Scroll through these images and see if any of them catches your eye.

If you’re a fan of compact living , these photos from the r/TinyHouses subreddit are for you. It features miniature homes from around the globe, giving a glimpse of how people live and enjoy minimalist lives.

Nowadays, many people choose to live in a tiny home over a sprawling mansion. These 400-square-foot houses are cozy, functional, and easy to clean. Many of them are also designed sustainably, which helps the environment.

#1 I Would Love To Live Here ! Share icon

#2 I Really Like These Tiny Homes Share icon

The concept of tiny homes dates back to the early 1860s through the 1920s, when shotgun houses first became popular. These single-story dwellings are usually one room (12 feet) wide and up to four rooms deep. The first versions had a living room at the front, two bedrooms with no hallways, and a kitchen. Bathrooms and indoor plumbing weren’t part of the home at first but were eventually added at the back.

#3 Thank You Humans For Cleaning My Domain Share icon

#4 I Could Spend My Whole Summer Here! Who Has Ever Stayed At/Built/Lived In A Floating Tiny House Before? Share icon

#5 333 Sq Ft Built By Me Share icon

#6 I Like This Simple Tiny House..no Internet.. Just Calmness Share icon

Shotgun homes were originally from Haiti and West Africa, but they arrived on American shores via New Orleans through immigrants and enslaved people. They became a top choice for homeowners during the population boom of the 1800s, and housing demands likewise skyrocketed. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 The Exterior Of This Tiny House Is One Of The Best I've Seen In A While! So Cute Share icon

#8 I Built A Playhouse For A Family In Oh, And Now I Want To Build It In Full Scale For My Actual House Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Since You All Like To See "Lived In" Spaces - Clutter For Karma Share icon

#10 Still A Heap To Finish But I Love My Kitchen Share icon

#11 I Love The Kitchen In This Tiny House Share icon

Because many early shotgun houses stood close to each other, it helped form tight-knit communities. People would gather outside at their porches and mingle with one another, a practice believed to have originated the friendly nature in New Orleans culture. Many shotgun homes still exist today, although some were destroyed during Hurricane Katrina in 2005. However, they are considered historical landmarks, and cities like Winston-Salem in North Carolina plan to make them official.

#12 Who Needs A Big House When You Can Have This Share icon

#13 Things Have Really Come Together On Our Build Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 The Other Half Of My House Share icon

#15 3 Years Later - 1 Man DIY Build - Done! Share icon

#16 Gorgeous Tiny House In Mexico That I Found On Airbnb! Share icon

#17 My Tiny House I Started Building Exactly A Year Ago! Moved In Last August Share icon

#18 I Love The Idea Of Incorporating A Type Of Balcony In The Design Of A Tiny House Share icon

#19 Felt Like This Should Go Here Share icon

Outside of the shotgun houses, there was the tiny house movement. Its origin varies depending on who you ask. Some credit artist Allan Wexler with first exploring the idea in the 1970s. Others may say that Jay Shafer pioneered the movement in the late 90s. He began building his 110-square-foot house in Iowa in 1997, which he completed in 1999. That same year, he founded the Tumbleweed Tiny House Company, which designs and builds small homes.

#20 Location, Location, Location...this Is Crazy! Share icon

#21 Building My Cob House. Two Hands And A Dream Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Been Living In My Tiny House Almost A Year Now, No Regrets! Share icon

#23 Lived In Tiny- The Reality Of Our Space Share icon

#24 Completed Tiny House Finally! Share icon My family has been cooperatively working on building a tiny house for my sister over the past five years. I know it sounds like a long time but we could only do 4-5 weekends of work every year due to how far away I live. And then covid. The trailer and frame (with roof installed and sub siding, but no windows or anything else installed) came from Tumbleweed back when they sold the Barn Raiser unfinished tiny homes. We took on all of the labor ourselves though we did hire an electrician and then a spray-foam installer. My mom even made the cushions and drapes! All in all my sister is super pleased with how it came out and will be towing it to it's new home this fall. My cat (the black one in the photos) is going to be sad to see it go.



#25 A Few Photos Of My Tiny House! Share icon

As Shafer revealed in a 2023 interview with Grist, his idea of building a tiny home was initially an act of rebellion and the desire to prove something that went against mainstream beliefs at the time. ADVERTISEMENT “Once I learned it was illegal to live in a house that small, I decided I had to, just to show that it was actually a safe and efficient and reasonable thing to do.”

#26 Getting Cozy In Vermont Share icon

#27 A Few More Pics Of Our Tiny House/Tiny Room/ Wooden Tent For Those Who Were Interested! Share icon

#28 My Tiny Home And Quarantine Oasis :) Share icon

#29 26ft Thow I Just Built For A Wonderful Couple Share icon

#30 Remodel Of An Old House Converted Into A Loft Style Tiny Apartment Share icon

#31 1917, 1 Bed 1 Bath, ~750sqft. Just Paid Off This Month!! Share icon

Tiny homes are popular on Airbnb, trending up by 112% in 2019 and 85% in 2020. Listings also jumped from 14,000 to 24,000 between both years. For real estate developer Zach Millburn, the appeal to consumers is threefold: “They’re Instagrammable, and the cute-cozy aspect is attractive to people as well,” Millburn told Grist. “And especially after the birth of these shows like Tiny House Nation, I think a lot of people want to try it out and are willing to pay a decent amount for a unique experience.” ADVERTISEMENT

