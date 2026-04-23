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Have you ever looked around and suddenly been stopped by something completely random, like a handbag or any other everyday object, and felt like it was staring back at you? Not because it was beautiful or unusual, but because it somehow had a face… an expression of its own.

We’ve probably all experienced that at some point. If you didn’t know, this phenomenon is called pareidolia – the tendency of the human brain to see familiar patterns, especially faces, in random objects. There are even online communities dedicated to sharing these discoveries, including the Facebook group “Things that look like faces.”

Scroll down to see some of the most recent examples captured by pareidolia enthusiasts, and maybe take a moment to notice how many unexpected “faces” you’ve seen in your own surroundings lately.

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Things that look like faces Report

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

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    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Paint me like one of your French root vegetables.

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Awww, what a cute do...wait a minute

    4
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    #4

    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

    Things that look like faces Report

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

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    karen_m_wylie avatar
    Senjo Krane
    Senjo Krane
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The photos in the background needed a double take...

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

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    karen_m_wylie avatar
    Senjo Krane
    Senjo Krane
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This makes me feel like I should be high or something.

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    #12

    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

    Things that look like faces Report

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    #13

    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

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    #15

    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

    Things that look like faces Report

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

    Things that look like faces Report

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    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Little guy is doing some serious pondering.

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    #17

    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does it really count as pareidolia if the item has been deliberately arranged to look like a face?

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    #18

    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

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    #20

    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

    Things that look like faces Report

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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A 'tongue-out' insta 'model'?

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    #21

    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

    Things that look like faces Report

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    #22

    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

    Things that look like faces Report

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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry, everybody, but my childhood just came back to me. 'In days of old / when knights were bold / and women weren't invented / The men drilled holes / in wooden poles / and sat there quite contented.

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    #23

    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

    Things that look like faces Report

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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
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    1 hour ago

    This comment has been deleted.

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whatever he's co-piloting, I'm not getting on it

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

    Things that look like faces Report

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    #26

    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

    Things that look like faces Report

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    #27

    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

    Things that look like faces Report

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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
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    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's exactly how I look at my radio if a Phil F. Collins song comes on.

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    #28

    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

    Things that look like faces Report

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

    Things that look like faces Report

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

    Things that look like faces Report

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

    Things that look like faces Report

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    #32

    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

    Things that look like faces Report

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    kylatinch avatar
    Kyla Tinch (she/her)
    Kyla Tinch (she/her)
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just hangin around lookin at the world from a different perspective.

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    #33

    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

    Things that look like faces Report

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

    Things that look like faces Report

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

    Things that look like faces Report

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

    Things that look like faces Report

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

    Things that look like faces Report

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

    Things that look like faces Report

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

    Things that look like faces Report

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

    Things that look like faces Report

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

    Things that look like faces Report

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

    Things that look like faces Report

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

    Things that look like faces Report

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

    Things that look like faces Report

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

    Things that look like faces Report

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

    Things that look like faces Report

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    karen_m_wylie avatar
    Senjo Krane
    Senjo Krane
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    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The things I've seen! lawdy.

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    #57

    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

    Things that look like faces Report

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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
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    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chihuahua pizza? Still beats pineapple...and cauliflower.

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    #59

    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

    Things that look like faces Report

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    33 Times People Spotted Hidden Faces In Everyday Objects And Had To Share Them (New Pics)

    Things that look like faces Report

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