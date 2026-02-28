ADVERTISEMENT

While we do believe that art is subjective — what looks meaningful to one person might look strange to someone else — some statues do manage to unite nearly everyone in agreement.

Not because they’re beautiful, but because many people find them to be an eyesore or simply funny.

Netizens from around the world have been sharing the strangest looking statues from their cities, and some of them will definitely make you pause and dig deeper.

Whether it’s the Marilyn Monroe statue in California or Melbourne’s Quasi statue, or a strange looking panda sculpture somewhere, these works made us wonder what the artists were thinking. Or if they were even thinking at all.

#1

Indonesia

Tiger statue with a surreal, distorted face on a rooftop, one of the statues that make people question reality worldwide.

Sadly it does not look the same today😔🙏

Small_Possibility_26 Report

    #2

    Australia

    Giant koala statue at a tourist complex, an unusual sculpture that makes people question reality and perception outdoors.

    he’s definitely up there lol

    sadshinazugawa Report

    #3

    Sweden

    Unusual lion statue with exaggerated facial features indoors against a white brick wall, inspiring question of reality.

    Sweden’s very first attempt of lion taxidermy.

    anon Report

    Public opinion on art can be surprisingly strong.

    In 2025, a survey asked 2,000 Americans to name the ugliest public art in the country.

    The top spot went to the Boll Weevil Monument in Enterprise, Alabama. It was built in 1919 and honors the insect that once destroyed local cotton crops.

    While that may sound strange, the pest actually forced farmers to diversify which made the local economy better.

    But many people still find the image of a woman proudly holding a giant bug confusing rather than inspiring.

    Lipstick (Ascending) on Caterpillar Tracks in New Haven was voted the second ugliest. It was designed as political commentary, but to many people, it simply looks weird.
    #4

    Turkey

    Inflatable statue resembling a large black creature with exaggerated face, surrounded by greenery and flowers outdoors.

    Its a gorilla

    volcano156 Report

    #5

    Poland

    Tall surreal statue from around the world with flowing robe design, blending art and reality in an outdoor setting.

    snail pope

    Actual-Forever-184 Report

    #6

    Netherlands

    Sculpture of a whale tail lifting a train, an unusual statue that makes people question reality and perception.

    I mean we have some very weird statues but the weirdest one in my opinion was on that stopped a metro from crashing

    flopjul Report

    Surveys have also found a pattern in what people find strange in public art.

    Giant animals, insects, and everyday objects blown up to extreme size often appear on ugly lists.

    For example, the Woinic sculpture in France features a massive steel wild boar. It weighs around 50 tons and is one of the largest animal sculptures in the world. It’s impressive, but not at all subtle.
    #7

    Portugal

    Two bronze statues of a man side by side, showcasing unusual facial details that make people question reality.

    The one on the right.

    Takssista Report

    #8

    Scotland

    Colorful statue of a lion-headed merman wearing a red jacket and top hat with a rainbow in the background.

    Dandy Lion in Scotland

    Ligeiapoe Report

    #9

    USA

    Giant statue of a woman with dress blowing, towering over people nearby, an iconic statue that makes people question reality.

    The US is known for it's roadside monstrosities

    Of all of the ones I know, I think this is the ugliest. The Marily Monore one in Palm Springs, California.

    GooseNYC Report

    Statues of real people are also hard to like, unless they’re perfectly made.

    For example, the statue of Lucille Ball in New York has been nicknamed “Scary Lucy” because it looks nothing like Lucille Ball, the beloved star of ‘I Love Lucy’ sitcom.

    People said the face was distorted and the smile felt more creepy than comedic.

    Sports figures and celebrity statues in other places have faced similar criticism — think Cristiano Ronaldo’s infamous airport bust in Portugal or even the polarizing reactions to Michael Jordan’s statue in Chicago.
    #10

    France

    Giant realistic pig statue towering over people, an extraordinary sculpture that makes viewers question reality.

    Behold France's masterpiece! Woinic, the mighty swine of the Ardennes!

    anon Report

    #11

    USA

    Metal statue of a man holding a pistol while riding a rearing golden horse, part of statues that make people question reality.

