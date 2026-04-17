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Your health is no laughing matter, and that’s why doctors and nurses study for years to help you get better when you’re sick or injured. They work for long hours, under intense pressure and see things that many of us could never even imagine. These guys and girls often appear super serious but don’t be fooled… Many of them are so funny that they could easily fall back on a career in comedy.

There’s an Instagram account called Humor Me RN. It has more than 250,000 followers and boasts a wall of funny memes about fictitious characters who work in the healthcare industry. The best part is: you don’t even need to be a medical professional to “get” or enjoy them.

Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorites to inject a good dose of laughter into your otherwise dull day. They might provide yet more proof that laughter is indeed the best medicine.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Man with long hair and tribal tattoos smiling, captioned about a patient scared of needles in funny healthcare memes.

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nazligelincik@hotmail.com
nazligelincik@hotmail.com
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i have tattoos but getting my blood drawn or taking ıv fluids is a panic starter for me.i have real issues with a single thick long needle pushed under my skin, into my vein to insert a thinner plastic needle that stay there, while the whole ıv pack is drip drip dripping for hours...no!

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Doctors and nurses are actually encouraged to inject a dose of humor into their dealings with patients. Done the right way, it can not only help lift the spirits of sick people, but can also have a positive effect on the wellbeing of the healthcare workers too. The benefits of laughter have been widely reported, including by Bored Panda.

But just to recap, here’s what the University of Illinois College of Medicine says about a good chuckle: “Physically, laughter gets those muscles moving, improves respiration, and helps keep stress hormones in check. Mentally, it’s like a reset button, reducing anxiety, depression, and tension while boosting mood, self-esteem, and creativity.”
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    #2

    Close-up of Tom from Tom and Jerry with a suspicious look, illustrating a funny healthcare meme about using a spirometer.

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    #3

    Woman and child making awkward faces, illustrating a funny healthcare meme about long-term work in a difficult unit.

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    troufaki13
    troufaki13
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's a saying in Greek that goes something like this "there's nothing more permanent than the temporary".

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    Of course, there’s a time and place for certain types of humor, warn the experts. A paper published in the AMA Journal of Ethics notes that “laughter-related interventions” will appeal differently to different patients at different times.

    “Fun, or good-hearted humor, is contagious and has a positive impact on other people’s moods. Benevolent humor can be useful in facilitating social interactions and building social bonds. The darker comic styles, however, also have their place,” reads the paper, titled Virtuous Humor in Healthcare.
    #4

    Person bungee jumping off a platform with two men pushing, humorously captioned about discharge orders in healthcare memes.

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    #5

    Man in white outfit standing on top of a vehicle, illustrating a funny healthcare meme about chaotic nights in the emergency department.

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    #6

    Cat tangled in black cords on carpet with text about PACU bringing a patient back, a funny healthcare meme.

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    The authors, Dr. René T. Proyer and Dr. Frank A. Rodden explain that irony and satire can help health care professionals cope with stressors they encounter.

    For example, when they’re dealing with admin issues or general regulations that can influence patient care. Those forms of humor might also help when talking to patients about taboo topics or behavior.
    #7

    Anime character with nosebleed meme about difficult IV stick and being a victim of own success healthcare humor.

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    #8

    Medieval illustration humor showing funny healthcare meme about patients imagining an enema procedure.

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    troufaki13
    troufaki13
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's total BS, everyone knows this is what colonoscopy looks like

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    #9

    Gas station price sign showing high gas prices as a funny healthcare meme about checking blood sugar levels.

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    The paper does warn though, that healthcare workers should use sarcasm and cynicism with caution, as they are often used as weapons to hurt people’s feelings. 

    “They can, however, help patients cope with adversity and be helpful in certain situations (eg, when interacting with someone who shares a sarcastic and cynical worldview or view of a particular topic),” add the experts.
    #10

    Tired dog with squinting eyes representing a patient's reaction during frequent neuro checks in funny healthcare memes.

