Have you ever scrolled through social media and stumbled upon a meme or funny cartoon that left you clueless, but your aunt and uncle were cracking up in the comment section? If so, you might have had a firsthand experience of "boomer humor."

These jokes are a subset of humor that revolves around the lives of the baby boomer generation, born between 1946 and 1964. Inspired by the unique aspects of growing up during that time, some find these outdated jokes cringeworthy, while others find them amusing.

Take a look at these witty posts collected by the team at Bored Panda and let us know which one tickles your funny bone.