    (Has since been taken down)

    Nathan Bedford Forrest, Confederate General and Ku Klux Klan leader, Nashville, Tennessee

    Blimey-Penguin Report

    #12

    Iran

    Panda statue in a fighting pose on a sidewalk, one of the statues from all over the world that make people question reality

    it was so bad that the government had to come and say that it was designed and built by down-syndrome kids, which was denied by every single organization

    Smart_Rate3526 Report

    Artists believe that human likeness is really hard to get right.

    “In my experience, one of the biggest challenges in sculpting realistic human figures is creating an authentic sense of presence… this approach takes patience, especially with marble, where tight timelines or even my own impatience can make things challenging,” says sculptor Håkon Anton Fagerås, whose works include iconic figures like Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen.

    “In high-profile works, public reactions can be intense and varied. People have strong ideas about how these individuals look, who they are, and how they should be remembered,” he adds.
    #13

    Iran

    White lion statue balancing on a blue sphere at night, one of the statues from all over the world that make people question reality.

    This one never failes to crack me up!

    Aggressive-Action310 Report

    #14

    New Zealand

    Surreal statue with a large hand and face emerging from a rooftop, making people question reality outdoors.

    This nightmare, official name Quasi, nicknames are far more lewd!

    ETA: the face is the artist's, not a foreign politician or billionaire, but I can see some of the resemblances you guys are picking out! Apparently we recently passed this on to Tasmania, pour one out for the poor guys, who knows how long they're gonna be haunted!

    herearea Report

    #15

    Poland

    Large surreal statue with a hollowed-out cloak and a human face, one of the reality-questioning statues worldwide.

    Poland. Yep, it's John Paul II

    zmijman Report

    For some artists, the challenge lies in going beyond mere likeness to tell a story that means something. At the same time, they need to be ready for an audience that may not always understand the intent of their art.

    In China, an online poll collected thousands of votes to rank the ugliest public sculptures.

    A piece called ‘Life,’ an abstract structure in Wuhan made of steel rods shaped like a nest, was voted the worst by the public.

    Art experts defended it as a strong example of modern design.

    The situation highlighted a common tension — what artists praise might not always be what everyday viewers appreciate.
    #16

    Brazil

    Unusual statue from around the world showing a large floating rock supported by a single pole in an urban setting.

    The great poop of Ponta Grossa

    I know it wasnt supposed to represent a poop but i still have no clue of what it supposed to represent instead, still a masterpiece tho

    Abortifetus Report

    #17

    Japan

    Large golden sculpture atop a modern building with nearby skyscrapers, one with reflective gold facade, statues questioning reality

    Oh, we have a poo

    Yabanjin Report

    #18

    Finland

    Close-up of a weathered statue with moss on its head in a green garden with a farmhouse in the background.

    Theres a statue park in Parikkala, Finland that not a lot of people know about. Its very unsettling, theres hundreds of statues like this and the teeth look way too real to me.

    Dense_Yam2376 Report

    Public opinion means a lot when it comes to public art. So much so that backlash and criticism can lead to the removal of some statues.

    For example, Den Store Havfrue — the “Big Mermaid” statue —in Denmark’s Copenhagen is going to be removed after several complaints from locals who called it vulgar and out of place.

    The artist defended his work, but the locals and the government had the final say.
    #19

    Lithuania

    Abstract statue from around the world featuring a large bent pipe structure along a riverside pathway.

    It's like an equivalent of the banana taped to the wall. The OG ragebait

    ratbatbash Report

    #20

    Scotland

    Purple and green statue resembling a dinosaur holding an object, surrounded by greenery and trees, unusual design questioning reality.

    🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

    EyeInTheSky97 Report

    Artists believe that even if a piece of art leads to memes or outrage, it still serves a purpose by starting conversations and making people react.

    “Every piece of public art alters its surroundings, provoking a range of responses. Some embrace the transformation, while others resist it. Either way, the interaction between a statue and its viewers is a critical part of its story,” says Norwegian sculptor Håkon Anton Fagerås.
    #21

    USA

    Statue with multiple arms holding McDonald's items outside a restaurant, an unusual statue that makes people question reality.

    We have this nightmare creature in Alabama.

    BitumenBeaver Report

    #22

    India

    Sculpture resembling a large fish-like building surrounded by gardens, one of the statues that make people question reality.

    Not a statue, but this is the National Fisheries Development Board's office building in my hometown of Hyderabad.

    It is an eyesore.

    Altruistic_Bank_1552 Report

    That being said, many artists still stand by public art, regardless of how it’s received.

