Signage has always been a powerful tool in the fight for what’s right. So it’s no surprise that when people face injustice and inequality, they turn to one of their most effective weapons: words.

In the age of social media, activism has reached new heights. Protest signs have gone viral on Twitter and Facebook, and they’ve become so popular they even get replicated by protesters on the other side of the planet. Their viral potential is undeniable. If a sign can go viral, it has the power to ignite change across the world. But what’s caught our attention recently is the sheer number of funny protest signs popping up everywhere. From clever puns to downright silly wordplay, it seems people understand that humor is an effective way to get the spotlight on the cause itself and make a point.

Sure, 99% of the time, protests are serious affairs. People are making their voices heard, standing up for causes they believe in, and fighting to change the world. Still, there’s nothing wrong with injecting some humor into the mix. When done right, it can be downright hilarious and help spread the message you were trying to get across — and that’s exactly what these funny posters did. Keep scrolling to see them for yourself!

They’re clever, witty, and make you smile while reminding you that even though things might be bad right now, activism always has room for a good laugh. While some of these funny protest signs are snarky remarks for serious causes, others are for silly and trivial everyday life events and deserve some space on our list!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

At A School Strike Protest For Climate Change

At A School Strike Protest For Climate Change

zaynthelegend Report

23points
POST
#2

This Isn't Something You Should Be Ignoring

This Isn't Something You Should Be Ignoring

dog_rates Report

22points
POST
Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Such a good pupper. Better them extra cookies 🥰

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#3

San Diego LGBT Pride

San Diego LGBT Pride

carijk Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#4

Doctor Protesting In Lebanon

Doctor Protesting In Lebanon

reddit.com Report

21points
POST
Jill Bussey
Jill Bussey
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it an international problem that doctors' writing is illegible?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#5

Canadian Protester

Canadian Protester

reddit.com Report

20points
POST
View more comments
#6

Dude Keeps Protesting Annoying Everyday Things With Funny Signs

Dude Keeps Protesting Annoying Everyday Things With Funny Signs

dudewithsign Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#7

Jesus Is Cool With It

Jesus Is Cool With It

reddit.com Report

18points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Jesus Christ is such a super star!!!

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#8

Now That's An Amazing Idea

Now That's An Amazing Idea

birgit_maass Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#9

Spotted At The Women's March In Philly

Spotted At The Women's March In Philly

Mmmmmml Report

18points
POST
#10

Viciousness

Viciousness

ShannonDowney Report

18points
POST
#11

Sign From Women's Rally - Separation Of Church And State

Sign From Women's Rally - Separation Of Church And State

bigmikesbeingnice Report

17points
POST
mulk
mulk
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's f******* right! That's a major problem in many country, as it is in USA

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#12

You're Going To Pay Now

You're Going To Pay Now

cbcarpenter Report

17points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

We Will Rave On Putin’s Grave

We Will Rave On Putin’s Grave

vitrusia Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#14

When You're Not Sure Whether The Protest Is Going To Be Peaceful Or Violent

When You're Not Sure Whether The Protest Is Going To Be Peaceful Or Violent

Tanqueray-Rex Report

17points
POST
mulk
mulk
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The text on the sign: "I love baseball"

1
1point
reply
#15

Not One Sign At This Rally Was Directed Against The Russian People

Not One Sign At This Rally Was Directed Against The Russian People

avocado_lover69 Report

16points
POST
Horten Ho-229 (she/her)
Horten Ho-229 (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

aH yES lET'S iNVADE tHE nUCLEAR wASTELAND #istandwithukraine

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#16

I Came To Take Your Job But...

I Came To Take Your Job But...

imgur.com Report

15points
POST
AniaSD
AniaSD
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Immigrants get the job done!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#17

Hide Your Daughters

Hide Your Daughters

Will_Ryan_Post Report

15points
POST
ace lesbian demigirl(she/they)
ace lesbian demigirl(she/they)
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My my. A savage are we? (nothing was meant to be offensive. I can fix it if necessary)

0
0points
reply
#18

My Favorite Protest Sign So Far

My Favorite Protest Sign So Far

Gedogfx Report

15points
POST
#19

Funny Protest Sign

Funny Protest Sign

libraryoflorie Report

15points
POST
#20

Protest

Protest

Grahamiam42069 Report

15points
POST
#21

Now That's Bad

Now That's Bad

imgur.com Report

14points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It should never be *introverts at a protest* bad

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#22

Sign From The KKK Protest In Dayton Ohio Today

Sign From The KKK Protest In Dayton Ohio Today

Dasphish Report

14points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I read this as watching ' Annie' that would make me want to smoke weed too :P

2
2points
reply
#23

Dog With Sign

Dog With Sign

dogwithsign , dogwithsign Report

14points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

but ... that would be such a waste of beanies 😔

1
1point
reply
#24

We Gave You Hummus Have Some Respect (Taken At A Protest In Brussels)

We Gave You Hummus Have Some Respect (Taken At A Protest In Brussels)

dLayUnicorn Report

14points
POST
#25

That’s What Happens When You’re Born Woke

That’s What Happens When You’re Born Woke

jfuentes Report

14points
POST
#26

From Sunday's Gay Pride Parade In Chicago

From Sunday's Gay Pride Parade In Chicago

stardust7 Report

13points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

100% Accurate

100% Accurate

NancyWonderful Report

13points
POST
Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's enough of a reason for me

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#28

Stand Up For What You Believe In

Stand Up For What You Believe In

IEATASS69 Report

13points
POST
ojjunior
ojjunior
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm with you little man.

