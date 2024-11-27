ADVERTISEMENT

Where does almost any home begin? Some would say, with the hallway - and they would be damn right. Some, with the living room - and they would also be right. But the first impression, you must admit, is often the most important, so I'll tell you what - any home actually begins with the doormat.

Life is an interesting thing - something that was originally conceived as a purely utilitarian thing for wiping dirty soles, over time turned into something incredibly creative. Don't believe it? Then let's scroll through this selection of the most unusual, funny and simply cute doormats from around the world, carefully collected for you by Bored Panda!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Husband Ordered Us A Doormat

My Husband Ordered Us A Doormat

koreanforrabbit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

My Bulgarian Dumpster Cat Is Proud Of His Harness And Doormat

My Bulgarian Dumpster Cat Is Proud Of His Harness And Doormat

onlyonedayatatime Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Our Adopted Boi Is Half Husky. Got A Custom Doormat Made Just For Him

Our Adopted Boi Is Half Husky. Got A Custom Doormat Made Just For Him

StR33tL1GhT Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST

It is widely believed that doormats originated in the countries of Northern Europe in the second half of the 19th century, and this is quite reasonable. Firstly, it's usually colder there, so the doormats also served the function of retaining heat. And secondly, the development of the factory weaving industry made various fabrics very common, so homeowners had another opportunity to take care of beauty. Well, then about a couple of decades later, doormats appeared in North America.
#4

Dangit, No Chance To Sell A Vacuum Cleaner Here

Dangit, No Chance To Sell A Vacuum Cleaner Here

CatPasswd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

My Dad's Doormat

My Dad's Doormat

SmallDangerousHippo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

Doormat Of The Day

Doormat Of The Day

Similar_Sandwich_679 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

And today, about a century and a half later, we can say with confidence - the doormat has definitely become part of our cultural code. It has ceased to carry only the function of a "rag for wiping feet" and has become a kind of decoration. Another means of "standing out from the crowd." Another way to show everyone who comes your unique and immaculate wit.
#7

My Cat Looks Exactly Like The One On This Doormat My Grandfather Bought For Me

My Cat Looks Exactly Like The One On This Doormat My Grandfather Bought For Me

emilytoc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Doormat Of The Day

Doormat Of The Day

Proof-Emu2789 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Perfect Doormat For Customers Order

Perfect Doormat For Customers Order

Trash__panda666 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

By the way, about wit. In one fan fiction, I once read a really outstanding version of the appearance of the inscription "Welcome" on our doormats - supposedly, this is in fact the machination of an influential "vampire lobby." After all, as we all know, a vampire cannot enter a house without an invitation, and a doormat with an invitation already written on it actually solves this problem... Now we are probably waiting for a mass campaign to discredit silver and garlic in the media.

ADVERTISEMENT
#10

And The Best Doormat Award Goes To

And The Best Doormat Award Goes To

colorfultography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

The Doormats That People Have

The Doormats That People Have

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Could Never Quite Find A Doormat That I Liked, So I Made My Own

Could Never Quite Find A Doormat That I Liked, So I Made My Own

christmaskrazy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

Ah, and also about wit. Of all the doormats presented in this selection, I personally enjoyed the inscription "Please knock, the cat is naked" the most - and the sphinx kitty sitting next to it on the porch. By the way, if your door does not have a special cat door, then a warm doormat can perform another incredibly important function - your cat can lie on it while waiting for you to open the door for them after another pleasant walk.
#13

My First Doormat

My First Doormat

WinenotWhine816 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Doormat Kitty

Doormat Kitty

OldGreyTroll Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#15

First Attempt At A Doormat... So Fun

First Attempt At A Doormat... So Fun

scannalach Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

Well, one of the wise men of the past noted that there are as many opinions as there are people. We, in turn, want to rephrase this quote: there are as many doormats as there are houses. So now please feel free to scroll this list to the very end, and if you smile at least a couple of times (not to mention going out and buying or making yourself some unusual doormat as well), then we have definitely achieved our goal today!
#16

Got A New Doormat For My Dog

Got A New Doormat For My Dog

Dont__Blink_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

It's This Doormat I Have. It Really Tied The Room Together

It's This Doormat I Have. It Really Tied The Room Together

hamletateham Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

My Neighbour’s New Doormat

My Neighbour’s New Doormat

sparky1499 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

New Front Door Mat

New Front Door Mat

Tasselplants Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#20

This Is Definitely Some Door Mat

This Is Definitely Some Door Mat

sophia_hella Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Best. Doormat. Ever

Best. Doormat. Ever

largefarva99 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

New Door Mat... Hoping The Amazon Delivery People Can Follow Directions

New Door Mat... Hoping The Amazon Delivery People Can Follow Directions

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Why, Thank You

Why, Thank You

Low-Toe7049 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Thought I’d Share My Small Collection Of Interesting Doormats With Y’all

Thought I’d Share My Small Collection Of Interesting Doormats With Y’all

ILive2Drum Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

This Made Me Laugh When I Dropped Off Here

This Made Me Laugh When I Dropped Off Here

CommercialCurrent918 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

This Doormat Speaks To The Introvert In Me

This Doormat Speaks To The Introvert In Me

Artistic-Passage-374 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

My Neighbours Got A New Doormat... Unexpected Swifties In The Wild

My Neighbours Got A New Doormat... Unexpected Swifties In The Wild

KtMrgn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#28

Neighbors’ New Doormat

Neighbors’ New Doormat

v0rtigaunts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Thought This Subreddit Would Enjoy Our New Doormat

Thought This Subreddit Would Enjoy Our New Doormat

live_fully Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Skiing Lpt: Get A Doormat For Your Car, It Makes Booting Up Much Easier

