Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Ultrarunner Camille Herron, Husband Accused Of Editing Competitors Wiki Pages To Boost Own Image
News

Ultrarunner Camille Herron, Husband Accused Of Editing Competitors Wiki Pages To Boost Own Image

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Popular ultrarunner Camille Herron is facing the heat after her husband Conor Holt admitted to editing her competitors’ Wikipedia pages to fluff up her image.

The Oklahoma athlete, 42, is one of the world’s top ultramarathon runners, who has set 12 world records and also became the youngest woman to reach 100,000 lifetime running miles at the age of 40 in 2022.

Highlights
  • Camille Herron and her husband Conor Holt have been accused of editing her competitors' Wikipedia pages to enhance her own image.
  • Conor admitted to making edits under usernames “Rundbowie” and “Temporun73” to fluff his wife's Wiki page and downplay her rivals'.
  • The two accounts allegedly made over 300 Wikipedia edits since 2017, half of which boosted Camille's page.
  • The controversy led to Lululemon ending sponsorship with the decorated ultrarunner.

Her illustrious running career now has the addition of a Wikipedia controversy, which led to her losing her Lululemon sponsorship.

Popular ultrarunner Camille Herron and her husband Conor Holt have been accused of editing her rival’s Wikipedia pages to fluff up her image

Ultrarunner Camille Herron, Husband Accused Of Editing Competitors Wiki Pages To Boost Own Image

Image credits: Lululemon

Under the username “Rundbowie,” the couple allegedly made changes to her fellow runners‘ Wikipedia pages and downplayed their achievements. Simultaneously, they also allegedly spruced up her own Wikipedia page to make her look better.

They previously operated another Wikipedia account, “Temporun73,” which was temporarily banned by the platform for violating their interest policies. The new account, Rundbowie, was born hours after the ban on the previous account.

Together, the two accounts have reportedly made over 300 contributions to different Wikipedia pages since 2017. More than half of these were reportedly enhancements and frills to Camille’s Wiki page, according to Canadian Running Magazine.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oklahoma athlete has an illustrious running career, and in 2022, she became the youngest woman to reach 100,000 lifetime running miles at the age of 40

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by lululemon (@lululemon)

Statements like “widely regarded as one of the best trail runners ever” were deleted from the pages of ultrarunners Kilian Jornet and Courtney Dauwalter. “Removing puffery” was listed as the justification for the omissions.

Meanwhile, Camille’s page was unabashedly gussied up with statements to the tune of, “widely regarded as one of the greatest ultramarathon runners of all time.”

The Temporun73 account had received multiple warnings from Wikipedia for making self-glorifying edits to Camille’s page, but the couple’s account dismissed them.

Conor, the husband and coach, admitted to making the changes and said his world-record breaking wife had nothing to do with it

Ultrarunner Camille Herron, Husband Accused Of Editing Competitors Wiki Pages To Boost Own Image

Image credits: Camille Herron

“Using language like ‘legendary,’ ‘prestigious,’ and ‘steely toughness’ is not the kind of neutral tone that is allowed in writing here. Wikipedia is a factual source of content, not a promotional platform for athletes,” read one warning message to the account.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an email posted on LetsRun, Conor had admitted to embellishing Camille’s Wikipedia page and downplaying the achievements of other runners. He also said his wife, who is the only athlete to win all the IAU World Championships distances (50K, 100K and 24 hours), had nothing to do with it.

“For the Wikipedia part, temporun73 was the original account I created in 2016 and use to edit the page. I manage this so Camille can focus on her running and recovery,” he wrote.

Under two different accounts, the couple allegedly made more than 300 contributions to different Wiki pages since 2017, including the deletion of statements like “widely regarded as one of the best trail runners ever” from fellow runners’ pages

Ultrarunner Camille Herron, Husband Accused Of Editing Competitors Wiki Pages To Boost Own Image

Image credits: Camille Herron

The husband and coach said he was merely trying to protect his wife from “constant bullying, harassement, and accusations.”

“Starting in 2023 and continuing to this day, cyber bullies by the name of Steven Walling, Liliana Uwu, C.Fred, Melcous, and some more were repeatedly editing out significant parts of Camille’s life/ biographical details,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I kept adding back in the details, and then they blocked my account in early February of this year. Nothing was out of line with what other athletes have on their pages,” he continued. “Wikipedia allows the creation of another account, so I created a new account Rundbowie. I was going off what other athletes had on their pages using the username Rundbowie and copying/pasting this info.”

Lululemon announced that they were ending their “ambassador partnership” with the 42-year-old athlete in light of the Wikipedia controversy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camille Herron (@runcamille)

The scandal has led to Camille’s primary sponsor Lululemon ending their contract with her.

“We are committed to upholding equitable competition in sport for all and intentionally partner with ambassadors who embody these same values,” the brand said in a statement.

“After careful consideration and conversation, we have decided to end our ambassador partnership with Camille,” the statement continued. “We want to acknowledge Camille’s achievements during our partnership and wish her well in her future endeavors.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

23

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

2

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

they are friends with the dr. breakdance from Australia-couple?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

they are friends with the dr. breakdance from Australia-couple?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
TV Show 195.3M
Fire Spike!
FireSpike Original offers engaging, educational animated content to entertain and inspire young audiences.
TV Show 451M
Totally Handy
Totally Handy offers fun, educational DIY craft videos designed to inspire creativity and imagination.
TV Show 63.4M
Secret Diares
Channel shares inspiring videos on personal growth, relationships, and career advice to guide through life's journey.
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda