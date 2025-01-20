ADVERTISEMENT

Jason Hardesty is a UPS driver who’s basically a celebrity among dogs. Thanks to his knack for snapping adorable selfies with the pets he meets on his route, he’s turned everyday deliveries into a feel-good Instagram project. Dogs in his area know the sound of his truck and practically sprint to the door to see him—because why wouldn’t they?

According to Jason, he’s better friends with the dogs than their owners, and honestly, we believe it. His account is proof that sometimes your best coworkers have four legs and wagging tails.

More info: Instagram

#1

UPS driver smiling with an adorable dog in a sweater on his delivery route.

jhardesty Report

    #2

    UPS driver smiling and holding an adorable pug outdoors during delivery route.

    jhardesty Report

    #3

    UPS driver smiling and holding an adorable puppy in front of a UPS truck.

    jhardesty Report

    #4

    UPS driver holding an adorable dog on his route, smiling brightly amidst a tree-lined path.

    jhardesty Report

    #5

    UPS driver smiling while holding an adorable bulldog outside a house on his delivery route.

    jhardesty Report

    #6

    UPS driver smiling and holding an adorable puppy in front of a delivery truck.

    jhardesty Report

    #7

    UPS driver holding a cute dog on his route, smiling broadly for the camera.

    jhardesty Report

    #8

    UPS driver smiling while holding an adorable fluffy dog on his route.

    jhardesty Report

    #9

    UPS driver smiling while holding an adorable black dog near a decorated wall.

    jhardesty Report

    #10

    UPS driver smiling with a small dog on shoulder, pink leash in hand, bright street setting.

    jhardesty Report

    #11

    UPS driver smiling and holding an adorable dog on his route.

    jhardesty Report

    #12

    UPS driver smiling, holding a cute dog on his delivery route.

    jhardesty Report

    #13

    UPS driver smiles while holding an adorable, happy dog during delivery route.

    jhardesty Report

    #14

    UPS driver smiling while holding an adorable dog he met on his delivery route.

    jhardesty Report

    #15

    UPS driver holding a cute kitten on a sunny porch with hanging plants and a stop sign in the background.

    jhardesty Report

    #16

    UPS driver smiling with adorable brown dog on route, both joyful and playful outdoors.

    jhardesty Report

    #17

    UPS driver smiling while holding a cute dog during his delivery route.

    jhardesty Report

    #18

    UPS driver joyfully holding a spotted puppy during his route.

    jhardesty Report

    #19

    UPS driver holding a cute bulldog outside a home with a decorative wreath on the door.

    jhardesty Report

    #20

    UPS driver with a happy dog during delivery route, both smiling in a sunny park setting.

    jhardesty Report

    #21

    UPS driver smiling and holding two adorable poodles, a festive tree in the background.

    jhardesty Report

