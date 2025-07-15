Many of today’s younger people tend to be dismissive of beliefs and practices by older generations. Hence, the now-popular phrase “OK, boomer,” which, even when done in jest, can be perceived as offensive on some level. 

For this list, we’ve picked out some images from the Boomers Humor subreddit, a growing, tight-knit online community that shares wisecracks that may have been funny in the past but are no longer as widely accepted today. 

Scroll down and enjoy reading, and as always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

#1

Flushme App

Plumber explaining to man in bathroom that the toilet needs the FlushMe app, highlighting cringy boomer internet humor.

    #2

    Bring Your Unemployed Child To Work Day

    Cartoon showing a young man at work explaining his thumbs can't reach the middle keys in a cringy internet humor style.

    #3

    Still Waiting

    Older man with walker showing cluttered garage to son, illustrating cringy jokes about boomers and internet culture clash.

    By definition, baby boomers are people born between 1946 and 1964. They’ve lived through significant historical events like the end of World War II, the Cuban Missile Crisis, and the Moon Landing. 

    However, the term “boomer” took on a different context during the social media era in 2019. It became more of a derisive statement for anyone older who doesn’t share the same beliefs.

    #4

    Husband(S) Bad??!!

    Cartoon showing four men drinking beer on a couch with one woman asking why none took out the trash, cringy boomer jokes.

    #5

    😮

    Old computer speakers shown as a cringy joke about boomers and internet phone call predictions.

    #6

    We Need A Time Machine To Do This!

    Cartoon showing archaeologists digging up a dinosaur skeleton holding a cross, highlighting cringy boomer internet jokes.

    The “OK, boomer” catchphrase came as a response from millennials who are tired of hearing older people tell them about how things were in their day. As author Caitlin Fisher pointed out in an interview with NBC News, older folks fail to understand the struggles of millennials who are burdened with student loan debt and rising living costs. 

    “We’re tired of being told we aren’t allowed to complain,” said Fisher, who wrote The Gaslighting of the Millennial Generation.
    #7

    “Millennial Parents” (Found On Comics Subreddit)

    People waiting in line for sad Santa holding a dying plant, illustrating cringy jokes and posts about boomers and the internet.

    #8

    Teenagers Bad

    Framed sign humor about teenagers telling them to move out and get a job, highlighting cringy boomer internet jokes.

    #9

    Wife No Sexy Time

    Cartoon showing wife libido-meter with funny levels, capturing cringy jokes about boomers and the internet humor.

    Others took the criticisms a step further. Author Bruce Gibney, who wrote A Generation of Sociopaths: How the Baby Boomers Betrayed America, went so far as to say that boomers “gradually bankrupted” the United States. 

    “They’ve spent virtually all our money and assets on themselves and, in the process, have left a financial disaster for their children, Gibney told Vox in a 2019 interview.

    #10

    Ankle Tattoo

    Cartoon showing a cringy joke with a woman revealing a foot tattoo on her back, highlighting boomer humor on the internet.

    #11

    Boss Just Sent This One In The Group Chat Without Any Context

    Scene from Shrek with caption about addressing all genders, highlighting cringy jokes about boomers and the internet clash.

    #12

    Regular Checkup…

    Cartoon showing a doctor shocked by a patient’s loud fart instead of a heartbeat, illustrating cringy jokes and posts humor.

    Many who have aged enough to experience significant changes in how they do things will likely show some resistance to the “newer way.” And according to business communications professor Carla Bevins, curiosity is always the best response to avoid any form of conflict. 

    “If someone calls you a 'boomer' and it feels like the burn it was intended to be, ask yourself, 'Why did that hurt? Why did I get an 'OK boomer'?” Bevins said in the same NBC interview.

    #13

    Them Kids Only Understand Texts These Days!

    Cartoon showing a teacher texting students homework, highlighting cringy jokes about boomers and the internet clash.

    #14

    Men Gotta Be Men

    Cartoon showing construction workers labeled with cringy jokes, highlighting boomer humor and internet culture clash.

    #15

    Took Me A Minute

    Black and white cartoon showing a hip replacement visit with a man in bed and a hipster visitor, highlighting cringy boomer jokes.

    Regardless of how you say it, many may interpret “OK, boomer” as a passive-aggressive insult. If you’re a younger person trying to make yourself feel heard and understood by older people, Bevins says shunning them isn’t the way to go. 