    “Art is not meant to please everyone. It’s meant to provoke thought, to challenge perspectives, and to honor stories in a way that transcends the literal,” says international artist and sculptor Omri Amrany.
    #23

    Ireland

    Statue of a weathered man emerging from a mossy pond surrounded by lush green plants, challenging perception of reality.

    The Ferryman's End in Co. Wicklow. Maybe more creepy than ugly?

    indistrait Report

    #24

    Taiwan

    Colorful statue resembling a baby clownfish with a flower crown, sitting on a green base in an outdoor urban setting.

    I thought this is bad enough but after almost died laughing at all kinds of monstrosity in the comment I feel like this is just mildly bad. But anyway—— sleep paralysis Nemo.

    davidamaalex Report

    #25

    Netherlands

    Black surreal statue of a bearded figure holding unusual large objects in an outdoor urban setting with trees and buildings.

    Official name: Santa Claus known as: the Bum plug gnome

    Salt-Respect339 Report

    #26

    Canada

    Unusual walking peanut statue wearing a black top hat, an odd statue that makes people question reality.

    Drove by this guy as a kid on a few occasions in the 70's. BTW, it's a potato.

    Dewey081 Report

    #27

    France

    Large green statue resembling a surreal tree shape in a historic city square, making people question reality.

    The ""Christmas tree"" that was in the place Vendaume, Paris. 24 meter high, a lot of people were pissed off

    Faenor8 Report

    #28

    Sweden

    Bronze statue with distorted features raising arms outdoors, one of the statues from around the world that question reality.

    In Sweden we had this one of our very own Zlatan but people kept snatching his schnoz.

    anotherbrickx Report

    #29

    Slovenia

    Wooden statue of a surreal figure wearing a blue coat and hat, part of statues that make people question reality worldwide.

    An artist made this Trump statue monstrosity in Moravce in order to bring in tourists. Someone burnt it to the ground shortly after it was erected.

    There was also a similarly ugly statue of Melanija in her hometown of Sevnica, but it also got burnt and then somebody stole it.

    kovdom992 Report

    #30

    Austria

    Circular sculpture of abstract human and animal statues around a fountain in a modern urban park setting.

    I love this thread!

    Here is our.

    Schnitzelklopfer247 Report

    #31

    Wales

    Large bright yellow dog statue on urban street, an unusual statue that makes people question reality.

    While personally I like it, I think a few people consider Liverpool's Superlambanana ugly. I love it's quirkyness tbh

    WelshBathBoy Report

    #32

    Finland

    Large surreal statue resembling a whimsical creature on a rocky hill, one of the statues that make people question reality.

    This is bad

    Dense_Yam2376 Report

    #33

    Lithuania

    Statue of a man in bright sportswear on rollerblades in an unusual pose that makes people question reality.

    We had this "skater" in my city that looks like Lukashenko. It was vandalised many times and it's no longer there

    Wordiewordjcugfufv Report

    #34

    Finland

    Whimsical statue with exaggerated limbs and facial features, part of surreal statues that make people question reality worldwide.

    ”Tähtiin tähyävät” / ”Stargazers”. Turku, Finland

    sauna_n Report

    #35

    Austria

    Abstract statues with unusual shapes and textures displayed outdoors, featuring stone figures that make people question reality.

    But at least they let the kids play on it, my old hometown replaced it's old fauntain in the park with a really nice one from an artist and now the children are not allowed to play in the water

    oldmanout Report

    #36

    UK

    Group of surreal cow statues in a park setting that make people question reality through their unusual shapes and design.

    Probably the famous Milton Keynes Concrete Cows.

    TheRevJimJones Report

    #37

    Germany

    Colorful knight statue with sword and shield displayed outdoors, one of the statues from all over the world that question reality.

    The Roland of Bad Bederkesa, Northern Germany. And no, it's not a joke, it was created between 1599 and 1604:

    Don_Krypton Report

    #38

    Germany

    Surreal green statues of people with briefcases and flowing hair in a town square, challenging perception and reality.

    „Travelling Giants in the Wind“, Westerland (Sylt)

    Safe to say the Island people are not happy with these

    PrestigiousPut3591 Report

    #39

    Czechia

    Metal statue of a knight on an elongated horse in an urban square, one of the statues that make people question reality.

    Jošt in Brno

    LahvacCz Report

    #40

    France

    Large abstract red statue with circular and curved shapes on a roundabout, a statue that makes people question reality.

