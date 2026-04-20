ADVERTISEMENT

When you spend a considerable amount of the year stuck in traffic, answering emails, and dealing with annoying coworkers, being outdoors can provide a much-needed reset. You set your phone to silent, cook some food over the fire, and feel your problems gradually retreat to the back of your mind as the sky fills up with stars. What can possibly go wrong?

Well, as everyone who spends time in nature knows, there are certain “taxes” you need to “pay” for the peace and quiet it offers, such as “donating” your blood to mosquitoes or providing “temporary housing” to bugs inside your tent. So to reassure you that it’s not your lack of ability but rather part of the deal, we collected a bunch of relatable camping and hiking memes about the challenges that wait along the way.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Meme warning about snakes to watch for during camping and hiking seasons as temperatures rise in nature.

hikinggirlmemes Report

6points
POST
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Man struggling with breathing and chest pain during a hike, illustrating common hiking and camping challenges meme.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    6points
    POST
    #3

    Man lying on grass surrounded by empty bottles and cans after a two mile hike, camping and hiking memes humor.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    5points
    POST
    #4

    Two deer in a forest with a humorous camping and hiking meme about eating wildlife and recipes.

    hikinggirlmemes , manlikekofii Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Person standing in a forest looking amused after giving directions, perfect for camping and hiking memes about nature.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    5points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm the one taking a wrong turn after asking for directions - every time.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Small container with homemade trail mix of red and green candy-coated chocolates with a single peanut inside for camping and hiking.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    5points
    POST
    #7

    Person dressed as Bigfoot riding a bike on a trail with a humorous camping and hiking memes caption.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    Woman near a cliff edge with a warning sign, illustrating a funny camping and hiking meme in a mountain setting.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Brown warning sign in a forest area advising not to take selfies with fluffy cows, relating to camping and hiking memes.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    5points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do not remove this sign! I need it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Police officers in bright jackets carry a woman off a mountain, illustrating camping and hiking memes about nature access.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Man sitting in the forest surrounded by calm wildlife, illustrating camping and hiking memes about nature encounters.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Man installing a humorous sign about littering in a forest area, highlighting camping and hiking memes about nature care.

    campinghiking Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Man with beard looking awkward while a tattooed and adorned woman rubs his shoulders hiking meme about reaching the top

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Hiking meme showing a woman’s regret after eating a large bean burrito before a hike in nature.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Man making a regretful face while being offered broccoli, illustrating funny camping and hiking memes about packing food.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    4points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Client to stylist meme with nature scene showing animals, mountains, and a woman holding birds, related to camping and hiking memes.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Humorous camping and hiking meme showing hikers with a snow leopard on a mountain peak enjoying nature.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Lisa Simpson giving a funny presentation about coconut water in a camping and hiking meme.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Group of young people eating ice cream after surviving a tough challenge, relatable camping and hiking meme about nature.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Funny camping and hiking meme featuring a muscular deer in the forest with a humorous relationship caption.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Expression of a person looking worried about camping and hiking tasks after enjoying a cave bonfire moment.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Hiking meme showing a joke about someone talking too much while on a camping and hiking adventure.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Comparison meme showing a woman fresh at the trailhead versus rugged and tired at the top, for camping and hiking memes.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Humorous camping meme showing a person passed out near a low-lit campfire, highlighting camping and hiking memes.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Woman stretching and shaving her legs at a water fountain in a humorous camping and hiking meme outdoors.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Humorous camping and hiking meme comparing eating raw cookie dough and ancient raw mammoth meat with a video game shame button.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Person with tattoos waiting by a window for birds to visit new bird feeders, reflecting camping and hiking memes about nature.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Tree hollow filled with water and leaves, joked as free soup, a camping and hiking meme about nature's surprises.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Hiking and camping meme showing a book titled photos of trees flowers and rocks from repetitive nature hikes.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Meme showing a deer standing by a fence with text about unleashing the animal within, related to camping and hiking memes.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Man disappointed holding empty jerky pack, humorous camping and hiking memes about outdoor food mishaps and nature experiences.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Bear mascot holding shovel with two cubs and deer in burned forest, a camping and hiking meme about preventing forest fires.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    A fierce woman and her hiking crew giving stink eye to hikers stopping at their lookout point camping and hiking memes.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Camping and hiking memes showing proper social distance from wildlife including bears, moose, and bison for safety tips.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or come to Australia. It's easier to keep a safe distance from bison when hiking there.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #35

