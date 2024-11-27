ADVERTISEMENT

Where does almost any home begin? Some would say, with the hallway - and they would be damn right. Some, with the living room - and they would also be right. But the first impression, you must admit, is often the most important, so I'll tell you what - any home actually begins with the doormat.

Life is an interesting thing - something that was originally conceived as a purely utilitarian thing for wiping dirty soles, over time turned into something incredibly creative. Don't believe it? Then let's scroll through this selection of the most unusual, funny and simply cute doormats from around the world, carefully collected for you by Bored Panda!