#1

In what year did the Woodstock Music Festival take place?

#2

What famous British group arrived in the U.S. from England in February 1964?

#3

Who landed at 17 Cherry Tree Lane in a well-known and loved Walt Disney movie from 1964?

#4

What female blues singer was discovered at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967?

#5

What TV star of the series "77 Sunset Strip" sang “Kookie, Kookie, Lend Me Your Comb”?

Answer: Edd “Kookie” Burns.

#6

What was the name of the group formed by Maurice White?

Answer: Earth, Wind, and Fire.

#7

Michael Jackson first recorded on what record label?

#8

Michael Jordan played which sport?

#9

Who said, “Here’s Johnny” on "The Johnny Carson Show" in the early 60s?

#10

Who was the first man on the Moon?

#11

What was the name of Sri Lanka before 1972?

#12

Who was the first woman to become Prime Minister of the UK?

#13

In which city can you find the statue of liberty?

#14

On which continent can you find the Nile?

#15

What is the highest mountain in the world?

#16

Who wrote "Don Quixote"?

#17

Which poet wrote the "Odyssey"?

#18

Which 1965 musical movie starred Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer?

Answer: "The Sound of Music".

#19

Which year did WWII start?

#20

Which two Japanese cities were bombed in 1945?

Answer: Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

#21

Who was the British fashion designer that invented the miniskirt in 1964?

#22

What 60s artist was famous for his brightly colored portrayal of everyday objects such as soup cans?

#23

What famous explorer was the first to climb Mount Everest in 1953?

#24

Who was the woman who refused to give up her seat on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama in 1955?

#25

What did boxer Cassius Clay choose to change his name to?

#26

Who won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the 1962 movie "To Kill a Mockingbird"?

#27

Who was the former first lady who married Greek shipping tycoon Aristotle Onassis October 20, 1968?

Answer: Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

#28

Which member of the royal family became head of state in Great Britain in 1953?

#29

Who was the popular ’50s TV figure on the first nationally televised American children’s TV program?

Answer: "Howdy Doody".

#30

Who delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963?

Answer: Martin Luther King Jr.

#31

Who overthrew Fulgencio Batista in 1959 and became dictator of Cuba?

#32

Who was assassinated in November 1963?

Answer: President John F. Kennedy.

#33

How many singles of the The Bee Gees reached number one on the Hot 100 chart in the 70s?

#34

In what decade was Elton John’s 1973 album "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" containing the song “Candle in the Wind,” his portrayal of the life of Marilyn Monroe released?

#35

What Broadway musical premiering in 1957 featured Tony and Maria as the lead characters?

#36

What was the name of the Cleveland disc jockey who first used the term “Rock N Roll” in 1951?

#37

What musical dance genre was featured in the 1977 release of the movie "Saturday Night Fever"?

#38

Who was the singer-songwriter, considered by many to be the greatest electric guitar player of all time, who performed the “Star-Spangled Banner” at Woodstock?

#39

What was on the other side of the number one single “Come Together” and who sang it?

Answer: “Something”; The Beatles.

#40

Which female pop group known for their song “He’s So Fine” consisted of Barbara Lee, Patricia Bennett, Sylvia Peterson, and Judy Craig?

#41

Who was the heavy metal guitar player for Michael Jackson’s “Beat It”?

#42

Who sang “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” with Elton John?

#43

What singer titled his autobiography "Laughter in the Rain"?

#44

What was the top selling song of the 1970s and who recorded it?

Answer: “American Pie”; Don McLean.

#45

Which record by what artist spent the most weeks in the top ten in the 60s?

Answer: “The Twist”; Chubby Checker.

#46

What famous TV series in 1966 began with the words, “Space, the final frontier...”?

#47

What president resigned in 1974 because of the Watergate scandal?

#48

What singer of the 40s and 50s had the nickname “Ol’ Blue Eyes’”?

#49

What type of airplane appeared in the movie "Dr. Strangelove"?

#50

In the 50s, both Davy Crockett and Daniel Boone wore what type of hat?

#51

What was Aretha Franklin’s first hit?

#52

What circular plastic toy of the 1950s was placed around the waist and operated by moving the hips?

#53

What was the name of the first satellite launched into orbit by Russia in 1957?

#54

What year did Disneyland open?

#55

Which film won the Oscar for Best Picture in 1960?

#56

Who sang the theme from the 70s movie "Love Story"?

#57

Who was the woman who made a solo flight across the Atlantic Ocean?

#58

What happened on the 6th of June 1944?

Answer: D-day, Normandy Landings.

#59

What does the acronym EU stand for?

#60

Who was the first President of the US?

#61

What type of beverage is Jameson?

#62

Which instrument is Eric Clapton famous for playing?

#63

What is the capital of Italy?

#64

Athens is the capital of which country?

#65

Which small country is enclaved in Rome, Italy?

#66

Which river flows through London?

#67

The Taj Mahal is a famous landmark located in which country?

#68

In which county is Chester?

#69

True or False – Winchester used to be the capital of England.

#70

What is the capital of Northern Ireland?

#71

What is the name of the Roman wall located between England and Scotland?

#72

What is the highest mountain in the UK?

#73

Which Scottish lake is famous for its monster, Nessie?

#74

Who sang ‘Stayin’ Alive’?

#75

Which artist sang “Heart of Gold”?

#76

Which British secret agent works for MI6 under the codename 007?

#77

Which author wrote "The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes"?

Answer: Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

#78

Complete the title of this book by Joseph Heller “Catch-____”.

#79

Which 80s sitcom starred Betty White, Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty and Rue McClanahan?

#80

True or False – "Citizen Kane" was released in the 40s.

#81

Complete the name of this 1961 movie “West Side _____”.

#82

True or False – Marlon Brando was British.

#83

True or False – Audrey Hepburn married twice.

#84

What is Churchill’s first name?

#85

In which country was the pizza invented?

#86

Which sport is played for the Super Bowl?

#87

Which of the actors in Easy Rider starred Peter Fonda, Jack Nicholson, and Dennis Hopper directed the movie?

#88

Lee Harvey Oswald was convicted of murdering which accused assassin?

#89

Who did Russia imprison in 1960 for using a U-2 plane for spying?

#90

What senator from Wisconsin conducted a nationally televised hearing in 1954 looking for Communists in the government?

#91

What famous actor starred in Lilies of the Field and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?

#92

What famous actress married baseball player Joe DiMaggio 1954?

#93

What famous TV cowboy in the 1950s whose horse was named Trigger was really named Leonard Slye?

#94

Who published the important anti-war novel "Catch-22" in 1961?

#95

Who was the famous blonde actress (and rumored lover of President John F. Kennedy) found dead in her bedroom August 5, 1962?

#96

Who was President of the United States from 1953 to 1961?

Answer: Dwight D. Eisenhower.

#97

Who was the rising young star from the movie "Rebel Without a Cause and Giant" that died in an automobile accident in 1955?

#98

Who played the role of Norman Bates the 1960 horror movie "Psycho"?

#99

Who was the first African-American named as a Supreme Court Justice in 1967?

#100

Who first recorded “I Can’t Help It If I’m Still in Love with You” in 1951?

#101

Single songs were printed on two-sided disks that were called by what number?

#102

In 1991, Whitney Houston raised funds for what war with a recording of “Star-Spangled Banner”?

#103

What is the name of the song recorded by The Coasters in 1959 with the line, “You’re gonna need an ocean of Calamine lotion”?

