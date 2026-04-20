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The late, great Anthony Bourdain is known for highlighting the connective power of food. He was once quoted as saying, “You learn a lot about someone when you share a meal.”

Food’s ability to unite people goes beyond just sitting down and breaking bread. Sometimes, that connection is forged through funny memes, like these ones from The Food Ranger Facebook page. These posts also come with a healthy serving of chuckles, which is always a good thing.

As always, we’ve collected some of the most painfully hilarious and relatable posts from the page.