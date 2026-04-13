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Every person on the planet is unique. But when it comes down to it, we are far more alike than it might seem. No matter what country we live in or what language we speak, there are plenty of things we can all relate to, like our brain deciding bedtime is the perfect moment to replay every embarrassing thing we have ever said. If anyone has figured out how to stop that, by the way, please let us know.

And r/meirl has made an entire community out of exactly that. One of the most popular subreddits on the platform, it is entirely dedicated to funny memes and relatable posts that hit a little too close to home. Scroll down to feel both seen and called out.

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#1

Meme about deodorants being a scam with a humorous Twitter reply in relatable memes collection.

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7points
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Bubblebee
Bubblebee
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The OP could only have been written by someone who's never used public transportation mid-day during summer.

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    #2

    Relatable meme about old phones where dropping them caused the battery to fall out, highlighting painfully relatable moments.

    millburnpennybags Report

    7points
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    marsom1103 avatar
    SCP 4666
    SCP 4666
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes. I want the 3310 but as a smartphone

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    #3

    Tweet about judging a father too harshly for falling asleep on the couch, featured in relatable memes collection.

    @jaketheoptimist Report

    7points
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    #4

    Tweet from Men's Humor about Bill Gates dropping out, shared in a collection of painfully relatable memes.

    @MensHumor Report

    6points
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    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His parents had a spare garage for him to start a business in. He wasn’t exactly taking a big risk with his life chances

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    #5

    Man in graduation gown celebrating becoming a doctor paired with a relatable meme about parents in painfully relatable memes.

    Dared_Fox Report

    6points
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    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That dress is *gorgeous*!

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    #6

    Text meme by Santiago Mayer imagining the Olympics with random people selected, highlighting relatable humor and memes.

    TwasAnChild Report

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    #7

    Relatable meme about watching Netflix with subtitles and reading speed, capturing universally funny moments.

    -kyutiepie- Report

    6points
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    agat avatar
    Bubblebee
    Bubblebee
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Using subtitles even if you're a native in the language of the movie/series is a known phenomenon (because so many more people do it nowadays). Shaming someone for using them is a shîtty move.

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    #8

    Relatable meme text about streaming companies forgetting their convenience compared to piracy, highlighting painfully relatable humor.

    Apart_Ad2669 Report

    6points
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    captive avatar
    Captive
    Captive
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually pirating today is more convenient than ever before. There are apps out there.

    1
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    #9

    Woman standing next to Santa Claus statue explaining a meme about children and gifts based on parental income, relatable meme.

    half-baked_axx Report

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    #10

    Alt text: Two plastic security tags on carpet with text about society moving on, relatable memes capturing shared experiences.

    BaronVonBroccoli Report

    6points
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    #11

    Text post by Rabbit sharing a painfully relatable meme about an autistic child and a kitten at the vet.

    Indieriots Report

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    #12

    Tweet about working from home with dad, featuring relatable humor in a meme about shared workspace and drawing a duck.

    @lydiakahill Report

    5points
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    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aerospace Engineers know a fair bit about flying, as do Ducks...

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    #13

    X-ray image showing a bullet in the head with a relatable meme about a bad headache and surviving a gunshot wound.

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    #14

    Relatable meme text about hating small talk and questioning how meaningful relationships are sustained.

    [deleted] Report

    5points
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    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Small talk is essential for human health! The purpose is not the exchange of verbal information. The purpose is to oil social interactions and to nurture relationships.

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    #15

    Tweet about teaching kids how to pump gas with relatable memes capturing everyday life and funny parenting moments.

    @AlanaDimario Report

    5points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Text meme discussing painfully relatable sock and shoe-wearing habits with humor about sociopath tendencies.

    rustyyryan Report

    5points
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    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Uh... I kind of want to say the guy from All in the Family, but I forgot his name and only remember meatbag

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    #17

    Tweet about a toddler responding to the daycare’s clean up song by quickly putting toys away, relatable meme content.

    @Marie_ClySar Report

    5points
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    #18

    Tweet screenshot showing a relatable meme about trying to speak but being talked over, illustrating painfully relatable memes.

