There are some things not to say on a first date that must be avoided at all costs. They could cost more than usual. Since the beginning phase of the relationship is the most important one, speaking bad words is one of the things not to do on a first date. Bad words can only ruin the newly formed relationship. A lot of things can go bad on a first date, especially when it comes to the magic that is words.

The first meeting is always important, especially when it comes to dates. Some people wonder what to say on a first date since the first impression is vital to both parties. Words leave a long-term impression on people. They are like birds — they are out of our control once released. So when it comes to what not to do on a first date, telling a bad joke or quote is probably first and second on the list of don'ts. 

The topic of what to talk about on a first date should take most of the time to prepare. Luckily, we have prepared a list below of what not to say. Since some words are worse than others, be sure to upvote the ones that could ruin it. On the other hand, if you have some of your own wisdom to share, be sure to share it in the comments below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"You're not usually my type."

MaliciousPorpoise Report

12points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not usually anyone's type....zinggggggggg. Lol

0
0points
reply
#2

“I’m only looking for someone who can financially support me.”

Report

12points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean, kudos for being transparent on their wants though.

0
0points
reply
#3

"I don't like dogs."

Ceecee3085 Report

11points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even if they then said "but I do like cats" I'd still be suspicious because do you just not want them as a companion or do you "hate" them? Cause that's a red flag.

0
0points
reply
#4

“This is way better than prison food!”

bmill74 Report

11points
POST
#5

"I'm about to go on a trip for the next six months."

Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#6

"My therapist tells me that I should really stop talking to my ex."

Report

11points
POST
#7

“What are you doing for the rest of your life?”

Report

11points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's an invitation to a savage put down...

0
0points
reply
#8

"No, I don't have a gun... I always carry a knife."

KatyCoaching Report

10points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I suddenly have the urge to use the washroom...brb....

0
0points
reply
#9

"My husband will be home shortly."

DonDrapersLiver Report

10points
POST
#10

"Do you mind if my friend stops by?"

Report

10points
POST
#11

"So yeah, my apartment has two bedrooms. My mother lives in the second bedroom, but she won't mind hearing us."

tdnightingale Report

9points
POST
#12

"I love you."

Calixtine Report

9points
POST
#13

“You smell better when you’re sleeping.”

Flip-Out-More Report

9points
POST
#14

"You’re a lot bigger than you were in your photos..."

reddit.com Report

9points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unless the photo is a life size cutout that's true for everyone

0
0points
reply
#15

"You remind me of my ex."

reddit.com Report

9points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If the person uttering that is Rod Stewart, that's probably true

0
0points
reply
#16

"Are you seriously going to eat all of that?"

wobbz91 Report

9points
POST
#17

"Does this rag smell like chloroform to you?"

poppykasha1 Report

9points
POST
#18

"You remind me of my hot grandma."

waldo06 Report

9points
POST
#19

"You should never give her a hug and whisper 'Mother told me it would feel like this.'"

conejo454 Report

9points
POST
#20

"How long you have been single."

Trumpetpumpit Report

9points
POST
#21

“You’d get along great with my boyfriend!”

Mayorfab Report

9points
POST
#22

"I'm gonna take these leftovers to my wife."

Wackydetective Report

9points
POST
#23

"Can I look through your diary?"

Report

9points
POST
#24

"I'm not looking for anything serious."

Report

9points
POST
#25

"It sounds like you don't really have fun."

Report

9points
POST
#26

"So, how long have you been single for?"

Report

9points
POST
#27

"So, you just don't have any hobbies?"

Report

9points
POST
#28

"You're too cute to be single."

Report

9points
POST
#29

“Who are you texting?”

Report

9points
POST
#30

“My dad is my best friend. I’m looking for a partner that’s just like him.”

Report

9points
POST
#31

“I just want to fall in love with someone, right now.”

Report

9points
POST
#32

“I have a bad habit of changing for every person I date.”

Report

9points
POST
#33

“I’ve never dated someone less attractive than I am before.”

Report

9points
POST
#34

“I’ll be right back. I have to take the biggest dump.”

Report

9points
POST
#35

"My boyfriend just broke up with me."

Report

9points
POST
#36

"I don't like kids... when I have kids."

Report

8points
POST
#37

"Like to see some pics of my taxidermy collection?"

Report

8points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This can be a job or hobby...not always bad.

0
0points
reply
#38

"Then my parole officer says..."

Report

8points
POST
#39

"Let's take a selfie!"

Report

8points
POST
#40

"So how much do you earn?"

AlanMartindale1 Report

8points
POST
#41

"I need to marry you so I can stay in the country."

riddleguy Report

8points
POST
#42

"I have an IQ of 167, which is, scientifically speaking, considered genius. Most people don't get my humor, or the mature books I read, like "To kill a Mockingbird," or my favorite books on theoretical physics. I'm sure half of everything I say would fly right over your head. Not that you aren't smart, It's just that I'm such a genius that I have a habit of accidentally humiliating people with my intellect and libertarian politics, so making others seem like they're drooling infants is pretty normal for me. Especially with liberals."

TerminatorARB Report

8points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"No no, you're right, I'm not as smart as you so this definitely wouldn't work out, I'd just be a bore and a drag if we dated."

