The topic of what to talk about on a first date should take most of the time to prepare. Luckily, we have prepared a list below of what not to say. Since some words are worse than others, be sure to upvote the ones that could ruin it. On the other hand, if you have some of your own wisdom to share, be sure to share it in the comments below.

The first meeting is always important, especially when it comes to dates. Some people wonder what to say on a first date since the first impression is vital to both parties. Words leave a long-term impression on people. They are like birds — they are out of our control once released. So when it comes to what not to do on a first date, telling a bad joke or quote is probably first and second on the list of don'ts.

There are some things not to say on a first date that must be avoided at all costs. They could cost more than usual. Since the beginning phase of the relationship is the most important one, speaking bad words is one of the things not to do on a first date. Bad words can only ruin the newly formed relationship. A lot of things can go bad on a first date, especially when it comes to the magic that is words.

#1 "You're not usually my type."

#2 “I’m only looking for someone who can financially support me.”

#3 "I don't like dogs."

#4 “This is way better than prison food!”

#5 "I'm about to go on a trip for the next six months."

#6 "My therapist tells me that I should really stop talking to my ex."

#7 “What are you doing for the rest of your life?”

#8 "No, I don't have a gun... I always carry a knife."

#9 "My husband will be home shortly."

#10 "Do you mind if my friend stops by?"

#11 "So yeah, my apartment has two bedrooms. My mother lives in the second bedroom, but she won't mind hearing us."

#12 "I love you."

#13 “You smell better when you’re sleeping.”

#14 "You’re a lot bigger than you were in your photos..."

#15 "You remind me of my ex."

#16 "Are you seriously going to eat all of that?"

#17 "Does this rag smell like chloroform to you?"

#18 "You remind me of my hot grandma."

#19 "You should never give her a hug and whisper 'Mother told me it would feel like this.'"

#20 "How long you have been single."

#21 “You’d get along great with my boyfriend!”

#22 "I'm gonna take these leftovers to my wife."

#23 "Can I look through your diary?"

#24 "I'm not looking for anything serious."

#25 "It sounds like you don't really have fun."

#26 "So, how long have you been single for?"

#27 "So, you just don't have any hobbies?"

#28 "You're too cute to be single."

#29 “Who are you texting?”

#30 “My dad is my best friend. I’m looking for a partner that’s just like him.”

#31 “I just want to fall in love with someone, right now.”

#32 “I have a bad habit of changing for every person I date.”

#33 “I’ve never dated someone less attractive than I am before.”

#34 “I’ll be right back. I have to take the biggest dump.”

#35 "My boyfriend just broke up with me."

#36 "I don't like kids... when I have kids."

#37 "Like to see some pics of my taxidermy collection?"

#38 "Then my parole officer says..."

#39 "Let's take a selfie!"

#40 "So how much do you earn?"

#41 "I need to marry you so I can stay in the country."

#42 "I have an IQ of 167, which is, scientifically speaking, considered genius. Most people don't get my humor, or the mature books I read, like "To kill a Mockingbird," or my favorite books on theoretical physics. I'm sure half of everything I say would fly right over your head. Not that you aren't smart, It's just that I'm such a genius that I have a habit of accidentally humiliating people with my intellect and libertarian politics, so making others seem like they're drooling infants is pretty normal for me. Especially with liberals."

#43 "What should we name our kids?"

#44 "I have to get back to my home planet."

#45 "We should get a couple massage tomorrow!"

#46 "Let's just say it's bigger than my dads."

#47 "Have you ever thought of losing a few pounds?"

#48 "So, how long until you'll let me sleep with you?"

#49 "You're not one of those feminists are you?"

#50 "We should definitely travel together."

#51 "Is your friend from your profile picture single?"

#52 "So, do you go on a lot of dates?"

#53 "My ex always used to say…"

#54 "So was I an accidental right swipe?"

#55 "Do you want to go to a strip club?"

#56 "You'll definitely have to smoke if you hang out with me."

#57 "You seem nervous."

#58 "I want to love you."

#59 “I don’t think people are funny.”

#60 “If I don’t get married in the next year, I think I might die.”

#61 “Would you mind if I live tweet this?”

#62 "I’ve got another date after this one…"

#63 "It's just ridiculous, the wage gap isn't even real."

#64 "You remind me so much of my dad!"

#65 "I Googled you. Even if you totally did, don't say it. It's creepy."

#66 "Can we talk about the Lord?"

#67 "They really need to build that wall.... anyways so you say you are from Nicaragua?"

#68 "I haven't dated in a while but I'm getting really horny, so here we are!"

#69 "So, how do you think that went?"

#70 "Sorry I'm late, I just came from this cool art thing. You probably haven't heard of it."

#71 "This wasn't a good idea. I think I'm just going to go."

#72 "You'd make a beautiful mother."

#73 "Look, I'm all for gender equality, as long as women know their place."

#74 "You're kind of eating a lot."

#75 "So, are you bi? 'Cause those glasses are giving you away."

#76 "I'm thinking of moving. I just can't sit still."

#77 "So, are you smart?"

#78 "I guess I can be kind of a jerk sometimes."

#79 "I just feel a lot, I don't know."

#80 "Are you going to kill me? I'm not into internet murder."

#81 "Wow, this is so weird."

#82 “Oh, I just assumed you’d pay.”

#83 “My exes say that I was too high-maintenance, but I think it’s just that they didn’t love me enough.”

#84 “How much money do you make?”

#85 “Ugh, I always end up dating girls like you.”

#86 “I’m sorry. I just need to take this call for one second. I swear.”

#87 "'My favorite restaurants are McDonald's and Subway.' After he told me that, I blinked slowly and said... okay."

#88 "It's not working out."

#89 "I have met up with two different people who have said, "I've never dated an Asian before..." within the first thirty minutes of sitting down together. Would not recommend mentioning race at all, frankly."

#90 "You look just like my cousin Jethro."

#91 “Your exes rate you an average of 2.38 out of 5 stars, trending more towards the median at the beginning but varying wildly more recently. Based on your work annual evaluations, I’m reasonably confident that I’ll find you in the upper 3s or lower 4s, but your browser history exposes some trends that could either be extremely spicy or distressing, I guess we’ll find out...”

#92 "Do you have a sister?"

#93 "I don't really know how to watch my tone."

#94 "What's the worst thing you've ever done?"

#95 "We would make beautiful children."

#96 “People say I’m conceited, but I just love myself.”

#97 “My friends say I’m too clingy, but I just like to throw all of myself in a relationship.”

#98 “Why would I move out of my parents’ house? I love it there!”

#99 "Wow, you have a good appetite."

#100 "It puts the lotion on its skin."

#101 "I just had a burrito."

#102 "I met my last girlfriend while I was hanging out in the undergraduate library trying to meet girls."

#103 "We're going Dutch tonight!"