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When you spend a considerable amount of the year stuck in traffic, answering emails, and dealing with annoying coworkers, being outdoors can provide a much-needed reset. You set your phone to silent, cook some food over the fire, and feel your problems gradually retreat to the back of your mind as the sky fills up with stars. What can possibly go wrong?

Well, as everyone who spends time in nature knows, there are certain “taxes” you need to “pay” for the peace and quiet it offers, such as “donating” your blood to mosquitoes or providing “temporary housing” to bugs inside your tent. So to reassure you that it’s not your lack of ability but rather part of the deal, we collected a bunch of relatable camping and hiking memes about the challenges that wait along the way.