    Man with long hair and beard in a car after a long hike, captioned with hiking memes about nature and weight loss.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Camping and hiking meme showing a funny tweet about struggling to breathe while walking up a hill outdoors.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Tweet about choosing happiness by walking deep into the woods, relating to camping and hiking memes.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Woman holding a fish while smiling, featuring a humorous outdoor camping and hiking meme about catching fish.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    Tweet from Bill Nye Tho humorously comparing physical traits to love for the environment, related to camping and hiking memes.

    hikinggirlmemes , Bill_Nye_Tho Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Cell tower disguised as a tree blending into natural surroundings, a humorous camping and hiking meme about nature.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Man in nature by river, smiling and talking on phone, camping and hiking meme about live streaming outdoors.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    A humorous camping meme about two guys inventing camping to have a sleepover without their wives making fun of them.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    Outdoor camping and hiking meme showing a toilet with a scenic mountain view and the text about looking at a phone.

    campinghiking Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    Diagram showing types of headaches including migraine, hypertension, stress, and trash on the trail, related to camping and hiking memes.

    campinghiking Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Person with tattoos looking out window waiting for leaves to fall, a funny camping and hiking meme about nature anticipation.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Roaring bear entering a tent early morning, humorous camping and hiking memes capturing nature moments.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Man looking embarrassed hiking shirtless in a nature setting, illustrating a funny camping and hiking meme.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Person posing for photos in puddle with photographer, highlighting humor in camping and hiking memes about nature views.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Monkey drinking from a juice pouch with funny hiking meme about judging healthy snacks after a short hike, camping and hiking memes.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Man awkwardly taking photos on his phone, humorously depicting camping and hiking memes about nature photography.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    Meme showing a surprised monkey face reacting to water bottle companies and camping hiking humor.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    Man reluctantly sharing a small tent at night, a humorous camping and hiking meme about outdoor adventures.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Woman wearing sunglasses and a knit hat talking outdoors with hiking memes about mountains and trees everywhere.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Animated character nervously reacting with a drink, humorous hiking meme illustrating awkward moments in camping and hiking activities.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is not how girl hikers react when seeing me.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #55

    Dog looking uneasy while a person wearing a realistic dinosaur glove hugs it, a humorous camping and hiking meme.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    Sad bear sitting at picnic table with camping and hiking meme about marshmallows and hikers in nature.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Cartoon character relaxing with potato chips after hiking, humor reflecting camping and hiking memes.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Person with rainbow face paint looking angry out of a car window in a camping and hiking memes joke about marshmallows.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    Two Kermit the Frog characters, one in a hood, with text about hiking 6 miles or eating pizza and sleeping, related to camping and hiking memes.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    Couple in emotional moment paired with an outdoor store entrance, highlighting camping and hiking memes humor.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Two men waiting at a counter, humorously captioned about inexperienced hikers during a nature hiking trip.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Woman enjoying coffee wondering if he's thinking about her, man smiling at phone hearing camping and hiking memes about tents.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    Person in an orange robe hiking alone on green hills with mountains in the background, hiking memes related to nature and music.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    Child reacting dramatically to a mild cut, humorous camping and hiking memes capturing nature adventure struggles.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Tour guide giving thumbs up while a group poses in water near rocky cave, camping and hiking nature adventure.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Fortune cookie with message about hiking and fresh air, part of camping and hiking memes to connect with nature.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    Road sign for exit 124 showing camping, state prison, surprise, and wildlife world zoo, with camping and hiking meme text.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    Animated characters from SpongeBob SquarePants humorously discussing trail advice in a camping and hiking meme.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Fantasy-style meme showing a shirtless hiker protecting another from dragons, illustrating uneven trail in hiking memes.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Side-by-side camping images showing outdoor tent and indoor sleeping bag, illustrating camping and hiking memes humor.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    Woman and her dog looking bored while someone takes selfies, featured in camping and hiking memes about nature.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    Man in martial arts pose with a three wolf moon image near the moon, camping and hiking meme humor.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Man sitting on rock surrounded by forest animals, illustrating conserving water while brushing teeth outdoor camping meme.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Help wanted ad for human bait volunteer in Bigfoot research project requiring camping skills and strong work ethic.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #75

