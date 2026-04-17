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There is so much noise and content on social media these days that it takes something really different to make you stop scrolling and stare. Sometimes it's a random, chaotic tweet so ‘out there’ that someone else just has to screenshot and reshare it elsewhere.

For your amusement (and confusion!), we’re featuring ‘The Best And Worst Of Twitter 3,’ an online group that shares some of the weirdest and funniest posts that people have ever made on X. Somewhat ironically, the group itself is on Facebook. Scroll down to step outside of your comfort zone for a good laugh.