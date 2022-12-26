If you’ve been living on this planet for long enough, you’ll notice that there’s already a lot of generational clashing among people. The most famous of which are baby boomers versus millennials (and somewhat Gen Z).

The issue is deeply rooted in a lot of social, cultural, and economic nuances, but we’ll take it easy this time around and focus on one aspect that pokes fun at stereotypes, all the while becoming a stereotype in and of itself.

Boomer Humor.

Incidentally, there’s a dedicated online group found on Reddit that ironically shares typical boomer jokes, anecdotes, memes, or just posts because baby boomers “have the FUNNIEST sense of humor…”

Scroll down to check out the top posts from the community and learn something new along the way.

More Info: r/BoomersHumor

#1

I Actually Kind Of Like This One

I Actually Kind Of Like This One

UristMcRandom Report

너는너무예뻐요!!!
너는너무예뻐요!!!
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nah, cuz after Halloween it's a free for all against Thanksgiving and Christmas

#2

I Actually Like This One

I Actually Like This One

Oryxtookthekids2 Report

#3

Phone Bad Hole Good

Phone Bad Hole Good

butts2499 Report

#4

I Made This Fake Boomer Comic To Mock People/Boomers Looking Down On Digital Art

I Made This Fake Boomer Comic To Mock People/Boomers Looking Down On Digital Art

reddit.com Report

Strawberry Pizza
Strawberry Pizza
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love how the painting has the same snooty expression as the artist

#5

Digital Bad

Digital Bad

Spotted_Cow_Wisco Report

It wouldn’t be fun if we didn’t turn this into an educational thing, so strap yourself in, because we’re gonna get a bit nerdy. Or not. We’re gonna get educational, though.

Baby boomers are a generation of people who were born between 1946 and 1964. They're called that because that was the time of conceptual prosperity and hence a lot of people were born during that time. Today, folks representing boomers are between 58 and 76 years old.

Baby boomers are actually the second-biggest generation by population, going right after millennials. Because of these numbers and the state of the economy back in the mid-20th century, they’re considered the most economically influential generation so far.

And, in turn, most people from this generation are goal-oriented, self-assured, resourceful, and value relationships. But, as you might have already guessed by now, growing old means becoming more set in your beliefs, and this meant that there’s bound to be conflict once the next big generation comes along. Spoiler: there already is.
#6

Made My Own Boomer Comic

Made My Own Boomer Comic

reddit.com Report

Strawberry Pizza
Strawberry Pizza
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Haha wife bad (this is clearly a joke but /s because you never know)

#7

Mfw I Get Fired For Yelling Slurs At Retail Workers

Mfw I Get Fired For Yelling Slurs At Retail Workers

thenewmeredith Report

#8

Finally Found One In Real Life

Finally Found One In Real Life

jsfst2727 Report

Strawberry Pizza
Strawberry Pizza
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Idk why but I think this is genuinely funny

#9

Happy Halloween!

Happy Halloween!

raen-bow Report

#10

I Wish You All A Happy Halloween/Allsaints With This Boomer Meme

I Wish You All A Happy Halloween/Allsaints With This Boomer Meme

_darkstalker_ Report

Dr.Bright
Dr.Bright
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this one is actually wholesome

So, millennials came around starting 1981 and continued to come around until 1996, with most of them being kids of baby boomers. And being so far the largest generation around, it has started taking over opinion platforms and pushing out the old ways of boomers.

And this is where it starts to get messy. Compared to the previous generation, most millennials face a lot of financial challenges—everything from crippling student loans to the prices currently inflating in the housing market to a min-maxed labor economy where you gotta work hard to earn peanuts in many cases.

Once millennials started voicing their concerns about this, baby boomers started pointing fingers and calling them lazy, wasteful, and ungrateful (and avocado munchers—yeah, take that, millennials!), despite the economy having been much more generous to them than it is to the later generations.

Studying for boomers cost them nearly 3 times less than it does now for younger generations; the average costs of a new home before the 1970s was $23,000 and only a bit later started rising rapidly; and it’s reported that given how economies work, millennials earn around 20% less than their baby boomer labor equivalents. There are just a few examples of how realistically difficult millennials have it, and how easy boomers had it. Hence the drama.
#11

Quality Facebook Funny

Quality Facebook Funny

hyucktownfunk2 Report

#12

History Is Beyond My Comprehension

History Is Beyond My Comprehension

minghj Report

#13

Commentary On Facebook, In Facebook

Commentary On Facebook, In Facebook

shattered_infinity Report

너는너무예뻐요!!!
너는너무예뻐요!!!
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What would happen if someone were to smash the subscribe button for a real person??

#14

This Is The Christmas The Millennial Liberals Want!