    Lisa Simpson presenting a meme that humorously compares country music to farm emo in a camping and hiking context.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    Twitter meme text about a busy city man fearing losing his girlfriend to a hometown hunk, related to camping and hiking memes.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Lisa Simpson presenting a meme about cold air smelling better than warm air, related to camping and hiking.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Campfire at night with meme text encouraging more camping and hiking memes for nature lovers and travelers.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #79

    Twitter post humor about a husband running in jeans with a belt, featured in camping and hiking memes.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #80

    Sleeping wolf meme illustrating humor in camping and hiking memes about nature and wildlife connection.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #81

    Tweet meme about a pet wolf with breathing problems, related to camping and hiking humor and nature themes.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Social media post humor with a conversation reflecting nature vibes, perfect for camping and hiking memes lovers.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #83

    Silhouette of a bear and duck on a lake at sunset, capturing a nature scene for camping and hiking memes.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #84

    Man relaxing in a bubble bath with a drink, illustrating hiking and camping memes about long, hard day experiences.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #85

    Tired opossum lying on the ground with hiking camping memes text about summit photo moments.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Hiker exhausted at sunset on a bench with a unimpressed cat expressing hiking and camping memes humor.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah yes, reaching the summit just on sunset, coming back down in the pitch dark with a heart attack.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #87

    Man with black hair aligning his head with a grassy hiking trail on rolling hills in nature camping meme.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #88

    Group of people posing in a snowy forest by a lake with a meme about camping and hiking nature adventures.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #89

    Woman with braided hair pouring water over a nature scene with animals, representing camping and hiking memes about nature connection.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    Man doing yoga in snowy mountain setting, humorously blocking camera shots at the summit camping and hiking memes.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #91

    Round tortilla on a dark background resembling a moon, camping and hiking memes humor about nature connection.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #92

    Comparison meme showing a fit friend versus a less fit person finishing a hike, related to camping and hiking memes.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #93

    Hiker looking scared with knife in forest capturing camping and hiking meme about nature worries.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    Funny camping and hiking meme about badges earned for HDMI cables and emotional honesty in nature activities.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #95

    A hiking meme showing a failed summit photo after a Kilimanjaro climb, illustrating camping and hiking humor.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #96

    Woman in purple shirt looking shocked, with text about getting caught peeing off trail, hiking and camping meme humor.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #97

    Couple using a chain-link fence with hiking meme text about day hikers, illustrating camping and hiking humor.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #98

    Two men showing different facial expressions comparing elevation at 1738 ft and 14,505 ft in camping and hiking memes.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #99

    Close-up of a hiker's ankle twisting on a trail, illustrating common hiking injuries in camping and hiking memes.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #100

    Man wearing sunglasses smiling and pointing with text about hiking and camping in a mountainous green landscape.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #101

    Metal monolith in red rocky terrain with humorous text about vehicle extended warranty, related to camping and hiking memes.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #102

    Cartoon character hiking with camping gear on fire, humorously illustrating camping and hiking memes.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #103

    Woman with sunglasses reacting to increasingly challenging hiking trails, illustrating camping and hiking memes humor concept.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #104

    Man in a red convertible car talking to a ram outdoors, a funny camping and hiking meme about nature exploration.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #105

    Man standing in forest holding sticks with survival tip meme about getting lost in the woods and arguing, camping and hiking memes.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #106

    Comparison of fresh and tired faces at the trailhead and summit, illustrating camping and hiking memes humorously.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #107

    Twitter post humor about hiking gear contrasts a child hiking in Crocs with a naked Barbie, highlighting camping and hiking memes.

    campinghiking Report

    3points
    POST
    #108

    Distracted boyfriend meme showing a woman tempted by running away to live in the woods, relating to camping and hiking memes.

    campinghiking Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #109

    Distracted girlfriend meme showing a woman looking at a thru hiker while holding a day hiker, hiking memes humor.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #110

    Funny camping and hiking meme showing a humorous fake arrest package including camping fee, fishing license, tent, and beer.

    hikinggirlmemes Report

    2points
    POST
    Follow