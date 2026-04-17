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Your health is no laughing matter, and that’s why doctors and nurses study for years to help you get better when you’re sick or injured. They work for long hours, under intense pressure and see things that many of us could never even imagine. These guys and girls often appear super serious but don’t be fooled… Many of them are so funny that they could easily fall back on a career in comedy.

There’s an Instagram account called Humor Me RN. It has more than 250,000 followers and boasts a wall of funny memes about fictitious characters who work in the healthcare industry. The best part is: you don’t even need to be a medical professional to “get” or enjoy them.

Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorites to inject a good dose of laughter into your otherwise dull day. They might provide yet more proof that laughter is indeed the best medicine.