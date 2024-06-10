ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays, many people choose to live in a tiny home over a sprawling mansion. These 400-square-foot houses are cozy, functional, and easy to clean. Many of them are also designed sustainably, which helps the environment. 

If you’re a fan of compact living, these photos from the r/TinyHouses subreddit are for you. It features miniature homes from around the globe, giving a glimpse of how people live and enjoy minimalist lives. 

Scroll through these images and see if any of them catches your eye.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Would Love To Live Here !

I Would Love To Live Here !

ryan5648 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

I Really Like These Tiny Homes

I Really Like These Tiny Homes

ryan5648 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just know I'd roll out of bed and it wouldn't end well.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

The concept of tiny homes dates back to the early 1860s through the 1920s, when shotgun houses first became popular. 

These single-story dwellings are usually one room (12 feet) wide and up to four rooms deep. The first versions had a living room at the front, two bedrooms with no hallways, and a kitchen. Bathrooms and indoor plumbing weren’t part of the home at first but were eventually added at the back.

#3

Thank You Humans For Cleaning My Domain

Thank You Humans For Cleaning My Domain

wowbuckthat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

I Could Spend My Whole Summer Here! Who Has Ever Stayed At/Built/Lived In A Floating Tiny House Before?

I Could Spend My Whole Summer Here! Who Has Ever Stayed At/Built/Lived In A Floating Tiny House Before?

JerseyGuyonReddit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

333 Sq Ft Built By Me

333 Sq Ft Built By Me

freddyblang Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

I Like This Simple Tiny House..no Internet.. Just Calmness

I Like This Simple Tiny House..no Internet.. Just Calmness

kissedbloom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Shotgun homes were originally from Haiti and West Africa, but they arrived on American shores via New Orleans through immigrants and enslaved people. They became a top choice for homeowners during the population boom of the 1800s, and housing demands likewise skyrocketed. 

ADVERTISEMENT
#7

The Exterior Of This Tiny House Is One Of The Best I've Seen In A While! So Cute

The Exterior Of This Tiny House Is One Of The Best I've Seen In A While! So Cute

JerseyGuyonReddit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

I Built A Playhouse For A Family In Oh, And Now I Want To Build It In Full Scale For My Actual House

I Built A Playhouse For A Family In Oh, And Now I Want To Build It In Full Scale For My Actual House

AwkwardMethod Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Since You All Like To See "Lived In" Spaces - Clutter For Karma

Since You All Like To See "Lived In" Spaces - Clutter For Karma

rhampotheca Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Still A Heap To Finish But I Love My Kitchen

Still A Heap To Finish But I Love My Kitchen

Jbuckl3y Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

I Love The Kitchen In This Tiny House

I Love The Kitchen In This Tiny House

ryan5648 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Because many early shotgun houses stood close to each other, it helped form tight-knit communities. People would gather outside at their porches and mingle with one another, a practice believed to have originated the friendly nature in New Orleans culture. 

Many shotgun homes still exist today, although some were destroyed during Hurricane Katrina in 2005. However, they are considered historical landmarks, and cities like Winston-Salem in North Carolina plan to make them official
#12

Who Needs A Big House When You Can Have This

Who Needs A Big House When You Can Have This

Stupidnickname94 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Things Have Really Come Together On Our Build

Things Have Really Come Together On Our Build

thesaltyham Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#14

The Other Half Of My House

The Other Half Of My House

DeliriousAdeleide Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
atombohr avatar
Atom Bohr
Atom Bohr
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The potted plant on the edge of the stairs *looks* nice, but one way or another, I don't think it's going to last long...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#15

3 Years Later - 1 Man DIY Build - Done!

3 Years Later - 1 Man DIY Build - Done!

TahkoBell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Gorgeous Tiny House In Mexico That I Found On Airbnb!

Gorgeous Tiny House In Mexico That I Found On Airbnb!

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

My Tiny House I Started Building Exactly A Year Ago! Moved In Last August

My Tiny House I Started Building Exactly A Year Ago! Moved In Last August

datGfromNextDoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

I Love The Idea Of Incorporating A Type Of Balcony In The Design Of A Tiny House

I Love The Idea Of Incorporating A Type Of Balcony In The Design Of A Tiny House

iDunnWlife Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Felt Like This Should Go Here

Felt Like This Should Go Here

TruckThunders00 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Outside of the shotgun houses, there was the tiny house movement. Its origin varies depending on who you ask. Some credit artist Allan Wexler with first exploring the idea in the 1970s. 

