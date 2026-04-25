ADVERTISEMENT

The Brits are famous for their distinctive sense of humor. British sarcasm especially has a particularly strong reputation in the lands outside the Commonwealth. It's true – the British can be masters of making fun of themselves. Self-deprecating jokes, irony, and dry delivery are staples of their humor.

If you're a fan of this type of humor, we have a treat for you. We've collected the funniest and wildest memes from the "Overheard in Waitrose" Facebook page – a place where people lightheartedly make fun of all things British, especially rich British folks and the ridiculous things they say. Where else, if not at Waitrose, will you hear a person say, "Don't we already have a wine thermometer, dear?"

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Memes-Posts-Overheard-In-Waitrose

My husband calls them Mango Trout.

overheardinwaitrose Report

8points
POST
nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
Premium 38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Both are correct pronunciations.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Funny-Memes-Posts-Overheard-In-Waitrose

    overheardinwaitrose Report

    8points
    POST
    superheroesagainstandros avatar
    LinkTheHylian
    LinkTheHylian
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This picture is too small to see.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #3

    Funny-Memes-Posts-Overheard-In-Waitrose

    overheardinwaitrose Report

    6points
    POST

    The "Overheard in Waitrose" page is almost the stuff of legend on Facebook. Back in the 2010s, major UK outlets were releasing publications about the page. As of 2026, it has 580K followers, but it started with quite a bang. According to The Independent, it amassed over 130k likes over one week.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But wait – the notorious page has a rival: the Overheard in Lidl page. Sadly, that one can't boast a huge following (only a little over 5,000), but it wouldn't be surprising if the same folks were behind its creation. In essence, Waitrose is a luxury supermarket chain, and Lidl is the affordable, budget option.
    #4

    Funny-Memes-Posts-Overheard-In-Waitrose

    overheardinwaitrose Report

    6points
    POST
    #5

    Funny-Memes-Posts-Overheard-In-Waitrose

    overheardinwaitrose Report

    5points
    POST
    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s a chicken who has had a s*x change

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Funny-Memes-Posts-Overheard-In-Waitrose

    overheardinwaitrose , x.com Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    That wasn't the only time Waitrose has been ridiculed online. Back in 2012, the supermarket started a hashtag on Twitter, #WaitroseReasons, where people had to finish the sentence "I shop at Waitrose because..." Unfortunately, it didn't go as they had expected.

    People started ridiculing the supermarket chain with tweets like, "I shop at Waitrose because it makes me feel important and I detest being surrounded by poor people," and "I shop at Waitrose because everyone on our estate does. Even the gamekeepers."
    #7

    Funny-Memes-Posts-Overheard-In-Waitrose

    overheardinwaitrose , x.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    A British meme of a face printed on food in a fridge, illustrating why not to wrap food in newspapers.

    overheardinwaitrose Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    #9

    Funny-Memes-Posts-Overheard-In-Waitrose

    overheardinwaitrose Report

    5points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This photo is twisting my melon man.

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    It's not just a stereotype that only rich people shop at Waitrose. A 2024 poll from retail researcher GlobalData found that Waitrose was the only supermarket with a majority of Conservative voters (otherwise called Tories in the UK). The supermarkets most preferred by Labour supporters were Ocado, Iceland and Lidl. Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, and Aldi all swung to Labour from Conservative since 2019. It's strange how much we can tell about a person solely from their shopping habits, huh?
    #10

    Funny-Memes-Posts-Overheard-In-Waitrose

    overheardinwaitrose , x.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    A harpist playing in a Waitrose wine section, a British meme the whole world can laugh at.

    overheardinwaitrose Report

    5points
    POST
    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Move over ‘ only in Walmart’

    0
    0points
    reply
    #12

    Funny-Memes-Posts-Overheard-In-Waitrose

    Overtyped in Waitrose.

    overheardinwaitrose Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the first quarter of 2026, 4.7% of British shoppers were shopping at Waitrose. The most popular supermarkets were Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Aldi, and Morrisons. This just goes to show that Waitrose is quite an exclusive club, although the budget-friendly supermarket in Iceland had an even smaller share of shoppers, with 2.3%.
    #13

    Funny-Memes-Posts-Overheard-In-Waitrose

    One can always rely on a better class of busker at Waitrose.

    overheardinwaitrose Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Funny-Memes-Posts-Overheard-In-Waitrose

    overheardinwaitrose Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Funny-Memes-Posts-Overheard-In-Waitrose

    overheardinwaitrose Report

    4points
    POST
    jameshall_3 avatar
    Laughing Orc
    Laughing Orc
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But what is it curious about??