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    jax_2 avatar
    Spencers slave no more
    Spencers slave no more
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was me as a patient with septicaemia, on 2 hourly IV antibiotics for 4 days, for a kitten bite that was black within 18 hours despite oral antibiotics.

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    #11

    Three men sitting at a table with coffee cups and a humorous healthcare meme about clinical instructors from nursing school.

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    #12

    Yoda peacefully sleeping with caption about sundowner patient, highlighting funny healthcare memes for laughter.

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    Dr. Kelvin Wynn is the Thomas and Ellen Foster Endowed Chair of the Department of Family and Community Medicine and Associate Professor of Clinical Family Medicine at the University of Illinois. He says he doesn’t shy away from using humor in his job, adding that in the past, it’s helped to break the ice, build trust, and make certain experiences a little less daunting for both him and his patients.

    “On a personal level, humor is my secret weapon against the pressures of the job. It offers a mental breather, an emotional reset, and a way to create a positive work environment,” reveals Wynn. “Wearing multiple leadership hats in our department, I’ve seen firsthand how a good laugh can strengthen team dynamics, break down hierarchies, and create a more supportive, collaborative culture. After all, when everyone shares a laugh, it’s a lot easier to work together.”

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    #13

    Meme showing a character surprised by fast grass growth, related to funny healthcare memes humor.

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    #14

    Healthcare meme showing a tired man in uniform with limited patience, humorously highlighting healthcare workers' challenges.

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    #15

    Close-up of a polished black dress shoe next to a wooden chair leg, illustrating a funny healthcare meme scenario.

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    Wynn agrees that humor must be used thoughtfully and ethically, and that health professionals should read the room before cracking a joke. They should consider factors like age, cultural background, and the nature of the situation. The misuse of humor, says Wynn, can cause discomfort or even harm relationships.

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    #16

    Funny healthcare meme showing a medication pill inside the digestive tract with humorous patient text.

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    #17

    Healthcare meme showing a frustrated caregiver covering a confused patient's face in a hospital bed.

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    #18

    Funny healthcare meme showing a dramatic scene with patient and medical terms like lines, foley, and ETT.

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    Wynn believes that incorporating humor into healthcare isn’t about making light of serious situations. But rather, about embracing joy, connection, and resilience.

    “So go ahead," writes the doctor, who seems to have a penchant for dad jokes. " Crack a joke about why we park on driveways and drive on parkways, or ask why you can’t hear a pterodactyl in the bathroom (because the “P” is silent), or ask what do you call a pig that practices karate (a pork chop), or what did the left eye say to the right eye (between you and me, something smells). Remember, you can’t tune a fork, but you can tuna fish!”

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    #19

    Side-by-side healthcare meme showing coworkers happy to switch shifts versus shocked when asked to switch shifts.

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    #20

    Healthcare meme showing a man’s photo with a humorous caption about a patient asking about a rectal tube.

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    #21

    Man lying under a bed covered in dust and cobwebs, representing a funny healthcare meme about finding a pill.

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    #22

    Serious man with intense blue eyes illustrating a funny healthcare meme about answering patient questions after Googling.

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    #23

    Robot nurse in a squatting pose holding a cigarette, illustrating a funny healthcare meme about AI nurse replacement.

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    #24

    Santa Claus reading a funny healthcare meme letter wishing hospital staff cafeteria dinner and a year-end bonus.

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    laurawilliams_4 avatar
    Lawpanda
    Lawpanda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Glad Santa decided to get me the best gift.

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    #25

    Two dogs resting in a car with text about work and charting, a funny healthcare meme highlighting tiredness during night shifts.

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    #26

    Man offering toothpaste with a funny expression, illustrating healthcare memes about dealing with awkward moments and hot breath.

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    #27

    Healthcare meme showing a masked person hiding behind a bush with text about watching an orientee carefully.

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    #28

    Chameleon with a surprised expression illustrating funny healthcare memes about multitasking during patient care.

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    #29

    Patient waiting to ring the call bell with a humorous expression in funny healthcare memes to brighten your day.

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    #30

    Man making a funny face reacting to a patient discharge announcement in a healthcare memes context.

