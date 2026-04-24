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Everyday problems have a way of creeping in when you least expect them. One moment you’re going about your day, and the next it’s a stressful email, a small disagreement at home, or just a string of tiny inconveniences that somehow add up and shift your entire mood. It doesn’t take much for a good day to feel slightly off balance.

That’s where the internet quietly steps in like a reliable escape. From chaotic work memes to painfully relatable parenting posts and those oddly specific jokes that feel like they were made just for you, there’s always something to take your mind off things, even if only for a few minutes.

But today, we’re taking a break from the chaos and leaning into something softer. We’ve dived into a popular Instagram page to gather a collection of wholesome content that feels like a gentle reset. Think simple joys and moments that remind you things aren’t all that bad. So go ahead—scroll through, take a breather, smile a little, maybe even laugh… because sometimes, that’s exactly what you need.

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#1

Wholesome-Cute-Memes

wholesomememes Report

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barbaraliles avatar
Barbara Liles
Barbara Liles
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do love a corgi tushy. They’re so round!

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    #2

    A gecko and a chameleon posing together, a wholesome post and meme about unlikely animal friendship.

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    #3

    A black and white cat sleeping soundly, tucked under a white blanket and resting on a pillow. A wholesome post for animal lovers.

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    As adults, we often find ourselves smiling at funny memes, wholesome posts, or awkward situations in everyday life. But have you ever stopped to wonder how laughter begins in the first place? Surprisingly, it starts very early. Babies usually begin to smile at around 2 months old, and by the time they reach 4 months, many of them start to giggle or laugh out loud. Even though they’re still learning about the world, their tiny reactions are already showing how humor and social connection start developing long before we realize it.

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    #4

    Two wholesome cats, one light and one dark, cuddling on a red couch. A great example of wholesome posts.

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    #5

    Wholesome posts and memes. A vibrant green and yellow lovebird with a black and white lovebird on a person's finger.

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    #6

    A meme showing wholesome posts about snorting while laughing, shared on Bored Panda. A different side of the internet.

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    According to ABC News, researchers describe three broad stages in how laughter develops: imitation and approval, amazement, and eventually disapproval. In the earliest stage, babies often laugh because they are copying the reactions of adults around them. When parents smile, laugh, or make playful sounds, babies try to imitate those expressions. At the same time, they quickly notice that when they smile or giggle, adults respond with excitement and affection. That positive feedback encourages them to repeat the behavior. In many ways, laughter becomes one of the first social tools babies use to bond with their caregivers.

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    #7

    A wholesome post: a man smiles with his black dog, next to text about traveling to Florida to pet a dog.

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    #8

    Wholesome-Cute-Memes

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    #9

    Two wholesome cats, one brown and one orange, near a Christmas tree. The brown cat licks the orange cat's head.

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    As babies grow a little older, they begin to realize that they are separate individuals from their parents. In the first few months of life, babies exist in a very close emotional connection with their caregivers; they rely on them completely and often experience the world through them. But gradually, they start recognizing that they are their own person interacting with a much bigger world. This shift is an important step in development. As children become more aware of themselves and their surroundings, their reactions (including laughter) start to reflect curiosity, surprise, and new experiences.

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    #10

    Wholesome-Cute-Memes

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    #11

    Steve Harvey looking emotional in a wholesome meme about becoming family, offering a different side of the internet.

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    #12

    A wholesome image of a happy 7-year-old white Maltese named Tofu, standing on a person's leg.

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    Between the ages of about 2 and 5, children begin exploring the world more independently. During this stage, they encounter things that feel unusual, confusing, or slightly unexpected. A silly face, a strange sound, or a playful game might initially surprise them. But once they realize that the situation is harmless, that confusion quickly turns into laughter. In other words, laughter often appears right after a moment of surprise. It’s the child’s way of processing something that seemed odd or startling at first but turns out to be funny instead.

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    #13

    A wholesome post featuring a frog with wide eyes, then a squinting smile. A meme about receiving a text.

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    #14

    A wholesome meme of a French bulldog wearing a shrunk shirt, looking adorable and happy.

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    #15

    A heartwarming meme showing a calico cat with a black heart shape on its fur, a truly wholesome post.

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    Around the age of 5 or 6, children begin to understand more complex ideas and abstract thinking. This is when they start “getting” jokes the way older kids and adults do. They can recognize when something doesn’t quite make sense, when a situation is exaggerated, or when someone is being playful with words. At this stage, humor often comes from noticing contradictions, silly logic, or unexpected twists in a story. That mental process—spotting something unusual, feeling surprised, and then resolving the confusion—is what creates the classic structure of a joke.

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    #16

    A wholesome post: a tweet by Meg about an Uber driver warning her about road holes while she applied lipstick.

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    #17

    A wholesome post showing a meme of a tweet by Greg Sheffer about a dog doing nothing, replied to with Chance The Rapper lyrics.

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    #18

    A wholesome post showing text about dog dreams, a sleeping puppy, and a man crying.

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    Scientists also believe that a baby’s smile is often a response to social interaction. In other words, babies don’t just smile randomly; they smile because they’re connecting with someone. Different situations can trigger different kinds of smiles. A game of peek-a-boo might cause a delighted grin, while gentle tickling might bring out a burst of giggles. These reactions help babies build emotional bonds and learn how to communicate joy, excitement, and comfort with the people around them.

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    #19

    Wholesome-Cute-Memes

    wholesomememes Report

    6points
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    #20

    A Wholesome post on a white background, text reads: smartness comes from loving friends. A gentle reminder from Sparky the Android.

