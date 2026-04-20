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The late, great Anthony Bourdain is known for highlighting the connective power of food. He was once quoted as saying, “You learn a lot about someone when you share a meal.” 

Food’s ability to unite people goes beyond just sitting down and breaking bread. Sometimes, that connection is forged through funny memes, like these ones from The Food Ranger Facebook page. These posts also come with a healthy serving of chuckles, which is always a good thing. 

As always, we’ve collected some of the most painfully hilarious and relatable posts from the page.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Kitten sleeping on a plate of rice after eating fish, a funny food meme for quick chuckles.

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    #2

    Funny food meme about free avocados from a backyard tree shared with quick chuckles and lighthearted humor.

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    #3

    Person wearing a cowboy hat riding a horse with a food delivery backpack outside a storefront in a parking lot.

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    Indeed, food can break cultural barriers, turn strangers into good friends, and make a country world-famous for its cuisine. It’s something Bourdain has emphasized in his travel shows, something that his fans had always appreciated him for. 

    Other influencers like Nick Hamman share a similar sentiment. In a recent interview with The Guardian, he shared his thoughts on how food intersects with different facets of life.

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    #4

    Partially eaten sandwich on a napkin with humorous caption, showcasing food memes for quick chuckles.

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    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You are a Monster!

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    #5

    Golden retriever making a funny face near fresh red tomatoes in a humorous food meme for quick chuckles.

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    #6

    Sticker on a blue dumpster shows a cartoon rat with cheese and the text Eat Cheese, representing food memes humor and quick chuckles.

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    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This exact rodent image was seen as a tattoo here on BP, just the other week :)

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    “I believe food is political,” Hamman said. “I think food is very deeply tied to memory, nostalgia, and history. And it tells the story of our country in a very special way.”

    Hamman’s large social media following (currently 220,000 on Instagram and 256,000 on TikTok) has helped the small businesses he visits. So much so that one of the restaurants he went to named a burger after him.

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    #7

    Man sitting inside giant cooking pot as a supervisor while two workers in red uniforms stand nearby food memes quick chuckles.

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    #8

    Baking fail of a skull cake turning into a pharaoh-shaped cake, food memes with quick chuckles.

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    MissFortune
    MissFortune
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like choco chewbacca to me

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    #9

    Food meme showing a cookie cutter shaped like a bite taken out of a cookie for keeping all the cookies to yourself.

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    Another hard-hitting Anthony Bourdain quote is his description of food as a sense of identity. His exact words were, “Food is everything we are. It’s an extension of nationalist feeling, ethnic feeling, your personal history, your province, your region, your tribe, your grandma. It’s inseparable from those from the get-go.”

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    #10

    Woman in Renaissance attire making a funny face after biting a raisin cookie, a humorous food meme for quick chuckles.

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    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🙋 Some of us actually like raisins! I loved it when they were included in cinnamon rolls.

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    #11

    Hand holding the peeled fluffy inside of a croissant, showcasing a funny food meme for quick chuckles.

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    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought this was saurkraut at first.

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    #12

    Two types of people deciding if milk is bad by checking the due date or smelling it in a food meme.

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    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's always smell it. Note that it says best by, and it says that for a reason. It's a guess.

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    It’s a sentiment shared by Lisa Kyung Gross, founder and CEO of the League of Kitchens in New York City. 

    “Food is a particularly good vehicle for sharing love,” she told the Smithsonian Magazine. “In every culture, people come together and connect around the table.”
    #13

    Cartoon character measuring an oversized sandwich with an olive on a toothpick, featured in popular food memes.

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    #14

    Funny food meme about loving melted cheese and unlimited tortilla chips from Mexican restaurants for quick chuckles.

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    #15

    Large pan filled with cooked eggs, sausages, bacon, and tomatoes being prepared, showcasing food memes with quick chuckles.

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    League of Kitchens is an organization that focuses on building cross-cultural connections through immigrant-led cooking classes. For Kyung Gross, the goal is to humanize immigrants and share their expertise and cuisine to enrich local cultures and society. 

