67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)
Every person on the planet is unique. But when it comes down to it, we are far more alike than it might seem. No matter what country we live in or what language we speak, there are plenty of things we can all relate to, like our brain deciding bedtime is the perfect moment to replay every embarrassing thing we have ever said. If anyone has figured out how to stop that, by the way, please let us know.
And r/meirl has made an entire community out of exactly that. One of the most popular subreddits on the platform, it is entirely dedicated to funny memes and relatable posts that hit a little too close to home. Scroll down to feel both seen and called out.
This post may include affiliate links.
Uh... I kind of want to say the guy from All in the Family, but I forgot his name and only remember meatbag
My paternal great-grandparents moved from France to the US and I have moved from the US back to France.
Correction: If you were doing a statistics practical you WERE in hell.
or books .... still works fine. Has better information than realsupersayan2008 or machopitcho98
Not sure how old that post is, but the UNO licensed PC UNO game you can do just that, so either they changed the rule to allow it, or the person running that social media account doesn't know how to play UNO
maybe that's why your people stole half of Egypt artefacts
had to check if your sandwich didn't made fun of jd vance