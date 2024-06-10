87 Photos Of Tiny Houses That Show The Joys Of Cozy Living
Nowadays, many people choose to live in a tiny home over a sprawling mansion. These 400-square-foot houses are cozy, functional, and easy to clean. Many of them are also designed sustainably, which helps the environment.
If you’re a fan of compact living, these photos from the r/TinyHouses subreddit are for you. It features miniature homes from around the globe, giving a glimpse of how people live and enjoy minimalist lives.
Scroll through these images and see if any of them catches your eye.
I Would Love To Live Here !
I Really Like These Tiny Homes
The concept of tiny homes dates back to the early 1860s through the 1920s, when shotgun houses first became popular.
These single-story dwellings are usually one room (12 feet) wide and up to four rooms deep. The first versions had a living room at the front, two bedrooms with no hallways, and a kitchen. Bathrooms and indoor plumbing weren’t part of the home at first but were eventually added at the back.
Thank You Humans For Cleaning My Domain
I Could Spend My Whole Summer Here! Who Has Ever Stayed At/Built/Lived In A Floating Tiny House Before?
333 Sq Ft Built By Me
I Like This Simple Tiny House..no Internet.. Just Calmness
Shotgun homes were originally from Haiti and West Africa, but they arrived on American shores via New Orleans through immigrants and enslaved people. They became a top choice for homeowners during the population boom of the 1800s, and housing demands likewise skyrocketed.
The Exterior Of This Tiny House Is One Of The Best I've Seen In A While! So Cute
I Built A Playhouse For A Family In Oh, And Now I Want To Build It In Full Scale For My Actual House
Since You All Like To See "Lived In" Spaces - Clutter For Karma
Still A Heap To Finish But I Love My Kitchen
I Love The Kitchen In This Tiny House
Because many early shotgun houses stood close to each other, it helped form tight-knit communities. People would gather outside at their porches and mingle with one another, a practice believed to have originated the friendly nature in New Orleans culture.
Many shotgun homes still exist today, although some were destroyed during Hurricane Katrina in 2005. However, they are considered historical landmarks, and cities like Winston-Salem in North Carolina plan to make them official.
Who Needs A Big House When You Can Have This
Things Have Really Come Together On Our Build
The Other Half Of My House
3 Years Later - 1 Man DIY Build - Done!
Gorgeous Tiny House In Mexico That I Found On Airbnb!
My Tiny House I Started Building Exactly A Year Ago! Moved In Last August
I Love The Idea Of Incorporating A Type Of Balcony In The Design Of A Tiny House
Felt Like This Should Go Here
Outside of the shotgun houses, there was the tiny house movement. Its origin varies depending on who you ask. Some credit artist Allan Wexler with first exploring the idea in the 1970s.
Others may say that Jay Shafer pioneered the movement in the late 90s. He began building his 110-square-foot house in Iowa in 1997, which he completed in 1999. That same year, he founded the Tumbleweed Tiny House Company, which designs and builds small homes.
Location, Location, Location...this Is Crazy!
Building My Cob House. Two Hands And A Dream
Been Living In My Tiny House Almost A Year Now, No Regrets!
Lived In Tiny- The Reality Of Our Space
Completed Tiny House Finally!
My family has been cooperatively working on building a tiny house for my sister over the past five years. I know it sounds like a long time but we could only do 4-5 weekends of work every year due to how far away I live. And then covid. The trailer and frame (with roof installed and sub siding, but no windows or anything else installed) came from Tumbleweed back when they sold the Barn Raiser unfinished tiny homes. We took on all of the labor ourselves though we did hire an electrician and then a spray-foam installer. My mom even made the cushions and drapes! All in all my sister is super pleased with how it came out and will be towing it to it's new home this fall. My cat (the black one in the photos) is going to be sad to see it go.
A Few Photos Of My Tiny House!
As Shafer revealed in a 2023 interview with Grist, his idea of building a tiny home was initially an act of rebellion and the desire to prove something that went against mainstream beliefs at the time.
“Once I learned it was illegal to live in a house that small, I decided I had to, just to show that it was actually a safe and efficient and reasonable thing to do.”
Getting Cozy In Vermont
A Few More Pics Of Our Tiny House/Tiny Room/ Wooden Tent For Those Who Were Interested!
My Tiny Home And Quarantine Oasis :)
26ft Thow I Just Built For A Wonderful Couple
Remodel Of An Old House Converted Into A Loft Style Tiny Apartment
1917, 1 Bed 1 Bath, ~750sqft. Just Paid Off This Month!!
Tiny homes are popular on Airbnb, trending up by 112% in 2019 and 85% in 2020. Listings also jumped from 14,000 to 24,000 between both years. For real estate developer Zach Millburn, the appeal to consumers is threefold:
“They’re Instagrammable, and the cute-cozy aspect is attractive to people as well,” Millburn told Grist. “And especially after the birth of these shows like Tiny House Nation, I think a lot of people want to try it out and are willing to pay a decent amount for a unique experience.”
My 750sq Ft Home I Built
I Need This!
Indefinite Stay
Furniture I Made For My Tiny House
Enjoying Movie Night In A School Bus
A Little Paint Makes A Huge Difference
My (Mostly) Self-Built Tiny House - Happy To Answer Any Questions
But with the boom of tiny vacation homes, other experts believe that the cultural connection with shotgun houses could be fading.
“It used to be something that was an extreme enough lifestyle that it was more exciting to get a window into how someone did it, why they chose to go that route, and how it was panning out or impacting their daily life,” said Merete Mueller, who directed the 2013 film TINY: A Story About Small Living.
“But when you could book one for the weekend and stay in it as a vacation house, it just became more and more normal. It became less exciting.”