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The Brits are famous for their distinctive sense of humor. British sarcasm especially has a particularly strong reputation in the lands outside the Commonwealth. It's true – the British can be masters of making fun of themselves. Self-deprecating jokes, irony, and dry delivery are staples of their humor.

If you're a fan of this type of humor, we have a treat for you. We've collected the funniest and wildest memes from the "Overheard in Waitrose" Facebook page – a place where people lightheartedly make fun of all things British, especially rich British folks and the ridiculous things they say. Where else, if not at Waitrose, will you hear a person say, "Don't we already have a wine thermometer, dear?"

More info: Facebook