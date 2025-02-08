ADVERTISEMENT

Food and cooking have the potential to bring us all together. After all, eating is something that all human beings have to do. So, sitting down for a shared meal has the potential to strengthen your relationships with your family, friends, coworkers, community members, as well as complete strangers.

Because food dominates such a large portion of our lives, naturally, we tend to think about it, well, pretty much all the time. It should come as no surprise then that this fascination spills over into our online lives. Today, we’re featuring some excellent food memes, as served up by the brilliantly funny ‘Angry Chef’ Instagram account. Scroll down for some delicious laughs, and if you enjoy the content, be sure to upvote your fave pics.

#1

Cooking enthusiasts will enjoy this chili spread with various toppings and sides artfully arranged on a wooden board.

angry_chef_ Report

    #2

    Milk jug with funny cooking meme about running out of milk.

    angry_chef_ Report

    adrian_5 avatar
    Adrian
    Adrian
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LOL, maybe the husband needs to shop! There's DoorDash

    #3

    Meme about the irresistible urge to eat toast and butter, humorously relatable for those who love to cook.

    angry_chef_ Report

    emily-tennent avatar
    Novel Idesa
    Novel Idesa
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A loaf of fresh sourdough and a pound of butter sounds like a perfectly lovely dinner to me....

    Food worries are top of mind for many people. For example, in the United States, egg prices are making many American shoppers anxious.

    As per the US Department of Agriculture, egg prices are likely to increase by a jaw-dropping 20% in 2025, compared to a predicted rise of 2.2% for food prices in general. CNN reports that the egg supply has been strained by avian flu.
    #4

    Humorous cooking meme with turkey, crab legs, and sausage arranged on a tray.

    angry_chef_ Report

    #5

    Meme about cooking with assorted donut holes, highlighting humorous name differences between American and British English.

    PeachStPayton Report

    #6

    Text meme about starting a new restaurant serving curry fries with humor for cooking enthusiasts.

    jwoodsrobinson Report

    Referring to stats from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, CNN states that the average price of a dozen large grade-A eggs was $4.15 in December 2024, compared to $3.65 in November of that year.

    “Not to be the bearer of bad news, but we’re in this for a while. Until we have time without a detection, unfortunately, this very, very tight egg supply is going to continue,” Emily Metz, the president and CEO of the American Egg Board said, referring to the avian flu. According to her, the industry has seen more than 20 consecutive months of record-high demand.
    #7

    A cooking meme jokes about impossible ingredients like leftover bacon, dragon loin, or unicorn shanks.

    RickAaron Report

    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is no such thing as "leftover" bacon. If there IS, you obviously ruined it.

    #8

    Cooking meme about preferring authentic gumbo recipe from Mawmaw, not the New York Times.

    angry_chef_ Report

    #9

    Revolutionary soldier meme with glowing eyes, showcasing cooking humor with Oreos described as chocolate sandwich biscuits.

    angry_chef_ Report

    Eggs aside, food prices are more or less stable when you look at them in aggregate. Individual product prices might go up or down, but a Wells Fargo report notes that buying Super Bowl snacks in 2025 will cost you just 0.1% more than in 2024. Broadly speaking, this year, American football fans are likely to spend an average of $139 on food and drinks for 10 people on February 10. This includes staples like chips, guacamole (yum!), beer, chicken wings, and other things.

    #10

    Two slices of toast with cooked eggs in the center, sparking a cooking meme debate.

    angry_chef_ Report

    #11

    Cooking meme with biscuits and gravy, humorously described as wet flour on dry flour.

    angry_chef_ Report

    Warren Peece
    Warren Peece
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jim Gaffigan- Food in the South: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=88gc4UKHuBw

    #12

    A tweet humorously discussing a husband's detailed memory of a cantaloupe's taste, relatable to those who love to cook.

    angry_chef_ Report

    Wings might be 7.2% more expensive compared to a year before, but frozen shrimp is down 4%, so you have upsides and downsides.

    Meanwhile, cherry tomatoes are 11.9% pricier, avocado prices grew 11.5%, peppers are 7.4% costlier, and carrots saw a 3.4% spike.