    @comfypill Report

    5points
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    #19

    Tweet humor about the phrase without further ado, part of painfully relatable memes that capture everyday moments.

    Sonic_the_hedgedog Report

    5points
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    #20

    Man holding an extremely long stick at night, a relatable meme about finding the perfect stick moment.

    notpiercedtongue Report

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    #21

    Relatable meme about wishing for a day off work to learn how an old watermill from the 1800s works.

    wanabepilot Report

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    #22

    LinkedIn post by freelance writer sharing a relatable work story about reducing report length, part of painfully relatable memes.

    Rohit Shah Report

    5points
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    #23

    Three-panel relatable meme showing different awkward ways people walk or move in shallow water.

    Lighteye782 Report

    4points
    POST
    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I bounce along on tippy toes with my knees bent like a hippo.

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    #24

    Social media meme discussing strict parenting and limited fun in a relatable and humorous way.

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    #25

    Tweet showing a relatable meme about college roommate expectations with a humorous twist, illustrating shared experiences.

    @_RobertSchultz Report

    4points
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    #26

    A relatable meme showing a man denying a woman in a red dress after she sent a follow request.

    @_bchopz , @rileyy__daviss Report

    4points
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    #27

    Relatable meme showing a funny Starbucks story about paying for the car in front in a chain of kindness.

    sophia1185 Report

    4points
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    #28

    Text post by user kenz reflecting on quarantine activities like baking, dancing, and learning new skills in relatable memes.

    Signal-Top1208 Report

    4points
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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    in result, the heatwave in europe was less aggressive.

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    #29

    Text message from dad asking for Netflix login details, showcasing a painfully relatable meme about awkward texting.

    propaganda444 Report

    4points
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    #30

    Tweet conversation about tech skills and computer use reflecting relatable memes on tech and problem solving.

    UnstableIsotopeU-234 Report

    4points
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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i think i know where you're going with this Annie.

    1
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    #31

    Tweet by Matt Jenkins humorously describing how DuoLingo makes users feel guilty for missing language practice days.

    @YoungFunE Report

    4points
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    #32

    Tweet about frustration of app links redirecting to the App Store, a relatable meme about everyday digital annoyances.

    @Terrabang_ Report

    4points
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    #33

    Bernie Sanders reacting to discovering a band still making music with a weird but relatable taste in memes.

    eviltwintomboy Report

    4points
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    #34

    Man wearing a red hoodie reflecting on painful relatable memories about childhood and fresh knees memes.

    Aggravating_Jello118 Report

    4points
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    #35

    Tweet about parents leaving villages in Greece for a better life while wanting to live in a village now relatable meme content.

    Anon-Zer0-Quazar Report

    4points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My paternal great-grandparents moved from France to the US and I have moved from the US back to France.

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    #36

    Screenshot of a relatable meme about married life and small living spaces from a collection of painfully relatable memes.

    bilbofraginz Report

    4points
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    #37

    Text meme about allergies, almond joy, and a dad joke, fitting relatable memes that feel like they were made about all of us.

    P4yTheTrollToll Report

    4points
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    #38

    Meme showing a relatable therapy moment, highlighting the contrast between progress and hidden secrets in painful relatable memes.

    JaredOlsen8791 Report

    4points
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    #39

    Tweet meme about Amazon stock warnings, humorously pointing out the customer is the store, relatable internet humor.

    Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o Report

    4points
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    #40

    Tweet by Joel Jeffrey humorously comparing texting to ancestors knocking on the front door in a relatable meme format.

    JaredOlsen8791 Report

    4points
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    #41

    Relatable meme text about passing a driving test by misunderstanding a police officer’s instructions.

    Key_Associate7476 Report

    4points
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    #42

    Tweet about trying to create a relaxing atmosphere in statistics class with a YouTube fireplace, but screens made it look like hell.

    Key_Associate7476 Report

    4points
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Correction: If you were doing a statistics practical you WERE in hell.

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    #43

    Tweet about kids before the internet, sharing a painfully relatable meme on misinformation and communication today.

    @SketchesbyBoze Report

    3points
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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    or books .... still works fine. Has better information than realsupersayan2008 or machopitcho98

    1
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    #44

    Relatable meme about haircut habits and the struggle with hair in shirt after a haircut.

    lankancookie Report

    3points
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    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doesn’t the barber put a bib over his shirt??

