and old broken boat illustrating work memes about job dissatisfaction and unfair treatment at work.

    Work Memes Report

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    #9

    Marge Simpson lying awake in bed, regretting agreeing to an extra work shift while in a good mood.

    Work Memes Report

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    #10

    Woman in floral shirt with glasses trying to keep her thoughts to herself at work in a relatable work meme.

    Work Memes Report

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    #11

    Woman wiping tears from her eye with caption about the struggle of another week at work, highlighting work memes humor.

    Work Memes Report

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    #12

    SpongeBob angrily arguing with a ghost in a graveyard, illustrating a humorous work meme about late-night job frustrations.

    Work Memes Report

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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you don't mind drawing the graveyard shift.

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    #13

    Woman stressed at work with hands on her face, expressing frustration relatable to work memes about job dissatisfaction.

    Work Memes Report

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    #14

    Meme showing Woody from Toy Story looking serious, expressing feelings about a favorite coworker leaving work.

    Work Memes Report

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    #15

    Text meme about controlling your temper at work being a job in itself, reflecting work memes for those with jobs they dislike.

    Work Memes Report

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Monkey in office chair holding a snack and drink, reacting to a work situation, illustrating funny work memes about jobs.

    Work Memes Report

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    #17

    Woman with a surprised expression reacting to boss telling her she has to come into work every day in a work meme.

    Work Memes Report

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    #18

    Person eating lunch calmly while standing in floodwater outside a workplace, illustrating work memes about job frustrations.

    Work Memes Report

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    #19

    Man in bed looking groggy with meme text about waking up early, illustrating work memes for those who wish they didn’t have a job

    Work Memes Report

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    #20

    Cartoon man at work looking out window, thinking about slapping manager, reflecting work memes for those who dislike their job.

    Work Memes Report

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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I had done that in my last job, I wouldn't have run out until the thunderous applause had at least died down a little.

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    #21

    A work meme showing a woman saying use your brain, highlighting office humor and work frustrations.

    Work Memes Report

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    #22

    Man in suit pointing with caption about training new employee, a humorous work meme about job frustration and office life.

    Work Memes Report

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    #23

    Man in a tuxedo covering his face in frustration with people clapping around, illustrating work memes about job stress.

    Work Memes Report

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    #24

    Woman looking shocked reading a menu, illustrating the humor of work memes about hating a job in a social setting.

    Work Memes Report

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    #25

    Work memes highlighting frustrations of jobs in food, retail, and call centers with humorous perspectives.

    Work Memes Report

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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a teacher, I have two just words - parent conferences.

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    #26

    Man in a blue shirt giving thumbs up, sarcastically reacting to management about taking vacation in work memes.

    Work Memes Report

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    #27

    Man smiling confidently with text about walking into work late and doing the job of three people - work memes humor.

    Work Memes Report

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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They don't know which of the three people is late, do they?

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    #28

    Man in a suit closing eyes and trying to stay calm at work in a relatable work memes about job frustrations.

    Work Memes Report

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    #29

    Close-up of a dog making a funny face, paired with a work meme about listening to customer complaints at a job.

    Work Memes Report

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    #30

    Cartoon duck sleeping with caption about risking job and career for extra sleep in relatable work memes.

    Work Memes Report

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    #31

    Penguin meme showing awkward realization about work habits, capturing humor in job frustrations and relatable work memes.

    Work Memes Report

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    #32

    Cat meme about customer service frustration, reflecting work memes for those who wish they didn’t have a job.

    Work Memes Report

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    #33

    Work meme showing a red crab made from cheese wax on an office desk near a phone with a humorous text about job frustrations.

    Work Memes Report

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    #34

    Text meme about a coworker feeling exhausted from pretending to like everyone, related to work memes humor.

    Work Memes Report

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    #35

    Text meme about work humor stating fake laughing with customers is a job skill, highlighting work memes for job frustration.

    Work Memes Report

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    #36

    Young boy in a blue shirt and tie leading adults in suits, expressing a work meme about training older people at work.

    Work Memes Report

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    jacgroenendaal avatar
    Whatshername
    Whatshername
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm starting to find out this goes both ways...

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    #37

    Scene from Titanic showing sinking ship labeled boss everything is fine, with coworkers playing violins below, illustrating work memes.

    Work Memes Report

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    #38

    Person slouched in chair at home after a bad day at work, capturing a relatable work memes moment.

    Work Memes Report

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    #39

    Young person looking tired and contemplative on a couch, reflecting work memes about feeling exhausted at a job.

    Work Memes Report

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    #40

    Work meme with text praying for a work shift to pass as quickly as the paycheck arrives.

    Work Memes Report

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    #41

    Kermit the Frog in a work meme, humorously expressing dislike for work, related to job and work memes content.

    Work Memes Report

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    #42

    Two animated characters looking at a computer screen with a job search on Indeed, showing work memes humor.

    Work Memes Report

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    #43

    Man blowing bubbles outside a building, illustrating a work meme about stress without smoking or drinking at a job.

    Work Memes Report

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    #44

    Sweating man frustrated with coworkers talking early at work, illustrating relatable work memes for job dissatisfaction.

    Work Memes Report

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    #45

    Cartoon character meditating in bedroom with text about having a job and wishing for lottery, relating to work memes.

    Work Memes Report

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    #46

    Cartoon work meme showing Squidward distracted and greeting coworkers, illustrating humor about work and coworker distractions.

    Work Memes Report

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    #47

    Man smiling behind stacked pizza boxes with text about lifting morale of underpaid overworked employees work memes.

    Work Memes Report

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    #48

    Surprised monkey puppet meme representing the feeling of living at work and only visiting your house work memes.

    Work Memes Report

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    #49

    Iceberg meme illustrating hidden feelings of rudeness at work in funny work memes about office interactions and coworker behavior.

    Work Memes Report

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    #50

    A woman with braids and a sarcastic smile, captioned about finding a coworker who matches your sarcasm in work memes.

    Work Memes Report

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    #51

    Sad raccoon in office attire at computer, illustrating humor in work memes about disliking a job.

    Work Memes Report

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