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Having a job can be a blessing and a curse. Sure, you get paid, but you also need to sit in long meetings with annoying managers, fill out HR’s surveys, and squeeze into deadlines that are impossible to deliver without sacrificing your personal evenings. It gets exhausting.

So to survive another day, people are letting each other know they’re not alone in dealing with the daily corporate struggles. The Facebook group ‘Work Memes’ is full of relatable content that turns frustration into jokes we can all laugh at. Until it’s time to do something about it.

More info: Facebook