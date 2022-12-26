40 Posts, Memes, And Jokes That Can Be Best Classified As “Baby Boomer Humor,” As Shared In This Online Group
If you’ve been living on this planet for long enough, you’ll notice that there’s already a lot of generational clashing among people. The most famous of which are baby boomers versus millennials (and somewhat Gen Z).
The issue is deeply rooted in a lot of social, cultural, and economic nuances, but we’ll take it easy this time around and focus on one aspect that pokes fun at stereotypes, all the while becoming a stereotype in and of itself.
Boomer Humor.
Incidentally, there’s a dedicated online group found on Reddit that ironically shares typical boomer jokes, anecdotes, memes, or just posts because baby boomers “have the FUNNIEST sense of humor…”
Scroll down to check out the top posts from the community and learn something new along the way.
More Info: r/BoomersHumor
I Actually Kind Of Like This One
Nah, cuz after Halloween it's a free for all against Thanksgiving and Christmas
I Actually Like This One
I Made This Fake Boomer Comic To Mock People/Boomers Looking Down On Digital Art
Love how the painting has the same snooty expression as the artist
Digital Bad
It wouldn’t be fun if we didn’t turn this into an educational thing, so strap yourself in, because we’re gonna get a bit nerdy. Or not. We’re gonna get educational, though.
Baby boomers are a generation of people who were born between 1946 and 1964. They're called that because that was the time of conceptual prosperity and hence a lot of people were born during that time. Today, folks representing boomers are between 58 and 76 years old.
Baby boomers are actually the second-biggest generation by population, going right after millennials. Because of these numbers and the state of the economy back in the mid-20th century, they’re considered the most economically influential generation so far.
And, in turn, most people from this generation are goal-oriented, self-assured, resourceful, and value relationships. But, as you might have already guessed by now, growing old means becoming more set in your beliefs, and this meant that there’s bound to be conflict once the next big generation comes along. Spoiler: there already is.
Made My Own Boomer Comic
Haha wife bad (this is clearly a joke but /s because you never know)
Mfw I Get Fired For Yelling Slurs At Retail Workers
Finally Found One In Real Life
Happy Halloween!
I Wish You All A Happy Halloween/Allsaints With This Boomer Meme
So, millennials came around starting 1981 and continued to come around until 1996, with most of them being kids of baby boomers. And being so far the largest generation around, it has started taking over opinion platforms and pushing out the old ways of boomers.
And this is where it starts to get messy. Compared to the previous generation, most millennials face a lot of financial challenges—everything from crippling student loans to the prices currently inflating in the housing market to a min-maxed labor economy where you gotta work hard to earn peanuts in many cases.
Once millennials started voicing their concerns about this, baby boomers started pointing fingers and calling them lazy, wasteful, and ungrateful (and avocado munchers—yeah, take that, millennials!), despite the economy having been much more generous to them than it is to the later generations.
Studying for boomers cost them nearly 3 times less than it does now for younger generations; the average costs of a new home before the 1970s was $23,000 and only a bit later started rising rapidly; and it’s reported that given how economies work, millennials earn around 20% less than their baby boomer labor equivalents. There are just a few examples of how realistically difficult millennials have it, and how easy boomers had it. Hence the drama.
Quality Facebook Funny
History Is Beyond My Comprehension
Commentary On Facebook, In Facebook
What would happen if someone were to smash the subscribe button for a real person??
This Is The Christmas The Millennial Liberals Want!
Gotta Love Baby Yoda
Honestly I think the toy Yoda is ten times better than a car you could get in an accident with
OK, so, less context, more fun. In turn, boomer jokes are more or less representative of what the general frame of mind was and how things were done back in the day.
The Reddit community r/BoomersHumor does a good job preserving the historical humor of the time in the form of comics and memes, but also newspaper clippings and the like.
Much of this style of humor pokes fun at the generational differences between baby boomers and nearly everyone else, but mostly millennials and Gen Z-ers, but also takes a jab at the boomers themselves in the form of how things have changed.
Topics and themes include ridiculing PC culture and political correctness in general, poking fun at people’s dependence on modern technology, or just dad-joking their way into people’s hearts. Sprinkle in a little bit of sexism, ageism and other forms of opinions that breed intolerance and you got Boomer Humor.
As of this article, the community has nearly 260,000 members who ironically post Boomer Humor on the daily, and it’s a number that the subreddit has managed to draw together since early 2019.
Boomer S**t + 5g Meme? They’re Evolving
An analysis of Q-Anon cartoonists Ben Garrison at Rational Wiki: https://rationalwiki.org/wiki/Ben_Garrison
Sigh
New Year Bad
Phone Bad
Phone Bad Pink Floyd Good
Christmas Edition
Guys we should speculate what reindeer it was and report it to santa
Don't. Know. How. To. Comptupeter
Damn It. These Aliens Are Really Smart
Nah just call it a Starbucks there'll be a line going on for a mile... just don't take the karens
Lol
I Don’t Even Get The “Message”
Thanks Mom
Popular Music Funny
Wife Stupid
Haha! Its Funny Because Young People Likes Phones!
Printer
It's all fun and games until the lead breaks inside the sharpener and you can't get it out and that was your favorite pencil
That Dang World Wide Web
I Found A Wild One On Fb
Wife Bad
Husband Bad
Wife Doesn’t Want Husband To Go Golfing
A Christmas Classic
My Grandma Sent Me This One. I Think I Get It, But I Don’t Live In Texas…
Wine Bed
I just thought of something extremely dirty as soon as I saw the photo