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    #21

    A wholesome meme of a chihuahua looking sleepy and cozy, next to a plush toy, reacting to the sound of rain.

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    Psychologists often explain humor through something called the “incongruity theory.” In simple terms, something feels funny when what actually happens doesn’t match what we expected to happen. In a piece for the American Psychological Association, Ithaca College psychologist Barney Beins, PhD, explains that humor often appears when a real-life event suddenly breaks our mental expectations. For example, if a situation takes an unexpected turn or a punchline flips the story in a surprising way, our brains quickly process the mismatch, and that’s when we laugh.

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    #22

    A wholesome post meme of a cute puppy: napping, sitting, and licking its nose.

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    #23

    A tiny kitten with dark ears takes its first steps, tail up, representing wholesome posts and memes.

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    #24

    A Reddit post featuring a wholesome story about a father wearing a plastic ring from his daughter. A wholesome post showing a different side of the internet.

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    Beins also points out that humor is far from simple. It’s actually a complex psychological response influenced by many different factors. Mood, personality, and even what children observe from the adults around them can shape their sense of humor. As kids grow older, they begin to understand different types of jokes and develop their own comedic style. What makes them laugh at age 3 may be very different from what they find funny at age 10, showing just how much humor evolves as the brain develops.

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    #25

    A wholesome meme showing a delighted barista giving whipped cream to a pet pig in a car.

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    #26

    A man and his dog look surprised in a car. A wholesome post showing a funny meme.

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    5points
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    #27

    A wholesome post and meme from owlmyllove on Tumblr, sharing a cute interaction about a pom-pom hat.

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    In the end, laughter is much more than just a reaction to something funny. It’s a powerful way for humans to connect, learn, and understand the world around them. From a baby’s first smile to a child’s first real joke, humor grows alongside emotional and cognitive development. And while the reasons behind laughter may be complex, one thing remains simple: those giggles, chuckles, and bursts of laughter are small reminders of how humans naturally seek joy, connection, and shared moments of happiness. 

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    Well, we hope these posts brought a smile to your face. Which one of them did you like the most? Let us know in the comments.

    #28

    Wholesome posts and memes featuring a dog with the sun perfectly aligned behind its tail, creating a halo effect.

    wholesomememes Report

    5points
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    #29

    A wholesome post showing Butters the dog, sad in a crate, then happy and smiling after a week.

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    5points
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    #30

    A wholesome post with text on a white background, sharing a heartwarming message about silent admirers and self-worth.

    wholesomememes Report

    4points
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    #31

    A wholesome post from Lex on Twitter about a fanfic updating after a decade, showing a different side of the internet.

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    4points
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    #32

    A wholesome post: a dog peeking under a bathroom stall door with a hilarious caption about memes and jokes.

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    4points
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    #33

    Two raccoons, one grey and one albino, cuddling. A wholesome post about support and connection.

    wholesomememes Report

    4points
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    #34

    Wholesome posts meme of a child smirking while holding a mug, depicting a mom on Christmas when a child opens a surprise gift.

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    #35

    A wholesome post about a person saving yogurt for bears. A kind and funny meme from the internet.

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    4points
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    #36

    A young girl in a gray coat smiling sweetly, with text about finding happiness, a truly wholesome post.

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    #37

    Wholesome posts meme: fluffy white dog labeled me floating with balloons labeled love and support of friends, above obstacle.

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    #38

    A happy dog, Toby, with eyes closed and tongue out, enjoying a canoe trip on a sunny day. Wholesome posts.

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    3points
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    #39

    A chihuahua meme, glowing orange and blue, with text describing it as 50% unconditional love and 50% rat beauty. Wholesome posts.

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    3points
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    #40

    A wholesome post explaining that soulmates are not your other half, but someone who makes your soul excited.

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    3points
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    #41

    Wholesome-Cute-Memes

    wholesomememes Report

    3points
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    #42

    A wholesome post shows a smiling person holding a phone, with floating hearts and emojis against a pink sky.

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    3points
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    #43

    A golden retriever, labeled "Me", carries many toys, labeled "My love and affection for you". A wholesome post.

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    3points
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    #44

    Wholesome-Cute-Memes

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    3points
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    #45

    A wholesome post showing a fluffy white duck with the text "would you? gently pet him for 88 minutes."

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    3points
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    barbaraliles avatar
    Barbara Liles
    Barbara Liles
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I must. Come here, duck bosoms.

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    #46

    A wholesome post showing a golden dog looking proudly at a tiny, light-colored puppy held in a person's hand.

    wholesomememes Report

    3points
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    #47

    A wholesome post: a dog named Ferris gets extremely excited about a tiny blueberry pancake made for National Dog Day.

    wholesomememes Report

    3points
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    #48

    Two wholesome posts featuring adorable golden retriever puppies: one being petted, the other smiling with a toy.

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    #49

    A wholesome post showing a comic where two figures admire a glowing, happy cactus in a pot.

    wholesomememes Report

    2points
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    #50

    A wet, happy chihuahua in a stainless steel grooming tub, expressing a wholesome post and meme feeling.

    wholesomememes Report

    2points
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    #51

    Machamp from Pokémon petting four dogs. A wholesome post showing an internet meme with cute dogs.

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    2points
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    #52

    A funny text exchange about deleting wholesome gf memes, showcasing a different side of the internet.

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    2points
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    #53

    A wholesome post and meme about 2018 resolutions: no toxic relationships or thoughts, just Britney Spears' song.

    wholesomememes Report

    1point
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