Others may say that Jay Shafer pioneered the movement in the late 90s. He began building his 110-square-foot house in Iowa in 1997, which he completed in 1999. That same year, he founded the Tumbleweed Tiny House Company, which designs and builds small homes. 
#20

Location, Location, Location...this Is Crazy!

Location, Location, Location...this Is Crazy!

JerseyGuyonReddit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Building My Cob House. Two Hands And A Dream

Building My Cob House. Two Hands And A Dream

soundandsoil Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#22

Been Living In My Tiny House Almost A Year Now, No Regrets!

Been Living In My Tiny House Almost A Year Now, No Regrets!

DeliriousAdeleide Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Lived In Tiny- The Reality Of Our Space

Lived In Tiny- The Reality Of Our Space

WineO4life Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Completed Tiny House Finally!

Completed Tiny House Finally!

My family has been cooperatively working on building a tiny house for my sister over the past five years. I know it sounds like a long time but we could only do 4-5 weekends of work every year due to how far away I live. And then covid. The trailer and frame (with roof installed and sub siding, but no windows or anything else installed) came from Tumbleweed back when they sold the Barn Raiser unfinished tiny homes. We took on all of the labor ourselves though we did hire an electrician and then a spray-foam installer. My mom even made the cushions and drapes! All in all my sister is super pleased with how it came out and will be towing it to it's new home this fall. My cat (the black one in the photos) is going to be sad to see it go.

Sweethang190 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

A Few Photos Of My Tiny House!

A Few Photos Of My Tiny House!

PineValentine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

As Shafer revealed in a 2023 interview with Grist, his idea of building a tiny home was initially an act of rebellion and the desire to prove something that went against mainstream beliefs at the time.  

ADVERTISEMENT

“Once I learned it was illegal to live in a house that small, I decided I had to, just to show that it was actually a safe and efficient and reasonable thing to do.”
#26

Getting Cozy In Vermont

Getting Cozy In Vermont

diamondays Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

A Few More Pics Of Our Tiny House/Tiny Room/ Wooden Tent For Those Who Were Interested!

A Few More Pics Of Our Tiny House/Tiny Room/ Wooden Tent For Those Who Were Interested!

needarecomendation Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

My Tiny Home And Quarantine Oasis :)

My Tiny Home And Quarantine Oasis :)

Oreococaine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

26ft Thow I Just Built For A Wonderful Couple

26ft Thow I Just Built For A Wonderful Couple

SpartacusTiny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Remodel Of An Old House Converted Into A Loft Style Tiny Apartment

Remodel Of An Old House Converted Into A Loft Style Tiny Apartment

blacksea01 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

1917, 1 Bed 1 Bath, ~750sqft. Just Paid Off This Month!!

1917, 1 Bed 1 Bath, ~750sqft. Just Paid Off This Month!!

Nit3fury Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Tiny homes are popular on Airbnb, trending up by 112% in 2019 and 85% in 2020. Listings also jumped from 14,000 to 24,000 between both years. For real estate developer Zach Millburn, the appeal to consumers is threefold: 

“They’re Instagrammable, and the cute-cozy aspect is attractive to people as well,” Millburn told Grist. “And especially after the birth of these shows like Tiny House Nation, I think a lot of people want to try it out and are willing to pay a decent amount for a unique experience.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#32

My 750sq Ft Home I Built

My 750sq Ft Home I Built

bryceclement Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

I Need This!

I Need This!

Stupidnickname94 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Indefinite Stay

Indefinite Stay

snooper27 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Furniture I Made For My Tiny House

Furniture I Made For My Tiny House

Quantity-Worldly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Enjoying Movie Night In A School Bus

Enjoying Movie Night In A School Bus

DJtwreck Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

A Little Paint Makes A Huge Difference

A Little Paint Makes A Huge Difference

beerbreak Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

My (Mostly) Self-Built Tiny House - Happy To Answer Any Questions

My (Mostly) Self-Built Tiny House - Happy To Answer Any Questions

OpeGonnaSqzPast Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

But with the boom of tiny vacation homes, other experts believe that the cultural connection with shotgun houses could be fading. 

