You are certainly not alone if you find yourself focusing on negative content instead of wholesome vibes online. And you can argue that the urge to doomscroll is linked to how most of us are hardwired.

People tend to focus much more on negative news, content, and events than on positive ones due to negativity bias. This is likely a result of our evolution, as early on in human history, our ancestors survived threats by paying more attention to potentially dangerous events. So, your ancestors passed on their genes because they were more attuned to risks and bad events.

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Negativity bias is good for survival, but not-so-great for feeling optimistic or hopeful. Human beings tend to recall and respond to traumatic experiences, insults, and negative stimuli much more than positive ones.