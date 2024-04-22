ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever scrolled through social media and stumbled upon a meme or funny cartoon that left you clueless, but your aunt and uncle were cracking up in the comment section? If so, you might have had a firsthand experience of "boomer humor."

These jokes are a subset of humor that revolves around the lives of the baby boomer generation, born between 1946 and 1964. Inspired by the unique aspects of growing up during that time, some find these outdated jokes cringeworthy, while others find them amusing.

Take a look at these witty posts collected by the team at Bored Panda and let us know which one tickles your funny bone.

#2

bevturnerr Report

Boomer Humour

Boomer Humour

pirateofmemes Report

#4

NoWarChristian Report

millennialkid avatar
Chicken Nugget
Chicken Nugget
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They also god to pass school without crippling 6 figure debt at age 25 so

#5

Stickers

Stickers

reddit.com Report

#6

AddyButtchugger Report

#7

Boomer Humour

Boomer Humour

sapphogirl Report

millennialkid avatar
Chicken Nugget
Chicken Nugget
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

how do you confuse the boomer generation? lock them in a house with a smartphone, a digital watch, a TV only usable with a remote, a computer without dial up, an automatic car parked in the garage, and leave the directions for everything in slang terms

#8

Canadian Boomer Humour

Canadian Boomer Humour

Spot__Pilgrim Report

aarnamisra avatar
Aarna Misra
Aarna Misra
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The smaller one doesn’t care about Charles the third he cares about the money🤣😂😆

#9

MagickroseTTV Report

#10

llusoire Report

#11

mektin_ivor Report

kari-du avatar
KariAdoresHerKats🇮🇪🇵🇸🇩🇿
KariAdoresHerKats🇮🇪🇵🇸🇩🇿
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not a boomer and found this quite funny. I'm hating the 'oh look it's boomer this boomer that' it's so boring

#12

aledornell Report

samantha-hinson-sh avatar
Helena
Helena
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I work with a gaggle of dudes. They also talk/gossip at prodigious rates. We're a social species.

#13

UnionRebelMs Report

j-vagabond avatar
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For what it's worth, Buffalo Springfield did this in 1967. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gp5JCrSXkJY

#14

UnionRebelMs Report

sushi_detour_0m avatar
Boris Long-Johnson
Boris Long-Johnson
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The car infront is a Toyota - yes, because it’s driving so slow everyone is stuck behind it

#15

UnionRebelMs Report

#16

Boomer Humor

Boomer Humor

DanielZerokel Report

#17

Teh_Snowflake Report

#18

imjeffd Report

#19

Jprz1321 Report

#20

Classic Boomer Humour

Classic Boomer Humour

Shaarl_Lequirk Report

shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I snorted, causing both cats to wake up long enough to shoot me a dirty look. It's almost time for zoomies.

#21

HotCross_ Report

j-vagabond avatar
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
42 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

E-loon is Gen X. Why else change the name of his mis-fortune?

#22

Bloody Kids And Their Epi Pens

Bloody Kids And Their Epi Pens

Ok-Soft5963 Report

#23

Zyzzexkz Report

swearihavesense avatar
BTDubs
BTDubs
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This would be pronounced Pie - ckle, so therefore the joke doesn't land :)

#24

JustXxiev Report

#25

theliamnissan Report

#26

Boomer Humour Supremacy

Boomer Humour Supremacy

esi_disi Report

#27

2069 Boomer Humour Be Like

2069 Boomer Humour Be Like

ReallyKoolDebater Report

#28

Boomer Humour

Boomer Humour

reddit.com Report

#29

Insert Tired Joke About The Names Of Starbucks’s Size Options

Insert Tired Joke About The Names Of Starbucks’s Size Options

Puzzleheaded-Law-429 Report

#30

Boomers And Maximum Volume

Boomers And Maximum Volume

EndersGame_Reviewer Report

#31

An Actual Cute One

An Actual Cute One

Particular_Pruden Report

#32

I Hate My.... Husband?

I Hate My.... Husband?

CliveAtFive Report

#33

Boomer Humor

Boomer Humor

appropriatekiwi Report

#34

3DThrills Report

#35

The_RealLinkC Report

#36

Boomer Humour

Boomer Humour

Pro42069666 Report

#37

Some Boomer Humour For Everyone

Some Boomer Humour For Everyone

reddit.com Report

#38

Boomers' Idea Of Humour

Boomers' Idea Of Humour

Antin0de Report

#39

Boomer Humour

Boomer Humour

PoganWogan Report

#40

Boomer Humour Useless Circle

Boomer Humour Useless Circle

Able-Fox516 Report

#41

What All Of These Boomer Humour Comics Can Be Boiled Down To

What All Of These Boomer Humour Comics Can Be Boiled Down To

Avilliah Report

#42

Eh Ha Heh Heh Let’s Make This About Me!

Eh Ha Heh Heh Let’s Make This About Me!

