There’s one thing that you really can’t ignore in life. No, it’s not politics or religion or even cat memes. We’re talking about food! Everybody eats. And we all have unique relationships with eating, cooking, and hunger. For some folks, food is just the fuel that keeps them going. Others forge fantastic feasts in their kitchen every single night for their family and friends. (Meanwhile, here we are, snacking as though our lives depend on it.) 

We’ve collected some of the freshest, most relatable, and tasty memes from the ‘Wannabe Food’ Facebook page to share with you. Go on, grab a slice! Scroll down, upvote the funniest pics, and don’t forget to chew in between all the laughter.

More info: Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | WannabeEnt.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

35points
POST
View more comments
#2

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

30points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, dammit. Even worse when it's a full plate of pasta

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#3

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

29points
POST
Owen
Owen
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Walruses smell absolutely awful. I love them, but they stink.

2
2points
reply
View more comments

Bored Panda wanted to learn more about why food memes appeal to us so much and how to have a healthy relationship with snacking, so we reached out to Dana Harron, Psy.D., a licensed clinical psychologist and the founder of Monarch Wellness & Psychotherapy. She is the author of Loving Someone with an Eating Disorder and has a blog on Psychology Today.

"Food is a big part of internet culture because it's a big part of our lives! Food is not just about nourishing our bodies, it serves a social function. Gathering around shared food has been a vital part of cultures for millennia. We find connectedness through sharing something that is so vital to our survival," Dr. Harron explained to us.

"Now, in the internet age, social bonding over food takes a somewhat different form. We 'meme' about food as a way of staying connected to our bodies and each other. Food has also come to serve an outsized function in many cultures; for example, in American culture many foods are seen as taboo but also reified, leaving many people with a deep conflict when they desire desserts or other foods that have been deemed 'unhealthy.'"
#4

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

27points
POST
View more comments
#5

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

27points
POST
View more comments
#6

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

24points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Emotional support burrito! 😂 A suppurrito!

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

We were curious to learn more about our relationships with snacking when we're feeling bored. "It is not a problem to snack when bored some of the time," Dr. Harron, from Monarch Wellness & Psychotherapy, said that this is actually non-problematic.

"The issue comes about when people do not have enough 'tools' in their 'toolbox.' When people don't have a variety of ways to combat boredom, they end up over-relying on one or two," she told Bored Panda.

"In particular, food provides sensory stimulation and activates our brain's 'reward' centers," Dr. Harron explained that the solution to this is to have a variety of options to combat boredom in addition to food. This could be anything from reaching out to friends to playing games.
#7

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

24points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm trying this tonight. I'll let you all know if I notice a difference

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

23points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

22points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We really all do live the same lives huh?

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Food is an inescapable part of our lives, so it’s no wonder that it takes up such a large chunk of our lives. We’re constantly thinking about where to eat, what to cook, and what snacks we should reward ourselves with. Our breaks are full of coffee, donuts, and other sweet treats (don’t judge us, we’re trying to eat more healthily—promise).

Meanwhile, if we’ve stumbled across a great cafe or restaurant, we can’t wait but share what the experience was like with the people closest to us—whether in person or by posting pics of our food on Instagram. Not talking about food would be like ignoring the weather or movies and TV shows: next to impossible.
#10

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

22points
POST
Backup Banana
Backup Banana
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My veins clogged a little just watching this photo

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

22points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You have to squeeze quite hard

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

21points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

a birthday cake can absolutely be a snack i have snacked on many a birthday cake in my lifetime

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

During an earlier in-depth interview with celebrated pie artist and author Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin, she explained to Bored Panda why it is that we love talking about food so much. 

"Some people think the internet was created to help remote universities share datasets with each other faster, but we know the real reason: to disseminate photos of kittens and our lunches as efficiently as possible. I kid, but only a little," she told us. 

"Why do we love looking at food images so much? For the same reason we like looking at the other (ahem) kind of picture the internet is famous for—we need food to live and thrive as a tribe/species, so we're hardwired to seek it out,” the food expert shared with Bored Panda.
#13

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

20points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tbh they don't look very comfortable

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#14

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe FoodReport Report

20points
POST
View more comments
#15

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

18points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So happy! So relaxed! Btw, what part of the body is making the nose exactly?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Pie artist Jessica also shared how we can eat more ‘mindfully.’ "Eating 'mindfully' goes a long way towards ensuring we not only derive more enjoyment from our meals but eat less and better," she told us.