    “(Collective dining experiences are) a great way to create that connection with others,” she said. “It’s the universal love that comes through food and cooking.”

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Funny food meme poster on wall with crepe, dough, and donut puns delivering quick chuckles and food humor.

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    #17

    Food meme featuring a dog in a chef hat cooking and humorously failing to make an omelet, resulting in scrambled eggs.

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    #18

    Social media post about eating 20 chicken nuggets out of boredom, a relatable food meme with quick chuckles.

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    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Same here!

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    #19

    Text message showing a sandwich cut in an unusual way, humorously related to food memes and quick chuckles.

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    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Noooo! Now the sandwich is ruined

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    #20

    Biscuits and gravy food meme humor highlighting the odd combo of wet and dry flour in a popular comfort dish.

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    #21

    Hand holding a chapstick filled with cheese, blocks of cheese on a table, and a Aristotle quote about genius and madness.

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    #22

    Silver tray with bread, cheese, pickles, olives, and canned fish representing food memes humor about Eastern European eating habits.

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    #23

    Rotisserie chicken used as a humorous bookmark in a food meme delivering quick chuckles about everyday life.

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    #24

    Burnt pizza with pepperoni, humorously compared to a new brownie pizza in popular food memes for quick chuckles.

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    #25

    Baby with spiky hair and a serious expression included in a collection of food memes with quick chuckles.

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    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They make cookbooks purely for homemade baby food recipes. Time to invest begin practicing, before he starts speaking.

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    #26

    Subway sandwich with lettuce, tomato, and cucumber on white wrapper, paired with a humorous food meme about tipping.

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    #27

    Chihuahua before and after having food, showing angry versus happy expressions in a humorous food meme.

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    #28

    Grape with a raspberry beard and drawn-on eyes and mouth, a funny example of food memes with quick chuckles.

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    #29

    Closed Diet Coke can on a metal surface with a humorous food meme about a can't of coke and a sad face.

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    #30

    Burger with melted cheese unevenly covering the top bun, illustrating a funny food meme with quick chuckles.

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    #31

    Humorous food meme showing toast assembled with toothpicks to resemble an airplane on a white plate.

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    C B Jones
    C B Jones
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With a stunt like this I'd marry you in a heartbeat.

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    #32

    Child with funny expression sitting at table with text about wanting to eat, illustrating food memes and quick chuckles.

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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes! This is me all over

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    #33

    A lemon on a tree with a carved face resembling a monster, featured in funny food memes for quick chuckles.

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    MissFortune
    MissFortune
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    31 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

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    #34

    Frozen vegetables covered in ice watching someone grab pizza rolls, a funny food meme for quick chuckles.

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    #35

    Meme showing a character giving a side-eye glance, highlighting humorous food debates in popular food memes.

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    #36

    Rows of egg cartons labeled large with a price tag and a humorous sign about unbeatable food memes.

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    #37

    Canned whole chicken meme showing a cooked chicken sliding out of the can with a humorous caption.

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    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dear god, why is this a thing?

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    #38

    Text meme about food humor stating a willingness to eat unwanted pickles, part of food memes collection.

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    #39

    Produce section with broccoli and wrapped cauliflower, humorously showing a meme about telling if cauliflower is ripe.

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    #40

    Man removing sunglasses with surprised expression, illustrating a food meme about pizza as a real-time pie chart.

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    #41

    Two grilled burger patties on a napkin with a black marker pen mimicking barbecue grill marks, food memes humor.

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    #42

    Cake slice with icing and sprinkles reveals a whole boiled egg inside, showcasing a funny food meme about baking instructions.

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    #43

    Half-eaten cheeseburger in a cardboard box with melted cheese, illustrating relatable food memes and quick chuckles.

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    #44

    Child's drawing of a red crisps packet with yellow crisps falling out, representing a favorite food hobby in a food meme.

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    #45

    Dog with a blue tongue next to an empty cup of blue slushy, a humorous food meme bringing quick chuckles.

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