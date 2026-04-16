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If you really think about it, the world is pretty crazy. But realistically, how much can the average person change? Sure, we can vote, protest, choose which brands to boycott, and try to make small changes in our daily lives. But on an individual level, in the grand scheme of things, we’re often limited.

We can rage against the machine, even reject it and go live in the woods. Or we can say, “It is what it is.” That’s not a bad mindset if we need to find the strength to keep going. The Instagram account ‘Cheerful Nihilism’ embraces these words and shares memes that help us laugh at all the meaninglessness. Hard times persist, but so do we.

More info: Instagram