This Is The Christmas The Millennial Liberals Want!

brotherrogers Report

#15

Gotta Love Baby Yoda

Gotta Love Baby Yoda

Crypt0sh0t Report

너는너무예뻐요!!!
너는너무예뻐요!!!
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Honestly I think the toy Yoda is ten times better than a car you could get in an accident with

OK, so, less context, more fun. In turn, boomer jokes are more or less representative of what the general frame of mind was and how things were done back in the day.

The Reddit community r/BoomersHumor does a good job preserving the historical humor of the time in the form of comics and memes, but also newspaper clippings and the like.

Much of this style of humor pokes fun at the generational differences between baby boomers and nearly everyone else, but mostly millennials and Gen Z-ers, but also takes a jab at the boomers themselves in the form of how things have changed.

Topics and themes include ridiculing PC culture and political correctness in general, poking fun at people’s dependence on modern technology, or just dad-joking their way into people’s hearts. Sprinkle in a little bit of sexism, ageism and other forms of opinions that breed intolerance and you got Boomer Humor.

As of this article, the community has nearly 260,000 members who ironically post Boomer Humor on the daily, and it’s a number that the subreddit has managed to draw together since early 2019.
#16

Boomer S**t + 5g Meme? They’re Evolving

Boomer S**t + 5g Meme? They're Evolving

SmoothBrainSyndrome Report

sofacushionfort
sofacushionfort
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

An analysis of Q-Anon cartoonists Ben Garrison at Rational Wiki: https://rationalwiki.org/wiki/Ben_Garrison

#17

Sigh

Sigh

reddit.com Report

#18

New Year Bad

New Year Bad

______--------- Report

#19

Phone Bad

Phone Bad

Spotted_Cow_Wisco Report

#20

Phone Bad Pink Floyd Good

Phone Bad Pink Floyd Good

lowendfish Report

You can check out anything and everything about the community first-hand by visiting the subreddit. But before you do that, comment, upvote, like, all that jazz, and maybe share this list-article with your boomer or millennial friends and see what happens?
#21

Christmas Edition

Christmas Edition

jc333666999 Report

너는너무예뻐요!!!
너는너무예뻐요!!!
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Guys we should speculate what reindeer it was and report it to santa

#22

Don't. Know. How. To. Comptupeter

Don't. Know. How. To. Comptupeter

wolfsnare24 Report

#23

Damn It. These Aliens Are Really Smart

Damn It. These Aliens Are Really Smart

simasand Report

너는너무예뻐요!!!
너는너무예뻐요!!!
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nah just call it a Starbucks there'll be a line going on for a mile... just don't take the karens

#24

Lol

Lol

jc333666999 Report

#25

I Don’t Even Get The “Message”

I Don't Even Get The "Message"

90sBestRipoffs Report

너는너무예뻐요!!!
너는너무예뻐요!!!
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder how high they will be when the gum pops...

#26

Thanks Mom

Thanks Mom

amazing_donuts Report

#27

Popular Music Funny

Popular Music Funny

IdkredditORsomething Report

#28

Wife Stupid

Wife Stupid

CybrMonky Report

7773989
7773989
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And wife can have the whole house to herself. No over-aged manbaby whining about how Mummy made better sandwiches, leaving dirty socks on the couch after picking between toes and sniffing his fingers.

#29

Haha! Its Funny Because Young People Likes Phones!

Haha! Its Funny Because Young People Likes Phones!

Manton_II Report

#30

Printer

Printer

MJenius-MJ Report

너는너무예뻐요!!!
너는너무예뻐요!!!
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's all fun and games until the lead breaks inside the sharpener and you can't get it out and that was your favorite pencil

#31

That Dang World Wide Web

That Dang World Wide Web

JoshuaSen123 Report

#32

I Found A Wild One On Fb

I Found A Wild One On Fb

pm_Your_Tits_N_Ass Report

#33

Wife Bad

Wife Bad

ThatYodaGuy Report

#34

Husband Bad

Husband Bad

Introvert-Potato Report

#35

Wife Doesn’t Want Husband To Go Golfing

Wife Doesn't Want Husband To Go Golfing

ricochet511 Report

#36

A Christmas Classic

A Christmas Classic

TaleEnvironmental355 Report

#37

My Grandma Sent Me This One. I Think I Get It, But I Don’t Live In Texas…

My Grandma Sent Me This One. I Think I Get It, But I Don't Live In Texas…

MC_Minnow Report

#38

Wine Bed

Wine Bed

royaldunlin Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just thought of something extremely dirty as soon as I saw the photo

#39

Haha Funny

Haha Funny

Spring_Jade Report

#40

Apple Boner. Apple Boner

Apple Boner. Apple Boner

MrRedditGuy3 Report