“It used to be something that was an extreme enough lifestyle that it was more exciting to get a window into how someone did it, why they chose to go that route, and how it was panning out or impacting their daily life,” said Merete Mueller, who directed the 2013 film TINY: A Story About Small Living. 

“But when you could book one for the weekend and stay in it as a vacation house, it just became more and more normal. It became less exciting.”
#39

The Little Building - This Is The Newspaper Place In A Little Town In Southern NY. Thought You Would Appreciate It Here~

The Little Building - This Is The Newspaper Place In A Little Town In Southern NY. Thought You Would Appreciate It Here~

Claydogh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

This Design Is Definitely...different! Do You Guys Like It? Located In Canada

This Design Is Definitely...different! Do You Guys Like It? Located In Canada

JerseyGuyonReddit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

All I Need!

All I Need!

Stupidnickname94 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

I Think This Is A Shepherd Hut

I Think This Is A Shepherd Hut

katiethebohemian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

So Happy With How This Came Out!

So Happy With How This Came Out!

Gas_Station_Baguette Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Drophouse

Drophouse

RalphNorris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

The Loft In This Tiny Home Is The Living Room!

The Loft In This Tiny Home Is The Living Room!

LethaYamada Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#46

Self-Built, No Experience, 2 Yrs Almost Done!

Self-Built, No Experience, 2 Yrs Almost Done!

farseen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

I Built My Tiny House For Less Than $20k

I Built My Tiny House For Less Than $20k

sarahrose720 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Today Marks 2 Months Of Living In Our Tiny!

Today Marks 2 Months Of Living In Our Tiny!

prettyinPLUR Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Man Has Built A10ft-Wide House To Spite His Neighbours

Man Has Built A10ft-Wide House To Spite His Neighbours

TimesandSundayTimes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

School Bus Kitchen Coming Along Nicely!

School Bus Kitchen Coming Along Nicely!

DJtwreck Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Here Is The Inside Of A Tiny Cabin In The Woods I Built After NYC Shutdown

Here Is The Inside Of A Tiny Cabin In The Woods I Built After NYC Shutdown

clshockley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

I Love My Kitchen In The Morning Sunlight

I Love My Kitchen In The Morning Sunlight

PineValentine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

My Family Usually Stays In A Tent When We Visit Our Land. Decided To Upgrade. It Took Me About Five Weeks On Nights And Weekends To Build

My Family Usually Stays In A Tent When We Visit Our Land. Decided To Upgrade. It Took Me About Five Weeks On Nights And Weekends To Build

dating-a-finn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

First Snow At Our Tiny House!

First Snow At Our Tiny House!

needarecomendation Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

400 Sq Ft Tiny House Almost Complete! Moved In And Working On The Finishings

400 Sq Ft Tiny House Almost Complete! Moved In And Working On The Finishings

Sideshow87 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

My Dad And I Firing Up Solar Power System At My Tiny Cabin In Mt

My Dad And I Firing Up Solar Power System At My Tiny Cabin In Mt

gammawulf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

So The Kitchen Is Coming Along Nicely

So The Kitchen Is Coming Along Nicely

crankynugget Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

I'm In Love With This Stunning Tiny House In Joshua Tree, California That Keeps Popping Up All Over My Instagram Feed! Such A Cute Exterior

I'm In Love With This Stunning Tiny House In Joshua Tree, California That Keeps Popping Up All Over My Instagram Feed! Such A Cute Exterior

JerseyGuyonReddit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Chateau At Treehouse Utopia

Chateau At Treehouse Utopia

blacksea01 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Celebrating Our First Full Year Of Tiny Times In Georgia

Celebrating Our First Full Year Of Tiny Times In Georgia

hau5cat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Hangin Out In The Build

Hangin Out In The Build

RADroid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Moved Into Our DIY Tiny 6 Months Ago And Love It. Cheers!

Moved Into Our DIY Tiny 6 Months Ago And Love It. Cheers!

Denverfotog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Mountain Refuge In Italy

Mountain Refuge In Italy

cryingjustalil Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

My Cozy Tiny House (With A Drum Set!)