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Where one shops can tell us a lot about a person. Some people even choose certain supermarkets because of how they perceive themselves or in accordance with how they wish to be perceived. Data analyst Experian describes Waitrose shoppers as symbols of success. "The air of discretion and understatement that is associated with traditional premium brands appeals more than the flamboyance and conspicuous consumption associated with the nouveau riche."

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Funny-Memes-Posts-Overheard-In-Waitrose

    overheardinwaitrose Report

    4points
    POST
    #17

    Funny-Memes-Posts-Overheard-In-Waitrose

    Not so much overheard, more seen in Waitrose! No idea where Dr. Watson was.

    overheardinwaitrose Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dr Watson was inspecting the firmness of the melons. The checkout lady called for security.

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    A package of Goats Butter in a grocery store, featuring the text WHO YOU GONNA CALL GOATS BUTTER. British memes.

    overheardinwaitrose Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    One Waitrose shopper told The Guardian about why they prefer this supermarket instead of others. "It's more expensive than nearby supermarkets, but it speaks to me. It's the kind of shop that I feel comfortable in. It's quiet, classy, unpretentious. Of course, if I was unemployed or on a lower income I'd feel otherwise and shop elsewhere."
    #19

    Funny-Memes-Posts-Overheard-In-Waitrose

    overheardinwaitrose , x.com Report

    3points
    POST
    View more comments
    #20

    Funny-Memes-Posts-Overheard-In-Waitrose

    overheardinwaitrose Report

    3points
    POST
    #21

    Funny-Memes-Posts-Overheard-In-Waitrose

    Say hello to your freth new sthore 😀👍

    overheardinwaitrose Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    What is the equivalent of Waitrose in your country, Pandas? What can you overhear folks saying there most often? Let us know what wild things you've overheard in the poshest supermarket where you live! And while you're here, be sure to check out more of our publications featuring British humor, like these chaotic British memes and these times people thought the UK had gone "too far."
    #22

    Funny-Memes-Posts-Overheard-In-Waitrose

    Only at Waitrose would you find this kind of 'problem'

    overheardinwaitrose Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    Funny-Memes-Posts-Overheard-In-Waitrose

    overheardinwaitrose Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    Funny-Memes-Posts-Overheard-In-Waitrose

    overheardinwaitrose Report

    3points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Funny-Memes-Posts-Overheard-In-Waitrose

    overheardinwaitrose Report

    2points
    POST
    googoogaga avatar
    Googoo Gaga
    Googoo Gaga
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not British but my boys watched all kinds of dumb things for their age on our TV box. Can't remember the name of the show, but it was those four misfits and their poorly booked Spanish holiday.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Funny-Memes-Posts-Overheard-In-Waitrose

    overheardinwaitrose Report

    2points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I didn't know other people felt like this.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #27

    A Facebook post with a British meme story about a 6-year-old in Morrisons with Tampax, perfect for laughs.

    overheardinwaitrose Report

    2points
    POST
    #28

    Funny-Memes-Posts-Overheard-In-Waitrose

    overheardinwaitrose Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    A British meme features a sand sculpture of three witches around a cauldron, with text I hope everyone's hungry. I've made the sand witches.

    overheardinwaitrose Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Funny-Memes-Posts-Overheard-In-Waitrose

    overheardinwaitrose Report

    2points
    POST
    View more comments
    #31

    A firefighter with a massive cart of water bottles, embodying British memes humor at the checkout lane.

    overheardinwaitrose Report

    2points
    POST
    #32

    Funny-Memes-Posts-Overheard-In-Waitrose

    overheardinwaitrose Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Funny-Memes-Posts-Overheard-In-Waitrose

    Of course !

    Mary Swann Report

    2points
    POST
    jameshall_3 avatar
    Laughing Orc
    Laughing Orc
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Weird that he has his own parking space, but I guess Richard O'Brien deserves it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    A British meme: Twitter user @ella_camo asks, "Why isn't drive thru fish & chips a thing in this country?"

    overheardinwaitrose Report

    2points
    POST
    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We used to have a fish and chip van ( like an ice cream van but hotter!!) come round every Friday, I miss it

    0
    0points
    reply
    #35

    Classic red British telephone box next to a modern grey one, highlighting British memes about downgrades.

    overheardinwaitrose Report

    2points
    POST
    #36

    A sign reading Off to University in front of champagne flutes, a humorous British meme for student life.

    Champagne flutes are evidently essential for University!

    overheardinwaitrose Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    A funny British meme comparing politicians in wide stances to men in period costumes, bringing laughs worldwide.

    overheardinwaitrose Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Funny-Memes-Posts-Overheard-In-Waitrose

    overheardinwaitrose Report

    1point
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's the Daily Mail so the article probably ends up blaming immigrants and homosexuals. And homosexual immigrants.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #39

    Funny-Memes-Posts-Overheard-In-Waitrose

    overheardinwaitrose Report

    1point
    POST
    Follow