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    #31

    Man wearing short shorts with a bandaged arm standing outside a store, a funny healthcare meme about a tourniquet.

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    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very tight so it doesn't breed.

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    #32

    Funny healthcare meme showing two prairie dogs with one stopping the other, caption about CPR and switching.

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    #33

    Nurse reacting with shock and humor to a hole in glove cleaning a C. diff patient in funny healthcare memes.

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    #34

    Comparison meme showing exaggerated vs actual Ativan dose, illustrating humor in healthcare memes about medication expectations.

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    #35

    Hippos in a river labeled to illustrate a funny healthcare meme about coworkers and patients with Cdiff infection.

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    #36

    Scene from a comedy film showing two men in a car with healthcare meme text about a patient coding.

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    #37

    A humorous healthcare meme showing a worn-out face behind a medical dressing, highlighting funny healthcare moments.

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    #38

    Smiling healthcare worker in blue scrubs standing confidently in a hospital with funny healthcare meme text above.

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    #39

    Healthcare meme showing a man in a tuxedo clapping sarcastically about extra shifts when short staffed

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    #40

    Humorous healthcare meme showing pancreas preparing to release insulin after eating pancit at a potluck event.

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    #41

    Man making a confused face reacting to a question during a staff meeting funny healthcare memes humor expression

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    #42

    Older man with a serious expression labeled humor_me_rn, caption about being the most senior of new hires healthcare memes.

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    #43

    Woman in black coat and striped scarf with fist raised, humorously representing joules delivered by defibrillator button in healthcare memes.

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    #44

    Man reacting humorously to a patient's bed alarm in a funny healthcare meme about hospital experiences.

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    #45

    Feet wearing oversized clown shoes inside a car pedal area, humorous healthcare meme about getting ready for a shift.

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    #46

    Two women smiling at a party, featured in a funny healthcare meme about inserting an ET tube almost all the way in.

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    #47

    Painting of a distressed man with text about barely surviving work after caffeine and medication, funny healthcare memes concept.

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    #48

    Person hanging upside down from a rope in a split pose, illustrating funny healthcare memes about tricky patient situations.

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    #49

    Man with an exaggeratedly long neck in a humorous healthcare meme about intubation, conveying funny healthcare memes.

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    #50

    Cat looking eagerly at pizza with caption about healthcare staff humor and pizza party excitement.

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    #51

    Monkey hugging a stuffed toy labeled Propofol, humorously representing ICU nurses in funny healthcare memes.

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    #52

    Two men in relaxed poses with text labels about patient and lorazepam effects, a funny healthcare meme.

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    #53

    Close-up of a man's face being squeezed, labeled humorously with healthcare memes about vasopressors and blood vessels.

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    #54

    Scary and smiling clown faces humorously illustrating healthcare memes about patient admission and comfort care.

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    #55

    Alien lying on the ground with text about full code patients showing up to ER, a funny healthcare meme.

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    #56

    Seal looking exhausted with text about leaving the hospital post shift, a funny healthcare meme to lighten your day.

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    #57

    Two side-by-side images showing a nurse before clocking in looking fresh and after report looking tired, healthcare memes humor.

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    #58

    Funny healthcare meme featuring Bugs Bunny reluctantly saying no when offered overtime at work.

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    #59

    Man reclining on a couch with a surprised expression, illustrating funny healthcare memes about patient behavior.

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    #60

    Funny healthcare meme featuring Patrick Star struggling during morning huddles and energized after medicine hits bloodstream.

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    #61

    Patient humor meme showing a woman embracing an AI nurse robot, highlighting funny healthcare moments and memes.

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    #62

    Man in superhero costume making a skeptical face, illustrating funny healthcare memes about patient admission frustrations.

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    #63

    Tired woman in a car illustrating the contrast of healthcare workers before and after their shift in a funny healthcare meme.

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    #64

    Man yawning and then relaxing with a blanket at the nurses station, a funny healthcare meme moment at 3 AM.

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    #65

    Man with a shaved head smirking in a desert scene, healthcare meme illustrating prop bolus effect humor.

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