    “Figure out where you can make the most difference and go from there,” she advises.

    #16

    From The People Who Don't Know How To Check An Email

    Vintage living room with a red chair, old TV, rotary phone, and a humorous text about boomers and the internet.

    #17

    Baby Boomers Only

    Handwritten sign on a glass door humorously discussing hiring Baby Boomers over Gen Z workers and work attitudes.

    #18

    The Youngsters Don’t Know Real Music

    Cartoon comparing guitar strap height with knowing how to rock versus knowing what notes are, a cringy internet joke about boomers.

    #19

    The Harsh Truth

    Scientist talking to a dolphin in a pool, highlighting cringy jokes about boomers and the internet clash.

    #20

    Boom!!

    Cartoon of multiple humorous gravestones in a grassy cemetery, highlighting cringy jokes about boomers and the internet.

    #21

    One Day

    Cartoon showing old computer with caption about holding large machines in hand, highlighting cringy jokes about boomers and internet.

    #22

    Rent Is Ready

    Cartoon of a woman dressed as an envelope telling a man she has the rent ready in an envelope cringy joke humor.

    #23

    Kids Nowdays

    Cartoon showing a boomer slapping a child with text about memory, highlighting cringy jokes about boomers and the internet.

    #24

    But What If They Were Sent To Palestine?

    Cringy joke about a reality dating show involving liberal feminists and the internet in a bold red visual format.

    #25

    Found On Google

    Illustration of animated punctuation marks in a book, humorously titled Comma Sutra, with cringy jokes about boomers online.

    #26

    Spotted On Facebook

    Group of kids in vintage photo with caption about not wearing helmets, showing cringy jokes involving boomers and the internet.

    #27

    Wife Won’t Shut Up

    Donald Duck and Daisy Duck cartoon with cringy joke about why men fart more than women, highlighting boomer internet humor.

    #28

    Hierachy

    Cartoon flow chart of birds on branches representing managers, executives, and departments with humorous cringy jokes about hierarchy.

    #29

    Politically Correct

    Cartoon showing a man and woman in a restroom with gender neutral signs, highlighting cringy internet humor involving boomers.

    #30

    FIL Sent This Just Now

    Cartoon showing a starfish in a tank commenting on a Christmas tree with legs, highlighting cringy boomer humor.

    #31

    Once You Go Plus Sized

    Cartoon showing cringy jokes with men at the beach, highlighting humor about boomers and internet culture.

    #32

    Well He Is Right

    Cartoon police officers humorously investigating cringy jokes showing boomer internet misunderstandings and mishaps.

    #33

    Gold Mine

    Cringy boomer joke post about a man with an open zipper and a humorous interaction at a supermarket checkout line.

    #34

    Grog Always

    Comic strip showing a cringy joke about a rattlesnake bite, featuring humor related to boomers and internet culture.

    #35

    Balloons

    Cartoon showing cringy jokes with a balloon man and people making awkward comments in a humorous scene.

    #36

    Never Gets Old

    Cartoon of Apple Headquarters building with no windows or gates and two men puzzled, highlighting cringy boomer internet jokes.

    #37

    "Remote Learning 😂😂"

    1977 vs 2024 winter scenes showing boomer humor about harsh school commutes and modern internet lifestyles.

    #38

    Holy Shit

    Cartoon of a man barbecuing with natural gas and a hose connected to his pants, illustrating cringy boomer jokes online.

    #39

    Boomer Dad Joke Fr

    Cartoon of a deer and person in bed exchanging goodnight greetings, illustrating cringy jokes about boomers and the internet.

    #40

    You Sissies

    Child pretending to drink beer held by an adult, illustrating cringy boomer jokes and internet humor clash.

    #41

    Tool Good, Shoe Bad. Got It

    Cartoon showing a confused couple near escalators with signs, highlighting cringy jokes about boomers and the internet.

    #42

    Well Then…

    Vintage black and white image of a woman on a bicycle practicing old skills, highlighting cringy boomer internet jokes.

    #43

    At Least Boomers Can Drive

    Car pedals showing a humorous example of cringy jokes about boomers and the internet generations clash.

    #44

    I'm 30 And This Is Deep

    Diagram comparing boss, leader, and real-life leader roles with millennials, illustrating teamwork and leadership SEO cringy jokes.