1
1point
reply
#29

This Lady's Sign At The Vancouver Climate Change Rally

This Lady's Sign At The Vancouver Climate Change Rally

sixthbest Report

13points
POST
#30

My Wife Drives By This Sign Everyday On The Way To Work, And She’s Said A Couple Of Times How Funny It Would Be If Someone Put Up A Picture Of The Rock

My Wife Drives By This Sign Everyday On The Way To Work, And She’s Said A Couple Of Times How Funny It Would Be If Someone Put Up A Picture Of The Rock

gham1 Report

13points
POST
#31

Tell Them

Tell Them

versharma Report

13points
POST
#32

Putin The Bin

Putin The Bin

jamiebellinger Report

13points
POST
#33

Who Else Agrees?

Who Else Agrees?

ChrisBrosnahan Report

13points
POST
#34

Hell Yes

Hell Yes

imgur.com Report

12points
POST
#35

Protest Sign In Australia

Protest Sign In Australia

ghthtgefehtkul Report

12points
POST
#36

Now That's A Real Protester

Now That's A Real Protester

JasFly Report

12points
POST
#37

You Can Be Whatever You Want Darling

You Can Be Whatever You Want Darling

tomandlorenzo Report

12points
POST
#38

This Is My Forever Mood Tbh

This Is My Forever Mood Tbh

Phil_Lewis_ Report

12points
POST
#39

Facts

Facts

awlilnatty Report

12points
POST
#40

Gordon Never Disappoints

Gordon Never Disappoints

StonerJesus Report

12points
POST
#41

Poster At Dublin Climate Change Protest

Poster At Dublin Climate Change Protest

promisenottostop Report

12points
POST
#42

All Credit To The Witty People Who Wrote These Signs

All Credit To The Witty People Who Wrote These Signs

hawaiiansupermom Report

12points
POST
#43

A One Person Protest In Front Of Comcast HQ In Philly

A One Person Protest In Front Of Comcast HQ In Philly

krazeechest3r Report

12points
POST
#44

Fighting The Good Fight

Fighting The Good Fight

TatumStrangely01 Report

11points
POST
#45

Pro-Life vs. Pro-Choice

Pro-Life vs. Pro-Choice

schwanky Report

11points
POST
#46

Lizzo Making Impact Everywhere

Lizzo Making Impact Everywhere

alexanasta_ Report

11points
POST
#47

This Sign Is From Minneapolis While In A Protest

This Sign Is From Minneapolis While In A Protest

seha_damci Report

11points
POST
#48

Clever Use Of An Old Song On Protest Sign

Clever Use Of An Old Song On Protest Sign

PlanetoftheAtheists Report

11points
POST
Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Uh oh. BP missed one. My eyes are forever tainted

1
1point
reply
#49

Favourite Sign From The Canberra Marriage Equality Rally

Favourite Sign From The Canberra Marriage Equality Rally

aliceinhorrorlands Report

11points
POST
#50

This Guy Is Winning The Protest Sign Competition

This Guy Is Winning The Protest Sign Competition

passedmath123 Report

11points
POST
#51

Counter-Protester Steals Show From Idiots

Counter-Protester Steals Show From Idiots

jim_par Report

11points
POST
#52

You Want What??

You Want What??

kharyp Report

11points
POST
#53

This Teacher's Protest Sign

This Teacher's Protest Sign

dickfromaccounting Report

10points
POST
#54

Spoke To My Ex After 10 Years. "Miss Or Mrs?" He Asked "Dr" I Said

Spoke To My Ex After 10 Years. "Miss Or Mrs?" He Asked "Dr" I Said

the_female_lead Report

10points
POST
#55

Rap Culture

Rap Culture

lenazwarensteyn Report

10points
POST
#56

Climate Change Protest At DC

Climate Change Protest At DC

monireilly Report

10points
POST
#57

Mario Reference

Mario Reference

mtcmorris Report

10points
POST
#58

A Sign My Wife Made For A Protest Today. Officer Meow Meow Fuzzyface Would Not Approve Of These Goings On, And He's A Loose Cannon Cop With Nothing To Lose

A Sign My Wife Made For A Protest Today. Officer Meow Meow Fuzzyface Would Not Approve Of These Goings On, And He's A Loose Cannon Cop With Nothing To Lose

Vonbalthier Report

10points
POST
#59

My Favorite Anti-Westboro Baptist Church Protest Sign

My Favorite Anti-Westboro Baptist Church Protest Sign

daylatefriend88 Report

10points
POST
#60

That's A Strong Statement

That's A Strong Statement

7valued Report

10points
POST
#61

Protester This Morning

Protester This Morning

Jux_ Report

10points
POST
#62

That's One Of The Funniest

That's One Of The Funniest

acanthal Report

10points
POST
#63

Best Protest Sign Goes To This Bloke

Best Protest Sign Goes To This Bloke

CaughtInTheCameraEye Report

10points
POST
#64

Without Immigrants Trump Would Have No Wives

Without Immigrants Trump Would Have No Wives

bauerjournalism Report

9points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

Accurate

Accurate

BMLipinski Report

9points
POST
#66

Great Comparison

Great Comparison

nastyyuko Report

9points
POST
#67

He Made A Mistake

He Made A Mistake

becket Report

9points
POST
#68

Great Sign At DC Protests Today

Great Sign At DC Protests Today

jasonngman Report

9points
POST
#69

Signs From The Ottawa Counter-Protests

Signs From The Ottawa Counter-Protests

chufre Report

9points
POST
#70

He's Furious

He's Furious

bikkigill Report

9points
POST
#71

Stop Drinking Bad Coffee

Stop Drinking Bad Coffee