    « Hommage à Confucius » or “Tribute to Confucius” statue in my town

    grobec Report

    #41

    Italy

    Small green tank statue displayed under a shelter on a street corner, surrounded by posts and chains.

    Sadly this masterpiece got removed :(

    KcagJ Report

    #42

    Korea South

    Metal statue with flowing, wavy patterns and a wide-brimmed hat, creating a surreal effect in an outdoor urban setting.

    This statue was put on display in 2015 in Sejong City, meant to symbolize a traditional dancer, but people complained that it looked creepy and said it looks closer to the Korean grim reaper (jeosung saja) so it got removed.

    However recently after Kpop Demon Hunters became popular, people started joking that they predicted the future, and some think they should put it on display again with some adjustments to lure in tourists.

    ommercialChart5088 Report

    #43

    UK

    Large surreal outdoor statue resembling a twisted natural form with people walking nearby, questioning reality.

    Chichester has a poo (officially a periwinkle)

    Appropriate-Sound169 Report

    #44

    Russia

    Abstract metal statue in an urban setting with people nearby, one of the statues from around the world that challenge perception.

    CucumberOk2828 Report

    #45

    Russia

    Statue of a woman in a striped dress holding a basket, one arm raised, part of statues that make people question reality.

    Honourable mention

    Eimaga Report

    #46

    Russia

    White swan statue made from recycled tires holding a colorful flower arrangement, showcasing creative statues worldwide.

    And this abomination in almost every neighborhood in suburbs

    CucumberOk2828 Report

    #47

    USA

    Large blue horse statue with glowing red eyes standing on two legs against city lights at dusk in statues that make people question reality.

    The Blue Mustang at the Denver airport

    MPD1987 Report

    #48

    USA

    Large Santa Claus statue outdoors with raised hand holding a hat, one of the statues from around the world questioning reality.

    Here is one at North Pole, Alaska

    PolkaDotDancer Report

    #49

    Canada

    Sculpture of two large green tubes pouring colorful abstract shapes onto grass, a surreal statue making people question reality.

    This painted concrete mess in Kingston Ontario probably seemed like a fun concept for a park.

    Objectalone Report

    #50

    Ireland

    Large surreal statue of a man's head with curly hair and beard outdoors, part of statues from around the world that question reality

    The Luke Kelly statue in Dublin. Well made but reminds me of the decapitated John de Baptist.

    pogiewogie101 Report

    #51

    Finland

    Abstract sculpture with two pink heads stacked vertically on a narrow body, one of the statues that make people question reality.

    I see this marvelous thing at least a couple of times a week. I live almost next to it. :D

    suffelix Report

    #52

    Spain

    Large black modern statue of a horse with exaggerated proportions displayed indoors, a surreal statue making people question reality.

    Probably this horse in Barcelona airport

    StrongAdhesiveness86 Report

    #53

    USA

    Mount Rushmore statue featuring four large presidential faces carved into granite, an iconic statue that makes people question reality.

    Ruined a perfectly beautiful mountain sacred to the Indigenous community for this garbage 😤

    apuntinthecunt Report

    #54

    Czechia

    Suspended statue of a man riding an upside-down horse inside an ornate building, a surreal statue that questions reality.

    If I had to choose iwould eighter pick this

    joyjump_the_third Report

    #55

    UK

    Two statues from around the world featuring a girl standing defiantly and a man leaning forward, challenging perception.

    PresidentPopcorn Report

    #56

    USA

    Metal statue of an insect-like humanoid with large textured wings, standing outdoors, a surreal statue challenging perception.

    Mothman - Point Pleasant West Virginia

    DrugGirlMedCpht Report

    #57

    France

    Abstract surreal horse statue with elongated legs in an urban setting, one of the statues that make people question reality.

    From France, Woinic is not the ugliest. I present you the horrendous horse statue from the Gare de Rennes

    ZackFirack Report

    #58

    Poland

    Sculpture of a muscular torso with a horse head statue in an urban setting, part of statues that make people question reality.

    Maybe “ugly” isn’t the right word but it is certainly something. Sexy horse from Konin.

    ZlotaNikki Report

    #59

    USA

    Large surreal bronze statue of a headless man with oversized hands creating an illusion, one of the statues that question reality.