    On the flip side, snacks like frozen pizzas sunk 3.7% and tortilla chips are down 1.4%.
    #13

    Cooking meme depicting pasta preparation with humorous text over each step.

    angry_chef_ Report

    Sweetie Dahling
    Sweetie Dahling
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "You put the pasta into the sauce, not the sauce onto the pasta." My mom & I still quote that from Ready Steady Cook from at least 20 years ago

    #14

    Tweet meme humor for those who love to cook, comparing McRib taste to earlobe meat.

    primawesome Report

    Jessica SpeLangm
    Jessica SpeLangm
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think I had one bite ONCE 25 years ago. Haven't had it since. LOL.

    #15

    Coleslaw popsicle joke meme for those who love to cook, featuring veggies frozen in popsicle shapes.

    angry_chef_ Report

    ‘Angry Chef’ is a United States-based Instagram account that was initially created in late 2018. Currently, the account has 33.6k dedicated followers who are hungry for the latest tasty memes. A huge part of why these memes are so popular and resonate so strongly with social media users is exactly because they feature food and cooking in some way. Relatability is the secret sauce!

    A good rule of thumb if you want your memes to go viral is to make them as relatable as you can. Eating, cooking, working in the food and service industry—these are all things that many people can vibe with. Sprinkle a generous serving of humor on top and you’ve got a framework for success. That being said, it’s not always that simple.
    #16

    Pepperoni pizza arranged like dragon scales, humorously captioned for cooking enthusiasts.

    angry_chef_ Report

    Sky Render
    Sky Render
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I tend to do that with my pepperoni pizzas. Surprisingly, nobody can finish more than two or three slices in one sitting.

    #17

    Meme about cooking mishap reveals the difference between wax paper and parchment paper in a humorous way.

    angry_chef_ Report

    Sky Render
    Sky Render
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be fair, you can make fire with either one. But you have to properly try to get it to happen with parchment paper.

    #18

    Jar labeled "Bacon Grease" with text "I too dabble in essential oils," humor for cooking enthusiasts.

    angry_chef_ Report

    Even if your content is the most relatable in the whole wide world, luck still plays a huge role in it (not) going viral. Bad timing can mean that your target audience simply doesn’t see your content in their feeds. Meanwhile, if there’s something more important going on in the world (thank you, never-ending breaking news), your memes can simply get lost in the flood of information. Not to mention that you’re competing with other content creators! Standing out is a challenge.

    One way that you can stand out from the competition is to have a very consistent posting schedule. A disciplined approach can potentially give you the edge, no matter if you’re sharing memes, writing blog posts, or you’re hosting a hilarious podcast and want to get the word out. When you’re consistent, your audience slowly learns that you’re reliable and know what they can expect from you.

    #19

    Apple pie stuffed cheesecake meme for cooking enthusiasts, with a humorous caption about indulgence.

    angry_chef_ Report

    Hand opening a microwave, humorously captioned about a hot bowl of cold food, perfect for those who love to cook.

    angry_chef_ Report

    skyrender avatar
    Sky Render
    Sky Render
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The secret is to use power level 7 in a room temperature or warmer bowl for 2:22, with no food in the center of the bowl. Exploit physics for more even cooking!

    #21

    Text meme about cooking, humorously asking if Japan has restaurants with Americans grilling with lawn chairs.

    angry_chef_ Report

    robert copher
    robert copher
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd like a restaurant in the US like this. Sometimes you just want a simple grill burger.

    Meanwhile, by sticking to your schedule, you’re maintaining a strong presence online. How often you’ll post will depend on your content as well as your lifestyle. Some content creators post multiple times per day, others do so just once a week or two. But consistency beats frequency, so long as the content itself is quality. The point is to have the patience to maintain regular posts over the coming weeks, months, and years. If you’re not passionate about the topic, it’ll be hard to stay motivated. So, it’s always best to focus on memes that you personally enjoy, not just the ones you think your audience will go wild for.

    #22

    Man holding a BBQ receipt showing a 10% senior discount, expressing his surprise with a humorous reaction; cooking meme theme.

    angry_chef_ Report

    #23

    Bowl of corn with a wooden spoon and humorous text, perfect for those who love to cook.

    angry_chef_ Report

    #24

    Thermometer in crockpot lid hole, funny cooking meme.

    angry_chef_ Report

    Jennie P
    Jennie P
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think it's for steam release. But yes, one could also use it for a thermometer

    Another way to stand out from the flood of memes, content, news, opinions, and food pics on social media is to focus on visual clarity. The clearer your main message is, both in terms of visuals and words, the quicker and easier your core audience will connect with your memes. Using clear fonts, picking high(er)-quality photos, and writing shorter captions helps. Meanwhile, hard-to-understand fonts, low-resolution pics, and walls of text are likely to make internet users keep on scrolling without pausing on your memes.

