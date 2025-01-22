ADVERTISEMENT

Ali Gulec's skull art brings a fresh, modern twist to an age-old symbol. With his use of colors, geometric shapes, and digital techniques, Gulec takes a symbol often associated with death and turns it into something dynamic and alive. His art challenges the usual dark imagery of skulls, making them feel more fun, energetic, and full of personality.

Whether it’s through psychedelic patterns, abstract elements, or pop culture references, Gulec adds layers of meaning to each piece. His skulls aren't just bones; they’re creative expressions that speak to our culture, emotions, and even the human experience itself.

More info: Instagram | aligulec.carbonmade.com | Etsy

#1

Skull artwork made with digital and traditional photo collage, combining various colorful images on a dark background.

aligulec_ikiiki Report

Bored Panda reached out to Gulec to delve into his creative process and learn more about him. When asked about the inspiration behind his "The Message" series, Gulec shared that he has been passionate about drawing and using various tools to express his imagination since childhood. "Discovering metal music in high school led me to embrace the skull as a symbol in my art. Over time, I found that people were particularly drawn to my skull-related works, interpreting them through their own lenses. This inspired me to hide personal messages about life and death within these artworks, forming the basis of 'The Message' series."
    #2

    Skull artwork created using digital collage, featuring flowers, wings, and musical elements on a dark background.

    aligulec_ikiiki Report

    #3

    Skull artwork featuring digital and traditional photo collage with flowers on a dark background.

    aligulec_ikiiki Report

    Gulec constantly challenges himself to explore new techniques and discover fresh ways to express his emotions through art. "Integrating both high-tech tools and traditional methods allows me to evolve with technology while honoring art history. This approach has continuously opened new pathways for my creativity."

    #4

    Skull artwork with flowers, created using digital collage, photography, and traditional painting techniques.

    aligulec_ikiiki Report

    #5

    Skull artwork created with flowers, showcasing a blend of digital and traditional collage techniques.

    aligulec_ikiiki Report

    Gulec shared that his art shapes his perception of the world, drawing inspiration from shows, books, and personal interactions. "These experiences spark ideas for my next piece, with colors and textures emerging as I develop the concept."

    Throughout his career, the artist has received many incredible reactions, but seeing his artworks tattooed on others remains the most moving experience. "It's an immense honor to know someone cherishes my work so deeply that they choose to make it a permanent part of themselves."
    #6

    Digital skull artwork incorporating collage, painting, and photography with space theme elements like whales and an astronaut.

    aligulec_ikiiki Report

    #7

    Skull artwork made from animal collage using digital and traditional techniques, with a dark floral background.

    aligulec_ikiiki Report

    "The hidden messages often reflect my memories and the changes we experience as we grow. Themes of loss, gain, and transformation are prevalent. I frequently use floral elements, as they beautifully symbolize the cycle of life."
    #8

    Floral skull artwork using digital and traditional photo collage techniques, blending painting and photography.

    aligulec_ikiiki Report

    #9

    Digital and traditional collage of flowers and mushrooms forming a skull artwork.

    aligulec_ikiiki Report

    #10

    Skull artwork using digital and traditional collage, painting, and photography with flowers and animals.

    aligulec_ikiiki Report

    #11

    Skull artwork made from floral and botanical elements, blending digital and traditional collage techniques.

    aligulec_ikiiki Report

    #12

    Floral skull artwork combining digital collage and photography on a dark background.

    aligulec_ikiiki Report

    #13

    Skull artwork created using digital and traditional photo collage techniques, featuring architectural elements and a bird.

    aligulec_ikiiki Report

    #14

    Skull artwork using digital photo collage, painting, and photography, featuring vibrant elements and traditional techniques.

    aligulec_ikiiki Report

    #15

    Floral skull artwork using digital and traditional collage techniques on a dark background.

    aligulec_ikiiki Report

    #16

    Skull artwork using digital collage with flowers and butterflies in vibrant colors.

    aligulec_ikiiki Report

    #17

    Two black cats sit on a table with a skull-shaped view outside the window, showcasing digital collage art.

    aligulec_ikiiki Report

    #18

    Colorful skull artwork using digital and traditional photo collage, painting, and photography techniques.

    aligulec_ikiiki Report

    #19

    Skull artwork created with digital and traditional collage of human hands, forming a unique and artistic design.

    aligulec_ikiiki Report

    #20

    Floral skull artwork combining digital collage, painting, and photography techniques.

    aligulec_ikiiki Report

    #21

    Skull artwork collage blending nature and architecture using digital and traditional photo techniques.

    aligulec_ikiiki Report

    #22

    Digital and traditional collage creating floral skull artwork on green background.

    aligulec_ikiiki Report

    #23

    Skull artwork with floral elements on a marble-like background, using digital and traditional collage techniques.

    aligulec_ikiiki Report

    #24

    Black and white skull artwork using photo collage with flowers against a textured background.

    aligulec_ikiiki Report

    #25

    Skull artwork blending digital collage and photography with vibrant flowers and abstract elements.

    aligulec_ikiiki Report

