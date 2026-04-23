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Have you ever looked around and suddenly been stopped by something completely random, like a handbag or any other everyday object, and felt like it was staring back at you? Not because it was beautiful or unusual, but because it somehow had a face… an expression of its own.

We’ve probably all experienced that at some point. If you didn’t know, this phenomenon is called pareidolia – the tendency of the human brain to see familiar patterns, especially faces, in random objects. There are even online communities dedicated to sharing these discoveries, including the Facebook group “Things that look like faces.”

Scroll down to see some of the most recent examples captured by pareidolia enthusiasts, and maybe take a moment to notice how many unexpected “faces” you’ve seen in your own surroundings lately.

More info: Facebook