    #45

    Found Of Facebook Because Of Course It Was

    Cartoon showing cringy jokes with an older man and women at a fruit stand, highlighting boomer humor on the internet.

    #46

    Little Old … 😂

    Cartoon of elderly men in sunglasses with walkers saying they are a '60s rock and roll band, showing cringy boomer humor online.

    #47

    Library Card

    Cartoon depicting cringy jokes with Santa giving a library card, highlighting boomers and internet humor clash.

    #48

    Idk If This Has Been Posted But The Face Pisses Me Off

    Cartoon of two women talking about necklaces made of Tums, ibuprofen, and blood pressure meds reflecting cringy boomer internet jokes.

    #49

    "It's Not A Phase Mom!" 🦐

    Cartoon showing a person’s head shrinking with years and SpongeBob characters laughing, highlighting boomer internet jokes.

    #50

    Wife Bad, Golf Good

    Cartoon of a boomer couple on a couch, woman upset saying never listens, man says he should go golfing.

    #51

    True Boomer Humor

    Meme about cringy jokes and posts showing boomer humor and internet misunderstandings humor.

    #52

    Soup Crat?

    Cartoon comparing how to get kids to play outside in 1974 with Ice Cream Man and in 2024 with Wi-Fi Man, highlighting boomer humor.

    #53

    Good One

    Family at a table with parents on phones and a child holding a cracker, highlighting cringy boomer internet humor.

    #54

    Interesting Scenario Sent In My Family Group Chat

    Cartoon of two sharks drinking with one asking how to tell they are trans, a cringy joke about boomers and internet culture.

    #55

    When We Were Younger

    Cartoon of two deer near a deer crossing sign with one saying maybe thirty years ago, illustrating cringy boomer internet jokes.

    #56

    “Works Every Time!”

    Cartoon showing a man and a woman, illustrating cringy jokes and posts about boomers and the internet clash.

    #57

    Aunty Acid

    Cartoon showing a person in a pink car suggesting cursive writing and stick shift cars would confuse a generation, cringy jokes.

    #58

    Boomer Humor Always Has An Ugly Wife, A Hot Side Chick, And Hating The Wife 🫥

    Cartoon showing a cringy joke where a bride is kicked out by a maid, illustrating boomer humor and internet clash.

    #59

    Why Do The Elderly All Look Like The Joker?

    Cartoon showing a boomer woman enforcing bus rules with a taser cane, highlighting cringy jokes about boomers and the internet.

    #60

    Found On Facebook

    Cartoon showing a man at the beach, a bird thinking of eggs, then surprising the man with bird chicks, cringy jokes humor.

    #61

    The Modern Wife (Gender Neutral) Bad

    Reddit post sharing a cringy joke about watching boring man movies, illustrating boomer and internet humor clash.

    #62

    Kind Of Messed Up

    Cartoon showing a cringy joke with a shocked woman, a girl holding golf balls, and a man in a humorous boomer internet post.

    #63

    The Good Ole Days

    Classroom scene with adults hiding under desks for Cold War reenactment in a cringy boomer internet joke cartoon.

    #64

    What Does This Even Mean?

    Cartoon showing Wizard of Oz characters using phones with cringy jokes about threatening tweets from lions, tigers, and bears.

    #65

    Tats Interpreted

    Cartoon showing cringy tattoos with humorous captions, reflecting boomer internet humor and cringe jokes.

    #66

    This Is Something Someone Made A Conscious Decision To Make

    Two tattooed men driving and two trucker boomers debating driving experience in a humorous boomer and internet joke.

    #67

    Our House Is A Very Very Fine House

    Comic strip showing a couple discussing house size with an elderly woman, illustrating cringy jokes about boomers and the internet.

    #68

    They Really Don’t!!!

    Cartoon showing a boomer using the NATO alphabet humorously, highlighting cringy jokes about boomers and the internet.

    #69

    Biscuits

    Cartoon of a man and a dog on a couch with a humorous scene illustrating cringy jokes about boomers and the internet.

    #70

    Rice & Beans Again

    Cartoon of Mrs. Wile E. Coyote in kitchen with Roadrunner, featuring cringy jokes about cooking and internet humor.

    #71

    I Miss The Old Days Where Having A Family Was The Norm

    Illustration comparing counterculture then with punk style and now with a family in rural setting, highlighting cringy internet jokes.