Skiing Lpt: Get A Doormat For Your Car, It Makes Booting Up Much Easier

Sometimesiski Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

After 12 Years Together We Could Finally Afford A Place Of Our Own. I Knew Exactly Which Doormat To Get

After 12 Years Together We Could Finally Afford A Place Of Our Own. I Knew Exactly Which Doormat To Get

thepixelpaint Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

My First Doormat

My First Doormat

Forizzelmywitzel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Their Order Matched Their Doormat I Guess

Their Order Matched Their Doormat I Guess

narntek Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Funny Doormat I Saw While Delivering Today

Funny Doormat I Saw While Delivering Today

Hold on we're probably not wearing pants

EloquentGoliath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

There Was No Way I Was Walking Out Of Gamestop Without Buying This Loz Doormat

There Was No Way I Was Walking Out Of Gamestop Without Buying This Loz Doormat

Azaarus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#36

This Doormat Goes Hard

This Doormat Goes Hard

Tara_is_a_Potato Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Doormat I Made For Halloween

Doormat I Made For Halloween

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

My Neighbors Got A New Doormat

My Neighbors Got A New Doormat

UncleGael Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

The Rainbow Doormat Is So Frickin' Cute

The Rainbow Doormat Is So Frickin' Cute

BlithelyOblique Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Was Delivering Door Dash And Saw This Hilarious Door Mat

Was Delivering Door Dash And Saw This Hilarious Door Mat

JBurtonSZN Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

The Magic Doormat Has Let Fame Go To Its Head And It’s Had A Makeover

The Magic Doormat Has Let Fame Go To Its Head And It’s Had A Makeover

conorsclips Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Saw This Doormat During A Delivery Today...

Saw This Doormat During A Delivery Today...

waiyanhan626 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Coolest Doormat?

Coolest Doormat?

PatientBarracuda79 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#44

Not A Trap Door (Doormat) I Use My Cricut To Create The Stencil

Not A Trap Door (Doormat) I Use My Cricut To Create The Stencil

kaitlinthecreative Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Searching For This Sentimental Door Mat That Was Stolen Off My Friends Front Porch (And Replaced With An Ugly One) East Campus

Searching For This Sentimental Door Mat That Was Stolen Off My Friends Front Porch (And Replaced With An Ugly One) East Campus

Delicious-Ad-163 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

My New Doormat Arrived Today

My New Doormat Arrived Today

Whats4dinner Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

I Painted A Doormat Tonight

I Painted A Doormat Tonight

DoodleTheGreat24 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Doormat I Made

Doormat I Made

Chickenpotpi3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

My New Doormat Was Finally Delivered Yesterday

My New Doormat Was Finally Delivered Yesterday

kazoo3179 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

New Doormat Finally Arrived

New Doormat Finally Arrived

AelitaAlbarn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

"H-Hello, I'm Mr. Boyfriend, This Is The GF's Birthday Gift, I Love The Doormat, This Is The End"

"H-Hello, I'm Mr. Boyfriend, This Is The GF's Birthday Gift, I Love The Doormat, This Is The End"

Yes I did want a doormat for my birthday as a matter of fact! My partner and I just got our first place and haven't had the money for a doormat for the 5 months we've lived there. That is until I got this surprise for my upcoming birthday from my partner. She got it commissioned from someone in a Smiling Friends Facebook group and managed to pick the perfect- no, the only clever thing you could put on a Smiling Friends related doormat. I'm just so gobsmacked at how well it works, literally the best birthday gift I've ever gotten!

WelfareStore Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Finished My Second Doormat. This One Was Jumbo Sized

Finished My Second Doormat. This One Was Jumbo Sized

mbm8377 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

I Ordered A Custom Doormat! Anyone Else Have A Lot Of Stormlight/Cosmere Themed Art Around? My Percentage Keeps Getting Bigger

I Ordered A Custom Doormat! Anyone Else Have A Lot Of Stormlight/Cosmere Themed Art Around? My Percentage Keeps Getting Bigger

weiyanzhuo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

I Made A New Doormat Today

I Made A New Doormat Today

Missburr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

The New Doormat At @mokabes . It's Incredibly Fitting Since We All Got Tear-Gassed Inside Twice Before

The New Doormat At @mokabes . It's Incredibly Fitting Since We All Got Tear-Gassed Inside Twice Before

deray Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

I Need This

I Need This

OVLOV03C Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Goonies Fans

Goonies Fans

jezabel3166 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Didn’t Expect Message…

Didn’t Expect Message…

pinkbuffalo3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

My Doormat

My Doormat

jtjones311 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

Best Doormat Award Goes To

Best Doormat Award Goes To

chipisthisguy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

My Neighbor Has A Door Mat That Says “Hope You Brought Wine”

My Neighbor Has A Door Mat That Says “Hope You Brought Wine”

A_UPRIGHT_BASS Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Need To Share My Custom Taylor Doormat

Need To Share My Custom Taylor Doormat

islandbreezedreams Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Ordered A Doormat For My Aunt

Ordered A Doormat For My Aunt

MScribeFeather Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Went To IKEA To Buy Some Accessories For Our Addition. Couldn’t Resist The Doormat. (Us)

Went To IKEA To Buy Some Accessories For Our Addition. Couldn’t Resist The Doormat. (Us)

mtoomtoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

This Doormat That Looks Like A Reddit Upvote

This Doormat That Looks Like A Reddit Upvote

ts_lebelge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Someone’s Door Mat In My Apartment Complex 😐

Someone’s Door Mat In My Apartment Complex 😐

ISee_Indigo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

My New Doormat

My New Doormat

stoner_lilith Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!