    #25

    Sushi-pizza hybrid with seaweed crust and toppings, a humorous twist for those who love to cook.

    angry_chef_ Report

    Jessica SpeLangm
    Jessica SpeLangm
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, if it's made right it could be rather tasty. It all ends up in the same place.

    #26

    Cooking meme showing a shoe sole resembling a well-done steak with salad and potatoes.

    angry_chef_ Report

    #27

    Homemade cooking meme with pepperoni and cheese on toast, captioned humorously about delivery struggles.

    angry_chef_ Report

    Originality helps, too. Memes are, fundamentally, meant to be shared and reshared. However, that can get boring after a while. You can and should experiment with new meme formats and twist older memes to create something fresh and fun.

    Honestly, it’s a great feeling when you see a meme you’ve made accidentally go viral and leave a mark on internet culture. It’s also fascinating to track how internet humor has changed over the years.

    Memes made just five to ten years ago can already seem completely alien to us living now, in 2025. That being said, even though the format changes, our desire to laugh is never going to go out of style.
    #28

    Cooking meme humor featuring a tweet about KFC family buckets and PETA's chicken family message.

    MrLewisVuitton Report

    #29

    Peppered eggs with cheese and bacon, humorously labeled, for cooking meme enthusiasts.

    angry_chef_ Report

    "Funny cooking meme in a restaurant window about all-you-can-eat buffet time limits."

    angry_chef_ Report

    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who else read this using John Pinnette's voice? Miss that man so much...

    Which of these food memes did you enjoy the most, dear Pandas? Which ones did you like so much you couldn’t help but send them to your friends? Have you ever worked as a chef at a restaurant, café, or hotel?

    Did you end up as hungry as we did after looking through these pics? We’d love to hear your thoughts! Grab a snack and share what you think in the comments below.
    #31

    Failed bread baking attempt on wire rack with humorous comments, cooking meme.

    angry_chef_ Report

    Truck crashed into a trailer with text about handling truck stop chili dogs, humorous meme for those who love to cook.

    angry_chef_ Report

    Clean cast iron pan with text about its previous dirty state, appealing to those who love to cook.

    angry_chef_ Report

    Jan
    Jan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You better hide cause if she sees this you're dead.

    #34

    Baby character in chef hat humorously comparing making an omelette and scrambled eggs, appealing to cooking enthusiasts.

    angry_chef_ Report

    Stack of cooked bacon piled high, perfect for those who love to cook.

    angry_chef_ Report

    #36

    White pumpkins in a store display with humorous text about pumpkin spice and lattes for those who love to cook.

    angry_chef_ Report

    Pizza with extra crust and funny cooking meme caption above.

    angry_chef_ Report

    Box of plant-based nuggets labeled "Beyond Fried Chicken," resembling erasers; a humorous take for those who love to cook.

    angry_chef_ Report

    #39

    Chef watching someone dip pizza in ranch dressing, humorous cooking meme.

    angry_chef_ Report

    Kenny Kulbiski
    Kenny Kulbiski
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had to scroll all the way to the end to figure out this guys arm.

    #40

    Cooking meme showing a customer request to remove pickles and a chef's playful response with a pickle labeled "Eat it."

    angry_chef_ Report

    #41

    Recipe for Texas Roadhouse Butter with labeled ingredients; glass jars filled with the prepared butter for cooking enthusiasts.

    angry_chef_ Report

    Kenny Kulbiski
    Kenny Kulbiski
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate that stuff! Whoever thought frosting and steak went together?

    #42

    Text meme about cooking humor, comparing soup-making to witchcraft.

    angry_chef_ Report

    #43

    Two large jars of mayonnaise labeled as heavy duty and extra heavy duty for cooking enthusiasts.

    angry_chef_ Report

    Sky Render
    Sky Render
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently it's used for "binding, browning, and enhancing the flavor of many dishes". I would imagine a chicken salad sandwich made with that would basically be a solid block.

    #44

    Man making a skeptical face, holding a cup; cooking meme about blue cheese.

    angry_chef_ Report

    #45

    Humorous cooking meme featuring a cookie sandwich with Spam and chocolate chip cookies.

    angry_chef_ Report

    #46

    Funny meme about hosting benefits of serving green tea, featuring vintage art of two women drinking tea.

    angry_chef_ Report

    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have tried green tea, I hate it. Too bitter, even with milk. Which just makes your green tea look dusgusting.