    #72

    Relax Those Muscles

    Cartoon of women in a yoga class with funny fart sounds, highlighting cringy jokes about boomers and the internet.

    #73

    For Everyone's Knowledge

    Cartoon showing a woman with measuring tape on her body and caption about cringy jokes related to boomers and the internet.

    #74

    Chick-Magnet

    Older couple sharing cringy jokes at a checkered table, highlighting funny interactions between boomers and the internet.

    #75

    I Will Teach You A Thing

    Comic strip featuring a grandpa and child with cringy jokes about moseying and cupcakes, highlighting boomer humor on the internet.

    #76

    How Dare You?

    Black and white comic showing a woman arguing with a man in a flower costume, highlighting cringy jokes about boomers and the internet.

    #77

    Acoustic Loss And Memory Loss

    Cartoon of two elderly men sharing cringy jokes about hearing aids, highlighting boomer humor clashing with internet culture.

    #78

    Welcome To The 70s

    Cartoon showing cringy jokes about boomers in a bedroom scene with a man speaking to a woman in bed.

    #79

    Brain Teaser

    Cartoon showing cringy joke with labeled men reaching for a woman standing on a narrow ledge outside a window.

    #80

    Finally Found One In The Wild

    Comparison cartoon of families in 1980 and 2020 by the water, illustrating cringy boomer and internet humor posts.

    #81

    Siri What’s A Walk

    Cartoon showing cringy jokes about boomers and internet with kids discussing little league and apps on a phone.

    #82

    Betty & Veronica

    Vintage Betty and Veronica comic panel showing cringy 90s fashion humor, highlighting boomer and internet clash in style trends.

    #83

    I Hate This On Multiple Levels

    Cartoon of a boomer woman at a laser tattoo removal clinic removing ex's name, illustrating cringy jokes about boomers online.

    #84

    Stereotype

    Cartoon showing cringy jokes at a bar with characters listing names and relationship statuses, highlighting boomer humor.

    #85

    LOL

    Two elderly women laughing and drinking wine with a funny boomer joke about groaning while putting on socks.

    #86

    Oldie But A Goodie

    Cartoon showing a husband criticizing his wife’s toenail clipping skills in a cringy joke about boomers and the internet.

    #87

    Millennials K**led Harley Davidson!

    Worker in a factory handling motorcycle engines, illustrating boomer humor and internet cringy jokes about millennials and motorcycles.

    #88

    Very Deep.. 🤦

    Cartoon showing relationship stages humor with cringy jokes about boomers and internet culture clash.

    #89

    My Mom Just Emailed Me This With The Subject Line "Haha!"

    Cartoon cow in a blue robe holding a mug with a cringy joke about cell phones and internet humor targeted at boomers.

    #90

    Dark Funny Boomer Comic

    Cartoon showing cringy humor with a Ku Klux Klan member and a child on train tracks, highlighting boomer internet jokes.

    #91

    Its What Is Inside That Counts

    Cartoon of talking trees with one stump saying she was lying about her age, funny cringy jokes about boomers and internet.

    #92

    Ha!

    Cartoon of two older men on a bench sharing a cringy joke about absence, highlighting boomer humor and internet culture clash.

    #93

    Cognitive Thinking…

    Cartoon showing two people with dogs, humorously highlighting cringy jokes about boomers and the internet culture clash.

    #94

    Don’t Spend Too Much Time On The Wife 💔

    Cartoon of a boomer man showing affection to a smartphone, highlighting cringy jokes about boomers and the internet.

    #95

    The Last Thanksgiving

    Cartoon showing a dinner table with people labeled by dietary restrictions, illustrating cringy boomer internet humor.

    #96

    Don't Try To K**l Grandma!!

    Cartoon of a young woman in a bathing suit showing off to two older women, highlighting cringy jokes and boomer humor.

    #97

    "Very Sad But Also Very True" - The Comment Section

    Couple in bed reacting in shock to a man entering room in 1995 versus 2024, illustrating cringy boomer internet jokes.

    #98

    But Why Though?

    Cartoon showing cringy jokes projected from a retro slide projector as a woman glares at a man in a dental chair.

    #99

    What's A Book?

    Cartoon showing a boomer and child discussing phone books and Sears catalogs, highlighting cringy boomer internet jokes.

