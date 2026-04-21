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Most of us love scrolling through Baby Boomer memes that highlight their quirks, or Gen Z memes that perfectly capture their chaos. But let’s be honest—millennial memes still hit differently. There’s just something about them that feels like a collective “yep, that was my life.”

Speaking of which, we dove into an Instagram account serving up pure 90s nostalgia in the funniest way possible. The kind that instantly transports you back to dial-up internet, flip phones, and Saturday morning cartoons. And no, you don’t actually have to be between 30–45 (yes, that’s apparently how old millennials are right now) to enjoy the ride. Keep scrolling; your inner 90s kid is about to feel very seen.