My Cozy Tiny House (With A Drum Set!)

houseofwhining Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

1.5 Years In My 20' Tiny Home, And Still Going Strong

1.5 Years In My 20' Tiny Home, And Still Going Strong

Skye-is-falling512 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#66

I Sure Am Going To Miss This Place... Loved Living The Tiny Home Life For A Few Years But Kids Made Me Upgrade

I Sure Am Going To Miss This Place... Loved Living The Tiny Home Life For A Few Years But Kids Made Me Upgrade

International-Emu920 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

My Tiny House! Built And Designed By Me

My Tiny House! Built And Designed By Me

datGfromNextDoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

This Is A Really Interesting Tiny House

This Is A Really Interesting Tiny House

ryan5648 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Getting Closer!

Getting Closer!

PerceptionHacker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

The Tiny House My Wife And I Built During The Quarantine Surrounded By The Starting Of Our Garden. (8x24ft Trailer)

The Tiny House My Wife And I Built During The Quarantine Surrounded By The Starting Of Our Garden. (8x24ft Trailer)

TheBrotherEarth Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Multi-Purpose Barn Door / Ladder With Library In This 3 Bedroom Thow With Murphy Bunks Under The Loft

Multi-Purpose Barn Door / Ladder With Library In This 3 Bedroom Thow With Murphy Bunks Under The Loft

instacrabb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Today Was Insulation Day!

Today Was Insulation Day!

Bokatana Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Who Says There Is No Space For Terrariums And A Gaming PC In A Tiny Flat? Welcome To My 35m2 Loft! You Can "See" My Murphy Bed In The Last Picture, Gives Me A Lot Of Free Space :)

Who Says There Is No Space For Terrariums And A Gaming PC In A Tiny Flat? Welcome To My 35m2 Loft! You Can "See" My Murphy Bed In The Last Picture, Gives Me A Lot Of Free Space :)

natsupa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

2 Years In The Making...i Present To You The "Nugget"!

2 Years In The Making...i Present To You The "Nugget"!

unpetitjenesaisquoi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Just About Done With The Outside!

Just About Done With The Outside!

sempersempervirens Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#76

Our Newly Finished Tiny House Kitchen!

Our Newly Finished Tiny House Kitchen!

myphoodfotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Bought A Tiny Cabin In The Woods And Moved From Toronto, Canada To The Bay Of Fundy, New Brunswick

Bought A Tiny Cabin In The Woods And Moved From Toronto, Canada To The Bay Of Fundy, New Brunswick

redinthecity Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#78

First Time Post! Here's A Quick Glimpse And One View Of My Thow (Living In It For 1 Yr In Vt)

First Time Post! Here's A Quick Glimpse And One View Of My Thow (Living In It For 1 Yr In Vt)

bellybutts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#79

In February I Went To Finland And Stayed In One Of The World's Smallest Tiny Houses! It's 50 Sq Ft (I'm Not Even Exaggerating Haha...). It's A Tiny House On Skis And You're Towed Out To The Middle Of A Frozen Lake By A Snowmobile To Watch The Northern Lights! Video Tour Linked In The Comments! (Oc)

In February I Went To Finland And Stayed In One Of The World's Smallest Tiny Houses! It's 50 Sq Ft (I'm Not Even Exaggerating Haha...). It's A Tiny House On Skis And You're Towed Out To The Middle Of A Frozen Lake By A Snowmobile To Watch The Northern Lights! Video Tour Linked In The Comments! (Oc)

JerseyGuyonReddit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Inside My 16'x16' 'Bunkhouse'

Inside My 16'x16' 'Bunkhouse'

snowcoffins Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Got A Little Bit Of Snow. Winter Is Coming. The Greenhouse Entry Saves Us About 2/3rds On Our Winter Heating. It's A Wonderful Place To Get Warm. We Call It Summerville

Got A Little Bit Of Snow. Winter Is Coming. The Greenhouse Entry Saves Us About 2/3rds On Our Winter Heating. It's A Wonderful Place To Get Warm. We Call It Summerville

TheSierraDawn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Work In Progress - UK

Work In Progress - UK

J-Rush Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Finally Got My Stairs In Today :)

Finally Got My Stairs In Today :)

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#84

Guest House In The Making

Guest House In The Making

thelockjessmonster Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#85

This Is An Amazing Use Of Space For The Shed To House Conversions

This Is An Amazing Use Of Space For The Shed To House Conversions

FewDare5008 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#86

Small House, Big View

Small House, Big View

ryan112ryan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#87

Does This Count?

Does This Count?

clamorall Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!