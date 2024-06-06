Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Ask [Jesus] To Get A Haircut”: Woman Roasts Mormon Mother After She Insults Her Son’s Long Hair
Parenting

"Ask [Jesus] To Get A Haircut": Woman Roasts Mormon Mother After She Insults Her Son's Long Hair

Grandparents interfering with parenting is nothing new. Many parents feel that they can still chime in on the decisions of their adult children. They can criticize everything from what the child is wearing to what they’re eating for dinner. And while being involved in your grandkid’s life is a sign of a healthy family, there are certain boundaries.

Sometimes, adult children are not afraid to stand up to their parents and draw the line. Some do it calmly and constructively. Others choose a less subtle way. Like this mom, who decided to roast her mother a little bit for criticizing her son’s long hair. Shortly after, however, she started wondering whether her response was too harsh, so she decided to check in with folks online.

Boys with long hair are still a novelty to some people, even in the year of our lord 2024

Image credits: TatyanaOt / Envato (not the actual photo)

Fed up with hearing insults about her son’s appearance from her Mormon mother, this woman decided to clap back using religion

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: indigeniusbabe

Some people gushed over the woman’s inventive wordplay

Others thought her response was too judgmental

And others called her out for being plain insensitive

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Kornelija Viečaitė

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Lee
Wtf is with the YTA people? She was repeatedly giving a unwanted opinion, and trying to make a kid feel bad about having long hair. So she got put in her place with an epic burn.

Lee
Wtf is with the YTA people? She was repeatedly giving a unwanted opinion, and trying to make a kid feel bad about having long hair. So she got put in her place with an epic burn.

