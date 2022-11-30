159 “Trivia For Seniors” Questions To Ask Your Grandparents
In what year did the Woodstock Music Festival take place?
What famous British group arrived in the U.S. from England in February 1964?
Who landed at 17 Cherry Tree Lane in a well-known and loved Walt Disney movie from 1964?
What female blues singer was discovered at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967?
What TV star of the series "77 Sunset Strip" sang “Kookie, Kookie, Lend Me Your Comb”?
What was the name of the group formed by Maurice White?
Michael Jackson first recorded on what record label?
Michael Jordan played which sport?
Who said, “Here’s Johnny” on "The Johnny Carson Show" in the early 60s?
Who was the first man on the Moon?
What was the name of Sri Lanka before 1972?
Who was the first woman to become Prime Minister of the UK?
In which city can you find the statue of liberty?
On which continent can you find the Nile?
What is the highest mountain in the world?
Who wrote "Don Quixote"?
Which poet wrote the "Odyssey"?
Which 1965 musical movie starred Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer?
Which year did WWII start?
Which two Japanese cities were bombed in 1945?
Who was the British fashion designer that invented the miniskirt in 1964?
What 60s artist was famous for his brightly colored portrayal of everyday objects such as soup cans?
What famous explorer was the first to climb Mount Everest in 1953?
Who was the woman who refused to give up her seat on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama in 1955?
What did boxer Cassius Clay choose to change his name to?
Who won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the 1962 movie "To Kill a Mockingbird"?
Who was the former first lady who married Greek shipping tycoon Aristotle Onassis October 20, 1968?
Which member of the royal family became head of state in Great Britain in 1953?
Who was the popular ’50s TV figure on the first nationally televised American children’s TV program?
Who delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963?
Who overthrew Fulgencio Batista in 1959 and became dictator of Cuba?
Who was assassinated in November 1963?
How many singles of the The Bee Gees reached number one on the Hot 100 chart in the 70s?
In what decade was Elton John’s 1973 album "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" containing the song “Candle in the Wind,” his portrayal of the life of Marilyn Monroe released?
What Broadway musical premiering in 1957 featured Tony and Maria as the lead characters?
What was the name of the Cleveland disc jockey who first used the term “Rock N Roll” in 1951?
What musical dance genre was featured in the 1977 release of the movie "Saturday Night Fever"?
Who was the singer-songwriter, considered by many to be the greatest electric guitar player of all time, who performed the “Star-Spangled Banner” at Woodstock?
What was on the other side of the number one single “Come Together” and who sang it?
Which female pop group known for their song “He’s So Fine” consisted of Barbara Lee, Patricia Bennett, Sylvia Peterson, and Judy Craig?
Who was the heavy metal guitar player for Michael Jackson’s “Beat It”?
Who sang “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” with Elton John?
What singer titled his autobiography "Laughter in the Rain"?
What was the top selling song of the 1970s and who recorded it?
Which record by what artist spent the most weeks in the top ten in the 60s?
What famous TV series in 1966 began with the words, “Space, the final frontier...”?
What president resigned in 1974 because of the Watergate scandal?
What singer of the 40s and 50s had the nickname “Ol’ Blue Eyes’”?
What type of airplane appeared in the movie "Dr. Strangelove"?
In the 50s, both Davy Crockett and Daniel Boone wore what type of hat?
What was Aretha Franklin’s first hit?
What circular plastic toy of the 1950s was placed around the waist and operated by moving the hips?
What was the name of the first satellite launched into orbit by Russia in 1957?
What year did Disneyland open?
Which film won the Oscar for Best Picture in 1960?
Who sang the theme from the 70s movie "Love Story"?
Who was the woman who made a solo flight across the Atlantic Ocean?
What happened on the 6th of June 1944?
What does the acronym EU stand for?
Who was the first President of the US?
What type of beverage is Jameson?
Which instrument is Eric Clapton famous for playing?
What is the capital of Italy?
Athens is the capital of which country?
Which small country is enclaved in Rome, Italy?
Which river flows through London?
The Taj Mahal is a famous landmark located in which country?
In which county is Chester?
True or False – Winchester used to be the capital of England.
What is the capital of Northern Ireland?
What is the name of the Roman wall located between England and Scotland?
What is the highest mountain in the UK?
Which Scottish lake is famous for its monster, Nessie?
Who sang ‘Stayin’ Alive’?
Which artist sang “Heart of Gold”?
Which British secret agent works for MI6 under the codename 007?
Which author wrote "The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes"?
Complete the title of this book by Joseph Heller “Catch-____”.
Which 80s sitcom starred Betty White, Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty and Rue McClanahan?
True or False – "Citizen Kane" was released in the 40s.
Complete the name of this 1961 movie “West Side _____”.
True or False – Marlon Brando was British.
True or False – Audrey Hepburn married twice.
What is Churchill’s first name?
In which country was the pizza invented?
Which sport is played for the Super Bowl?
Which of the actors in Easy Rider starred Peter Fonda, Jack Nicholson, and Dennis Hopper directed the movie?
Lee Harvey Oswald was convicted of murdering which accused assassin?
Who did Russia imprison in 1960 for using a U-2 plane for spying?
What senator from Wisconsin conducted a nationally televised hearing in 1954 looking for Communists in the government?
What famous actor starred in Lilies of the Field and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?
What famous actress married baseball player Joe DiMaggio 1954?
What famous TV cowboy in the 1950s whose horse was named Trigger was really named Leonard Slye?
Who published the important anti-war novel "Catch-22" in 1961?
Who was the famous blonde actress (and rumored lover of President John F. Kennedy) found dead in her bedroom August 5, 1962?
Who was President of the United States from 1953 to 1961?
Who was the rising young star from the movie "Rebel Without a Cause and Giant" that died in an automobile accident in 1955?
Who played the role of Norman Bates the 1960 horror movie "Psycho"?
Who was the first African-American named as a Supreme Court Justice in 1967?
Who first recorded “I Can’t Help It If I’m Still in Love with You” in 1951?
Single songs were printed on two-sided disks that were called by what number?
In 1991, Whitney Houston raised funds for what war with a recording of “Star-Spangled Banner”?
What is the name of the song recorded by The Coasters in 1959 with the line, “You’re gonna need an ocean of Calamine lotion”?