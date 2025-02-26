Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Ex-Employee Of Sephora Spills The Tea On The Company’s Products And Unveils Its Secrets
Beauty & Self Care, Shopping

Ex-Employee Of Sephora Spills The Tea On The Company’s Products And Unveils Its Secrets

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

With all the wealth and abundance of the world around us, there are actually only 94 chemical elements occurring in nature, and in fact, everything in this world is made up of them in one way or another—just in different proportions. It’s only important to choose the right proportion. And give it the proper name—so that it all sells well.

Very often, we ask ourselves: How much are we willing to overpay for popular brands, and are we really paying not for quality but for marketing? And this viral TikTok video dedicated to Sephora makeup products actually raises the same questions.

More info: TikTok

RELATED:

    The author of the video is a former Sephora employee, and now she dedicates her postings to spilling the tea on the makeup and care giant’s ins and outs

    A woman smiling in a room, revealing Sephora's hidden product secrets.

    Image credits: sophia_burow

    So, the woman says that many of the most expensive products actually have only one main advantage—their fancy bottle

    The Original poster (OP) of this video is TikToker Sophia Burow, who, in her own words, used to work at Sephora—but she quit three months ago, and now, with a sense of freedom, she can devote her time to spilling the tea on all of its ins and outs. I don’t know how nice it actually looks, but the 7.6M views on the recent video speaks for itself.

    According to Sophia, Sephora products are not cheap, but in reality, you are overpaying for the fancy bottle rather than the quality of the product. In fact, major brands do not sell anything magical that is head and shoulders above their cheap counterparts—and it’s better, the original poster believes, to give preference to drugstore cosmetics and care products.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman applying lipstick, holding a compact mirror, providing insight on Sephora's products and secrets.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    One of the most important points that Sofia makes is that there are no universal solutions in makeup, and each person has their own unique combination of skin type and structure, brow hair thickness, hair thickness—and numerous other parameters. Thus, the universal products that Sephora offers are not a panacea at all. Quite the opposite, in fact.

    The author of the video actually believes that many brands popular online today are, to put it mildly, a tad bit overhyped. For example, some products by Rare Beauty, a company created in 2019 by the famous singer and actress Selena Gomez. “With all respect to Selena Gomez, okay; not a personal dig on her, but I’m sorry, I don’t think the hype is… it’s not adequate,” Sophia ponders.

    Sephora product display featuring brands like Rare Beauty and Laneige in a well-lit cosmetic store aisle.

    Image credits: Phillip Pessar / Flickr (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sephora’s ordinary products are really good, the author claims—but their newest solutions are just marketing

    No, the author of the video doesn’t call for completely abandoning Sephora brands because their ordinary products are often really good. However, Sophia really criticizes the new top solutions that the marketing budgets are spent on. According to her, the market forces the company to release these products as quickly as possible, “so they’re watering down the formulas.”

    Sephora store entrance with displays of beauty products inside, showcasing the brand's offerings.

    Image credits: Phillip Pessar / Flickr (not the actual photo)

    Sometimes you really don’t need to overpay for makeup and care products, instead finding proper options in the drugstore

    As we can see, this is not so much a call to action as some kind of “food for thought.” Large companies often do not really have the opportunity to stop and conduct a detailed study—after all, the fierce competition on the market literally forces them to release new products regularly. Otherwise, your competitors will release new products, and the buyers, no matter how loyal they are, will partially or completely switch to them.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Of course, there are always unfading classics like Chanel No. 5, which is over a hundred years old and is still incredibly popular worldwide. But this is a masterpiece of all time, and in the modern market, alas, there is no place for masterpieces. But that doesn’t mean you should overpay for big names. Moreover, much cheaper and equally high-quality alternatives can often be found in the local drugstore.

    You can watch the original video here

    @sophia_burow Spilling the tea now that I’m free!!! #sephora#exsephoraemployee#sephorasecrets#beautytok#makeup#skincare#haircare♬ original sound – sophia_burow

    “Drugstore devotees have known for years that gorgeous makeup looks don’t have to break the bank,” this dedicated article in Glamour says. “Even if you’re drawn to luxury makeup, it’s never too late to discover a holy grail lipstick or setting spray that fits squarely into your budget.” In other words, big corporations really need to recoup their colossal marketing budgets, not always caring about quality.

    Many people in the comments also deeply agreed with the original poster, noting that they, too, are not particularly fond of the most popular names from the store. However, a significant number of the responders simply asked the OP to share the brands that she prefers herself. “Then drop what is actually good give us names please,” someone asked in the comments. And what names do you, our dear readers, personally prefer?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People in the comments mostly agreed with the author, asking her to unveil the names she prefers herself

    Comment from Ashley about Sephora products accuracy with 32.2K likes.

    Comment praising NARS and Makeup Forever as classics, liked 30.9K times, related to Sephora products.

    Comment from ex-Sephora employee praising brands like Makeup Forever and NARS for their amazing product formulas.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising Skinfix for repairing skin, in a discussion about Sephora's products and secrets.

    Instagram comment by Michelle Reyes discussing Sephora product secrets.

    Comment from a former Sephora employee revealing brand manufacturing secrets with high user engagement.

    Estée Lauder comment on Double Wear, expressing blush-worthy admiration.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing makeup brands and brushes.

    Comment expressing relief about Sephora products and Rare Beauty.

    Mari commenting on Sephora products, asking for recommendations with 5145 likes.

    Comment criticizing Rare Beauty blushes, gaining 696 likes.

    Person commenting on Sephora's products, stating Rare Beauty blushes and illuminators are patchy, with 398 likes.

    Sephora comment reveals preference for Elf blushes over Rare Beauty, with 298 likes.

    Comment from ex-Sephora employee about beauty slander, with a profile picture and 126 likes.

    Comment by ex-Sephora employee praising Skinfix products.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment on Sephora products: "Rare beauty blushes leak and it drives me crazy", with 19 likes.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    1

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Curiosities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda