Signage has always been a powerful tool in the fight for what’s right. So it’s no surprise that when people face injustice and inequality, they turn to one of their most effective weapons: words.

In the age of social media, activism has reached new heights. Protest signs have gone viral on Twitter and Facebook, and they’ve become so popular they even get replicated by protesters on the other side of the planet. Their viral potential is undeniable. If a sign can go viral, it has the power to ignite change across the world. But what’s caught our attention recently is the sheer number of funny protest signs popping up everywhere. From clever puns to downright silly wordplay, it seems people understand that humor is an effective way to get the spotlight on the cause itself and make a point.

Sure, 99% of the time, protests are serious affairs. People are making their voices heard, standing up for causes they believe in, and fighting to change the world. Still, there’s nothing wrong with injecting some humor into the mix. When done right, it can be downright hilarious and help spread the message you were trying to get across — and that’s exactly what these funny posters did. Keep scrolling to see them for yourself!

They’re clever, witty, and make you smile while reminding you that even though things might be bad right now, activism always has room for a good laugh. While some of these funny protest signs are snarky remarks for serious causes, others are for silly and trivial everyday life events and deserve some space on our list!