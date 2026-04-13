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Every person on the planet is unique. But when it comes down to it, we are far more alike than it might seem. No matter what country we live in or what language we speak, there are plenty of things we can all relate to, like our brain deciding bedtime is the perfect moment to replay every embarrassing thing we have ever said. If anyone has figured out how to stop that, by the way, please let us know.

And r/meirl has made an entire community out of exactly that. One of the most popular subreddits on the platform, it is entirely dedicated to funny memes and relatable posts that hit a little too close to home. Scroll down to feel both seen and called out.