0
0points
reply
#43

"What should we name our kids?"

effin_clownin Report

8points
POST
#44

"I have to get back to my home planet."

reddit.com Report

8points
POST
#45

"We should get a couple massage tomorrow!"

coco_not_chanel Report

8points
POST
#46

"Let's just say it's bigger than my dads."

TheIgnoredWriter Report

8points
POST
#47

"Have you ever thought of losing a few pounds?"

Report

8points
POST
#48

"So, how long until you'll let me sleep with you?"

Report

8points
POST
#49

"You're not one of those feminists are you?"

Report

8points
POST
#50

"We should definitely travel together."

Report

8points
POST
#51

"Is your friend from your profile picture single?"

Report

8points
POST
#52

"So, do you go on a lot of dates?"

Report

8points
POST
#53

"My ex always used to say…"

Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#54

"So was I an accidental right swipe?"

Report

8points
POST
#55

"Do you want to go to a strip club?"

Report

8points
POST
#56

"You'll definitely have to smoke if you hang out with me."

Report

8points
POST
#57

"You seem nervous."

Report

8points
POST
#58

"I want to love you."

Report

8points
POST
#59

“I don’t think people are funny.”

Report

8points
POST
#60

“If I don’t get married in the next year, I think I might die.”

Report

8points
POST
#61

“Would you mind if I live tweet this?”

Report

8points
POST
#62

"I’ve got another date after this one…"

Report

8points
POST
#63

"It's just ridiculous, the wage gap isn't even real."

beccabeean Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#64

"You remind me so much of my dad!"

USESportExpo Report

7points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that bad if her dad is awesome though?

0
0points
reply
#65

"I Googled you. Even if you totally did, don't say it. It's creepy."

Report

7points
POST
#66

"Can we talk about the Lord?"

Report

7points
POST
#67

"They really need to build that wall.... anyways so you say you are from Nicaragua?"

reddit.com Report

7points
POST
#68

"I haven't dated in a while but I'm getting really horny, so here we are!"

theoriginalalexa Report

7points
POST
#69

"So, how do you think that went?"

Report

7points
POST
#70

"Sorry I'm late, I just came from this cool art thing. You probably haven't heard of it."

Report

7points
POST
#71

"This wasn't a good idea. I think I'm just going to go."

Report

7points
POST
#72

"You'd make a beautiful mother."

Report

7points
POST
#73

"Look, I'm all for gender equality, as long as women know their place."

Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#74

"You're kind of eating a lot."

Report

7points
POST
#75

"So, are you bi? 'Cause those glasses are giving you away."

Report

7points
POST
#76

"I'm thinking of moving. I just can't sit still."

Report

7points
POST
#77

"So, are you smart?"

Report

7points
POST
#78

"I guess I can be kind of a jerk sometimes."

Report

7points
POST
#79

"I just feel a lot, I don't know."

Report

7points
POST
#80

"Are you going to kill me? I'm not into internet murder."

Report

7points
POST
#81

"Wow, this is so weird."

Report

7points
POST
#82

“Oh, I just assumed you’d pay.”

Report

7points
POST
#83

“My exes say that I was too high-maintenance, but I think it’s just that they didn’t love me enough.”

Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#84

“How much money do you make?”

Report

7points
POST
#85

“Ugh, I always end up dating girls like you.”

Report

7points
POST
#86

“I’m sorry. I just need to take this call for one second. I swear.”

Report

7points
POST
#87

"'My favorite restaurants are McDonald's and Subway.' After he told me that, I blinked slowly and said... okay."

Report

6points
POST
#88

"It's not working out."

jawshwah Report

6points
POST
#89

"I have met up with two different people who have said, "I've never dated an Asian before..." within the first thirty minutes of sitting down together. Would not recommend mentioning race at all, frankly."

joyyfulsub Report

6points
POST
#90

"You look just like my cousin Jethro."

recurse_see_recurse Report

6points
POST
#91

“Your exes rate you an average of 2.38 out of 5 stars, trending more towards the median at the beginning but varying wildly more recently. Based on your work annual evaluations, I’m reasonably confident that I’ll find you in the upper 3s or lower 4s, but your browser history exposes some trends that could either be extremely spicy or distressing, I guess we’ll find out...”

etiepe Report

6points
POST
#92

"Do you have a sister?"

spookzyy Report

6points
POST
#93

"I don't really know how to watch my tone."

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#94

"What's the worst thing you've ever done?"

Report

6points
POST
#95

"We would make beautiful children."

Report

6points
POST
#96

“People say I’m conceited, but I just love myself.”

Report

6points
POST
#97

“My friends say I’m too clingy, but I just like to throw all of myself in a relationship.”

Report

6points
POST
#98

“Why would I move out of my parents’ house? I love it there!”

Report

6points
POST
#99

"Wow, you have a good appetite."

Report

5points
POST
#100

"It puts the lotion on its skin."

FastestGunInMidwest Report

5points
POST
#101

"I just had a burrito."

Report

5points
POST
#102

"I met my last girlfriend while I was hanging out in the undergraduate library trying to meet girls."

Report

5points
POST
#103

"We're going Dutch tonight!"

sysingletary Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#104

"I had a guy tell me our first date: 'Just a heads up. My best friend is a girl. But I swear there is nothing going on there! Well, anymore.'"

suomihobit Report

4points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!