    This statue in Boston, MA comes to mind

    OkOutlandishness1370 Report

    #60

    Hong Kong

    Golden statue resembling a flower in front of Chinese and Hong Kong flags, an iconic statue making people question reality.

    A giant reproductive organ to symbolize China’s sovereignty

    Medium-Payment-8037 Report

    #61

    Kernow

    Statue of Baroness Margaret Thatcher in a detailed robe standing on a stone pedestal under a blue sky with trees.

    Japhet_Corncrake Report

    #62

    Finland

    Abstract metal statues in an urban park creating optical illusions that make people question reality.

    Sculptor Veikko Myller's 1994 Risto Ryti monument, or "The Years of Responsibility," is officially the ugliest statue in Finland. The statue is supposed to depict a person sitting on the ground, but it brings to mind something completely different.

    DaMn96XD Report

    #63

    Ireland

    Large black spherical statue with white and yellow arrow patterns, an unusual statue that challenges perception of reality outdoors.

    The Naas roundabout ball

    Local_Caterpillar879 Report

    #64

    USA

    Abstract red sculpture resembling intertwined forms on a large pedestal, a surreal statue making people question reality.

    How about "National Velvet" by artist John McEnroe, Denver, CO? Everyone knows and talks about Blucifer, our bronco from hell, but everyone forgets about this sculpture that looks like a pile of stockings filled with concrete and painted red. To me it always looks like a pile of human kidneys.

    MainVain2007 Report

    #65

    Canada

    Large sausage sculpture with mustard on the side in an outdoor park, an example of statues making people question reality.

    World's largest sausage

    Chaos_Critter Report

    #66

    Nepal

    Tiger statue with exaggerated facial features, showcasing one of the unique statues from around the world that challenge perception.

    Disastrous-Stick-329 Report

    #67

    Mexico

    Large surreal statue of a humanoid figure with exaggerated limbs, an example of statues that make people question reality.

    How about this one in Colima Mexico, where I live.

    It's called "Figura Obscena" (Obscene Figure). So no pretense, it knows what it is.

    dwwhiteside Report

    #68

    Serbia

    Owl statue in a park surrounded by flowers and trees, an example of statues that make people question reality.

    responsible_car_golf Report

    #69

    Australia

    Large colorful mango statue outdoors, one of the statues from all over the world that make people question reality.

    The big mango in Bowen, Australia. We were driving down the coast and spotted this seemingly randomly placed at the edge of the town.

    HmmmIDontKnowButYes Report

    #70

    Finland

    Statue of a man playing guitar on a colorful pedestal surrounded by flowers, an example of statues from all over the world.

    Rough-Ad-2661 Report

    #71

    Canada

    Large blue statue shaped like a ring with antennae in an open landscape, one of the statues from all over the world.

    Most hated art installation in Alberta!

    xeonx95 Report

    #72

    USA

    Sculptures resembling giant ears of corn standing on grass, one of the statues from around the world questioning reality.

    Field of Corn / Dublin Ohio

    gGirlMedCpht Report

    #73

    Canada

    Statue of a dog balancing on a curved red and blue structure in a suburban outdoor setting, surreal sculpture art.

    Le bon élan, in Rimouski, QC

    DennyFromTheRoom87 Report

    #74

    USA

    Large abstract brown statue outdoors on grass under clear blue sky, one of the statues from all over the world questioning reality.

    Idk what this is actually called, but I have always called it The Colon

    clocksailor Report

    #75

    Yorkshire

    Close-up of a detailed statue face with intricate hair and facial features that make people question reality.

    I forgot who this was of but I saw this statue at the national portrait gallery in London one time

    Scrambled_59 Report

    #76

    Paraguay

    Statue of a person in blue protective gear holding a brown object, one of the statues that make people question reality.

    This thing was supposed to be a monument to the doctors who fought against Covid. But instead, it looks like something out of Resident Evil.

    Lolman4O Report

    #77

    Taiwan

    Two pig statues, one black and one white, displayed outdoors on a stone pedestal among greenery and hills, surreal statue art.

    Any-Obligation402 Report

    #78

    Algeria

    Large lion statue with worn paint sitting on a rocky base, an unusual statue that makes people question reality.

    LuckyChampionship865 Report

    #79

    Czech Republic

    Large pink rabbit statue holding a small human figure in its mouth outdoors, one of the statues that make people question reality.

    Aardwark9 Report

