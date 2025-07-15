126 Cringy Jokes And Posts That Prove Boomers And The Internet Should Never Have Met (New Pics)
Many of today’s younger people tend to be dismissive of beliefs and practices by older generations. Hence, the now-popular phrase “OK, boomer,” which, even when done in jest, can be perceived as offensive on some level.
For this list, we’ve picked out some images from the Boomers Humor subreddit, a growing, tight-knit online community that shares wisecracks that may have been funny in the past but are no longer as widely accepted today.
Flushme App
The way things are going this will probably be reality sooner than we think.
Bring Your Unemployed Child To Work Day
Still Waiting
By definition, baby boomers are people born between 1946 and 1964. They’ve lived through significant historical events like the end of World War II, the Cuban Missile Crisis, and the Moon Landing.
However, the term “boomer” took on a different context during the social media era in 2019. It became more of a derisive statement for anyone older who doesn’t share the same beliefs.
Husband(S) Bad??!!
We Need A Time Machine To Do This!
The “OK, boomer” catchphrase came as a response from millennials who are tired of hearing older people tell them about how things were in their day. As author Caitlin Fisher pointed out in an interview with NBC News, older folks fail to understand the struggles of millennials who are burdened with student loan debt and rising living costs.
“We’re tired of being told we aren’t allowed to complain,” said Fisher, who wrote The Gaslighting of the Millennial Generation.
“Millennial Parents” (Found On Comics Subreddit)
Teenagers Bad
Wife No Sexy Time
Others took the criticisms a step further. Author Bruce Gibney, who wrote A Generation of Sociopaths: How the Baby Boomers Betrayed America, went so far as to say that boomers “gradually bankrupted” the United States.
“They’ve spent virtually all our money and assets on themselves and, in the process, have left a financial disaster for their children, Gibney told Vox in a 2019 interview.
Ankle Tattoo
Boss Just Sent This One In The Group Chat Without Any Context
Regular Checkup…
Many who have aged enough to experience significant changes in how they do things will likely show some resistance to the “newer way.” And according to business communications professor Carla Bevins, curiosity is always the best response to avoid any form of conflict.
“If someone calls you a 'boomer' and it feels like the burn it was intended to be, ask yourself, 'Why did that hurt? Why did I get an 'OK boomer'?” Bevins said in the same NBC interview.
Them Kids Only Understand Texts These Days!
Men Gotta Be Men
Took Me A Minute
Regardless of how you say it, many may interpret “OK, boomer” as a passive-aggressive insult. If you’re a younger person trying to make yourself feel heard and understood by older people, Bevins says shunning them isn’t the way to go.
“Figure out where you can make the most difference and go from there,” she advises.