#32 My 750sq Ft Home I Built Share icon

#33 I Need This! Share icon

#34 Indefinite Stay Share icon

#35 Furniture I Made For My Tiny House Share icon

#36 Enjoying Movie Night In A School Bus Share icon

#37 A Little Paint Makes A Huge Difference Share icon

#38 My (Mostly) Self-Built Tiny House - Happy To Answer Any Questions Share icon

But with the boom of tiny vacation homes, other experts believe that the cultural connection with shotgun houses could be fading. “It used to be something that was an extreme enough lifestyle that it was more exciting to get a window into how someone did it, why they chose to go that route, and how it was panning out or impacting their daily life,” said Merete Mueller, who directed the 2013 film TINY: A Story About Small Living. “But when you could book one for the weekend and stay in it as a vacation house, it just became more and more normal. It became less exciting.”

#39 The Little Building - This Is The Newspaper Place In A Little Town In Southern NY. Thought You Would Appreciate It Here~ Share icon

#40 This Design Is Definitely...different! Do You Guys Like It? Located In Canada Share icon

#41 All I Need! Share icon

#42 I Think This Is A Shepherd Hut Share icon

#43 So Happy With How This Came Out! Share icon

#44 Drophouse Share icon

#45 The Loft In This Tiny Home Is The Living Room! Share icon

#46 Self-Built, No Experience, 2 Yrs Almost Done! Share icon

#47 I Built My Tiny House For Less Than $20k Share icon

#48 Today Marks 2 Months Of Living In Our Tiny! Share icon

#49 Man Has Built A10ft-Wide House To Spite His Neighbours Share icon

#50 School Bus Kitchen Coming Along Nicely! Share icon

#51 Here Is The Inside Of A Tiny Cabin In The Woods I Built After NYC Shutdown Share icon

#52 I Love My Kitchen In The Morning Sunlight Share icon

#53 My Family Usually Stays In A Tent When We Visit Our Land. Decided To Upgrade. It Took Me About Five Weeks On Nights And Weekends To Build Share icon

#54 First Snow At Our Tiny House! Share icon

#55 400 Sq Ft Tiny House Almost Complete! Moved In And Working On The Finishings Share icon

#56 My Dad And I Firing Up Solar Power System At My Tiny Cabin In Mt Share icon

#57 So The Kitchen Is Coming Along Nicely Share icon

#58 I'm In Love With This Stunning Tiny House In Joshua Tree, California That Keeps Popping Up All Over My Instagram Feed! Such A Cute Exterior Share icon

#59 Chateau At Treehouse Utopia Share icon

#60 Celebrating Our First Full Year Of Tiny Times In Georgia Share icon

#61 Hangin Out In The Build Share icon

#62 Moved Into Our DIY Tiny 6 Months Ago And Love It. Cheers! Share icon

#63 Mountain Refuge In Italy Share icon

#64 My Cozy Tiny House (With A Drum Set!) Share icon

#65 1.5 Years In My 20' Tiny Home, And Still Going Strong Share icon

#66 I Sure Am Going To Miss This Place... Loved Living The Tiny Home Life For A Few Years But Kids Made Me Upgrade Share icon

#67 My Tiny House! Built And Designed By Me Share icon

#68 This Is A Really Interesting Tiny House Share icon

#69 Getting Closer! Share icon

#70 The Tiny House My Wife And I Built During The Quarantine Surrounded By The Starting Of Our Garden. (8x24ft Trailer) Share icon

#71 Multi-Purpose Barn Door / Ladder With Library In This 3 Bedroom Thow With Murphy Bunks Under The Loft Share icon

#72 Today Was Insulation Day! Share icon

#73 Who Says There Is No Space For Terrariums And A Gaming PC In A Tiny Flat? Welcome To My 35m2 Loft! You Can "See" My Murphy Bed In The Last Picture, Gives Me A Lot Of Free Space :) Share icon

#74 2 Years In The Making...i Present To You The "Nugget"! Share icon

#75 Just About Done With The Outside! Share icon

#76 Our Newly Finished Tiny House Kitchen! Share icon

#77 Bought A Tiny Cabin In The Woods And Moved From Toronto, Canada To The Bay Of Fundy, New Brunswick Share icon

#78 First Time Post! Here's A Quick Glimpse And One View Of My Thow (Living In It For 1 Yr In Vt) Share icon

#79 In February I Went To Finland And Stayed In One Of The World's Smallest Tiny Houses! It's 50 Sq Ft (I'm Not Even Exaggerating Haha...). It's A Tiny House On Skis And You're Towed Out To The Middle Of A Frozen Lake By A Snowmobile To Watch The Northern Lights! Video Tour Linked In The Comments! (Oc) Share icon

#80 Inside My 16'x16' 'Bunkhouse' Share icon

#81 Got A Little Bit Of Snow. Winter Is Coming. The Greenhouse Entry Saves Us About 2/3rds On Our Winter Heating. It's A Wonderful Place To Get Warm. We Call It Summerville Share icon

#82 Work In Progress - UK Share icon

#83 Finally Got My Stairs In Today :) Share icon

#84 Guest House In The Making Share icon

#85 This Is An Amazing Use Of Space For The Shed To House Conversions Share icon

#86 Small House, Big View Share icon