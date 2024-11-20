Lady Had Been Suffering From Yeast Infections For Years, Randomly Discovers The Cause Was Toilet Paper

ADVERTISEMENT

When I was young, I used to laugh at the joke about a guy who had a terrible backache all day long – and only in the evening it turned out that the suspenders on his back were just twisted. Of course, that’s nothing more than a made-up story, but reality convincingly shows us that many of our problems can have completely simple and banal causes.

For example, here is another tale – this time a completely true one, from the Canadian TikToker @jenekajool, who tried for almost a whole year to completely unsuccessfully find out the cause of her health issues – and found the truth only when she was desperate in her search.

More info: TikTok

The author of the post was unfortunate enough to face severe yeast infections starting about a year ago – and spent months in fruitless attempts to find out their cause

Image credits: KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The woman tried all means, changing literally everything related – but it didn’t help at all

So, the Original Poster (OP) says that over the past year she has regularly experienced chronic yeast infections – and tried literally everything to determine and eliminate the cause. The author tried to enhance her sleep and eat less sugar, changed the manufacturer of her underwear, and even tried to give it up completely.

She suspected that the problem might be hidden in her personal life, and changed all her intimate hygiene products – but to no avail. In fact, there was perhaps only one thing left – to change the boyfriend, but the woman absolutely didn’t want to take such an extreme measure, because they love each other very much. However, unbearable itching and scratching can ruin literally any positive feeling…

Image credits: @jenekajool

And one day, while googling this problem, the author found a whole thread where other ladies opened up about toilet paper causing the same issues for them

And so, having nearly lost hope of coping with this problem, and experiencing another attack of itching, our heroine tried to at least somehow distract herself, and began to google information about her problem.

By complete chance, she found a dedicated thread online where not even dozens, but hundreds of women said that they had encountered something similar. And do you know what invariably turned out to be the cause in their cases? Toilet paper!

Image credits: @jenekajool

Yes, that’s right. And guess what happened after our heroine changed her toilet paper? Yes, exactly. It’s been three weeks since then and, in the original poster’s own words, “nary an itch or a scratch to be found.” As you can see, simple solutions are sometimes the most effective…

Image credits: Anna Shvets / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The woman changed her toilet paper on the spot – and at the time of the video has faced no infection in the last three weeks

In fact, even taking antifungal medications may not be effective if certain toilet paper ingredients (such as scented ones) can cause itching and scratching. At least, there is a 2010 study which mentions a 51-year-old woman who developed a yeast infection from toilet paper despite regularly taking medications.

“Certain types of scented or dyed toilet paper may irritate sensitive skin, potentially disrupting the natural flora and pH balance of intimate areas. This disruption could create an environment favourable to yeast overgrowth, increasing the risk of infections,” Only My Health website quotes Dr Mahua Bhattacharya, consultant gynaecologist. “This irritation can increase the likelihood of yeast overgrowth.”

You can watch the original video here

Many commenters under the original video noted that they also encountered similar problems because of toilet paper. “I switched to a cheaper brand and this happened. My doctor thought I was crazy. Switched back and no more yeast infection,” one of the responders wrote. “If you have solved my 2 year issue, I will worship you,” another person praised the author.

People also joke that the original poster was damn lucky to figure out the cause of this problem before she actually parted ways with her boyfriend. “Imagine finding this out the day after you tearfully break up with your guy and having to go back like ‘listen, can we talk?'” someone commented wittily. And what do you, our dear readers, also think about this story?

People in the comments praised the author for sharing this wholesome story, and told her that they also had experienced similar issues before

