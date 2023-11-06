ADVERTISEMENT

In May 2002, Santiago Cañizares, one of the best soccer goalkeepers in the world at that time, and the undisputed number one of the Spanish national team, dropped a bottle of aftershave on the floor, and a rather large shard of glass penetrated his flesh, thus severing a tendon in his right foot and forcing the player to miss the upcoming World Cup.

Spain were knocked out in the quarter finals that year, and the incident with the unlucky goalkeeper only highlights that even the most seemingly simple and innocent things can become damn dangerous if handled carelessly. So here's a selection of similar items and things made by Bored Panda, based on this viral thread in the AskReddit community.

More info: Reddit

Stairs

If used incorrectly they will be the stairways to heaven?

One of my favorite phrases is that the only difference between being medicine and being poison is the dosage.

Garage doors. Mess with the springs and they will f**k you up

In fact, almost any thing that surrounds us can become dangerous. You can hammer nails, or you can hit someone with a hammer, stairs help us go up and down, but we also often fall from them, and water, although it is a vital element for us - have you even looked at the statistics on drownings around the world?

If not, voila - according to the World Health Organization data, back in 2019, an estimated 236,000 people died from drowning all over the world, making drowning a major public health problem worldwide. In other words, danger can lie in wait for us almost everywhere.
Water. Obviously, we need it to survive. But it will kill us if we drink too much, drink the wrong kind, or fall into a bunch of it.

"Lake my daddy always used to say...." Now we know why it was a sensitive topic for Jack McCallister in 'F**k with Duck and Jane" (2005)?

Your bathroom. Many people get hurt badly in slip in the bathroom. Oddly enough, we tend to use materials that are rather slick when wet when building them too

What are your best tips for flooring material here? Or just anti-slip slipper?

25 Safe Things That Can Turn Dangerous If You Don’t Use Them Properly, As Pointed Out Online Hairspray and any spray that can be used as an impromptu flamethrower in general.

Water and bathroom floors. More people are killed or injured in accidents in bathrooms than most people realize.

Any corner. The corner of a table or the corner of a cabinet door. Never leave those doors open. It takes one wrong step to lose an eye.

Bleach. It’s poisonous, it can blind you if it gets in your eyes, and it makes lots of smoke if mixed with brake fluid.

“If you’ve read any safety instructions, for example, for any household appliance, you’ve probably been surprised by the numerous truisms that are written there,” says Valery Bolgan, a journalist and editor-in-chief of the Intent news agency from Ukraine, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. “But this just means that the creators of these instructions tried to provide for all possible negative consequences of using this item.”

“In the old days it was said that every line of the military regulations was written in blood - because the cost of a mistake is incredibly high, and this is probably true. That is why, no matter how self-evident this or that point in the safety instructions may seem, it is still better to read everything and remember. So that later, based on our example, new paragraphs of these instructions will not be drawn up..." Valery summarizes.

CLEANING SUPPLIES. so so so many people blindly mix cleaning chemicals. you can create so much deadly other chemicals its insane.

*Sadistic MacGyver tune starts* (Just don't mix em!)

Ink cap mushrooms are edible foragable mushrooms, but if consumed with alcohol they become toxic.

One example of why using foraging apps to identify a yes or no answer as to whether something is edible isn't a great idea.

One example of why using foraging apps to identify a yes or no answer as to whether something is edible isn't a great idea.

It would be nice (but suprising if they actually managed to) show an ink cap mushroom when they talk about ink cap mushrooms.....

There was an interesting series of events at a glass factory. They kept having accidents but they weren't keeping the detail, so they were forced to start keeping accident records. After a month or so, a pattern emerged. The workers were not being hurt by the glass, as you'd expect in a glass factory. No, the majority of accidents were around using Stanley knives. They had proper equipment to handle the glass, but no hand protection when using the knives. Hence, more accidents.

1. Don't hold your hand behind the knife. 2. Hire more workers so they don't have to stress?

By and large, it is not the things and phenomena themselves that are dangerous - it is human stupidity and inattention that make them so. And disregard for the rules. It may work one time and look damn cool, a second time, a third time... but there will come another time when the luck runs out, and it’s good if the person gets away with just an injury.

Salt. Sprinkle it on your food and you're fine, but consume 10 teaspoons at once and you could die.

"Gotta need thouse Electrolytes" /jk, everything in 'lagom' amounts = just right amount

Definitely, the humble toaster! It's all fun and games until you need a smoke detector concerto at breakfast

A car.

Not usually the car in itself, but most often the too qucik slowing down?

No, the entire list we have given here does not in any way mean that you need to lock yourself at home in horror and not go out anywhere in fear for your own life and health (after all, even in our home, there are many potentially dangerous things). But it was not for nothing that the ancient Romans said “forewarned is forearmed!” so please feel free to scroll this selection to the very end and perhaps add in the comments your own ideas on the phantom menaces surrounding us here, there and everywhere.
Electricity

Pressure cookers. I've always been scared of pressure cookers.

Tampons

25 Safe Things That Can Turn Dangerous If You Don’t Use Them Properly, As Pointed Out Online Microwave ovens.

Place it on the counter and use it to heat food, perfectly safe.

Take the magnetron out of it to do fractal wood burning, high probability of death

Visine.

Apples. If you eat around 200 of them, including the core, you'll have consumed enough cyanide to be fatal.

eating a whole cherry. This is because cherry pits contain the glycoside amidalin, which, when it enters the stomach, under the influence of the previous juice, forms a strong poison, hydrocyanic acid. 50 cherry pits can kill a person, but 15 is enough for a child! 10 - will cause poisoning.

Vitamins. Vitamin A overdose is the reason why people stranded in the poles stay away from polar bears.

Edit: I meant by eating polar bears lol

Edit: I meant by eating polar bears lol

A credit card, easy slippery slope lol.

Using any gym machine..

Compressed air

Oxygen

Cinnamon

