80 Deliciously Funny Memes, As Shared On This Instagram Account
Food and cooking have the potential to bring us all together. After all, eating is something that all human beings have to do. So, sitting down for a shared meal has the potential to strengthen your relationships with your family, friends, coworkers, community members, as well as complete strangers.
Because food dominates such a large portion of our lives, naturally, we tend to think about it, well, pretty much all the time. It should come as no surprise then that this fascination spills over into our online lives. Today, we’re featuring some excellent food memes, as served up by the brilliantly funny ‘Angry Chef’ Instagram account. Scroll down for some delicious laughs, and if you enjoy the content, be sure to upvote your fave pics.
A loaf of fresh sourdough and a pound of butter sounds like a perfectly lovely dinner to me....
Food worries are top of mind for many people. For example, in the United States, egg prices are making many American shoppers anxious.
As per the US Department of Agriculture, egg prices are likely to increase by a jaw-dropping 20% in 2025, compared to a predicted rise of 2.2% for food prices in general. CNN reports that the egg supply has been strained by avian flu.
Referring to stats from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, CNN states that the average price of a dozen large grade-A eggs was $4.15 in December 2024, compared to $3.65 in November of that year.
“Not to be the bearer of bad news, but we’re in this for a while. Until we have time without a detection, unfortunately, this very, very tight egg supply is going to continue,” Emily Metz, the president and CEO of the American Egg Board said, referring to the avian flu. According to her, the industry has seen more than 20 consecutive months of record-high demand.
There is no such thing as "leftover" bacon. If there IS, you obviously ruined it.
Eggs aside, food prices are more or less stable when you look at them in aggregate. Individual product prices might go up or down, but a Wells Fargo report notes that buying Super Bowl snacks in 2025 will cost you just 0.1% more than in 2024. Broadly speaking, this year, American football fans are likely to spend an average of $139 on food and drinks for 10 people on February 10. This includes staples like chips, guacamole (yum!), beer, chicken wings, and other things.
Wings might be 7.2% more expensive compared to a year before, but frozen shrimp is down 4%, so you have upsides and downsides.
Meanwhile, cherry tomatoes are 11.9% pricier, avocado prices grew 11.5%, peppers are 7.4% costlier, and carrots saw a 3.4% spike.
On the flip side, snacks like frozen pizzas sunk 3.7% and tortilla chips are down 1.4%.
"You put the pasta into the sauce, not the sauce onto the pasta." My mom & I still quote that from Ready Steady Cook from at least 20 years ago
I think I had one bite ONCE 25 years ago. Haven't had it since. LOL.
If you make this then you get yourself beat by everyone.
‘Angry Chef’ is a United States-based Instagram account that was initially created in late 2018. Currently, the account has 33.6k dedicated followers who are hungry for the latest tasty memes. A huge part of why these memes are so popular and resonate so strongly with social media users is exactly because they feature food and cooking in some way. Relatability is the secret sauce!
A good rule of thumb if you want your memes to go viral is to make them as relatable as you can. Eating, cooking, working in the food and service industry—these are all things that many people can vibe with. Sprinkle a generous serving of humor on top and you’ve got a framework for success. That being said, it’s not always that simple.
I tend to do that with my pepperoni pizzas. Surprisingly, nobody can finish more than two or three slices in one sitting.
To be fair, you can make fire with either one. But you have to properly try to get it to happen with parchment paper.
Even if your content is the most relatable in the whole wide world, luck still plays a huge role in it (not) going viral. Bad timing can mean that your target audience simply doesn’t see your content in their feeds. Meanwhile, if there’s something more important going on in the world (thank you, never-ending breaking news), your memes can simply get lost in the flood of information. Not to mention that you’re competing with other content creators! Standing out is a challenge.
One way that you can stand out from the competition is to have a very consistent posting schedule. A disciplined approach can potentially give you the edge, no matter if you’re sharing memes, writing blog posts, or you’re hosting a hilarious podcast and want to get the word out. When you’re consistent, your audience slowly learns that you’re reliable and know what they can expect from you.
The secret is to use power level 7 in a room temperature or warmer bowl for 2:22, with no food in the center of the bowl. Exploit physics for more even cooking!
I'd like a restaurant in the US like this. Sometimes you just want a simple grill burger.
Meanwhile, by sticking to your schedule, you’re maintaining a strong presence online. How often you’ll post will depend on your content as well as your lifestyle. Some content creators post multiple times per day, others do so just once a week or two. But consistency beats frequency, so long as the content itself is quality. The point is to have the patience to maintain regular posts over the coming weeks, months, and years. If you’re not passionate about the topic, it’ll be hard to stay motivated. So, it’s always best to focus on memes that you personally enjoy, not just the ones you think your audience will go wild for.
Another way to stand out from the flood of memes, content, news, opinions, and food pics on social media is to focus on visual clarity. The clearer your main message is, both in terms of visuals and words, the quicker and easier your core audience will connect with your memes. Using clear fonts, picking high(er)-quality photos, and writing shorter captions helps. Meanwhile, hard-to-understand fonts, low-resolution pics, and walls of text are likely to make internet users keep on scrolling without pausing on your memes.
I mean, if it's made right it could be rather tasty. It all ends up in the same place.
Originality helps, too. Memes are, fundamentally, meant to be shared and reshared. However, that can get boring after a while. You can and should experiment with new meme formats and twist older memes to create something fresh and fun.
Honestly, it’s a great feeling when you see a meme you’ve made accidentally go viral and leave a mark on internet culture. It’s also fascinating to track how internet humor has changed over the years.
Memes made just five to ten years ago can already seem completely alien to us living now, in 2025. That being said, even though the format changes, our desire to laugh is never going to go out of style.
I had to scroll all the way to the end to figure out this guys arm.
I hate that stuff! Whoever thought frosting and steak went together?
Apparently it's used for "binding, browning, and enhancing the flavor of many dishes". I would imagine a chicken salad sandwich made with that would basically be a solid block.
I have tried green tea, I hate it. Too bitter, even with milk. Which just makes your green tea look dusgusting.
Just because you can, it doesn't mean you should.
There is a really rude joke that starts what's the difference between jam and marmalade?