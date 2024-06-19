ADVERTISEMENT

Discover the finest creative artworks that triumphed at the 2023 London International Creative Competition (LICC). In the Create (Art) category, both professional and non-professional creatives are encouraged to submit their work, including Abstract Art, Contemporary Art, Digital Art, Mixed-Material Art, and more.

LICC's mission is clear: to recognize and reward the world's most innovative and forward-thinking creative talents across diverse categories such as Architecture, Photography/Video, Art, Graphic Design, Interior Design, and Product Design.

Talented creatives, designers, photographers, architects, and artists from around the globe are invited to enter for a chance to elevate their work to an international stage and connect with the industry's leading design minds.