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The internet used to be so much simpler and better before. Even the toughest, most resilient people need a break from all the negative news, AI slop, and social media drama. And there’s nothing quite like genuine and straightforward comedy to bring a bit of sunshine into your life.

We want to give you a well-deserved break from all that busywork and doomscrolling in your life, so we’re featuring the most hilarious and relatable memes from ‘USA Memes,’ a humor-focused page on Facebook. Don’t forget to spam your friends with the funniest pics to show them how much you care about them.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Naughty-USA-Memes

Naughty Memes Report

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    #2

    Funny-Naughty-USA-Memes

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    tehbonz avatar
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    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As an insomniac, I know I only slept for 8 minutes.

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    #3

    A USA meme featuring a tweet about a new coworker named Wayne Bruce and a Batman joke that nobody understood.

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    You are certainly not alone if you find yourself focusing on negative content instead of wholesome vibes online. And you can argue that the urge to doomscroll is linked to how most of us are hardwired.

    People tend to focus much more on negative news, content, and events than on positive ones due to negativity bias. This is likely a result of our evolution, as early on in human history, our ancestors survived threats by paying more attention to potentially dangerous events. So, your ancestors passed on their genes because they were more attuned to risks and bad events.

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    Negativity bias is good for survival, but not-so-great for feeling optimistic or hopeful. Human beings tend to recall and respond to traumatic experiences, insults, and negative stimuli much more than positive ones.

    #4

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    tehbonz avatar
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    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd love to know the story that led to the need for this sign.

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    #5

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    #6

    A funny USA meme text on a white background: I try to like people, but I just don't. Relatable memes.

    Naughty Memes Report

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    Not only do people pay more attention to negative events, but Verywell Mind highlights the fact that they also learn more and make more decisions based on negative information than positive info. In other words, your choices are more guided by what you stand to lose and what you want to avoid losing than what you stand to gain.

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    Furthermore, people tend to believe that negative news sounds more truthful, even if it isn’t.

    #7

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    #9

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    michaelpadilla338 avatar
    Michael P.
    Michael P.
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You butter not lose it, otherwise, you're toast!

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    According to UC San Diego Today, there is a link between negativity bias and people’s tendency to doomscroll for long periods of time.

    “Negative images and news tend to spark more brain activity than positive information. Historically, being alert to dangers like predators or conflict meant a better chance of survival and were more likely to pass on their genes. Bad news grabs and holds our attention more strongly than good news, and we process it more intensely—perhaps related to survival instinct types of reasons—which may be why negative headlines are hard to ignore,” explains Susan Tapert, Ph.D., from the Department of Psychiatry at UC San Diego School of Medicine.

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    #10

    Funny-Naughty-USA-Memes

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    clemay957 avatar
    Carol LeMay
    Carol LeMay
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How did you get a picture of my bedroom?

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    #11

    Two funny USA Memes. A man smiling at his phone in bed, and a woman laughing at her phone in the dark.

    Naughty Memes Report

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    #12

    USA Memes: A funny relatable meme on a black background about a dad giving away his daughter at her third wedding.

    Naughty Memes Report

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    “When we encounter alarming news or other information, the emotional center of our brain, the limbic system, revs up. The amygdala, the center of fear and other emotions, sends stress signals and urges us to keep scanning for threats. Doomscrolling may satisfy this urge, as each update keeps us hypervigilant, as if staying glued to the news might protect us from danger,” Professor Tapert stressed.

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    #13

    A white cat at a press conference surrounded by microphones, with the text Whatever was said on those USA memes it's all true I regret nothing.

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    #14

    Funny-Naughty-USA-Memes

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    tehbonz avatar
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    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Groan. Dad joke 2026 edition.

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    #15

    Funny-Naughty-USA-Memes

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    Meanwhile, doomscrolling is similar to other addictive behaviors because it releases dopamine whenever people discover new information.

    According to Tapert, this creates a feedback loop, making us seek out negative news. “Feel anxious yet momentarily rewarded by new data, then seek more. It can become very hard to resist the pull of news about potential threats.”

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    #16

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    #17

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    #18

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    The result is that doomscrolling takes a toll on your physical, mental, and emotional health. You are, essentially, forcing your body to react as though it were constantly in danger. You can end up exhausted, anxious, dealing with insomnia, or even depressed. Particularly vulnerable are individuals who are predisposed to anxiety or low mood because it reinforces their negative thoughts and can make them spiral.

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    So, how can we find that healthy balance between staying informed about what’s going on in the world without giving in to the urge to doomscroll?

    #19

    Funny-Naughty-USA-Memes

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    #20

    A funny USA meme showing a clamp on a piece of ham, illustrating the phrase "clap your hands" from a song.

    Naughty Memes Report

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    #21

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    As Tapert tells UC San Diego Today, it is your intent, emotional state, and level of control that matter. A healthy approach is, for instance, checking the news with purpose and then moving on with the rest of your day. This way, you’re staying up-to-date without becoming overwhelmed.

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    Doomscrolling, on the other hand, is the compulsive, mindless consumption of news. There’s no goal! A good rule of thumb to keep in mind is to check how you feel after binging on news and social media. If you’re anxious, sand, angry, and emotionally drained, you need to take a step back, take a break, and reevaluate your relationship with how you consume information online.

    #22

    A USA meme of a dad in a bee suit taking a selfie in a mirror, with texts joking about it. Funny and relatable.

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    #23

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    #24

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    Some things that can help you change your doomscrolling habits are fairly simple behaviors. For example, you can set time limits every day when you allow yourself to doomscroll.

    You can also create no-phone zones or times, disable the notifications and alerts on your phone and computer, and curate the type of content you consume.
    #25

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    #26

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    #27

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    For instance, if certain news sources and content creators keep distressing you by sensationalizing world events, you could mute, unfollow, or unsubscribe from them.

    In the meantime, you can choose to follow more neutral or uplifting sources to balance things out a bit more. Intentionally focus on things that are much more positive than you usually consume.

    Of course, that’s just part of the puzzle. You have to remind yourself that there’s a whole, wide world out there, beyond your phone and computer screens. Meet up with some friends. Spend time in nature. Go for a long walk. Move your body. Life is nuanced and complex and tough, yes, but it can also be (as cheesy as it sounds) Good.

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    #28

    Funny-Naughty-USA-Memes

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    #29

    A relatable meme text describing a loving boyfriend's appreciation for his girlfriend. Funny USA memes.

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    #30

    USA Memes: Arthur and DW with text about Facebook friends and liking posts, a relatable meme.

    Naughty Memes Report

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    Feel free to join the conversation in the comments, Pandas!

    After you’ve upvoted your favorite images, let us know which memes you thought were the funniest and most relatable of the bunch.

    How much do you miss the ‘good old days’ when the internet, social media, and the entire world seemed much simpler? What do you do to avoid doomscrolling for too long?
    #31

    A humorous USA meme showing a blurry photo of a man and a woman, with a message pop-up asking, Where are you?

    @makeesomenoyes Report

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    #32

    A funny USA meme on a white background with text about falling in love and getting married.

    Naughty Memes Report

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