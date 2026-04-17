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There is so much noise and content on social media these days that it takes something really different to make you stop scrolling and stare. Sometimes it's a random, chaotic tweet so ‘out there’ that someone else just has to screenshot and reshare it elsewhere.

For your amusement (and confusion!), we’re featuring ‘The Best And Worst Of Twitter 3,’ an online group that shares some of the weirdest and funniest posts that people have ever made on X. Somewhat ironically, the group itself is on Facebook. Scroll down to step outside of your comfort zone for a good laugh.

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#1

Funny tweet on a black background expressing frustration with daily tasks for those seeking a good laugh from tweets.

Mysti Rayne Report

10points
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yvettesherman avatar
AtMostAFabulist
AtMostAFabulist
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same. You can try to put it off, but then there is more to do the following days. 🥺😢

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    #2

    Funny tweets about British accents and hiding the letter t shared on Twitter for a good laugh.

    Albert Dylan Tapia Report

    10points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Double up vote for Robot's second comment.

    4
    4points
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    #3

    Funny tweets exchange about grapes discussing someone, illustrating humor for those who don’t use X but want a good laugh.

    Amy Stillwagner Report

    10points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is it worse than when they become raisins and start singing?

    3
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    The downside of X, as many people who have visited the platform recently might tell you, is just how polarizing and toxic it has become since Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in 2022. It’s not a very pleasant place to spend much time in.

    As The New Statesman stresses, Musk’s X-integrated AI chatbot Grok was recently used to create inappropriate deepfake images of real women and children without their consent.

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    The chatbot was, eventually, amended after mass outrage.
    #4

    Screenshot of a funny tweet saying you don't intimidate me because you're not basic math, capturing humor for those who don't use X.

    Mysti Rayne Report

    9points
    POST
    #5

    Astronaut with a tired expression paired with a funny tweet for those who don’t use X but want a good laugh.

    Ibsen Moy Report

    9points
    POST
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    #6

    Tweet about saving twice your salary by 35 contrasted with a funny response about having no money in pockets.

    Albert Dylan Tapia Report

    9points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    According to retirement experts who are direct descendants of Ebenezer Scrooge.

    2
    2points
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    However, as Le Monde points out, French prosecutors suspect that Musk may have allegedly encouraged controversy over deepfakes on X to “artificially” increase the value of his company.

    This is in reference to the merger between Musk’s SpaceX and xAI, which is to be listed on the US stock market in June 2026.

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    The Paris prosecutor’s office got in touch with the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission with its concerns.

    In response, Musk insulted the French prosecutors as mentally deficient.

    #7

    Funny tweet showing two men posing for a picture with peace and thumbs-up gestures, perfect for a good laugh.

    Albert Dylan Tapia Report

    8points
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    #8

    Funny tweet by Stephen Lee asking which essential oil is best for getting people to stop talking, humor for those who don’t use X.

    Albert Dylan Tapia Report

    8points
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    #9

    Tweet from Jimmy with humorous text about feeling bad, shown on a black background, relevant to funny tweets on X.

    Albert Dylan Tapia Report

    8points
    POST
    gregorygarcia avatar
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They keep switching my anti depressants and I've been a lab rat the last 2 weeks

    0
    0points
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    According to Le Monde, X’s chatbot, Grok, was used to generate around 3 million inappropriate images, mostly of women, but around 23k of children, in 11 days, based on data from the Center for Countering Digital Hate.

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    “The billionaire posted several messages in which he expressed delight, using numerous emojis, about his AI engine's ‘undressing’ capabilities,” Le Monde reported.
    #10

    Funny tweet about needing more comfort than a weighted blanket, perfect for those looking for a good laugh on X.

    Albert Dylan Tapia Report

    8points
    POST
    #11

    Tweet about neurodivergent fatigue from user verified on X, featured in funny tweets for a good laugh.

    Albert Dylan Tapia Report

    8points
    POST
    gregorygarcia avatar
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do this already. Im the crotchedy old codger in this town, dagnabbit!

    2
    2points
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    #12

    Funny tweet about roosters and morning screaming shared on social media for laughs and humor.

    Albert Dylan Tapia Report

    8points
    POST

    As previously mentioned, Musk caved in and amended the chatbot amid the controversy.

    Another change (for the better) recently made on X is reducing payments to users who post clickbait and recycle news stories. As reported by the Guardian, this is done to prevent social media users from “flooding the timeline” with low-quality content.

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    Currently, the social network gives a share of advertising revenue to creators with at least 500 verified followers who generate at least 5 million views over a 3-month period.

    According to X’s head of product, Nikita Bier, aggregators had their payouts slashed by 60%.

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    #13

    Female shark eating male shark in Seoul aquarium, funny tweet highlighting unusual animal behavior for laughs on X platform.

    Albert Dylan Tapia Report

    7points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She must have been watching a bunch of those Korean martial arts movies in which the leading woman wipes out a whole bunch of bad guys, usually several at a time.

    2
    2points
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    #14

    Funny tweets screenshot showing humorous comments about daily struggles and unexpected surprises for a good laugh.

    Ibsen Moy Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    Tweet from Dave humorously warns that doing something scary every day will make life increasingly scary and frightening over time.

    Mysti Rayne Report

    6points
    POST

    “It became abundantly clear: flooding the timeline with 100 stolen reposts and clickbait every day crowded out real creators and hurt new author growth,” Bier wrote. “X will never infringe on speech or reach – but we will not compensate for manipulation of the programme or our users.”