    #47

    Label on a wood chopping board with a warning not to use it as a chopping board, humor for those who love to cook.

    angry_chef_ Report

    Cooking memes featuring bread, quiche, and fries with humorous captions.

    angry_chef_ Report

    Spilled olive oil bottles in a grocery aisle, creating a challenging cleanup for those who love to cook.

    angry_chef_ Report

    #50

    Humorous sandwich label reading "sandwich that tastes like chicken," wrapped in foil for cooking enthusiasts.

    angry_chef_ Report

    #51

    Funny-Cooking-Chef-Memes

    angry_chef_ Report

    #52

    A salad with feta cheese labeled vegan, followed by a humorous social media exchange about cooking.

    angry_chef_ Report

    #53

    Person involved in a bizarre cooking-related incident reported in the news, related to a spaghetti sauce contest.

    angry_chef_ Report

    #54

    Takeout food meme with cornbread, mac and cheese, green beans, chicken, and rice for those who love to cook.

    angry_chef_ Report

    #55

    Triple slow cooker with various meats, highlighting humor for cooking enthusiasts.

    angry_chef_ Report

    Comparison of two Big Macs side by side, illustrating size change over time; cooking humor meme.

    angry_chef_ Report

    #57

    Cooking meme with curry text joke about adding ginger, a play on words with a humorous twist.

    angry_chef_ Report

    #58

    Three cans of Oscar Mayer Meat Seltzer in humorous flavors, appealing to those who love to cook.

    angry_chef_ Report

    #59

    Meatloaf shaped as feet with caption, humor for those who love to cook.

    angry_chef_ Report

    Tweet about the differences between jams, jellies, preserves, and marmalades with toast topped with jam. Cooking lovers' meme.

    angry_chef_ Report

    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is a really rude joke that starts what's the difference between jam and marmalade?

    #61

    A humorous cooking meme featuring bread, cheese, pickles, olives, and sardines on a tray.

    angry_chef_ Report

    #62

    Steak on a scale showing 3.6 oz, highlighting a cooking meme joke about portion sizes.

    angry_chef_ Report

    BBQ meme showing a tray with coleslaw, pickles, white bread, and sliced meat for $18.99.

    angry_chef_ Report

    Chef watching a kitchen mishap with baked chicken. Humorous cooking meme scene.

    angry_chef_ Report

    #65

    Ketchup being poured on mac and cheese with text about pizza toppings in cooking meme.

    angry_chef_ Report

    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Come to Canada, we do both. (At least some of us do, and we also call it KD, not mac and cheese).

    #66

    Text meme about ordering a "sloppy joe" in a restaurant for cooking enthusiasts.

    angry_chef_ Report

    #67

    Homemade Chick-fil-A sauce ingredients in a bowl; mayonnaise, barbecue sauce, honey, mustard. Cooking meme theme.

    angry_chef_ Report

    #68

    Burger with four hot dogs inside, highlighting a humorous take for those who love to cook.

    angry_chef_ Report

    Meme for cooking enthusiasts shows canned cheeseburger with humorous text about hunger and unusual food choices.

    angry_chef_ Report

    #70

    Slice of cheesecake topped with baked beans, showcasing an unusual cooking meme.

    angry_chef_ Report

    #71

    Winnie the Pooh, smiling and holding a sandwich, sits by a campfire with the quote about missing Piglet above him. Cooking meme humor.

    angry_chef_ Report

    #72

    Chocolate-covered pickles on a tray, a unique treat for those who love to cook.

    angry_chef_ Report

    #73

    Packaged bone-in short ribs from Wegmans on a marble countertop, perfect for those who love to cook.

    angry_chef_ Report

    #74

    Pizza with bullet holes labeled as "Chicago Style," humor for those who love to cook.

    angry_chef_ Report

    #75

    Bowl of orange peppers with a sign humorously labeling them as mini-pumpkins for cooking enthusiasts.

    angry_chef_ Report

    Sausage biscuits packaging with humorous blueberry coloring, perfect meme for cooking enthusiasts.

    angry_chef_ Report

    Person humorously pretending to pick up a takeout bag, referencing cooking memes.

    angry_chef_ Report

    Man with a surprised expression; cooking meme text above jokes about barista tipping for a microwaved croissant.

    angry_chef_ Report

