ADVERTISEMENT

Ali Gulec's skull art brings a fresh, modern twist to an age-old symbol. With his use of colors, geometric shapes, and digital techniques, Gulec takes a symbol often associated with death and turns it into something dynamic and alive. His art challenges the usual dark imagery of skulls, making them feel more fun, energetic, and full of personality.

Whether it’s through psychedelic patterns, abstract elements, or pop culture references, Gulec adds layers of meaning to each piece. His skulls aren't just bones; they’re creative expressions that speak to our culture, emotions, and even the human experience itself.

More info: Instagram | aligulec.carbonmade.com | Etsy