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    The Guardian notes that several right-wing influencers and conspiracy theorists have been demonetized recently.

    As per Bier, X is supposedly trialing new tools to identify the original authors of content and allocate a portion of revenue to them. This is done in order to encourage higher-quality, original material.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Man with sad expression looking at a funny tweet about birthdays and problems, perfect for funny tweets SEO keyword.

    Albert Dylan Tapia Report

    6points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's all about the pressure. It's harder for guys to pretend we like a gift we hate when opening it in front of a bunch of people expecting to be bowled over by our obvious joy and gratitude.

    1
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    #17

    Tweet by melissa broder humorously stating this too shall pass and come back worse, illustrating funny tweets for X users.

    Albert Dylan Tapia Report

    5points
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The runs comes to mind...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #18

    Tweet showing a humorous court sketch of a man in an American flag suit, perfect for funny tweets for those who don’t use X.

    Albert Dylan Tapia Report

    4points
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone stole TACO's suit!!!

    1
    1point
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    There are many differences between social networks like the controversial X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, owned by Meta. Not just on a technical level, but on a cultural one, too.

    Initially, Twitter (back when it was still Twitter) focused on people sending out short messages as tweets. These days, however, if you’re a verified user who subscribes to X Premium, you can share tweets up to a whopping 25k characters in length. Regular (aka unverified) users can only send out tweets up to 280 characters, ‘TweetDelete’ explains.

    Facebook users, on the other hand, can share posts that are up to 63,206 characters in length.

    #19

    Screenshot of a funny tweet exchange about the historical accuracy of the first cabinet in a political setting.

    Victoria Froeba Report

    4points
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👍

    0
    0points
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    #20

    Boy who survived 400 bee stings credits favorite anime character with strength in funny tweet for laughs.

    Albert Dylan Tapia Report

    4points
    POST
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    #21

    Funny tweet showing a scene from a movie with a person explaining actors seen before for comedy and laughs.

    Albert Dylan Tapia Report

    3points
    POST

    As per ‘TweetDelete,’ X tends to prioritize organic tweets and reward “proponents of relevant topics that drive the conversation on the platform.” X supports a more individualized approach to interaction, while Facebook focuses on a more community-based approach.

    Furthermore, X is still far more text-based than other platforms, even if it allows visuals. The social network functions (or, well, is ‘supposed’ to function) “as a town hall hosting modern-day conversation.”

    #22

    Funny tweet about a dog reacting suspiciously when its owner breaks a treat in half on social media for laughs.

    Albert Dylan Tapia Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    Funny tweet by Clara about post McDonald's clarity confusion, included in a collection of funny tweets for a good laugh.

    Albert Dylan Tapia Report

    3points
    POST
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    #24

    Funny tweet about Grimace being a taste bud overlaid on an image of a smiling purple character on a gradient background.

    Samii Thatsme Report

    3points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And with that expression on his face, just let me say, "Ewwww!"

    1
    1point
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    ‘The Best And Worst Of Twitter 3’ was created back in November 2021 as a way for Facebook users to showcase some of the most outstanding and devastatingly bad content they’d found over on X. At the time of writing, the group had just shy of 30k members.

    The team of moderators who run the group stress the fact that you should be posting screenshots from X, not posts from Facebook, Reddit, Instagram, Tumblr, or anywhere else. That is, unless those posts also contain a tweet.
    #25

    Screenshot of funny tweet about a castle for sale in Japan, illustrating humor in viral tweets for a good laugh.

    Albert Dylan Tapia Report

    3points
    POST
    rhodaguirreparras avatar
    Pittsburgh rare
    Pittsburgh rare
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A f*****g castle in Japan is cheaper than a 60 yo badly insulated 50 m2 run down apartment in the ugliest outskirts of Barcelona

    1
    1point
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    #26

    Tweet on X about everyday feeling like April Fools, humorous content for those seeking funny tweets on social media.

    Mysti Rayne Report

    2points
    POST
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    #27

    Tweet about a funny chess game on a plane screen, perfect for fans of funny tweets for a good laugh.

    David Chen Report

    2points
    POST

    Which of these tweets do you personally think are the best and the worst, and why, Pandas? Did you enjoy the chaotic humor, or do you prefer something more grounded?

    What social media platforms do you use, and which ones do you avoid? Which social networks have the best ‘vibes’ that match your sense of self?

    If you’re feeling social today, share your thoughts in the comments with the other readers!

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    #28

    Woman in a fur coat and sunglasses with a humorous tweet about marketing talent into multimillionaires for funny tweets.

    Albert Dylan Tapia Report

    2points
    POST
    #29

    Funny tweet about cutting someone off in traffic, paired with an intense face-off scene from a video game.

    Albert Dylan Tapia Report

    2points
    POST
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    #30

    Tweet asking about the most overblown childhood fear including quicksand, Bermuda Triangle, or leeches for funny tweets.

    Albert Dylan Tapia Report

    2points
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    #31

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about Nvidia DLSS 5 copyright strike controversy on YouTube for a good laugh.

    Albert Dylan Tapia Report

    1point
    POST
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    #32

    Tweet humor referencing Naruto and an Oscar winner at In-N-Out, sharing a funny moment for those who don’t use X.

    David Chen Report

    1point
    POST
    #33

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about cartel boss El Mencho's daughter running a coffee shop, featured in tweets for a good laugh.

    Albert Dylan Tapia Report

    1point
    POST
    gregorygarcia avatar
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Legit can confirm. In my case, she might be a relative. No joke

    0
    0points
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