I Selected The Top 10 Creative Artworks From The 2023 London International Creative Competition Winners
Discover the finest creative artworks that triumphed at the 2023 London International Creative Competition (LICC). In the Create (Art) category, both professional and non-professional creatives are encouraged to submit their work, including Abstract Art, Contemporary Art, Digital Art, Mixed-Material Art, and more.
LICC's mission is clear: to recognize and reward the world's most innovative and forward-thinking creative talents across diverse categories such as Architecture, Photography/Video, Art, Graphic Design, Interior Design, and Product Design.
Talented creatives, designers, photographers, architects, and artists from around the globe are invited to enter for a chance to elevate their work to an international stage and connect with the industry's leading design minds.
"Shadow Self" By Yanjun Chen
"This project talks about the psychological problems and emotional demands of young women growing up in the ground of China's one-child policy, and the poetic fantasies, contradictions and conflicts that arise from this negative impact. aiming at the hope that more people can face up to their own off-track fantasies in the context of the only correct red melodrama narrative, using illustrations to create an inner world full of non-mainstream, and giving all those who have similar experiences as one child an emotional resonance to anchor."
"Memory Bug In Life" By Ayako Hirayama
"My work focuses on the theme of human strangeness. Questioning the strangeness of everyday life and the universal concept of "normal," I want to express this by focusing on forgotten moments and brain bugs as they pass against the will of the passage of time. It may simply be the gap between memory and reality."
Bio:
Born in Tokyo in 1982. Became interested in painting through the works and stories of his grandfather, Maeda Mitsugu, who worked on Shiseido's logo and advertisements. In high school, he majored in graphics, and later in printmaking. He has continued to create works while working in film photo processing, magazines, and design companies.
Artists statement: "My work is based on the theme of "the mystery of humanity," a complex feeling that I feel while living in the modern world. Through my work, I express a unique dialogue between my inner and outer worlds, pursuing the beauty and complex."
"The Artist Parts #1 And Part #2 Diptych" By Marshall Harris
"An example of my negative drawing process where I draw with graphite on Mylar the negative image of the original object. Once the final drawing is complete, that drawing is high-resolution scanned, inverted in Photoshop, and then printed as a positive image. The collector gets both the original negative drawing as well as the inverted positive print. The negative drawing process allows me to create much more dynamic and dimensional works than my traditional drawing method. This original drawing measured 54" x 58.""
Bio:
"Marshall Harris was born in San Antonio Texas (1955). Harris received his BFA in Graphic Design from Texas Christian University in 1979 and MFA for the University of The Arts in Philadelphia PA. Mr. Harris followed his BFA degree as an Advertising Art Director, Marketing Manager, Museum Curator, Graphics Developer, and Exhibit designer until retiring to become a full-time studio artist. He lives with his wife, dog, and cat in Fort Worth Texas. His works are in public and private collections across the US."
"Art Goes Beyond Imagination" By Daniel Mckinley
"We look through windows
We are looking beyond
We go through doors
We are going beyond
We read
And we are thinking beyond
Through music
Through television
Through almost everything we do
We are trying to escape
We are trying
To go beyond."
"The World Awaits You" By Kyo Chen
"China Airlines, with the concept "The World Awaits You," aims to inspire people with heartwarming and enjoyable illustrations as we bid farewell to the pandemic and welcome a new beginning. The goal is to reconnect with the long-missed world. Through illustrations, presents 12 major city destinations, skillfully integrating local cultural elements and numerous intriguing details. This allows individuals to reminisce and plan for new journeys. This mission was a challenging and demanding task, and we are proud to have successfully partnered with China Airlines to bring it to fruition."
"Fictional Still Lifes" By N. A. Vague
"For my series „Fictional Still Lifes” I experimented with AI to generate digital images of indefinable objects that seem completely detached from time and space, detached from our reality. Some of them look a little familiar but we cannot really specify and name them. To translate the images back into tangible objects, I printed them on Hahnemühle Baryta FB paper after upscaling and editing them. The project explores questions like "Is AI itself creative?" and "How should we respond to the fact that what AI does is not completely within our control?""
"Project To Save Millions People" By Eisui
"For the first time, I saw people dying in war in Ukraine. What is right and wrong in the human world? Even though I know that humans are not necessary in the cycle of nature, I feel sad that I have to live as a human, and I can't help but feel sad that I can't do anything. In the Tunnel of Love, a famous place in Ukraine where many people talked about love, a Bodhisattva who lived to save people is enduring his sadness and continues to ask himself what he can do. A Bodhisattva is risking his life to learn compassion."
"A Knot In The Heart" By Zhong Tian
"A knot in the heart Everyone has a heart knot, and once we tie it, we suffer, struggle, and tear, causing the knot to become tighter and tighter, and sometimes even suffocating. Only when we realize at a certain moment that all heart knots are actually tied by ourselves, will they gradually fall off, no longer covering our eyes and binding our hearts."
Bio:
"I love shooting black and white, dancing, portraits, and creative photography, and have served as a judge of international competitions. He has published his works in the columns of People's Photography Daily "Expo", "Photography and Video", and People's Photography "Star Photographers". His works were exhibited in Beijing International Photography Exhibition, Asian Photography Festival, Pingyao International Photography Exhibition, Singapore, Türkiye, Iran, Germany, the United States, Italy and other countries."
"Duchi Lesa" (Spirits Of The Forest) By Ekaterina Starovoitova
"Throughout human existence, people have needed fairy tales. Since early childhood, fairy tales have taught people the rules of behavior in this world. My story with fairy tales also began as a child. Before going to sleep I used to imagine fairy tale worlds, cut them out of paper and put them near my bed. I created my own project about spirits, based on the experiences of many generations of our ancestors. And like generations of women before me, I embroidered my story, stitch by stitch, helping myself to find peace in these actions."
Bio:
"I, Starovoitova Ekaterina was born in 1982, I live in the Moscow region, Russia. Photography is my world, where I express myself through creativity."
"The Dog" By Karen Divine
"Mindless creativity is the practice of making art from one’s spirit. It requires the artist to remain in a stream of creative consciousness, or you may also call it, no mind. I begin the piece with color and forms only from my photos and then allow the process of choosing spontaneously guide each next step. From here my awareness is on balance, both in color and form as the image moves forward. Allowing an image to evolve intuitively is my goal. These are all my photos."
Bio:
"The world is seen in layers, stacking colors and ideas, shapes and patterns onto each other as if one were walking through their day with blurred vision, not taking in specifics but piecing together various parts and overlapping them, sensing what’s all around us that we often miss when caught in our thoughts. What develops is another realm of existence expressed through tonality, textures and sounds. My composite images attempt to unveil the interaction I experience with all things. It’s photography that evolves organically and intuitively. It's healing through creativity."