Jason Hardesty is a UPS driver who’s basically a celebrity among dogs. Thanks to his knack for snapping adorable selfies with the pets he meets on his route, he’s turned everyday deliveries into a feel-good Instagram project. Dogs in his area know the sound of his truck and practically sprint to the door to see him—because why wouldn’t they?

According to Jason, he’s better friends with the dogs than their owners, and honestly, we believe it. His account is proof that sometimes your best coworkers have four legs and wagging tails.

More info: Instagram