Mental_Eggplant9147 Report

#43

Boomers Really Hate Self Checkout

Boomers Really Hate Self Checkout

corus26 Report

#44

Average Boomer Comic (East Coast It Notes)

Average Boomer Comic (East Coast It Notes)

Azsunyx Report

#45

Found This By My Aunt, “Teehee”

Found This By My Aunt, “Teehee”

-AgroFox- Report

#46

It's Comfy

It's Comfy

FifaConCarne Report

#47

This One Isn’t Terrible

This One Isn’t Terrible

PaulFartBallCop Report

#48

just_whatever Report

j-vagabond avatar
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Titter, noun: a short, half-suppressed laugh. "there were titters from the E-loony bin"

#49

ODonnell4NH Report

#50

Boomer Humor

Boomer Humor

litcapital Report

#51

Boomer Humor

Boomer Humor

13243546k Report

#52

chicklechuckle Report

#53

Boomer Humor Is When Unprocessed Food

Boomer Humor Is When Unprocessed Food

cranialleaddeficient Report

#54

Found This In A Retiree Home I Was Touring To Buy…

Found This In A Retiree Home I Was Touring To Buy…

easyplugplug Report

#55

Peak Boomer Humor

Peak Boomer Humor

killswitch4987 Report

#56

Boomer Humour

Boomer Humour

MarvelousMan3003 Report

#57

Facebook Is A Treasure Trove Of Boomer Humour - Remember: Phone Bad

Facebook Is A Treasure Trove Of Boomer Humour - Remember: Phone Bad

Zenith_131313 Report

#58

I Don’t Think We’re In A Position To Criticize Anyone’s Humour

I Don’t Think We’re In A Position To Criticize Anyone’s Humour

Valhallawalker Report

#59

Vergilio

Vergilio

deojilicious Report

#60

Hahaha, Remember When We Had Deadbeat Addict Fathers Hahaha (Boomer Humour)

Hahaha, Remember When We Had Deadbeat Addict Fathers Hahaha (Boomer Humour)

pancakeass Report

#61

Was Expecting Boomer Humour, But Was Pleasantly Surprised

Was Expecting Boomer Humour, But Was Pleasantly Surprised

ExpertAccident Report

#62

Don’t Even Know What To Say About This Boomer Humour

Don’t Even Know What To Say About This Boomer Humour

eloquentlyineloquent Report

#63

Boomer Humour

Boomer Humour

Tobi2K18 Report

#64

Boomer Humour

Boomer Humour

matty4756 Report

#65

Boomer Humour

Boomer Humour

RinMichaelis Report

#66

Apologies In Advance, If You Don't Like Boomer Humour But This One Made Me Laugh

Apologies In Advance, If You Don't Like Boomer Humour But This One Made Me Laugh

just1clown_3 Report

#67

A MacBook And A Little Bit Boomer Humour

A MacBook And A Little Bit Boomer Humour

AfiqMustafayev Report

#68

The Distilled Essence Of Boomer Humour

The Distilled Essence Of Boomer Humour

baquea Report

sprite420 avatar
Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Slick move turning the Y to an I. If this kid got therapy for the broken home situation, I bet they went far.

#69

Boomer Coworker Sent Me This

Boomer Coworker Sent Me This

HardlyAlive- Report

#70

What

What

MelanieWalmartinez Report

#71

No One Has Has Compassion For 60 Years

No One Has Has Compassion For 60 Years

Amara_Scarlett Report

#72

Safety Bad

Safety Bad

Tramelo Report

#73

Bravest And Finest

Bravest And Finest

byrobot Report

#74

An Expensive Meal

An Expensive Meal

UpriverContrast Report

#75

What Does This Even Mean?

What Does This Even Mean?

kayakhomeless Report

#76

At Least One Youngster Agrees

At Least One Youngster Agrees

bobbyOrrMan Report

#77

If Only This Guy Hadn't Splurged On All That Avocado Toast

If Only This Guy Hadn't Splurged On All That Avocado Toast

CliveAtFive Report

#78

Kids These Days, Am I Right? Get A Life, Gamers!!!

Kids These Days, Am I Right? Get A Life, Gamers!!!

doomsdaydonut Report

#79

Boomer Humor

Boomer Humor

WreckaAir Report

#80

Lol Boomer Humour

Lol Boomer Humour

TheOneYe Report

#81

This Screams Boomer Humour

This Screams Boomer Humour

bowlerhatbear Report

#82

Boomer Humour For Millennials

Boomer Humour For Millennials

RowBowBooty Report

#83

The Humour Of The Boomer

The Humour Of The Boomer

beanzyy34 Report

#84

Boomer Humour vs. Zoomer Humour

Boomer Humour vs. Zoomer Humour

fortnite_burgr Report

#85

Boomer Humour

Boomer Humour

DarthKelevra Report

#86

Boomer Humour

Boomer Humour

htcu11 Report

#87

Boomer Humour

Boomer Humour

Gay-and-Happy Report

#88

My Father Decided To Share This Gem

My Father Decided To Share This Gem

anotherstraydingo Report

#89

🤡

🤡

No-Key8035 Report

lmm-kuiper avatar
Sanne
Sanne
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So women don't poop/pee, they both don't take a shower and they don't eat. Weird way to get ready for work.

#90

My Kind Of Water Bed! Lol!

My Kind Of Water Bed! Lol!

emosewa90 Report

#91

That's Nice

That's Nice

Winxture3 Report

#92

Some Real Boomer Hentai

Some Real Boomer Hentai

gujek Report

#93

Boomer Humor

Boomer Humor

BasedZechs Report

#94

AKABenX Report

#95

Found In The Wild. Climate Change = Owned

Found In The Wild. Climate Change = Owned

RustedAxe88 Report

#96

Finally Dipping Out Of My Far Side Page

Finally Dipping Out Of My Far Side Page

miss_antlers Report

lmm-kuiper avatar
Sanne
Sanne
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lot's of trans 'humor'. That's not boomer humor, that's transphobic, and unfortunately you see that in all age groups.

#97

Um... I, Uh, Guess Her Showed Her

Um... I, Uh, Guess Her Showed Her

abhitronnus Report