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    #45

    Tweet meme comparing doctors in medical dramas and real life with a painfully relatable meme about mystery illness symptoms.

    koreydior_ Report

    3points
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    #46

    Screenshot of a funny UNO Twitter exchange explaining game rules, featuring relatable meme humor about playing the card game.

    TraditionalArticle88 Report

    3points
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    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not sure how old that post is, but the UNO licensed PC UNO game you can do just that, so either they changed the rule to allow it, or the person running that social media account doesn't know how to play UNO

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    #47

    Tweet by Tom Gara sharing a painfully relatable meme about cultural differences and ancestors, fitting popular meme trends.

    Anon-Zer0-Quazar Report

    3points
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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    maybe that's why your people stole half of Egypt artefacts

    1
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    #48

    Tweet about relatable haircut meme showing humor in comparing haircuts and appearance, part of relatable memes collection.

    Sad_Stay_5471 Report

    3points
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    #49

    Handwritten apology note for eating a Kit-Kat left on a car dashboard, showing relatable college humor meme.

    Mindless-Process-629 Report

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    #50

    Meme showing relatable job outlook change about school janitor with solid job security and no speaking required.

    Substantial-Gear3279 Report

    3points
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    #51

    Text meme showing a conversation between a therapist and a patient with painfully relatable humor about mental health.

    JaredOlsen8791 Report

    3points
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    #52

    Tweet humorously comparing 2025 to 2008 with relatable memes about modern struggles.

    momsvaginaresearcher Report

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    #53

    Tweet meme about millennials giving 5 stars and a 20% tip despite terrible service, highlighting painfully relatable humor.

    egieguinto30 Report

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    #54

    Tweet exchange highlighting remote work struggles and social media habits, featured in painfully relatable memes collection.

    Any_Sound_2863 Report

    3points
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    #55

    Text meme about work misunderstandings between a boomer dad and child, illustrating relatable work struggles and humor.

    JaredOlsen8791 Report

    3points
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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    poor guy is clueless. Too much foxnews i guess

    1
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    #56

    Twitter posts by Akilah Hughes humorously describing TSA sandwich inspection, a relatable meme about everyday travel annoyances.

    Any_Sound_2863 Report

    3points
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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    had to check if your sandwich didn't made fun of jd vance

    1
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    #57

    Relatable meme about getting extra time when a meeting is canceled, capturing everyday work life humor.

    P4yTheTrollToll Report

    3points
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    #58

    Tweet about relatable micro-injuries and awkward moments, featured in painfully relatable memes collection.

    @jaredcwilson Report

    2points
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    captive avatar
    Captive
    Captive
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I injured my knee rolling from my right side in bed over to my left side. No kidding. Still hurts after more than 1 year

    0
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    #59

    Text meme showing a humorous office drama conversation, relatable meme about work life and staying out of drama.

    Drixuus Report

    2points
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    #60

    Relatable meme about a child’s best friend and skipping talking to get right to karate, capturing everyday humor.

    shootermac32 Report

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    #61

    Funny relatable meme about visiting the dentist poking the tender part of the mouth and bleeding.

    creatingastorm Report

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    #62

    Tweet about a son deciding to leave after 10 minutes, reflecting relatable social interaction moments in memes.

    Lalala9901 Report

    2points
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    #63

    Social media meme about politely telling visitors it’s time to go home, featuring relatable humor and casual language.

    EpitomeOfADHD Report

    1point
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    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I once read the suggestion of “would you like another cup of tea before you go?"

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    #64

    Text meme about HR interaction and workplace issues, highlighting painfully relatable memes about work and eating disorder comments.

    JaredOlsen8791 Report

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    #65

    Meme text explaining cooking and cooked humorously, relatable meme about everyday language and work life.

    JaredOlsen8791 Report

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    #66

    Tweet by Andrew Ingalls humorously highlighting a painfully relatable meme about life improvements through others' misfortune.

    JaredOlsen8791 Report

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    #67

    Tweet about a college presentation revenge story, fitting the painfully relatable memes keyword for all of us.

    Douchepool14012000 Report

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