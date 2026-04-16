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If you really think about it, the world is pretty crazy. But realistically, how much can the average person change? Sure, we can vote, protest, choose which brands to boycott, and try to make small changes in our daily lives. But on an individual level, in the grand scheme of things, we’re often limited.

We can rage against the machine, even reject it and go live in the woods. Or we can say, “It is what it is.” That’s not a bad mindset if we need to find the strength to keep going. The Instagram account ‘Cheerful Nihilism’ embraces these words and shares memes that help us laugh at all the meaninglessness. Hard times persist, but so do we.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tweet humor listing unconventional traits for traditional manliness, featured in relatable memes about giving up on life but not humor.

cheerful_nihilism Report

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billswallow_1 avatar
Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

(dawning realization) How did we allow that world to slip away???

2
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    #2

    Meme humor about inflation and technology frustrations from people who gave up on life but not humor.

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    10points
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    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And QR Codes are RIGHT OUT!!!

    2
    2points
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    #3

    Tweet humor about feeling overwhelmed from daily life, reflecting relatable memes on giving up but keeping humor alive.

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    9points
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    #4

    Tweet showing a humorous and relatable meme about life struggles and humor, shared on social media with high engagement.

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    9points
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    baniwdan avatar
    BanBan
    BanBan
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Again, ain’t it the truth!!

    1
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    #5

    Three people in a humorous meme discussing rock bottom, highlighting relatable memes from people who gave up on life but not humor.

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    #6

    Close-up of a groundhog with a meme about an eternity of darkness, fitting hilariously relatable memes about giving up on life.

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    #7

    Hilariously relatable meme showing contrasting star graphics with text about knowledge and suffering in a dark background.

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    8points
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    baniwdan avatar
    BanBan
    BanBan
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ain’t it the truth!

    1
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    #8

    Meme contrasting 2007 excitement about touchscreen computers with 2026 despair, reflecting hilarious relatable humor on life.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    8points
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    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I refuse to believe that time is real. Or Society.

    1
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    #9

    Humorous meme about the oldest flute and ancient humans wearing no pants, relatable content from people who gave up on life humor

    cheerful_nihilism Report

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    #10

    Relatable meme about healing and experiences from people who gave up on life but not on humor.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    8points
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    #11

    Funny meme ad showing retrain as a swan course with humor relatable to people who gave up on life.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    8points
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    #12

    Text meme about self-doubt and humor from people who gave up on life but not on relatable humor.

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    8points
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    #13

    Relatable meme showing an embroidered pillow of a screaming goat, capturing humor from people who gave up on life.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    7points
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    casey_tuohey avatar
    Ipetmykitteh
    Ipetmykitteh
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m gonna need a link to buy 20 of these assp.

    2
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    #14

    Tweet humor about failing an open note test, part of relatable memes from people who gave up on life but not humor.

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    7points
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    #15

    Black cat named Beans stealing a whole rotisserie chicken, showing relatable humor from people who gave up on life but not humor memes.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    7points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Relatable meme about developing a strong sense of justice, from people who gave up on life but not humor.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    7points
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    #17

    Diagram explaining jester's privilege as a humorous meme about depression and cognitive restructuring humor.

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    7points
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    #18

    Grey cat meme with text about outsmarting, illustrating relatable humor from people who gave up on life but not on humor.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    7points
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    biddy_98 avatar
    Nota Robot
    Nota Robot
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, they can. But they might not bother.

    0
    0points
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    #19

    Collection of hilariously relatable memes featuring pigeons sitting in unusual positions, showing humor and life struggles.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    7points
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    #20

    Screenshot of a relatable humorous meme about feeling sad and a cat being busy, from people who gave up on life humor.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    7points
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    #21

    Screenshot of a humorous Twitter annotation on a book page showing relatable memes about life and humor.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    7points
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    #22

    Old 8ft bandsaw from 1977 with a plaque showing first blood, featured in hilariously relatable memes about humor and giving up on life.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    7points
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    #23

    Relatable meme encouraging silliness and humor as a way to cope, from people who gave up on life but not humor.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    7points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You take yourself too seriously. Stop it!

    0
    0points
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    #24

    Hand holding a card with a relatable humor meme about unrealistic expectations and the end of the world.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    7points
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    #25

    Group of creepy troll-like creatures with big eyes under text about having multiple little wolves in the head, humor meme.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    7points
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    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If this ain't from The Henson Company... (backs away slowly, maintaining eye contact).

