Artist Uses Photo Collage, Painting And Photography To Create Unique Skull Artworks (25 Pics)Interview With Artist
Ali Gulec's skull art brings a fresh, modern twist to an age-old symbol. With his use of colors, geometric shapes, and digital techniques, Gulec takes a symbol often associated with death and turns it into something dynamic and alive. His art challenges the usual dark imagery of skulls, making them feel more fun, energetic, and full of personality.
Whether it’s through psychedelic patterns, abstract elements, or pop culture references, Gulec adds layers of meaning to each piece. His skulls aren't just bones; they’re creative expressions that speak to our culture, emotions, and even the human experience itself.
More info: Instagram | aligulec.carbonmade.com | Etsy
Bored Panda reached out to Gulec to delve into his creative process and learn more about him. When asked about the inspiration behind his "The Message" series, Gulec shared that he has been passionate about drawing and using various tools to express his imagination since childhood. "Discovering metal music in high school led me to embrace the skull as a symbol in my art. Over time, I found that people were particularly drawn to my skull-related works, interpreting them through their own lenses. This inspired me to hide personal messages about life and death within these artworks, forming the basis of 'The Message' series."
Gulec constantly challenges himself to explore new techniques and discover fresh ways to express his emotions through art. "Integrating both high-tech tools and traditional methods allows me to evolve with technology while honoring art history. This approach has continuously opened new pathways for my creativity."
Gulec shared that his art shapes his perception of the world, drawing inspiration from shows, books, and personal interactions. "These experiences spark ideas for my next piece, with colors and textures emerging as I develop the concept."
Throughout his career, the artist has received many incredible reactions, but seeing his artworks tattooed on others remains the most moving experience. "It's an immense honor to know someone cherishes my work so deeply that they choose to make it a permanent part of themselves."
"The hidden messages often reflect my memories and the changes we experience as we grow. Themes of loss, gain, and transformation are prevalent. I frequently use floral elements, as they beautifully symbolize the cycle of life."