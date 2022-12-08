125 Funny Protest Signs That Went Viral
Signage has always been a powerful tool in the fight for what’s right. So it’s no surprise that when people face injustice and inequality, they turn to one of their most effective weapons: words.
In the age of social media, activism has reached new heights. Protest signs have gone viral on Twitter and Facebook, and they’ve become so popular they even get replicated by protesters on the other side of the planet. Their viral potential is undeniable. If a sign can go viral, it has the power to ignite change across the world. But what’s caught our attention recently is the sheer number of funny protest signs popping up everywhere. From clever puns to downright silly wordplay, it seems people understand that humor is an effective way to get the spotlight on the cause itself and make a point.
Sure, 99% of the time, protests are serious affairs. People are making their voices heard, standing up for causes they believe in, and fighting to change the world. Still, there’s nothing wrong with injecting some humor into the mix. When done right, it can be downright hilarious and help spread the message you were trying to get across — and that’s exactly what these funny posters did. Keep scrolling to see them for yourself!
They’re clever, witty, and make you smile while reminding you that even though things might be bad right now, activism always has room for a good laugh. While some of these funny protest signs are snarky remarks for serious causes, others are for silly and trivial everyday life events and deserve some space on our list!
At A School Strike Protest For Climate Change
This Isn't Something You Should Be Ignoring
San Diego LGBT Pride
Doctor Protesting In Lebanon
Is it an international problem that doctors' writing is illegible?
Canadian Protester
Dude Keeps Protesting Annoying Everyday Things With Funny Signs
Jesus Is Cool With It
Now That's An Amazing Idea
Spotted At The Women's March In Philly
Sign From Women's Rally - Separation Of Church And State
You're Going To Pay Now
We Will Rave On Putin’s Grave
When You're Not Sure Whether The Protest Is Going To Be Peaceful Or Violent
Not One Sign At This Rally Was Directed Against The Russian People
aH yES lET'S iNVADE tHE nUCLEAR wASTELAND #istandwithukraine
I Came To Take Your Job But...
Hide Your Daughters
My my. A savage are we? (nothing was meant to be offensive. I can fix it if necessary)
My Favorite Protest Sign So Far
Funny Protest Sign
Protest
Now That's Bad
Sign From The KKK Protest In Dayton Ohio Today
I read this as watching ' Annie' that would make me want to smoke weed too :P