    1
    1point
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    #26

    Chicken with fluffy white feathers under a blue sky, featured in relatable memes about humor and giving up on life.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    7points
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    #27

    Tweet about emotional support pile of stuff next to bed, relatable meme about humor and giving up on life.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    7points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    babe, steal the pile of stuff next to my bed, please.

    1
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    #28

    Hospital hallway sign humorously directing to Dunkin' Donuts IV infusion therapy, featured in relatable memes about humor and life.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    7points
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    #29

    Deer standing alone in a sterile underground passage, capturing relatable memes of humor and life struggles.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    7points
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    #30

    Tweet about the modern condition of exhaustion from doing tasks alone, featured in relatable memes about humor and giving up on life.

    DRMacIver Report

    7points
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    #31

    Blurred cat reacting to a ball labeled devastating historical event, depicting relatable humor memes about staying informed.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    7points
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    #32

    Plate of breakfast food with coffee and orange juice, paired with humor about grief in relatable memes.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    7points
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    #33

    Abandoned Blockbuster video store with meme about the earth littered with ruins, highlighting relatable humor and life struggles.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    7points
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    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BlackBerry. Lotus 1-2-3. Borders Bookstores.

    1
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    #34

    Meme showing a man in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber with relatable humor about lifestyle and quitting.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    6points
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    #35

    Customer service chat showing a full refund and a relatable message about giving up on life but keeping humor alive.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    6points
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    #36

    Cat staring closely at a clock on the floor in a relatable meme about humor and giving up on life.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    6points
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    #37

    Dark fantasy creature meme illustrating relatable humor about giving up on life but keeping humor intact.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    6points
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    #38

    Tweet about hating extra stops after work, relatable meme from people who gave up on life but not on humor.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    6points
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    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have to make two stops on the way home tomorrow, and I'm already hating it.

    1
    1point
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    #39

    Tweet about stopping feeding bagels to crows as they stash them in trees, a relatable meme about giving up on life humor.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    6points
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    #40

    Relatable meme text about a chaotic "gander reveal" party with geese instead of fireworks or balloons humor from life struggles.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    5points
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    #41

    Two carved fox figurines disguised as monks, one from Japan and one from Denmark, shown in a relatable meme format.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    5points
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    #42

    Meme text post about cosmic horror and high functioning humor from people who gave up on life.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    5points
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    #43

    Meme featuring Alex Trebek with a witty jeopardy reference, part of relatable memes about humor and giving up on life.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    5points
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    #44

    Two trucks parked side by side showing the same bed length, captured in a relatable humor meme about life.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    5points
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    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah but one is a crew cab...

    0
    0points
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    #45

    Relatable meme showing a tamandua caught eating snacks, humor for people who gave up on life but not humor.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    5points
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    casey_tuohey avatar
    Ipetmykitteh
    Ipetmykitteh
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wouldn’t the correct phrase be “red-snouted”?

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    #46

    Text meme about feeling abandoned and vulnerable, capturing relatable humor from people who gave up on life.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    5points
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    #47

    Tweet about running a D&D game for kids with humor relatable to those who gave up on life but not on humor memes.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    5points
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    #48

    Three men posing outdoors with mountains behind, featured in a relatable meme from people who gave up on life humor.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

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    #49

    Marge Simpson in a car with a skeptical expression, featuring a relatable meme about humor and giving up on life.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

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    #50

    Screenshot of humorous text posts about a map store, illustrating relatable memes from people who gave up on life but not humor.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    5points
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    #51

    Two cats jumping on a bed in a minimalistic bedroom, fitting the humor in relatable memes about giving up on life.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    5points
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    #52

    Relatable meme text about being on the verge of a psychotic break, showing humor in life struggles.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    4points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What you really need is to have the money to hire someone to have a complete psychotic break on your behalf.

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    #53

    Tweet about enjoying being rude in response, displayed over a colorful bubble background from relatable memes about humor and life.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    4points
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    #54

    Text meme about compulsions and humor, reflecting relatable feelings from people who gave up on life but not humor.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    4points
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    #55

    Medieval-style meme showing a king with a spear and a person with a lute captioned with relatable humor about giving up.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    4points
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    #56

    Black cat meme contrasting reality and LinkedIn humor, illustrating relatable memes about life and humor in a funny way.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    4points
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    #57

    Text meme about spoons as general energy and carnival tickets as specific energy costs, from relatable life humor posts.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    3points
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    #58

    Meme featuring a humorous Trader Joe’s cashier moment with text about liquid time and serendipity humor.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    3points
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    #59

    Side-by-side image of Albert Square Manchester painting and 2018 photo, showing relatable humor in everyday life moments.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

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