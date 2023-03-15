Bored Panda wanted to learn more about why food memes appeal to us so much and how to have a healthy relationship with snacking, so we reached out to Dana Harron, Psy.D., a licensed clinical psychologist and the founder of Monarch Wellness & Psychotherapy. She is the author of Loving Someone with an Eating Disorder and has a blog on Psychology Today.

"Food is a big part of internet culture because it's a big part of our lives! Food is not just about nourishing our bodies, it serves a social function. Gathering around shared food has been a vital part of cultures for millennia. We find connectedness through sharing something that is so vital to our survival," Dr. Harron explained to us.

"Now, in the internet age, social bonding over food takes a somewhat different form. We 'meme' about food as a way of staying connected to our bodies and each other. Food has also come to serve an outsized function in many cultures; for example, in American culture many foods are seen as taboo but also reified, leaving many people with a deep conflict when they desire desserts or other foods that have been deemed 'unhealthy.'"