"When you are eating, only eat. Don’t be walking around the kitchen. Don’t be scrolling on your phone. Don’t be watching TV or otherwise multitasking. Sit down with just you and your food and actually pay attention to each bite you are putting in your mouth. This will help you slow down, taste your food, and your brain will be more likely to acknowledge that you just ate, and ruminate on how you feel about what you just ate."
#16

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#17

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#18

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

17points
POST
View more comments

Bored Panda also asked Jessica for some tips and tricks to eat more healthily and improve our diets. She suggested drinking water instead of other beverages.

"A glass of water and a piece of fruit is way better for you than a glass of fruit juice. A glass of water and a handful of candy or chocolate bar is way more satisfying than a glass of sugary soda," she shared.
#19

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

17points
POST
Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Fire cannot kill a dragon!"

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#20

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

17points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me: no, it's mine. Food: let it have some *splat*

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#21

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

17points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've tried this, it doesn't work for very long

1
1point
reply
View more comments

"You can cut out a ton of calories without making a ton of sacrifices on your plate by kicking all the drinks in your fridge to the curb, and upping your water intake. Save the non-water drinks for special occasions only. Your body (and especially skin!) will thank you."
#22

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

17points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

essential oils are truly the answer

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#23

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

17points
POST
#24

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

17points
POST
View more comments

If you want to see your memes do well on the internet, there are a few things that you can do to make them more appealing to social media users (aside from praying for good luck). First of all, your memes have to be relatable. If your niche includes memes about food, then you’ve got that aspect sorted—we can’t survive without food after all.
#25

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#26

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#27

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

15points
POST
Dawn Marie
Dawn Marie
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Then it is time to make fried bananas!!!

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Next, you have to find a way to stand out from other content creators while still staying as relatable as you can. That might involve finding a unique way to interpret an event or a phenomenon. Or it might mean that you’ve carved out a very specific niche for internet content that nobody else shares. Whatever the case might be, so long as you’re posting consistently and genuinely enjoy the content that you share, you’re setting your memes up for success. Whether they’re related to food or something else entirely.
#28

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

14points
POST
Cardboard Box
Cardboard Box
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mmmmmmmmhhhhhhhh, yes. The pasta seems to be made out of pasta

2
2points
reply
#29

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

12points
POST
Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would not knock this until I tried it. This is one way to get in your vegetables.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

12points
POST
Cardboard Box
Cardboard Box
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Chickens need to use protection too!

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Which of these memes did you enjoy the most, dear Pandas? Were there any that made you snort into your coffee? What is your relationship with food, cooking, and eating like? We'd love to hear from you, so drop by the comment section to share your thoughts with us.
#31

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#32

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#33

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

11points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone get the poor woman some clothes! She looks incredible uncomfortable trying to cover herself.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#34

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

11points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think breakfast tastes nicer even you wait longer for it

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#35

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

11points
POST
Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The famous "Under the Wave off Kanagawa" painting in fried rice form.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#36

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

10points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mathing iz haurd 🤔🤨

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#37

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

10points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No way, that's perfect that is

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#38

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

10points
POST
#39

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

10points
POST
Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I usually have a diet Pepsi.

1
1point
reply
#40

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#41

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

9points
POST
BewilderedBanana
BewilderedBanana
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not sure this fits here. Unless i'm being particularly thick, this actually seems practical

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#42

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

9points
POST
#43

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

9points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeh, maybe... Dunno... Probably... Please go away

1
1point
reply
#44

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

9points
POST
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm hard of hearing to begin with but add in me crunching on some chips and I can't hear a single word.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#45

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

9points
POST
Cardboard Box
Cardboard Box
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I dunno I'd actually kinda like this

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#46

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

8points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

😆 the start of every steamy conversation

1
1point
reply
#47

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#48

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

8points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Caption is hilarious 😂

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#49

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

8points
POST
#50

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#51

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#52

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

7points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Phew, that's lucky. All those pizzas and pies and pasta has saved me

1
1point
reply
#53

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

7points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well something will happen. Im not sure what, but something…

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#54

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

7points
POST
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not impressed with this whole being born business.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#55

Funny-Food-Jokes-Memes-Wannabe-Food

Wannabe Food Report

7points
POST
nae nae <3
nae nae <3
Community Member
58 minutes ago