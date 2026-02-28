ADVERTISEMENT

While we do believe that art is subjective — what looks meaningful to one person might look strange to someone else — some statues do manage to unite nearly everyone in agreement.

Not because they’re beautiful, but because many people find them to be an eyesore or simply funny.

Netizens from around the world have been sharing the strangest looking statues from their cities, and some of them will definitely make you pause and dig deeper.

Whether it’s the Marilyn Monroe statue in California or Melbourne’s Quasi statue, or a strange looking panda sculpture somewhere, these works made us wonder what the artists were thinking. Or if they were even thinking at all.