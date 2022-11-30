#1 In what year did the Woodstock Music Festival take place?

#2 What famous British group arrived in the U.S. from England in February 1964?

#3 Who landed at 17 Cherry Tree Lane in a well-known and loved Walt Disney movie from 1964?

#4 What female blues singer was discovered at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967?

#5 What TV star of the series "77 Sunset Strip" sang “Kookie, Kookie, Lend Me Your Comb”?

#6 What was the name of the group formed by Maurice White?

#7 Michael Jackson first recorded on what record label?

#8 Michael Jordan played which sport?

#9 Who said, “Here’s Johnny” on "The Johnny Carson Show" in the early 60s?

#10 Who was the first man on the Moon?

#11 What was the name of Sri Lanka before 1972?

#12 Who was the first woman to become Prime Minister of the UK?

#13 In which city can you find the statue of liberty?

#14 On which continent can you find the Nile?

#15 What is the highest mountain in the world?

#16 Who wrote "Don Quixote"?

#17 Which poet wrote the "Odyssey"?

#18 Which 1965 musical movie starred Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer?

#19 Which year did WWII start?

#20 Which two Japanese cities were bombed in 1945?

#21 Who was the British fashion designer that invented the miniskirt in 1964?

#22 What 60s artist was famous for his brightly colored portrayal of everyday objects such as soup cans?

#23 What famous explorer was the first to climb Mount Everest in 1953?

#24 Who was the woman who refused to give up her seat on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama in 1955?

#25 What did boxer Cassius Clay choose to change his name to?

#26 Who won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the 1962 movie "To Kill a Mockingbird"?

#27 Who was the former first lady who married Greek shipping tycoon Aristotle Onassis October 20, 1968?

#28 Which member of the royal family became head of state in Great Britain in 1953?

#29 Who was the popular ’50s TV figure on the first nationally televised American children’s TV program?

#30 Who delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963?

#31 Who overthrew Fulgencio Batista in 1959 and became dictator of Cuba?

#32 Who was assassinated in November 1963?

#33 How many singles of the The Bee Gees reached number one on the Hot 100 chart in the 70s?

#34 In what decade was Elton John’s 1973 album "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" containing the song “Candle in the Wind,” his portrayal of the life of Marilyn Monroe released?

#35 What Broadway musical premiering in 1957 featured Tony and Maria as the lead characters?

#36 What was the name of the Cleveland disc jockey who first used the term “Rock N Roll” in 1951?

#37 What musical dance genre was featured in the 1977 release of the movie "Saturday Night Fever"?

#38 Who was the singer-songwriter, considered by many to be the greatest electric guitar player of all time, who performed the “Star-Spangled Banner” at Woodstock?

#39 What was on the other side of the number one single “Come Together” and who sang it?

#40 Which female pop group known for their song “He’s So Fine” consisted of Barbara Lee, Patricia Bennett, Sylvia Peterson, and Judy Craig?

#41 Who was the heavy metal guitar player for Michael Jackson’s “Beat It”?

#42 Who sang “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” with Elton John?

#43 What singer titled his autobiography "Laughter in the Rain"?

#44 What was the top selling song of the 1970s and who recorded it?

#45 Which record by what artist spent the most weeks in the top ten in the 60s?

#46 What famous TV series in 1966 began with the words, “Space, the final frontier...”?

#47 What president resigned in 1974 because of the Watergate scandal?

#48 What singer of the 40s and 50s had the nickname “Ol’ Blue Eyes’”?

#49 What type of airplane appeared in the movie "Dr. Strangelove"?

#50 In the 50s, both Davy Crockett and Daniel Boone wore what type of hat?

#51 What was Aretha Franklin’s first hit?

#52 What circular plastic toy of the 1950s was placed around the waist and operated by moving the hips?

#53 What was the name of the first satellite launched into orbit by Russia in 1957?

#54 What year did Disneyland open?

#55 Which film won the Oscar for Best Picture in 1960?

#56 Who sang the theme from the 70s movie "Love Story"?

#57 Who was the woman who made a solo flight across the Atlantic Ocean?

#58 What happened on the 6th of June 1944?

#59 What does the acronym EU stand for?

#60 Who was the first President of the US?

#61 What type of beverage is Jameson?

#62 Which instrument is Eric Clapton famous for playing?

#63 What is the capital of Italy?

#64 Athens is the capital of which country?

#65 Which small country is enclaved in Rome, Italy?

#66 Which river flows through London?

#67 The Taj Mahal is a famous landmark located in which country?

#68 In which county is Chester?

#69 True or False – Winchester used to be the capital of England.

#70 What is the capital of Northern Ireland?

#71 What is the name of the Roman wall located between England and Scotland?

#72 What is the highest mountain in the UK?

#73 Which Scottish lake is famous for its monster, Nessie?

#74 Who sang ‘Stayin’ Alive’?

#75 Which artist sang “Heart of Gold”?

#76 Which British secret agent works for MI6 under the codename 007?

#77 Which author wrote "The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes"?

#78 Complete the title of this book by Joseph Heller “Catch-____”.

#79 Which 80s sitcom starred Betty White, Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty and Rue McClanahan?

#80 True or False – "Citizen Kane" was released in the 40s.

#81 Complete the name of this 1961 movie “West Side _____”.

#82 True or False – Marlon Brando was British.

#83 True or False – Audrey Hepburn married twice.

#84 What is Churchill’s first name?

#85 In which country was the pizza invented?

#86 Which sport is played for the Super Bowl?

#87 Which of the actors in Easy Rider starred Peter Fonda, Jack Nicholson, and Dennis Hopper directed the movie?

#88 Lee Harvey Oswald was convicted of murdering which accused assassin?

#89 Who did Russia imprison in 1960 for using a U-2 plane for spying?

#90 What senator from Wisconsin conducted a nationally televised hearing in 1954 looking for Communists in the government?

#91 What famous actor starred in Lilies of the Field and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?

#92 What famous actress married baseball player Joe DiMaggio 1954?

#93 What famous TV cowboy in the 1950s whose horse was named Trigger was really named Leonard Slye?

#94 Who published the important anti-war novel "Catch-22" in 1961?

#95 Who was the famous blonde actress (and rumored lover of President John F. Kennedy) found dead in her bedroom August 5, 1962?

#96 Who was President of the United States from 1953 to 1961?

#97 Who was the rising young star from the movie "Rebel Without a Cause and Giant" that died in an automobile accident in 1955?

#98 Who played the role of Norman Bates the 1960 horror movie "Psycho"?

#99 Who was the first African-American named as a Supreme Court Justice in 1967?

#100 Who first recorded “I Can’t Help It If I’m Still in Love with You” in 1951?

#101 Single songs were printed on two-sided disks that were called by what number?

#102 In 1991, Whitney Houston raised funds for what war with a recording of “Star-Spangled Banner”?