    #100

    Because Old Ladies Are Horny

    Cartoon showing a woman at a student loans desk joking about wanting a loan applicant who is 21 and enjoys gardening.

    #101

    Okay, I Think This Cartoon Is Kind Of Funny, Not Good On Reality, But In Cartoon Format Is Humorous

    Black and white comic of a woman babysitting a child with the caption about babysitting and boomer humor.

    #102

    Who Will Win In Making Theirs Tools?

    Cartoon of two castaways on separate islands surrounded by sharks, illustrating cringy boomer internet humor.

    #103

    The Longer I Look At This, The More Confused I Get

    Text-based cringy joke about pizza shapes relating to understanding women, highlighting boomer humor on the internet.

    #104

    Plot Twist, He Was Not Sleepy

    Cartoon of two women at the beach wearing tropical outfits with a parrot perched on a tree, internet humor theme.

    #105

    I Lived For Snow Days Back Then

    Child playing in snow with dog, caption highlighting cringy boomer jokes about school cancellations on the internet.

    #106

    The Peak Of Boomers Humor?

    Vintage cartoon showing a humorous haircut scene with cartoon characters, highlighting cringy boomer jokes and internet culture clash.

    #107

    An Embarrassing Moment As Santa Visits A Jewish Home

    Cartoon showing cringy boomer jokes with Santa entering the wrong home and family inviting him in by the fireplace.

    #108

    I Missed Something

    Classroom cartoon with a student imagining moving to Berlin while others repeatedly say me too, illustrating cringy jokes.

    #109

    It Hurt Seeing This In My Local Whsmiths

    Cartoon of people dancing around a Christmas tree with a cringy woke joke, highlighting boomer internet humor clash.

    #110

    Freudian Slip Maybe?

    Cartoon showing a man incorrectly spacing the word psychotherapist, highlighting cringy jokes about boomers and the internet.

    #111

    I Don’t Even Understand What Is “Funny”

    Cartoon showing cringy joke with woman asking why she came in and man replying about sex, highlighting boomer internet humor.

    #112

    How Many Levels Of Bad Is This One?

    Cartoon showing a caveman holding a woman with a tied-up man nearby, highlighting cringy boomer internet humor.

    #113

    Women Bad Even With Bad Women? Soo Women Always Bad?

    Cartoon showing a cringy joke at a bar with a woman falling and a bartender and patrons reacting, illustrating boomer humor.

    #114

    Wholesome

    Elderly couple sharing a cringy joke about a past affair, highlighting humor common in boomer internet posts.

    #115

    Always With The Sex

    Cartoon showing a boomer man and woman on a deserted island with a humorous take on changes over nine months.

    #116

    A Dilemma

    Clown standing at a urinal with oversized shoes spilling onto the bathroom floor in a humorous internet joke cartoon.

    #117

    Hope Y’all Like This One

    Vintage pin-up style woman in sailor hat with cringy joke about captain and passengers, highlighting boomer internet humor.

    #118

    AI Boomer Humor

    Two women with crossed arms exchange cringy jokes about hunting season and husbands near a truck with hunters.

    #119

    This Could Get Interesting

    Cartoon showing a teacher asking students to turn off cellphone cameras and take notes, highlighting cringy boomer internet moments.

    #120

    Husband Isn’t Good Role Model

    Cartoon showing cringy jokes with a child wanting to be like dad, followed by a humorous comic punchline.

    #121

    Nothing Ever Changes. (Author: Quino)

    Comic strip depicting a courtroom scenario with characters, highlighting cringy jokes about boomers and the internet clash.

    #122

    Style…

    Cartoon poodle looking at a photo album showing a 70s style poodle hairstyle, highlighting cringy jokes about boomers.

    #123

    Boomer Humor That’s Actually Right??

    Cartoon of a boomer reading a newspaper with a frustrated younger person, illustrating cringy jokes about boomers and the internet.

    #124

    Mother-In-Law Good?

    Cartoon showing a man introducing his mother-in-law with a cringy joke about relationships and humor online.

    #125

    Getting Off?

    Cartoon showing a man refusing a woman's advance on a bus, highlighting cringy jokes about boomers and the internet.

    #126

    So Quiet

    Cartoon showing family humor with boomer generation reacting to fart sounds, illustrating cringy jokes and internet humor clash.

