Woman Uses Makeup Testers At Sephora, Left With A Nasty Eye Infection And A Horror Story To Tell
Beauty, Health

Woman Uses Makeup Testers At Sephora, Left With A Nasty Eye Infection And A Horror Story To Tell

Sometimes, certain things in life seem like common sense to you, so it can be quite baffling when you realize others don’t see them the same way—especially when they act on that ignorance.

Take makeup testers in stores, for example. Some people understand that they’re full of bacteria and wouldn’t dream of using them directly on their faces. Others, even if they know the risks, choose to ignore them, hoping they’ll be the lucky exception. Just like content creator @jessebs9, who recently came online to show what happened to her after a seemingly innocent test of an eyeliner. 

More info: TikTok

RELATED:

    While some things might seem like common sense for you to not act on, other people don’t see it that way

    Woman with eye infection after using makeup testers at Sephora, sharing a cautionary tale.

    Image credits: jessebs9

    Recently, a content creator on TikTok posted a video showing what happened to her eye after she used a makeup tester at Sephora

    When you go into any makeup store, whether it’s Sephora, ULTA, or anywhere else, you will find stands with makeup testers. Theoretically, as their name suggests, those are placed there so you can try out makeup products before purchasing them. You have to see whether its shade, color, formula or anything similar fits your preferences. 

    Yet, what should be noted about them is that they aren’t that safe to use. After all, they are used by a lot of people. From customers genuinely interested in them to those who do that out of curiosity or even for fun. Just remember the scandals from last year, where kids went to Sephora, messed up samples, and left.

    Close-up of a woman's eye showing a red infection, possibly from Sephora makeup testers.

    Image credits: jessebs9

    And since so many people end up touching those samples, the transmission of bacteria, fungus, or any other kind of nasty thing is quite likely. So, they can cause allergies, skin irritations, herpes simplex virus, or in the worst-case scenario, something like E. coli. 

    Still, people keep using the samples until they learn their lesson. TikTok user @jessebs9 is one of these people. Recently, she posted a video on the platform warning others not to use Sephora testers by sharing what happened to her when she did.

    Woman applying makeup with a brush in front of a mirror at home.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    One day, she decided to try out an eyeliner tester at the mentioned store. Then, soon after, some kind of “creature” started growing in the same place, which she showed in the video. At least, when she did show it, it was way smaller than a few days before, but it was still evident. 

    More likely than not, this “creature” was an eye infection. Usually, it’s caused by some kind of microorganism, bacteria, virus, or fungus getting into an eye. Its treatment depends on what kind of infection it is—it can include anti-infective medication in various forms or it can be left to heal itself if the situation isn’t too bad.

    The tester she used was an eyeliner, and pretty soon after, her eye was unpleasantly infected

    Sephora store interior with makeup testers on display.

    Image credits: Phillip Pessar / Flickr (not the actual photo)

    While in most cases, an eye infection heals well and isn’t too much of a danger to health in the long term, it isn’t a joyous experience. So, avoiding getting it in the first place is always the best path. 

    As we already acknowledged, using makeup testers is a first no-go here. As comments under@jessebs9’s video show, many people thought this was common sense for everyone, but apparently not everyone. Granted, while the content creator’s move was rather dumb, we don’t judge her too harshly. After all, we’ve all had instances in life where we thought we were going to be an exception to a rule, haven’t we? 

    Sephora storefront with makeup displays visible through large windows.

    Image credits: Phillip Pessar / Flickr (not the actual photo)

    Similarly, makeup-related rules apply to your personal cosmetics as well. Keep your brushes, and makeup, especially the ones that touch your eye area, as clean as possible. Besides that, you should steer clear from touching your face unnecessarily, especially if your hands are unwashed. Maintain a mold- and pest-free environment, and watch out for injuries and all things like that so you don’t have to experience a nasty eye infection. 

    What’s your experience with makeup testers? Do you have any similar stories that could be used as a warning? Share them in the comments!

    Watch the video here

    @jessebs9 And it’s lowkey still there 4 weeks later 😅 #stye♬ original sound – jessebs9

    “Your reminder, sis”: She took to TikTok to warn others to not use the testers, but many people there were flabbergasted that it wasn’t common sense for her

    Comment saying "This is YOUR reminder sis" with 65.7K likes, related to makeup testers.

    Comment about using makeup testers at Sephora, expressing mild exasperation.

    Comment with profile about makeup testers and eye infection risks, with 27.4K likes.

    Comment questioning the use of makeup testers at Sephora, highlighting risks and health concerns.

    Comment on makeup testers at Sephora: "I thought it was common sense," with 4155 likes.

    Comment on eye infection horror from Sephora tester use, with a username and likes shown.

    Comment suggesting medical attention for a potential infection after using makeup testers at Sephora.

    Comment questioning the use of makeup testers on the eye instead of the hand.

    Comment warning about makeup testers and infections, 2684 likes.

    Comment questioning learning from peak COVID with 2200 likes, related to a woman's Sephora makeup tester incident.

    Comment questioning makeup tester use at Sephora, with many likes.

    Comment questioning using makeup testers directly on eyes, suggesting testing on the hand instead, related to Sephora.

    Comment discussing makeup testers at Sephora, expressing concern about common sense.

    Comment about makeup testers at Sephora, saying "i fear we all knew that babe," with 318 likes.

    Comment by Sk8agirl83 expressing reluctance to use makeup testers at Sephora.

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

